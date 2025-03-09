The Amish Secret To Get Rid of Coughs - The Lost Herbs (2025)

Nobody likes to be sick, and to add to that, nobody likes drinking cough syrup; but Amish Cough Syrup? Is it just me, or does the sound of Amish Cough Syrup sound much less gut-wrenching than cough syrup? An ex-Amish told me the secret to get rid of coughs. And I’ll show it to you below. For some reason it makes me think of maple syrup and honey, which makes me want to drink it.

On second thought, there might be some alcohol involved…

What is Amish Cough Syrup?

Amish Cough Syrup is a drinkable syrup used when you’re experiencing the cold or flu, when you have a cough, or when you have a sore throat. Like most Amish recipes, it includes only natural and edible ingredients.

There are several recipes for Amish Cough Syrup (yes, some do include alcohol), and only a few ingredients stay true: honey, lemon, and onion. This recipe for Amish Cough Syrup stays true by including the time-tested honey and lemon, but it is different from the recipes commonly found on the internet; this recipe comes straight from the source.

This recipe for Amish Cough Syrup adds apple cider vinegar, ginger, and cayenne pepper to the mix. The health benefits from these medicinal foods work together to combat that build-up of phlegm and protect your sore throat. Every ingredient has an important role that makes this combination work so flawlessly:

Honey

Studies show that just one teaspoon of honey before bed is more productive at clearing a cough than over-the-counter cough medicine. This is because the minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants in honey destroy free radicals and provide the needed energy in your body to combat illness.

Raw honey also provides a protective barrier over your throat when ingested. Not only does that coating protect but it heals the damaged tissue by supplying nutrients such as calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, niacin, potassium, riboflavin, and zinc.

Lemon

One of the highest sources of vitamin C you can get is eating a lemon. One whole lemon contains a third of a child’s daily recommended vitamin C intake.

Vitamin C is renowned for its immunity-boosting abilities, which are a result of its antioxidant and detoxifying properties. Copper, iron, manganese, and zinc are all extremely important to the vitality of humans and lemon will provide.

But that’s not the only reason lemon works against cold and flu, the acid content helps break down phlegm to loosen up any blockages inside.

Ginger

Ginger is a powerhouse, or should I say a power hospital. There are over 400 medicinal compounds found within ginger. Of those compounds, there are phytochemicals, which are responsible for the health-promoting properties that ginger provides.

There are two groups of phytochemicals; terpenes and phenolic compounds. Terpenes and phenolic compounds are what we notice as smell and taste. The phenolic compound in ginger is gingerol, an oily liquid that consists of homologous phenols such as hexonate, malonate, and phenylalanine.

Because of these, ginger helps the lungs expand and it helps loosen the phlegm. It also gives ginger the anti-inflammatory properties that help to relieve a sore and inflamed throat.

Cayenne Pepper

Many compounds in cayenne pepper make them beneficial to our health, the reason for its use as an aid for coughing is because of one particular active ingredient: capsaicin. Capsaicin is actually one of seven compounds called capsaicinoids but it is the most prevalent.

The reason it’s used for coughing is because it eases inflammation and also relieves the pain that accompanies it, not just in your throat but in your chest that might have been brought on by coughing.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been used for coughs and colds for thousands of years. It soothes a sore throat and draws out any toxins and germs that might be attacking you. The apple cider vinegar then removes these germs and toxins in the phlegm by loosening mucus build-up. It also promotes healthier blood circulation, sending the nutrients in the blood to the irritated areas faster.

So we have honey that destroys free radicals and provides a protective coating, we have the acid from lemon that cuts through phlegm, there’s ginger to soothe the inflammation in the throat and help expand the lungs for easier breathing, cayenne pepper will numb the pain caused by all the coughing, and apple cider vinegar will remove the toxins and germs and quicken the healing process. This Amish Cough Syrup is no joke.

If you’re only using apple cider vinegar in salad dressing or remedy-making you’re missing out on its most powerful health benefits. I found this information in another article on The Lost Herbs, called You’re Using Apple Cider Vinegar Wrong.

How to Use Amish Cough Syrup

It is recommended to take a sip as often as needed. Since the ingredients are safe and edible, you can never have too much. There is an age limit when it comes to ingesting honey, anyone under the age of 1 cannot have honey. Honey can contain spores known as Clostridium botulinum which can unfortunately cause botulism in babies under the age of 1. This is because a baby’s immune system has not developed to the point of being able to digest this spore without it being harmful.

How to Make Amish Cough Syrup

The ingredients you will need might already be in your kitchen, but if they aren’t you can always find them at your local grocery store. If you can find any of these ingredients from an Amish food stand or market, even better!

The ingredients you need are raw local honey, organic unfiltered apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, powdered ginger, and powdered cayenne pepper. These ingredients will all be mixed together with hot water to make a runny syrup that can be sipped to rid your cough. To make Amish Cough Syrup you will need a few tools such as a small pot, a large cup, a whisk, a spoon for stirring, and measuring spoons.

Amish Cough Syrup Recipe

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of hot water

2 tablespoons of raw local honey

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

¼ teaspoon of powdered ginger

¼ teaspoon of powdered cayenne pepper

Instructions

In a large cup mix together the honey, lemon, and apple cider vinegar. In a small dish, whisk together the ginger powder and cayenne powder until they are evenly mixed. Sprinkle the mix of ginger and cayenne pepper powder on top of the honey, lemon, and vinegar in the large cup, stir and let sit. Heat the water until it is hot and steamy, not boiled. Stir the hot water into the large cup containing the honey, lemon, apple cider vinegar, and powders, keep stirring until everything has mixed completely together. Take a sip as often as you need to!

