The 9 best microcurrent devices, according to dermatologists and our beauty editor | CNN Underscored (2025)

Beauty / Skin Care
By Sophie Shaw, CNN Underscored
Updated 5:00 PM EST, Fri December 13, 2024
- How do microcurrent devices work?
- Who should try microcurrent treatments?
- What to look for in a microcurrent device
- How to use microcurrent devices
- The best microcurrent devices
- FAQs
- Meet our experts
- Why trust CNN Underscored
Microcurrent device quick picks
Editor favorite: NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit
Beginner-friendly: Foreo Bear 2 Microcurrent Facial Device
Good for travel: NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit
Multipurpose: Therabody TheraFace Pro Microcurrent Facial Device
There are few skin care products that yield instant results, but microcurrent is an expert-vetted, FDA-approved technology that delivers visible contouring and toning after just one treatment. From its roots in the medical field, microcurrent has flourished into a popular aesthetic treatment targeted at firming and lifting the skin, along with reducing wrinkles and depuffing the face. And you don’t have to go to facialist to get the treatment. There are a number of at-home microcurrent devices, so you can sculpt your face while watching your favorite show or during your nighttime skin care routine.
As Underscored’s beauty editor, I’ve tested many microcurrent devices over the years and am sharing my favorites, along with product recommendations and tips from dermatologists and skin experts on how to use them.
How do microcurrent devices work?
One of the biggest benefits of microcurrent therapy is that it’s a no-downtime, noninvasive treatment. So, instead of using needles and injectables, microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents that stimulate the facial muscles and tighten the skin. More than that, microcurrent increases the body’s production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) energy. This “accelerates cell repair and promotes healthier cell production, which in turn improves circulation, helps lymphatic drainage, lifts jowls and eyebrows and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” says celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech, adding that “microcurrent is a standard” in her studio’s facials.
The technology was first applied to the face when doctors found that the electrical currents could help with muscle rehabilitation for patients with Bell’s palsy or facial paralysis. As it showed promising cosmetic benefits and advancements made electric muscle-stimulation devices available outside doctors’ offices or day spas, microcurrent became a popular and accessible beauty tool.
Now, with face-sculpting transformations going viral on TikTok, curiosity about the technology has been piqued. And the results are no gimmick. Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr Loretta skin care, affirms that microcurrent is a trusted treatment “used to improve skin contour, tone, fine facial lines and superficial wrinkling, and to produce softer textured skin.”
Who should try microcurrent treatments?
Ciraldo says microcurrent is suitable for those at any stage of the aging process, although it’s best for people in their 30s through 50s. According to the dermatologist, those “who see some loss of skin firmness but don’t have advanced wrinkling” will probably find successful results. However, you can also use microcurrent “before you have much loss of elasticity and tone,” she says, so it’s good for people in their 20s and early 30s “to prevent loss of skin firmness and keep up a tighter facial contour.”
Moreover, because microcurrent is a non-injurious, no-downtime treatment, it’s a great option for people that can’t or don’t want to try more aggressive in-office procedures like like microneedling, peels, lasers or injectables. Although, Ciraldo adds, it can also be an at-home treatment as an add-on to semi-permanent treatments, like fillers and Botox. Just be sure to wait two weeks post-injections before using your microcurrent device to avoid the chance of the Botox or fillers moving in the skin.
What to look for in a microcurrent device
When choosing a device, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kiran Mian of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery says to look for a device that is easy to use. “Keep in mind that microcurrent devices can be expensive,” adds double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology. “Know ahead of time that they need to be used on a regular basis to be effective, and think carefully about how diligently you will use the product in order to make the purchase worthwhile.”
Mian suggests finding “one that is ergonomically thoughtful, has consistent electrical pulse and good safety features. It should be FDA cleared, be transparent about its strength and, ideally, have adjustable levels of intensity to suit your skin type.”
How to use microcurrent devices
While you should always refer to your device’s instruction manual, most will generally work in a similar way. In addition to the device itself, having a conductive serum or gel is necessary for any microcurrent treatment. Not only does it keep you from getting zapped but it helps the device glide on the skin and the current reach the muscles below.
You’ll also want to do the treatment on clean skin. “You will first cleanse your skin with your cleanser, use the microcurrent and then apply your at-home skin care products after you’ve used the device,” Ciraldo says.
Your microcurrent device will likely feature two probes that conduct the electrical currents. During treatment, it’s important to have both of these in contact with the skin. You’ll want to glide the device in slow, upward motions, working in sections including your chin, cheeks and brow area/forehead. This will help reinforce the lifting effect.
Most importantly, all the experts we spoke to expressed that you have to be consistent with treatments if you want to maintain a contoured, lifted visage. Czech recommends microcurrent five times a week as part of a nighttime routine. And considering that most devices can complete a full treatment in under 10 minutes, it’s a quick and easy addition to a skin care regimen.
The best microcurrent devices
Expert Recommended
The most recommended device, Czech, Ciraldo and Mian all picked NuFace as their top choice. The Trinity is a FDA-cleared microcurrent tool that has been around since 2005 and the Trinity+ is its newest generation. It features five-minute treatments to sculpt and define the face, plus a Boost mode and the option to add on other attachments for red light therapy or to target specific areas, like the lips. It’s a splurge-worthy beauty investment that connects to NuFace's app for guided treatments and progress tracking.
Editor Favorite
I personally love the pocket-sized version of NuFace's powerful tool. The Mini+ delivers the same treatment with three different modes, but will save you about a hundred bucks. It's also very compact, making it a great option for travel or just saving some space. I've had mine for a couple years and it's the one I reach for most often because of its convenience.
Editor Favorite
The strongest microcurrent tool I've tested (with a whopping 7,300 microamperes), the Pure Lift is used in FaceGym facials (or what the brand calls “workouts”) and deeply stimulates the facial muscles. It has 10 power levels, and I could often see and feel my face twitch during treatment, followed by noticeable contour and lift. “It’s powered by patented triple-wave technology, which combines low-, medium- and high-frequency waves to target both the dermis layers and deep into the facial muscles at the same time,” FaceGym founder Inge Theron says.
Read our review
Editor Favorite
"In addition to microcurrent treatments, this device offers facial massage and LED technology to sculpt the face, relax muscles and treat acne, respectively," Camp says. It's easy to switch between the modalities, and I keep this one in my rotation since its attachments make it a travel-friendly way to keep consistent with my whole routine when traveling. With its comparable price to other microcurrent devices but so many included bells and whistles, I love the value of the TheraFace Pro.
Read our review
While the TheraFace allows you to switch between therapies, this Solawave Wand combines four treatments in one. With red light therapy, therapeutic warmth, facial massage and galvanic current (another type of electrical current), I'm surprised at how compact and lightweight the tool feels for just how much it does. Just note that the galvanic current focuses on the skin and improving the absorption of skin care products rather than the muscles to tone the face. Because of this, I find that it's a great option for younger skin that hasn't experienced much loss of elasticity.
Sleek and shiny, the Ziip Halo pairs nanocurrent and microcurrent waveforms to lift and tone the face. I give this one points for ease of use since it vibrates and beeps to give you a cue on when to move to the next section of your face. You can also choose to follow along treatments available on the Ziip app. However, while it's an attractive device, it isn't the most ergonomic microcurrent tool I've tested.
The palm-sized Foreo Bear 2 is outfitted with an "anti-shock system" that measures your skin's resistance to electricity and adjusts the microcurrent to prevent discomfort, making it a valuable option for beginners. I find that its T-sonic massage patterns are another added benefit to make the experience more pleasurable. It features four types of microcurrent and has two modes (Beginner and Pro) that include 10 intensity levels overall, but you do need to connect it to the Foreo app to switch between the two modes. And unlike many of the other luxury devices, it does not come with a conducive gel that is needed for treatment.
For just under $100, this battery-powered option is a nice entry-level microcurrent tool. The wand features five microcurrent levels and smaller probes so I find it most useful for targeting areas like laugh lines and around the brow bone. One drawback is that the batteries and conducive gel will need to be purchased separately.
Featuring patented technology that uses four probes to help contour the face and treat sagging skin, this device features a Lift microcurrent treatment and a Skin setting to help boost the absorption of your skin care. A light indicates if the probes are properly in contact with the skin, which I found helpful to ensure an efficacious treatment. It also has a unique design where the bottom probes are hinged, so it adds tension and works with the contours of your face to lift and sculpt.
FAQs
The following FAQs have been answered by board-certified dermatologists Dr. Brendan Camp and Dr. Kiran Mian.
“Frequency of use for your microcurrent device will depend on the brand you are using,” Mian says. “Most brands recommend three to five days a week of use, especially in the first two to three months.” The dermatologist notes that using a microcurrent device every day might overwork your facial muscles, so a day of rest in between is recommended.
While you may notice a contoured, lifted look immediately after your treatment, Mian says lasting results will take four to six weeks of consistent use. Camp says this is also dependent on the device itself and the guidelines set by the manufacturer.
Microcurrent and red light therapy are both anti-aging treatments you can try at home. “[Microcurrent] devices are causing low-voltage muscle contraction, stimulating your lymphatics and blood flow,” Mian says. “This can help with a depuffed, sculpted appearance.” Red light therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin at a cellular level and stimulate collagen production to help improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Therefore, the two treatments have different aesthetic results and determining if one is a better fit for you depends on your skin goals. Mian even adds that the “two modalities work well together.”
Meet our experts
For this article, we consulted the following skin care experts for their insights on microcurrent devices.
- Dr. Brendan Camp, double board-certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology
- Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, Miami-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr Loretta skin care
- Joanna Czech, celebrity aesthetician and founder of Joanna Czech skin care
- Dr. Kiran Mian, board-certified dermatologist at Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery
Why trust CNN Underscored
CNN Underscored has a skilled team of writers and editors who have many years of experience testing, researching and recommending products, and they ensure each article is carefully edited and products are properly vetted. We talk to top experts when it makes sense to ensure we are testing each product accurately, recommending only the best products and considering the pros and cons of each item. For this article, beauty and fashion editor Sophie Shaw consulted three board-certified dermatologists and an aesthetician to learn about microcurrent devices, their safety and their skin benefits, in addition to testing the tools herself.
Sophie Shaw Editor, Fashion & Beauty
Sophie Shaw is Underscored's beauty and fashion editor. The Brooklyn-based journalist loves getting nerdy about skin care and, on the fashion side, delving into what viral trends are actually worth trying. (Ballet flats are a yes for her, but low-rise pants are a never.)
