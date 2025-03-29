The 9 Best Face Washes For Men, According To Skincare Experts (2025)

No two people will experience a facial cleanser exactly the same way—different formulas will work better (or not as well) depending on your skin type and other factors. One thing the best face washes for men—like our top pick from Kiehl’s—have in common is their ability to gently cleanse away dirt and excess oil without stripping skin of its essential moisture. From a nourishing cream formula to a pore-clarifying acne wash, we’ve rounded up a variety of stellar options for every skin type.
Some face washes are formulated to suit all skin types, while others address more specific concerns. To learn more about what to look for in a cleanser, we tapped NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, who shared her expert insights with us. Below, you’ll find the best face washes for men to keep your skin feeling balanced, hydrated and happy. Once you’re done browsing, check out our story on the top face moisturizers for men to round out your skincare routine.
Best Face Wash Overall For Men: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Best Drugstore Face Wash For Men: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Best Face Wash For Men With Oily Skin: Brickell Men's Clarifying Gel Face Wash
Best Face Wash For Men With Sensitive Skin: Burt's Bees Gentle Cream Cleanser
Best Face Wash For Men With Dry Skin: Aesop Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk
Best Face Wash For Men With Combination Skin: Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash
Best Acne Face Wash For Men: Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Face Wash
Best Exfoliating Face Wash: La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Brightening Face Cleanser
Best Luxury Face Wash For Men: Patricks FW1 Anti-Aging Face Wash
Best Face Wash Overall For Men
A Quick-Lathering Cleanser Suited To All Skin Types
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Key ingredients: Squalane, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil | Skin type: All | Benefits: Maintains skin’s natural pH levels
The Ultra Facial Cleanser from Kiehl’s is a creamy, pH-balanced formula that’s suitable for all skin types, making it a great go-to wash for pretty much anyone. It’s packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients, including hydrating squalane, nourishing apricot kernel oil and anti-inflammatory avocado oil. This cleanser is free of synthetic fragrance, however some users do report a mild natural scent while using it.
What you’ll love:
- Suitable for all skin types
- pH-balanced formula
- Creamy texture
Keep in mind:
- Some reviewers say it can be drying
Best Drugstore Face Wash For Men
A Moisturizing, Barrier-Preserving Steal
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin | Skin type: Normal, dry, sensitive | Benefits: Hydrates, protects skin barrier
Green recommends this gentle formula from CeraVe, which comes at a wallet-friendly price of around $1 per ounce. It contains glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which all work together to keep skin moisturized and calm. “CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser is great for normal to dry skin because it is able to cleanse the skin of oil, makeup, dirt and debris while delivering hydration without stripping the natural moisture barrier,” says Green.
What you’ll love:
- Great value
- Gentle, hydrating formula
- Fragrance-free
Keep in mind:
- Not recommended for oily skin types
Best Face Wash For Men With Oily Skin
A Soothing, Tingling Gel
Brickell Men's Clarifying Gel Face Wash
Key ingredients: Aloe vera, coconut-derived cleansers, geranium extract | Skin type: Oily, normal | Benefits: Thorough cleansing
Formulated with oily and normal skin types in mind, this gel face wash from Brickell thoroughly removes impurities while keeping excess moisture at bay. Anti-inflammatory aloe vera and geranium extract soothe the skin, while peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils create a refreshing, tingling sensation that doubles as a twice-daily microdose of aromatherapy.
What you’ll love:
- Naturally derived formula
- Minimizes shine
- Refreshing scent
Keep in mind:
- Tingling sensation may aggravate sensitive skin
Best Face Wash For Men With Sensitive Skin
A Rich Cream Cleanser With Rice Extract
Burt's Bees Gentle Cream Cleanser
Key ingredients: Rice extract, aloe vera, squalane, hyaluronic acid | Skin type: Sensitive, dry, normal | Benefits: Soothes, nourishes
Burt’s Bees spotlights hydrating, soothing aloe vera in this milky, creamy cleanser, which is formulated with sensitive skin in mind. Hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich squalane work to strengthen skin’s moisture barrier, while fortifying rice extract helps repair UV damage. This fragrance-free formula is perfect for people whose skin disagrees with anything else, and it comes at a very reasonable price.
What you’ll love:
- Wallet-friendly price
- Fragrance-free
- Ultra-gentle
Keep in mind:
- May not be clarifying enough for oily skin
- Some users report light residue after rinsing
Best Face Wash For Men With Dry Skin
A Skin-Softening Treat
Aesop Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk
Key ingredients: Panthenol, grape seed extract | Skin type: Dry, sensitive | Benefits: Calms and restores
Aesop’s cleanser feels quite literally like a soothing, anti-inflammatory milk bath for the face—and a luxurious one at that. Powered by moisture-boosting panthenol, it drenches skin in moisture, while grape seed extract softens and improves skin’s texture. Because the formula isn’t drying, it’s terrific for people who prefer to wash their face more than twice a day, too.
What you’ll love:
- Milky, hydrating texture
- Can be used multiple times a day
Keep in mind:
- Not recommended for oily skin types
- Not fragrance-free
Best Face Wash For Men With Combination Skin
A Calming Foam Cleanser With A Woodsy Scent
Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash
Key ingredients: Sugar maple, aloe vera, coconut-based cleansers | Skin type: Combination, normal, oily | Benefits: Balances oil, preserves moisture
The gel-to-foam texture of this face wash makes it ideal for those with combination skin. The coconut-based cleanser combines calming aloe vera and moisturizing rice seed to remove dirt and oils while strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier. Sugar maple-derived alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) acts as a gentle chemical exfoliant that promotes a smooth, even complexion. To top it all off, Ursa Major’s formula has an invigorating natural cedar-spearmint scent.
What you’ll love:
- Unique, foamy texture
- Naturally derived formula
- Woodsy scent
Keep in mind:
- May not be suitable for sensitive skin
Best Acne Face Wash For Men
A Powerful Pore Plunger
Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Face Wash
Key ingredients: Charcoal powder, salicylic acid, cucumber extract | Skin type: Acne-prone, oily | Benefits: Deep cleans, unclogs, balances oil
Two of the best ingredients to fight acne are salicylic acid and charcoal powder, and this citrus-scented face wash from Black Wolf contains both. Charcoal acts like a sponge for the deepest depths of pores, soaking up excess oil without making skin feel tight. You won’t feel any powdery grit; it’s merely an ingredient in the formula. The addition of cucumber extract soothes stressed out skin.
What you’ll love:
- Acne-fighting ingredients
- Reduces shine
- Soothes irritated skin
Keep in mind:
- Not recommended for dry or sensitive skin
- Scent may be too strong for some
Best Exfoliating Face Wash
A Resurfacing Formula For Any Type Of Skin
La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Brightening Face Cleanser
Key ingredients: Lypo-hydroxy acid, glycerin, thermal spring water | Skin type: All | Benefits: Brightens and smooths complexion, resurfaces skin cells
La Roche-Posay’s exfoliating face wash is gentle enough for all skin types including sensitive skin. Rather than using a physical exfoliant, which can aggravate more delicate skin on your face, this foaming cream cleanser uses lipo-hydroxy acid (LHA) to slough away dead skin cells and brighten and smooth your complexion. Plus, glycerin and thermal spring water work to boost moisture levels.
What you’ll love:
- Suitable for all skin types
- Fragrance-free
- Foaming cream texture
Keep in mind:
- May be too harsh for daily use
Best Luxury Face Wash For Men
A Mattifying, Barrier-Reinforcing Foam
Patricks FW1 Anti-Aging Face Wash
Key ingredients: Prickly pear, Dragocalm, lemon myrtle, green tea | Skin type: All | Benefits: Enriches skin with antioxidants, balances oil
Patricks’ luxurious formula may have a steep price tag, but for those seeking a formula that truly combats signs of aging, it’s worth the splurge. A little goes a long way with this foaming cleanser; that alone validates half of its cost, but its ingredient roster makes up for the rest. This face wash combines the antioxidant powers of green tea, prickly pear and best of all, Dragocalm (an oat-derived antioxidant compound) to fortify skin against environmental pollution as well as damage from UV rays. Plus, lemon myrtle extract reduces shine by flushing away excess sebum without drying.
What you’ll love:
- Suitable for all skin types
- Foamy texture
- A little goes a long way
Keep in mind:
- Expensive
Why Trust Forbes Vetted
Here at Forbes Vetted, we’ve dedicated countless time to researching and testing the best skincare products. Author Adam Hurly, our resident grooming expert, has covered a wide array of topics, including the best face washes for acne to the best beard conditioners. For this story, he consulted with NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green for insight on face wash ingredients, cleansing tips and more. Every iteration of this article has been overseen by deputy editor Jane Sung, who has 15-plus years of experience covering beauty, grooming and wellness topics.
How We Chose The Best Face Washes For Men
When researching the best face washes for men, we selected options from reputable brands that have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both customers and skincare professionals alike. We then incorporated recommendations from our dermatologist expert, as well as Hurly’s own experience testing products in the category. When narrowing down our list, we considered the best face washes across different price points, ingredients and skin concerns. Finally, we looked into buyer reviews to ensure we were providing readers with the most renowned, top-rated products.
What To Consider In A Face Wash For Men
As with most skincare categories, there are certain key factors keep in mind when purchasing a face wash. Here are Green’s expert tips for finding the right formula for you.
Skin Type
Your skin type is of utmost importance when considering the best cleanser for you. The main skin types are: oily, dry, combination, normal, sensitive and acne-prone. Keep in mind, however, that skin can change its nature periodically. For instance, your face might feel dry in the winter even if it’s normal or oily year-round. That means you might need to change your cleanser, too.
If you have particularly sensitive skin, Green recommends avoiding artificially scented cleansers; however, less sensitive skin types may be able to tolerate natural and synthetic fragrance. It’s always a good idea to test a new cleanser out on a small area of skin to make sure the formula doesn’t cause any irritation.
Ingredients
The ingredients you look for will depend on the type of skin you have. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that’s useful for oily and acne-prone skin types. “It exfoliates to reveal new, healthy skin while deeply cleansing pores that become clogged with excess oil, dirt and debris,” says Green. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid—a humectant that helps bind water molecules to the skin—is great for hydration. Green also recommends cleansers with ceramides, which strengthen the skin’s barrier by keeping toxins out and moisture in.
Formula
The consistency and texture of a cleanser can vary greatly across brands. One popular type of formula is a gel-based cleanser, which is designed to deeply cleanse and unclog pores. “If the gel cleanser includes acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, then it is great for oily and acne-prone skin,” says Green. Cream cleansers are gentle and hydrating, so they’re ideal for those with dry or sensitive skin. Meanwhile, a foam cleanser starts out as a cream or gel before evolving into a foamy lather, which can be beneficial for combination skin.
