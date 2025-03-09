The benefits of oral probiotics in periodontal treatment (2025)

Anti-inflammatory effects

In periodontal disease, inflammation plays a central role in the destruction of the gums and bone. Probiotics are thought to modulate host immune responses, reducing the production of proinflammatory cytokines. Studies have shown that certain probiotic strains, particularly L. reuteri, can reduce levels of interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), both of which are involved in the inflammatory processes of periodontal tissues.4

For example, research has demonstrated that L. reuteri supplementation significantly reduces gingival inflammation by lowering the expression of proinflammatory cytokines and reduction of inflammatory infiltrate after performing SRP and taking probiotics.5 Despite research showing the positive impact on periodisease treatment, more research is needed to reach a consensus about the best bacterial strain that has the most effect.

Besides L. reuteri, evidence shows that L. paracasei strains, L. salivarius, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactobacillus brevis can be potentially beneficial in view of their anti-inflammatory characteristics.6-8 Another species, Bifidobacterium, can add a positive impact on periodontal disease. By modulating the immune response, probiotics help reduce gingival inflammation, prevent further tissue damage, and enhance the healing of periodontal tissues.9

Improvement in clinical parameters

Clinical parameters of periodontal disease, such as bleeding on probing (BOP), pocket depth, and clinical attachment level (CAL), are used to assess the severity of the condition. Several clinical trials have evaluated the effect of probiotics on these parameters. Probiotics have been shown to reduce BOP, a key indicator of gingival inflammation; improve pocket depth and clinical attachment level; and reduce (65% reduction; p < 0.05) the number of Streptococcus in patients with gingivitis and periodontitis.10

For instance, a clinical trial involving L. reuteri found that patients who received probiotic supplementation had significant reductions in BOP and probing depth compared to those who only received conventional periodontal treatment.9 The improvement in these parameters suggests that probiotics can positively influence periodontal health by reducing the presence of inflammatory markers and promoting tissue healing.

Enhancement of oral immunity

Probiotics also help strengthen the local immune response in the oral cavity. For example, certain probiotic strains can stimulate the production of secretory immunoglobulin A (IgA) in saliva, which plays a critical role in the first line of defense against oral pathogens.1 Studies have shown that Lactobacillus strains, such as Lactobacillus GG and Bifidobacterium lactis Bb-12, can increase IgA levels, enhancing the mucosal immune system and helping to reinvent the overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria in the oral cavity.11 By enhancing oral immunity, probiotics help the body resist infections that may exacerbate periodontal disease and support the regeneration of healthy oral tissues. The use of oral probiotics as an adjunctive therapy in periodontal treatment shows promise based on current clinical evidence. Probiotics can help restore the balance of the oral microbiome, reduce gingival inflammation, and improve key clinical parameters associated with periodontal disease. While probiotics should not replace traditional periodontal treatments, they represent a valuable tool for enhancing the overall outcomes of periodontal care.

Further research, particularly large-scale and long-term studies, is needed to establish standardized protocols for the use of probiotics in periodontal therapy. However, given their low-risk profile and potential benefits, probiotics are an exciting addition to the evolving field of periodontal treatment.

