The Barbarians - Gore & Kutchek - 1987 movie Paul twins - Profile (2025)

Feel the power.

Context

The 1987 sword-and-sorcery fantasy film The Barbarians stars the Barbarian Brothers, David and Peter Paul. They play Kutchek and Gore, twin brothers turned gladiators.

(The Paul twins were American body-builders and powerlifters. They built a minor acting career off their physique during the 1980s and 1990s. This movie earned them the Golden Raspberry Award as Worst New Stars – ed.).

The movie is set in the 1980’s heroic-fantasy schlock genre. But it takes a more light-hearted approach than, say, Deathstalker or Conan.

(The Barbarians was both a Golan-Globus movie, and a joint US/Italy effort. Which were the two top drivers behind cheap, cheesy 1980s genre action movies – ed.).

Background

Real Name: Kutchek and Gore.

Kutchek and Gore. Known Relatives: Each other.

Each other. Group Affiliation: The Ragnicks tribe.

The Ragnicks tribe. Base of Operations: Mobile.

Mobile. Height: 6’0″ (1.82 m) (Kutchek); 6’1″ (1.84 m) (Gore).

6’0″ (1.82 m) (Kutchek); 6’1″ (1.84 m) (Gore). Weight: 235 lbs. (107 Kg.) (Kutchek); 245 lbs. (111 Kg.) (Gore).

235 lbs. (107 Kg.) (Kutchek); 245 lbs. (111 Kg.) (Gore). Eyes: Brown (both). Hair: Black (both).

Brown (both). Black (both). Other Distinguishing Features: On their necks is a tattoo of “the open road”. This signifies that they are part of the Ragnicks tribe.

Powers & Abilities

Strength! The barbarian brothers boast about their formidable strength, and with good reason. They can effortlessly lift and hurl grown men.

In the unforgiving pits, the brothers honed their skills with melee weapons and wrestling.

Both can defeat multiple opponents, even when disarmed.

Each gained a sacred weapon from the ancient king’s tomb.



Kutchek got a giant sword .

. Gore got a two-handed battle axe.

They can also intimidate through a roar. Though they prefer to show off their incredible strength. Strength!

Video

Setting

It is common fare for a sword-and-sorcery world.

This area is ruled by many warlords with small kingdoms, and tribes dotting the countryside. Because the Ragnicks were entertainers with no ambition to conquer, they were allowed to travel freely among all the lands.

This violent world as a background is found in most 1970’s and 80’s sword-and-sorcery movies. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to have them all side-by-side, in the same world.

The Ragnicks’ Ruby

The magic powers of the Ruby of the Ragnicks are not spelled out. It seems to be connected to the tribe’s leader – in this case, Queen Canary (no relation).

The movie’s introduction states that the Ruby contains “the secrets of music, joyful laughter, and human kindness”.

Canary once spoke of a serpent being blinded by gazing upon the Ruby. Kadar’s eyesight shifted in response to her words, sort of like peering through a kaleidoscope, when he looked at Canary. And that’s the only magic we actually see.

The Ruby and Ragnicks royalty

When Canary died, the Ruby’s sparkle faded. It turned into a stone.

The selection of the next Queen occurs when the Ruby recovers its radiant form.

A female Ragnick virgin then undergoes a test where the Ruby is placed against her belly button. If the Ruby chooses her, it remains in place; otherwise, it falls off.

The chosen girl becomes the new Queen, inheriting a connection to the Ruby’s power.

This is why the magic ruby is also referred to as the “belly stone”.

History

“Once upon a time, long, long ago. There existed a world of savage splendor. An age made for adventure. A time of darkness… of demons… of sorcery. It was a time when man, woman, and child were ruled by the sword.

“But one tribe, the Ragnicks, had the right of safe passage throughout this world.

“In the dawn of time, their ancient king had traded a mountain of gold for a single sparkling ruby. The stone was magic. It contained the secrets of music, of joyful laughter, of human kindness.

“A wise and good man, the king knew these things were far more precious than any earthly treasure. And so, the Ragnicks became the world’s entertainers. Storytellers, musicians.

“They were joyfully welcomed everywhere.

“They adopted the orphan twins, Kutchek and Gore, and a little girl, Kara. And they gave them the Ragnicks’ mark of the open road to show they too now belonged to the tribe.

“And the Ruby passed from hand to hand, from generation to generation. And in time, a young and radiant queen, Canary, became the sacred guardian of its magic.” – The movie’s introduction.

Kadar the warlord

A local warlord, Kadar, once learned of the Ragnicks’ magic ruby. He sent his warriors to steal it.

The Ragnicks fought back with their know-how. A fire-breather, a knife thrower, a juggler, or a tight-rope walker.

But it wasn’t enough. Queen Canary was taken.

The two orphan brothers attacked Kadar, biting off two of his fingers. The Queen gave up her freedom for Kadar’s promise to spare the twin’s lives. He agreed and made a vow.

“They are not to die by my hand or that of my subjects.”

The Pit

He turned the brothers over to his sorceress, China. She, in turn, gave them to the dirt-master.

Into the pit they went. A prison where the twins trained as gladiators. Their schooling consisted of a single lesson. To fight when commanded.

But they rebelled against their training, striking at their captors instead of their opponents.

Brother against brother

For his rebellion, Kutchek was systematically punished by a giant in a black helmet. Gore was punished in the same manner by a giant in a bronze helmet. In this way, they were trained to hate whoever wore the helmet.

Nevertheless, they remained unbroken and grew until they were men. But not ordinary men. They were barbarians!

The sorceress’ plan was simple. Each would wear the helmet of their twin’s tormentor. Each brother would kill the other.

But as the brothers fought, their helmets got smashed and revealed their faces. Kutchek realized what had happened.

The brothers teamed up and used their great strength to escape the Pit. They stole some horses and fled into the forest.

The Ragnicks and Kara

They sought the Ragnicks. But Ibar, the new leader of the Ragnicks, didn’t believe they were tribesmen. He ordered them hanged.

Well, that didn’t go as planned. The brothers made a game of it to show off their great strength. Once their open road tattoos were revealed, their identity could no longer be denied.

Kara, who was using the alias Ismene, then took the twins to a tavern called the Bucket of Blood. There, they could find a weapons dealer.

Wrestling is my life

Jako, a large man, was one such arms dealer. But the twins, being short on funds, lacked options.

Then, surprisingly, Jako offered to arm-wrestle. All of his weapons against the twin’s small bag of gold, oh, and by the way, if Jako wins he takes Kara too.

They agreed.

Even though Gore won the match, it became a brawl. But Gore and Kutchek handily defeated armed men with their bare hands. Kutchek also crushed Jako’s fists in his hands.

Empty-handed

Ismene was able to pick a lock, and get them all inside Kadar’s castle. Kadar’s men were celebrating, and security was lax. It was a simple task to get inside.

At the Bucket of Blood, Ismene had learned about a secret entrance to Kadar’s harem. There, they met with Canary, but she sent the brothers to get the ruby.

Kadar’s sorcerous advisor, China, ordered the evil Dirt-master to whip Canary so she’d tell the Ruby’s location. But one of the harem girls had overheard Canary telling the twins. She, in turn, told China.

Kadar soon learned of Canary’s whipping. He left to seek revenge for Canary and take the Ruby.

The Forbidden land

The stone had been hidden in the Forbidden Land, a twisted swamp.

The Grave-Maker, a dragon, guarded the Ruby. This monster could only be harmed by sacred weapons, locked in the grave of the ancient Ragnick King. Yes, the one who traded the mountain of gold for the ruby.

(And so the dragon had “Mundane weapons immunity”, a common concept).

The twins and Ismene retrieved three sacred weapons from the tomb – a sword, an axe, and a bow.

The hope of the Ragnicks

China, the Dirt-master, and a few guards made their way straight to the Forbidden Land, and so got there first. China was able to get the Ruby.

However, their men were slain by swamp creatures. And China and the Dirt-master were eaten by the dragon.

The Barbarians, with the sacred weapons of the ancient king, now had to face the dragon, Kadar, and his forces to retrieve the magic ruby!

Description

Incredibly well-muscled, shirtless and glistening, wearing only a fur lion cloth and boots. Plus fur wristbands, and a belt.

The twins have flogging scars from their childhood in the pit.

Kutchek has a distinctive howl that kind of sounds like the braying of a donkey.

How to tell them apart?

As children, Kutchek wore a red bandanna on his head.

Kutchek was punished by a giant in a black helm, so, when they fight, Gore is wearing the black helm.

During this fight and afterwards, Kutchek wears a chainmail belt – whereas all of Gore’s accessories are leather.

Personality

Hardheaded, as in stubborn and daft.

When pushed, they push back. Since childhood, they established a rebellious spirit.

Dumb and Dumber

While both brothers are not too bright, Gore stands out as the dafter of the two.

When they find the Ragnicks’ wagons are overgrown by China’s spell, Gore laments the missing people, color, and music.

Kutchek learned a simple trick to use when he wants something his brother has. He pretends to prefer the thing he has. Gore, watching, will decide to trade.

They are competitive towards each other. But they are also best friends, and look to each other for approval.

Quotes

“Which one of you did this?”

Both brothers: “Me!”

Gore: “Tell me what you’re doing with my face?”

Kutchek: “Gore, you bloody idiot, it’s me Kutchek your brother!”

Gore: “Wrestling’s my life.”

(Arm-wrestling match begins and Gore is winning).

One of Jako’s men: “It isn’t smart to beat Jako.”

Kutchek: “I know, but my brother’s a little slow, he probably won’t figure it out till he’s already won.”

Gore: “One good shove and we’re in.” (Pushes his brother) “Just give me a little room.”

Kutchek: “Wait a minute, why do you always get to have all the fun?”

Gore: “Kutchek!” (pushes again) “What’s wrong with you?”

Kutchek: “I’m going! You always get to do everything first.”

(Continuing to argue and charge the doors, meanwhile Kara is already opening the gates. The brothers throw themselves through the opening doors and sprawl on the ground)

Ibar: “It’s no use, no one is strong enough to oppose Kadar.”

Gore: “You kidding? Look at us. We’re huge!”

(A dragon rises before them)

Kutchek: “Fight or run?”

Gore: “Run!”

DC Heroes RPG Tell me more about the game stats Gore and Kutchek Dex: 04 Str: 05 Bod: 05 Int: 02 Wil: 05 Min: 04 Inf: 04 Aur: 02 Spi: 06 Init: 012 HP: 015 Skills: Animal Handling (Riding): 03, Charisma (Intimidation): 08, Martial Artist: 05, Weaponry (melee)*: 04 Bonuses and Limitations: Charisma (Intimidation) is a Powered Skill, all they need do is scream at an opponent.

Martial Artist cannot be used for weapon AV (-1 FC). Advantages: Schtick (Burst of Strength). Connections: The Ragnicks (High), Kara (High). Drawbacks: None. Motivation: Seeking Justice. Occupation: Heroes. Wealth: 001 Equipment: Sacred Two-handed Battle axe [BODY 06, Enhance (EV): 02 (cap is 08), Descriptor : Slashing, Recommended STR 03]. When attacking a shield , a battle axe receives a +1 to its final roll total. When attacking a person without body armour or a shield, the roll receives a -1 to its final roll.

(EV): 02 (cap is 08), : Slashing, 03]. When attacking a , a battle axe receives a +1 to its final roll total. When attacking a person without or a shield, the roll receives a -1 to its final roll. Sacred Two-handed Sword [BODY 06, Enhance (EV): 03 (cap is 08), Recommended STR 03, Descriptor: Slashing, Piercing, Bludgeon].

There was also a sacred bow, used by Kara. Design notes The sacred weapons above could also be . Kara (aka Ismene) could have a writeup of her own, she is there to guide and aids the brothers. She does have Skills in stealth and lockpicking and she knows some contacts. She’s also a good shot with a bow.



