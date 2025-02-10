The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo (2025)

Abstract
Although numerous studies highlight the health benefits of tea, excessive consumption has been linked to toxic conditions. Thus, understanding the optimal consumption of tea is essential to minimize toxicity while maximizing its benefits. In this study, we investigated the effects of eight green tea samples (G1-G8) and eight black tea samples (R1-R8) from Camellia sinensis, the most popular teas in Asian culture, on RSC96 Schwann neural cells and embryonic cardiomyocyte H9c2 cells. The results showed that the IC50 (mg/ml, weight/volume) of both tea types were inversely proportional to their polyphenol content, suggesting a relationship between toxicity and polyphenol levels in both green and black tea. Interestingly, green teas generally have higher polyphenol content than black teas. We also assessed the protective effects of tea in vitro by pretreating cells with the teas at indicated doses of polyphenol and subsequently exposing them to H2O2. Both tea types significantly reduced the decline in cell viability for both cell lines, and there was no significant difference in protective polyphenol concentrations for green (G3 & G7) and black (R3 & R8) teas at effective concentrations (EC20 and EC40). To evaluate the preventative effects of tea in vivo, we examined the impact of two green (G3 & G7) and two black (R3 & R8) teas with varying polyphenol content on dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced inflammatory colitis in mice. Tea-treated groups exhibited significantly lower inflammatory scores (DAI) than the control group. DSS treatment in the control group led to shortened colorectal lengths in mice, while tea co-treatment partially prevented this loss. Histological analysis revealed that G7 and R3 (with a moderate polyphenol content) treatment improved colorectal crypt structure, decreased the severity of inflammatory ulcerative colitis, and significantly reduced histological scores compared to the control group. However, G3 and R8 (with high and low doses of polyphenol content, respectively) did not show these effects, suggesting that a moderate polyphenol level in both tea types is optimal for preventative benefits.
|Original language
|English
|Pages (from-to)
|1247-1255
|Number of pages
|9
|Journal
|International Journal of Medical Sciences
|Volume
|20
|Issue number
|10
|DOIs
|State
|Published - 2023
|Externally published
|Yes
Keywords
- black tea
- colorectal colitis
- green tea
- H9c2 cells
- protective effects
- RSC96 cells
- toxicity
Access to Document
Other files and links
Fingerprint
Dive into the research topics of 'The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo'. Together they form a unique fingerprint.
View full fingerprint
Cite this
- APA
- Author
- BIBTEX
- Harvard
- Standard
- RIS
- Vancouver
Wu, M. H., Liu, J. Y., Tsai, F. L., Syu, J. J., Yun, C. S., Chen, L. Y., & Ye, J. C. (2023). The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo. International Journal of Medical Sciences, 20(10), 1247-1255. https://doi.org/10.7150/ijms.85521
Wu, Mei Hui ; Liu, Jer Yuh ; Tsai, Fang Ling et al. / The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo. In: International Journal of Medical Sciences. 2023 ; Vol. 20, No. 10. pp. 1247-1255.
@article{1752a0e000ad4221953d35bab9b9d9de,
title = "The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo",
abstract = "Although numerous studies highlight the health benefits of tea, excessive consumption has been linked to toxic conditions. Thus, understanding the optimal consumption of tea is essential to minimize toxicity while maximizing its benefits. In this study, we investigated the effects of eight green tea samples (G1-G8) and eight black tea samples (R1-R8) from Camellia sinensis, the most popular teas in Asian culture, on RSC96 Schwann neural cells and embryonic cardiomyocyte H9c2 cells. The results showed that the IC50 (mg/ml, weight/volume) of both tea types were inversely proportional to their polyphenol content, suggesting a relationship between toxicity and polyphenol levels in both green and black tea. Interestingly, green teas generally have higher polyphenol content than black teas. We also assessed the protective effects of tea in vitro by pretreating cells with the teas at indicated doses of polyphenol and subsequently exposing them to H2O2. Both tea types significantly reduced the decline in cell viability for both cell lines, and there was no significant difference in protective polyphenol concentrations for green (G3 & G7) and black (R3 & R8) teas at effective concentrations (EC20 and EC40). To evaluate the preventative effects of tea in vivo, we examined the impact of two green (G3 & G7) and two black (R3 & R8) teas with varying polyphenol content on dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced inflammatory colitis in mice. Tea-treated groups exhibited significantly lower inflammatory scores (DAI) than the control group. DSS treatment in the control group led to shortened colorectal lengths in mice, while tea co-treatment partially prevented this loss. Histological analysis revealed that G7 and R3 (with a moderate polyphenol content) treatment improved colorectal crypt structure, decreased the severity of inflammatory ulcerative colitis, and significantly reduced histological scores compared to the control group. However, G3 and R8 (with high and low doses of polyphenol content, respectively) did not show these effects, suggesting that a moderate polyphenol level in both tea types is optimal for preventative benefits.",
keywords = "black tea, colorectal colitis, green tea, H9c2 cells, protective effects, RSC96 cells, toxicity",
author = "Wu, {Mei Hui} and Liu, {Jer Yuh} and Tsai, {Fang Ling} and Syu, {Jyuan Jen} and Yun, {Ciao Sin} and Chen, {Liang Ying} and Ye, {Je Chiuan}",
note = "Publisher Copyright: {\textcopyright} 2023, Ivyspring International Publisher. All rights reserved.",
year = "2023",
doi = "10.7150/ijms.85521",
language = "英语",
volume = "20",
pages = "1247--1255",
journal = "International Journal of Medical Sciences",
issn = "1449-1907",
publisher = "Ivyspring International Publisher",
number = "10",
}
Wu, MH, Liu, JY, Tsai, FL, Syu, JJ, Yun, CS, Chen, LY & Ye, JC 2023, 'The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo', International Journal of Medical Sciences, vol. 20, no. 10, pp. 1247-1255. https://doi.org/10.7150/ijms.85521
The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo. / Wu, Mei Hui; Liu, Jer Yuh; Tsai, Fang Ling et al.
In: International Journal of Medical Sciences, Vol. 20, No. 10, 2023, p. 1247-1255.
Research output: Contribution to journal › Article › peer-review
TY - JOUR
T1 - The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo
AU - Wu, Mei Hui
AU - Liu, Jer Yuh
AU - Tsai, Fang Ling
AU - Syu, Jyuan Jen
AU - Yun, Ciao Sin
AU - Chen, Liang Ying
AU - Ye, Je Chiuan
N1 - Publisher Copyright:© 2023, Ivyspring International Publisher. All rights reserved.
PY - 2023
Y1 - 2023
N2 - Although numerous studies highlight the health benefits of tea, excessive consumption has been linked to toxic conditions. Thus, understanding the optimal consumption of tea is essential to minimize toxicity while maximizing its benefits. In this study, we investigated the effects of eight green tea samples (G1-G8) and eight black tea samples (R1-R8) from Camellia sinensis, the most popular teas in Asian culture, on RSC96 Schwann neural cells and embryonic cardiomyocyte H9c2 cells. The results showed that the IC50 (mg/ml, weight/volume) of both tea types were inversely proportional to their polyphenol content, suggesting a relationship between toxicity and polyphenol levels in both green and black tea. Interestingly, green teas generally have higher polyphenol content than black teas. We also assessed the protective effects of tea in vitro by pretreating cells with the teas at indicated doses of polyphenol and subsequently exposing them to H2O2. Both tea types significantly reduced the decline in cell viability for both cell lines, and there was no significant difference in protective polyphenol concentrations for green (G3 & G7) and black (R3 & R8) teas at effective concentrations (EC20 and EC40). To evaluate the preventative effects of tea in vivo, we examined the impact of two green (G3 & G7) and two black (R3 & R8) teas with varying polyphenol content on dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced inflammatory colitis in mice. Tea-treated groups exhibited significantly lower inflammatory scores (DAI) than the control group. DSS treatment in the control group led to shortened colorectal lengths in mice, while tea co-treatment partially prevented this loss. Histological analysis revealed that G7 and R3 (with a moderate polyphenol content) treatment improved colorectal crypt structure, decreased the severity of inflammatory ulcerative colitis, and significantly reduced histological scores compared to the control group. However, G3 and R8 (with high and low doses of polyphenol content, respectively) did not show these effects, suggesting that a moderate polyphenol level in both tea types is optimal for preventative benefits.
AB - Although numerous studies highlight the health benefits of tea, excessive consumption has been linked to toxic conditions. Thus, understanding the optimal consumption of tea is essential to minimize toxicity while maximizing its benefits. In this study, we investigated the effects of eight green tea samples (G1-G8) and eight black tea samples (R1-R8) from Camellia sinensis, the most popular teas in Asian culture, on RSC96 Schwann neural cells and embryonic cardiomyocyte H9c2 cells. The results showed that the IC50 (mg/ml, weight/volume) of both tea types were inversely proportional to their polyphenol content, suggesting a relationship between toxicity and polyphenol levels in both green and black tea. Interestingly, green teas generally have higher polyphenol content than black teas. We also assessed the protective effects of tea in vitro by pretreating cells with the teas at indicated doses of polyphenol and subsequently exposing them to H2O2. Both tea types significantly reduced the decline in cell viability for both cell lines, and there was no significant difference in protective polyphenol concentrations for green (G3 & G7) and black (R3 & R8) teas at effective concentrations (EC20 and EC40). To evaluate the preventative effects of tea in vivo, we examined the impact of two green (G3 & G7) and two black (R3 & R8) teas with varying polyphenol content on dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced inflammatory colitis in mice. Tea-treated groups exhibited significantly lower inflammatory scores (DAI) than the control group. DSS treatment in the control group led to shortened colorectal lengths in mice, while tea co-treatment partially prevented this loss. Histological analysis revealed that G7 and R3 (with a moderate polyphenol content) treatment improved colorectal crypt structure, decreased the severity of inflammatory ulcerative colitis, and significantly reduced histological scores compared to the control group. However, G3 and R8 (with high and low doses of polyphenol content, respectively) did not show these effects, suggesting that a moderate polyphenol level in both tea types is optimal for preventative benefits.
KW - black tea
KW - colorectal colitis
KW - green tea
KW - H9c2 cells
KW - protective effects
KW - RSC96 cells
KW - toxicity
UR - http://www.scopus.com/inward/record.url?scp=85170518726&partnerID=8YFLogxK
U2 - 10.7150/ijms.85521
DO - 10.7150/ijms.85521
M3 - 文章
C2 - 37786438
AN - SCOPUS:85170518726
SN - 1449-1907
VL - 20
SP - 1247
EP - 1255
JO - International Journal of Medical Sciences
JF - International Journal of Medical Sciences
IS - 10
ER -
Wu MH, Liu JY, Tsai FL, Syu JJ, Yun CS, Chen LY et al. The adverse and beneficial effects of polyphenols in green and black teas in vitro and in vivo. International Journal of Medical Sciences. 2023;20(10):1247-1255. doi: 10.7150/ijms.85521