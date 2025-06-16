The Apprentice Claude Littner's recovery after 'six months to live' diagnosis (2025)

Lord Sugar's former aide Claude Littner returns to BBC One's The Apprentice for the tough interviews stage but off-screen he once had a tough health battle of his own

Claude Littner, known for his role on BBC's The Apprentice, made a remarkable recovery after being given a life expectancy of just six months. Littner, who gained popularity as Alan Sugar's most intimidating interviewer on The Apprentice, took over from Nick Hewer as one of the aides on the series in 2015.

Alongside Karren Brady, he would mentor the candidates through their tasks and then offer his insights to Lord Sugar. He was a staple on the show until 2022, but scaled back his role to interviewing the candidates after a serious electric bike accident necessitated nine surgeries.

Tim Campbell was recruited to step into Claude's role, and he has remained on the show since but on Thursday, April 10 Claude is back as one of the tough interviewers during the penultimate task.

Prior to his television career, he was a successful businessman for many years. The 74-year-old was born in New York, but his family relocated to the UK shortly after his birth. Here's everything we know about him.

Family life

Claude has been happily married to his wife Thelma since 1976, and they have made their home in Mill Hill, North London. Together, they have two sons, Anthony and Alex, who are both in their forties, reports Birmingham Mail, and between them they have five grandchildren, making Claude a proud grandad.

Claude has never shied away from expressing his deep appreciation for Thelma's steadfast support, acknowledging her especially during those periods when his career took precedence over everything else.

In a candid conversation with Jewish News back in 2019, Claude reminisced about his intense focus on work: "If I look back at me, I was a nutcase. I just wanted to work. I didn't want to take a holiday, because I was worried someone else might get ahead of me. I was obsessed with doing the job. I didn't think I was making any sacrifices. The problem was my wife took the brunt of looking after the children. I took my path and was lucky enough to have a wife who would do that."

He lauded Thelma's sacrifice, saying, "She gave up her career and was wonderful looking after our two children and the house and doing all those things. I was lucky to have her."

Six months to live

Claude's life also includes a remarkable recovery from a severe health scare. In 1997, when he was just 48 years old, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and faced a grim forecast from doctors who believed he had only six months to live.

This devastating news arrived shortly after a heated discussion with business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar.

While on Loose Women, Claude shared the story of his serious health scare, recalling: "I had a pain in my groin which I had diagnosed as a hernia because being in football I saw lots of football players having hernias. I took the opportunity that day of switching my phone off because Alan Sugar doesn't like that at all and I went to see the doctor about my hernia. The doctor looked at my hernia and said that it wasn't a hernia and I told him it was, basically. He immediately sent me to a consultant and that afternoon they diagnosed me with having cancer. I had Hodgkin's lymphoma."

Claude also opened up about his difficult but ultimately successful recovery journey, attributing his survival to his sister who was a stem cell match for him: "After many years of chemotherapy, which was very difficult to sustain, they found that my sister was a stem cell match, so her stem cells were transplanted into me. I'm very, very lucky."

E-bike accident

Claude detailed a traumatic e-bike accident he experienced in 2021, which almost resulted in the loss of his leg after falling off an electric bike. He underwent nine surgeries and the challenge of relearning to walk post-accident near his London home.

Speaking to PA, he recounted: "I was just pottering along, I must have been doing no more than 10 kilometres an hour on this sort of two-track road. The next thing I knew, I was on the left-hand side of the street, my bike was in the middle of the road and I didn't know what happened. My wife and my sons were there as well and [the doctors] decided they were going to amputate my leg. And then they had another chat about it and they said, 'Look, let's get him into theatre right away tonight and let's see if we can save his leg'. And I went into theatre and it was a very long operation and they didn't take my leg off."

Net worth

Claude's estimated net worth as of 2022 stood at approximately £34 million. He initiated his career journey as a finance manager at Unilever plc, and through starting his own enterprise, he became known as a specialist in corporate turnarounds.

Throughout his illustrious career, Claude has held chairmanship roles at a variety of companies, including some of Lord Sugar's earliest business ventures such as Amstrad International, Amstrad Spain, and Dancall Telecom. In addition to these positions, Claude has served as chairman of Les Trois Lords, Azzuri Communications, ASCO the international oilfield support group, and was deputy chairman of Blacks Leisure while also being a director at Norton Way Motors.

He is also the proud majority shareholder in Powerleague, a company specialising in 5-a-side football. In 2014, Claude Littner was honoured with the title of visiting professor at the business school bearing his name at the University of West London.

The Apprentice is on BBC One Thursdays at 9pm and on BBC iPlayer