The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo (2025)

TY - JOUR

T1 - The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo

AU - Wu, Mei Hui

AU - Liu, Jer Yuh

AU - Tsai, Fang Ling

AU - Syu, Jyuan Jen

AU - Yun, Ciao Sin

AU - Chen, Liang Ying

AU - Ye, Je Chiuan

N1 - Publisher Copyright:© 2023, Ivyspring International Publisher. All rights reserved.

PY - 2023

Y1 - 2023

N2 - Although numerous studies highlight the health benefits of tea, excessive consumption has been linked to toxic conditions. Thus, understanding the optimal consumption of tea is essential to minimize toxicity while maximizing its benefits. In this study, we investigated the effects of eight green tea samples (G1-G8) and eight black tea samples (R1-R8) from Camellia sinensis, the most popular teas in Asian culture, on RSC96 Schwann neural cells and embryonic cardiomyocyte H9c2 cells. The results showed that the IC50 (mg/ml, weight/volume) of both tea types were inversely proportional to their polyphenol content, suggesting a relationship between toxicity and polyphenol levels in both green and black tea. Interestingly, green teas generally have higher polyphenol content than black teas. We also assessed the protective effects of tea in vitro by pretreating cells with the teas at indicated doses of polyphenol and subsequently exposing them to H2O2. Both tea types significantly reduced the decline in cell viability for both cell lines, and there was no significant difference in protective polyphenol concentrations for green (G3 & G7) and black (R3 & R8) teas at effective concentrations (EC20 and EC40). To evaluate the preventative effects of tea in vivo, we examined the impact of two green (G3 & G7) and two black (R3 & R8) teas with varying polyphenol content on dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced inflammatory colitis in mice. Tea-treated groups exhibited significantly lower inflammatory scores (DAI) than the control group. DSS treatment in the control group led to shortened colorectal lengths in mice, while tea co-treatment partially prevented this loss. Histological analysis revealed that G7 and R3 (with a moderate polyphenol content) treatment improved colorectal crypt structure, decreased the severity of inflammatory ulcerative colitis, and significantly reduced histological scores compared to the control group. However, G3 and R8 (with high and low doses of polyphenol content, respectively) did not show these effects, suggesting that a moderate polyphenol level in both tea types is optimal for preventative benefits.

KW - black tea

KW - colorectal colitis

KW - green tea

KW - H9c2 cells

KW - protective effects

KW - RSC96 cells

KW - toxicity

UR - http://www.scopus.com/inward/record.url?scp=85170518726&partnerID=8YFLogxK

U2 - 10.7150/ijms.85521

DO - 10.7150/ijms.85521

M3 - 文章

C2 - 37786438

AN - SCOPUS:85170518726

SN - 1449-1907

VL - 20

SP - 1247

EP - 1255

JO - International Journal of Medical Sciences

JF - International Journal of Medical Sciences

IS - 10

ER -