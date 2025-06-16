The 9 best shampoos for men to better treat your hair in 2025 (2025)

Shopping for the best shampoo isn’t merely a Target run when your bottle is near empty. It’s much more than that, a thought-out mission that looks different for everyone and requires a great deal of research and knowing your hair type to determine which glossy labeled product to buy.

Whether you have dandruff or thinning hair, the cocktail of ingredients and consistency of the final formulation should be catered to you. Trust me, as a shopping reporter who has been covering the best in beauty for almost four years now, the best shampoos for men, in essence, is a science that stems from product testing and knowing what to reach for in the first place.

Don’t know where to begin? Luckily, this guide on the best shampoos for men is here to answer your pressing questions (ahem, our FAQ section) and underscore the importance of tailoring your routine to what you wish to achieve, be it hair growth or gray hair maintenance.

While I candidly can’t speak to the efficacy of the best shampoos for men from a gendered perspective, my expertise lies in producing expert-backed skincare product guides that are chock-full of perspectives from the industry’s finest: board-certified dermatologists, cosmetic chemists, ingredient researchers and the like. I can pretty much present a TED Talk on salicylic acid and biotin in my sleep, and that all trails back to this: shopping for the best shampoo for you is a fun, personalized experience.

Not to mention, I’ve tried an assortment of the brands you’ll browse through below. I’ve corralled some of our Post Wanted team members to speak to some of these products firsthand. Rest assured, the best shampoos for men you’ll soon comb through are suited for each hair type, problem area and result you’re trying to achieve.

Product Spotlight Ulo Thickening Shampoo Pros: Formulated without artificial fragrances, parabens, phtalates and sulfates, which offers your hair a gentle, nonirritating cleanse

Boasts a lightweight consistency once applied, absorbing into the scalp well

Said to have a great scent and helps the hair look fuller after each wash Cons: The price point may be higher than what some may wish to spend

If you're aiming to try a new shampoo that was thoughtfully curated with natural ingredients, the Ulo Thickening Shampoo is a best-in-class option. Better yet, it's not a shampoo that flaunts a clean label and that's it; this shampoo is infused with results-driven ingredients that'll nurture your scalp with each wash. For instance,glycerin and panthenol help your hair feel soft and hydrated, whilehydrolyzed keratinandwheat proteinhelp strengthen the strands for a thicker look.Additionally, caffeineandsaw palmettotarget hair growth, whilerosemaryandpeppermint oilcouple together to leave a crisp, subtle and refreshing scent. "I've used volumizing shampoos in the past, but my hair rarely sees any immediate results from using those products," Al Murillo, Senior Director of Commerce Partnerships, said after using the brand for months. "With the Ulo Thickening Shampoo, it was quite apparent as I was drying it that it suddenly had more body and bounce." As a man with very thin hair, Murillo shared that his hair is always in peril of looking flat or becoming uncomfortably frizzy in certain conditions."In order to achieve volume with strong support, I often have to rely on pomades and hair spray," he added. "After using the Ulo Thickening Shampoo, my hair kept its fuller form. Most impressive is the fact that I didn't need to use a blow dryer to achieve the longer effects." The crux of this brand is its clinically proven ingredients, which make you feel good about your hair wash days. From its catalog of approved ingredients come personalized treatments that are all doctor-approved. That's right — you can skip the in-person visits and enjoy a catered-to-you shampooing experience. Ah, yes. Active ingredients: Caffeine, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenol, Peppermint Oil, Rosemary, Saw Palmetto, Wheat Protein | Size: 8 ounces Looking for other men's haircare products? Check out our review of Ulo's Hair Growth Serum.

Best Overall: CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo

Pros: Great for those with sensitive skin, as well as dry and oily scalps alike

Has a calming effect with a gentle, non-stripping feel once applied

Contains salicylic acid as a key ingredient to help balance and regulate oil production and exfoliate the scalp well Cons: The price point may be higher than what some may wish to spend

Some reviews say the smell is too pungent, though this is subjective for each user

Naming a particular shampoo the “best overall” is a tall order, though the CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo is all-deserving for a few reasons. While its label notes that it provides relief for itching, folliculitis and dandruff, your scalp doesn’t have to fall into those categories for you to reap the benefits.

One of its key ingredients is salicylic acid, which is one of the best to look for in a men’s shampoo that addresses multiple hair and scalp issues. Salicylic acid exfoliates the scalp, helping to remove dead skin cells, which helps reduce dandruff and prevent clogged pores.

“By eliminating the outmost layer of cells the hair follicles and sweat glands are less likely to become clogged with dead cells and less likely to form pimples,”Nava Greenfield, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai department of dermatology who specializes in acne, told Post Wanted. “Exfoliating cells also allow fresh new glowing skin cells to appear.”

Beyond that, salicylic acid balances and regulates oil production. This is advantageous for oily scalps without the unwanted drying effect that may strip the scalp. As a whole, salicylic acid holistically improves hair health for any age and hair type.

Another key ingredient the CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo features is sodium hypochlorite which helps clean and soothe the scalp, effectively cleaning the hair shaft and follicle. This is especially helpful to those with atopic dermatitis, eczema and folliculitis.

This shampoo, in particular, deeply cleanses and detoxifies the scalp so you actually feel it working. It’s hypoallergenic too, void of dyes, fragrances and parabens.

Active ingredients: Salicylic acid, Glycerin, Sodium Hypochlorite | Size: 8 ounces

Best Natural: 14th Night The Nourishing Shampoo

Pros: Includes glycerin as a key ingredient that helps hydrate, define curls and reduce frizz

Has a lovely scent once applied

Contains argan oil and a host of other natural ingredients that help moisturize curls Cons: The price point may be higher than what some may wish to spend

There’s a reason the 14th Night The Nourishing Shampoo is the best sulfate-free shampoo we reviewed. It lathers impressively well, smells like a dream and is the gold standard for benefitting curly hair. When shopping for the best men’s shampoo for curly hair, look for glycerin above all else; it’s the ultimate trifecta at helping to hydrate, define curls and reduce frizz.

Along with glycerin, the 14th Night The Nourishing Shampoo also contains argan oil that helps prevent brittle and dry curls. It also contains panthenol — otherwise known as Pro-Vitamin B5 — that helps improve moisture retention and add shine, all without that greasy feel.

“Sulfate-free shampoos clean gently with little to no lathering,”Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, told The Post. “The benefits are moisture and natural oil retention for healthy hair and scalp. They also extend color or keratin services by not stripping hair as much as a traditional shampoo.”

Aside from its active ingredients, this nourishing shampoo contains pomegranate seed, quinoa, pea peptides and sweet almond to drive that alluring aroma and soothing shampooing.

This is one of my all-time favorite shampoos for my natural waves and curls. It hits all of the recommended ingredients to look for in a men’s shampoo as well, including a gentle cleanse and dreamy consistency that adds a natural shine to your locks. Refreshing, soothing, soft curls await.

Active ingredients: Glycerin, Argan Oil, Panthenol | Size: 8 ounces

Best for Curly Hair: Acure Simply Smoothing Shampoo

Frank Massaro, commerce partnerships manager, has been using Acure’s Simply Smoothing Shampoo for years now. One of the reasons why he loves this shampoo is simply because he loves how his hair feels when he gets out of the shower.

“As someone who has curly dry hair, I am prone to a lot of frizziness,” Massaro said. “My number one goal was to manage all of the frizz and this shampoo does exactlythat. I am also drawn to a brand that doesn’thave a lot of complicated ingredients and keeps things simple. This shampoo checks all of the boxes for me and I will be using it for the foreseeablefuture.”

Its vegan blend of coconut and marula oil also aids in smoothing benefits, and it’s reasonably priced as well.

Best for Oily Scalp: FCL 2% Salicylic Acid Shampoo with 1% Tea Tree Oil

Pros: One of the only shampoos on the market to contain both salicylic acid and tea tree oil, two ingredients specially fitting for oily scalps

Unscented, which benefits those with sensitive skin

Sulfate-free, so it offers a gentle cleanse Cons: One reviewer notes it doesn’t help with psoriasis, though it’s not a dealbreaker for oily scalps

Having an oily scalp isn’t a joyride. Not only does your head feel greasy and gross but it likely doesn’t look full, refreshed and bouncy like those haircare commercials that pop onto your TV screen. That’s why it takes a special men’s shampoo to tackle the oily residue — and that’s the FCL 2% Salicylic Acid Shampoo with 1% Tea Tree Oil.

According to Marisa Garshick, MD, board-certified dermatologist at MDCS, you’ll want to look for “salicylic acid, witch hazel or tea tree oil to reduce excess oil.” For a shampoo that hits two out of the three active ingredients, we named this the best for helping to treat an oily scalp.

Fairly priced and sulfate-free, this formulation offers a gentle cleanse and is one of the only shampoos on the market to contain both salicylic acid and tea tree oil, two indispensable ingredients for treating an oily scalp. Salicylic acid helps exfoliate the scalp, balancing and regulating oil production while doing so. The addition of tea tree oil helps cleanse the scalp, thanks to its antioxidant properties, and reduces excess oil without drying out the hair.

Plus, the FCL 2% Salicylic Acid Shampoo with 1% Tea Tree Oil contains sodium shale oil sulfonate as well, which helps reduce greasiness and itchiness of the scalp. So, it’s versatile for those who have combination oily-dry scalps, not only 100% oily. It’s also unscented, benefitting those with sensitive skin.

Active ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Tea Tree Oil, Sodium Shale Oil Sulfonate | Size: 6.76 ounces

Best for Dandruff: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Ketoconazole 1% Shampoo

Pros: The only over-the-counter shampoo that contains ketoconazole

Tested and loved by the men in our lives who have dandruff

Features a fresh scent once applied Cons: Has a somewhat smaller size, considering the price point, though not an overall dealbreaker

The Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Ketoconazole 1% Shampoo is a standout men’s shampoo for any and all dandruff concerns — and not just because it was purchased by more than 100,000 shoppers on Amazon this month. It’s the only over-the-counter shampoo that contains ketoconazole, one of the best ingredients to look for to target flaky dandruff.

“If you have active dandruff, my favorite ingredient is 1% Ketoconazole, a potent antifungal that targets the Malassezia yeast responsible for dandruff,” Terrence Keaney, MD, board-certified dermatologist with specialized training in cutaneous laser, hair and dermatologic surgery, explained to The Post.

Ketoconazole is a powerful anti-fungal ingredient that treats dandruff caused by Malassezia yeast overgrowth. It’s particularly effective at preventing dandruff recurrence and treating severe and stubborn dandruff while soothing the scalp. That said, it can calm the irritation and itching associated with dandruff.

My fiancé swears by this shampoo and each time he uses it, his scalp is refreshed and dare I say, fluffy? It looks like he just had his best hair day after a quick blow dry.

The Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Ketoconazole 1% Shampoo is one my fiancé swears by. He says it relieves his scalp each time he uses it and he notices a difference when he’s using an alternative shampoo. It holds a great, fresh scent and is fairly priced for its accessibility and efficacy.

Active ingredient: 1% Ketoconazole | Size: 6.76 ounces

Best for Hair Growth: hims Max Volume Shampoo

Pros: Adds fullness and volume to the hair

Features a lovely and fresh citrus spice scent

Easy on the scalp with a gentle cleanse Cons: It may not be as effective for those with already thick hair (as in, you won’t see as dramatic of benefits with consistent use)

The hims Max Volume Shampoo is formulated to add fullness and body to thin or flat hair, providing an instant boost to the hair’s appearance. It’s designed with a lightweight, non-greasy formula and cleanses the hair while enhancing texture and volume.

The active ingredient in this shampoo is dermatologist-recommended biotin, which is known for promoting hair growth, as well as other essential nutrients that support the overall condition of the scalp and hair follicles. It’s ideal for individuals who are looking to achieve a thicker, more voluminous look without weighing their hair down.

“While shampoos alone may not be sufficient to stimulate hair growth, some ingredients that may be considered include ketoconazole or caffeine, as well as ingredients like biotin and peptides to help strengthen the hair,” Dr. Garshick explained. “There may be a role for rosemary oil to help with hair growth but more studies are needed. It’s best to use a lightweight formulation that won’t leave a greasy residue behind.”

The shampoo works by gently cleansing the hair and scalp, removing dirt, excess oils and product buildup — all of which can often contribute to a lackluster appearance. As it cleanses, it also helps strengthen the hair from the roots to help prevent any breakage or damage.

With a fresh citrus scent, it’s a great shampoo to pick up to feel fresh and help stimulate hair growth.

If purchased through Amazon, this shampoo also contains the matching conditioner.

Active ingredient: Biotin | Size: 6.4 ounces

Best for Thickening: It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo Plus Keratin

Pros: Helps strengthen and repair hair, thanks to keratin as its active ingredient

Excellent value for the price, both in formulation and bottle size

Helps deliver shine to the hair in addition to its thickening benefits Cons: Fragrance may be too strong for some preferences, but not a dealbreaker

The t’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo Plus Keratin formulation is truly a 10/10, with a luxurious, high-performance appeal designed to address hair thickening, specifically.

Because it’s infused with keratin, this shampoo deeply nourishes and strengthens hair from root to tip. It is ideal for anyone looking to repair and protect damaged or over-processed hair. Its alluring formula cleanses the hair gently while offering the added benefits of keratin (hence, the “plus keratin” in its name), which helps restore smoothness and shine. This is especially great for those with heat-damaged hair.

“Ingredients that may promote hair thickening include biotin, collagen and keratin,” Brendan Camp, MD, double board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College, shared with The Post. “Collagen is a structural protein in the skin, and keratin is a protein found in hair and skin.”

Keratin works by replenishing the hair shaft, improving its elasticity and reducing frizz. The formula also offers a smooth finish, leaving the hair feeling soft without weighing it down.

In addition to keratin, It’s a 10 Miracle Shampoo is enriched with a blend of natural ingredients that provide moisture and enhance shine. These ingredients, when married together, hydrate the scalp, balance the hair’s natural oils and restore vitality to dull or lifeless strands. The shampoo is free from sulfates, parabens and other harsh chemicals as well.

Active ingredient: Keratin | Size: 10 ounces

Best for Greasy Hair: Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Shampoo

Pros: Helps remove product buildup and pollution

Contains a pH-balanced formula to help rebalance the scalp

Moisturizing and luxe-feeling Cons: Shouldn’t be used for every hair wash

The Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Shampoo is a suitable option for individuals with greasy hair, thanks to its powerful formula designed to cleanse deeply and remove buildup. TLDR: Greasy hair often suffers from excess oils and styling product residues that regular shampoos can’t fully eliminate. This clarifying shampoo targets these issues by lifting and removing impurities from the scalp and hair, providing that fresh, clean feeling we all want — all without stripping the hair of its natural moisture balance.

“Salicylic acid is found in some shampoos because of its ability to remove excess oil from the scalp and hair, and its ability to act as a gentle exfoliant and remove excess dead skin cells from the scalp,” said Brendan Camp, MD, board-certified dermatologist. This shampoo, remarkably, contains a pH-balanced acid blend, albeit with AHA fruit acid, that helps rid the hair of excess oil and pollution.

Another reason this shampoo is beneficial for greasy hair is its ability to balance oil production. Greasy hair is often the result of an overactive scalp, where excess sebum is produced. The Redken Hair Cleansing Cream helps regulate this overproduction by purging the scalp of oils, preventing them from accumulating. Its formula ensures that hair stays fresh longer by preventing the buildup of products, dirt and oils that contribute to a greasy appearance.

It’s a clarifying shampoo, so you won’t want to use this for every hair wash. But, feel free to up your usage if your hair is extremely greasy. Using this shampoo regularly helps restore a healthier scalp environment, which can, over time, contribute to a reduction in excess oil production.

Unlike many clarifying shampoos that can be overly harsh or drying, Redken’s formula is gentle yet effective. It is designed to cleanse thoroughly without causing dryness or damaging the hair. This is particularly important for those with greasy hair, as harsh shampoos can sometimes lead to a compensatory increase in oil production, exacerbating the problem. It’s also thought to be moisturizing for a satisfying end result.

Active ingredient: pH-balanced acid blend | Size: 8.5 ounces

An FAQ on Men’s Shampoos

When looking for a top-rated men’s shampoo, there are a few considerations to keep in mind. The best shampoo and conditioner for men will vary on hair type, texture and preference.

For instance, one may be on the lookout for the best hair regrowth shampoo for men, while others are seeking the best shampoo for balding men. Or, the best shampoo for curly-haired men is the priority.

Whether seeking the best men’s shampoo for greasy hair or the best natural shampoo for men, here’s what to look for:

Scalp Health : Look for tea tree oil or salicylic acid to reduce dandruff and flakiness or for ingredients like niacinamide or aloe Vera that can soothe and calm the scalp.

: Look for tea tree oil or to reduce and flakiness or for ingredients like niacinamide or aloe Vera that can soothe and calm the scalp. Cleansing Power : Look for gentle cleansing agents that will deeply cleanse without drying out the scalp. Sulfate-free cleansers like sodium cocoyl isethionate are gentler while still removing buildup.

: Look for gentle cleansing agents that will deeply cleanse without drying out the scalp. Sulfate-free cleansers like sodium cocoyl isethionate are gentler while still removing buildup. Hair Type Match: For dry hair, use hydrating agents like glycerin; for oily hair, use clarifying agents like witch hazel.

“When looking for a shampoo, it is important to look for one that will help to address scalp health, will cleanse the scalp and won’t dry out the scalp,” Dr. Garshick shared.

How often should men wash their hair?

How often men should wash their hair certainly depends on their hair type, scalp condition and lifestyle. For instance, those with oily scalps may need to wash their hair every day or every other day to keep excess oil in check and prevent buildup.

On the flip side, it’s best to wash dry or curly hair 2 to 3 times per week. Washing too often can strip natural oils, which curly and dry hair needs to stay moisturized and healthy.

What’s more, if you subscribe to an active or “sweatier” lifestyle, be it you’re working out regularly or naturally sweat more, you may need to shampoo more frequently (every other day or even daily) to remove sweat, dirt and buildup.

Should guys use conditioner every day?

For those with oily hair, using conditioner every day may not be necessary. Oily hair generally doesn’t require as much moisture, and daily conditioning could weigh it down or make it greasier. In this case, conditioning 2-3 times a week should be sufficient, focusing mainly on the ends rather than the roots.

Curly or dry hair tends to be more porous and prone to dryness. These hair types often benefit from daily conditioning, or at least conditioning after every wash. Daily use of a lightweight conditioner can help maintain moisture balance, reduce frizz and keep curls defined and soft.

Not oily nor dry? If you have normal hair, conditioning 2-3 times a week may be enough, especially if you’re washing your hair 2-3 times a week as well. For some men with normal hair, daily conditioning can be fine as long as the conditioner isn’t too heavy.

What ingredients should I look for in a men’s shampoo for curly hair?

According to Dr. Keaney, you’ll want to search for sulfate-free Surfactants if you have curly hair.

“Sulfates can overly dry the hair and strip the hair of its oils, creating frizzy hair,” he explained.“I recommend gentle cleansing agents that won’t strip natural oils, helping to retain moisture in curly hair. Men with curly hair can look for products with Cocamidopropyl Betaine, a gentle sulfate-free surfactant derived from coconut oil.”

What makes a shampoo “natural?”

“Natural shampoos and conditioners may omit chemical ingredients, like sulfates and parabens,” Dr. Camp said. “They may advertise the inclusion of organic or plant-based ingredients, like oils, botanicals and fruit extracts.”

How do men’s shampoos and conditioners differ from women’s shampoos and conditioners?

Because men tend to produce more oil or sebum, Camp explained, shampoos are formulated a bit differently for men versus women.

“Shampoos and conditioners for men may contain ingredients that help remove oils, which can otherwise weigh down hair and contribute to dandruff and odor,” he explained

Why Trust Post Wanted by the New York Post

This article was written by Victoria Giardina, New York Post Commerce Journalist & Content Strategist, who has spent countless hours researching, testing hundreds of products and comparing the latest makeup, skincare, hair and beauty items and trends to determine what’s truly worth your hard-earned cash. She evaluates formulas, textures, ingredients and more, in addition to consulting medical and industry experts. Some of Victoria’s latest conquests include testing the best vitamin C serums on the market, and a rinse-and-repeat review of the best shampoos of 2025. Victoria, who received a beauty industry essentials certification from the Fashion Institute of Technology, has been creating shopping guides for the New York Post since 2021 and previously held positions at Insider Reviews and CNN Underscored.