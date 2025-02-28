The Best 20-Minute Resistance Band Workout (6x Weekly) (2025)

- Free Workout Plans, Resistance Band Workout
Murshid Akram
Published:
Last Updated: January 28, 2025
If you have a set of resistance bands and want to utilize them to build a strong body at home, you’ve come to the right place.
In this article, I’ve designed the following 20-minute resistance band workout plans for those who want to build muscle at home.
- Plan A: Full Body Workout
- Plan B: Upper Lower Split
- Plan C: Bro Split (one muscle group a day)
These programs involve training six times weekly and will allow you to train in an organized way.
Whether you want to build muscle or lose weight, these resistance band exercise plans will improve your fitness and shape your body, irrespective of your gender.
Program Summary
|Equipment Focus
|Resistance Bands (Different Tension Levels)
|Split Type
|Full Body (A), Upper-Lower (B), & Bro Split (C)
|Sessions/Week
|Six (Monday to Saturday)
|Duration/Session
|20 minutes
|Workout Plan Goal
|Build Muscle at Home
|Experienced Require
|Beginner to Intermediate
|Target Gender
|Male & Female
|Program Duration
|6 Weeks
Full Body 20-Minute Resistance Band Workout
This routine includes doing compound, isolation, and mobility exercises twice a week.
The compound exercises help you build strength and muscle. The isolation exercises improve muscle balance and symmetry. Mobility training makes your body more functional.
Here’s how you gonna train in Plan A:
- Day 1: Strength Training
- Day 2: Hypertrophy
- Day 3: Mobility Workout
- Day 4: Strength Training
- Day 5: Hypertrophy
- Day 6: Mobility Workout
- Day 7: OFF
Take 60 seconds of rest between sets during strength training and 30-45 seconds of break during the hypertrophy and mobility exercises.
Day 1 – Strength Training
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Back Squat
|2
|8-10
|Legs
|Overhead Press
|2
|8-10
|Shoulder
|Deadlift
|2
|8-10
|Lower Body
|Push-ups
|2
|8-10
|Chest, Tris
|Bent-over Row
|2
|8-10
|Back & Abs
Day 2 – Hypertrophy
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Floor Press
|2
|12-15
|Chest & Tris
|Superman Row
|2
|10-12
|Back & Shoulder
|Lateral Raises
|2
|12-15
|Shoulder
|Reverse Fly
|2
|12-15
|Upper Back
|Hip Thrust
|2
|12-15
|Glutes
|Leg Curls
|2
|12-15
|Hamstrings
Day 3 – Mobility Workout
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Shoulder Pass Throughs
|2
|10-12
|Upper Body
|Single-leg Deadlift
|2
|6/leg
|Lower Body
|Pull-apart
|2
|10-12
|Upper Back
|Good Morning
|2
|8-10
|Lower Body
|Fire Hydrant
|2
|8/side
|Glutes & Ab
|Bird Dog Plank
|2
|6/side
|Full Body
Day 4 – Strength Training
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Back Squat
|2
|8-10
|Legs
|Overhead Press
|2
|8-10
|Shoulder
|Deadlift
|2
|8-10
|Lower Body
|Push-ups
|2
|8-10
|Chest, Tris
|Bent-over Row
|2
|8-10
|Back & Abs
Day 5 – Hypertrophy
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Front Raises
|2
|12-15
|Shoulder
|Overhead Extension
|2
|10/arm
|Triceps
|Biceps Curls
|2
|12-15
|Biceps
|Upright Row
|2
|12-15
|Trapezius
|Upward Chest Fly
|2
|12-15
|Chest
|Leg Extension
|2
|12-15
|Quads
Day 6 – Mobility Workout
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Shoulder Pass Throughs
|2
|10-12
|Upper Body
|Curtsy Lunge
|2
|6/leg
|Lower Body
|Bicycle Crunches
|2
|6/side
|Abdominals
|Banded Good Morning
|2
|8-10
|Lower Body
|Glute Bridge
|2
|10-12
|Glutes
|Monster Walk
|2
|6/leg
|Lower Body
Day 7 – OFF
Take a break and restart from day 1. You can also follow plan B next week.
Resistance Band 20-Minute Upper Lower Split Workout
This split is for those who want to focus on their upper body and lower body separately. It involves three sessions for the upper body, two for the lower body, and one dedicated session for abdominal muscles.
- Day 1: Upper Body
- Day 2: Lower Body
- Day 3: Upper Body
- Day 4: Lower Body
- Day 5: Upper Body
- Day 6: Core Workout
- Day 7: OFF
With this resistance band 20-minute split workout, you can bolster your every body part effectively and build a fit body.
Day 1 – Upper Body
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Floor Press
|2
|12-15
|Chest, Tris
|Overhead Press
|2
|12-15
|Shoulder
|Banded Push-ups
|2
|12-15
|Chest, Tris
|Lateral Raises
|2
|10/side
|Shoulder
|Overhead Extension
|2
|10/arm
|Triceps
Day 2 – Lower Body
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Banded Squat
|3
|15-20
|Quads
|Stationary Lunge
|2
|10/leg
|Quads
|Romanian Deadlift
|3
|10-12
|Hamstrings
|Leg Curls
|3
|12-15
|Hamstrings
Day 3 – Upper Body
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Lat Pulldown
|2
|15-20
|Back
|Seated Row
|2
|15-20
|Back
|Rear Delt Fly
|2
|12-15
|Back
|Superman Row
|2
|10-12
|Back
|Biceps Curls
|2
|10/arm
|Biceps
Day 4 – Lower Body
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Curtsy Lunge to Squat
|2
|6/side
|Lower Body
|Banded Leg Extension
|2
|10/leg
|Quads
|Good Morning
|3
|10-12
|Posterior Chain
|Glute Kickbacks
|2
|10/side
|Posterior Chain
Day 5 – Upper Body
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Muscle
|Standing Front Press
|2
|12-15
|Chest
|Front Delt Raise
|2
|12-15
|Shoulder
|Triceps Pushdown
|2
|12-15
|Triceps
|One-arm Row
|2
|10/side
|Back
|Hammer Curl
|2
|12-15
|Biceps
Day 6 – Abs
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Bicycle Crunch
|2
|6/side
|Banded Dead Bug
|2
|6/side
|Kneeling Crunch
|2
|15-20
|Reverse Crunch
|2
|15-20
|Woodchop (Low to High)
|2
|10/side
Day 7 – OFF
Take a day off, restart from day 1, or start plan C next week.
20 Minutes Bro Split Banded Workout
This 20-minute resistance band workout plan involves training one muscle group per day. It is a simple and effective split to build strength and muscle.
- Day 1: Chest
- Day 2: Back
- Day 3: Legs
- Day 4: Abs
- Day 5: Shoulder
- Day 6: Arms
- Day 7: OFF
Day 1 – Chest
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Standing Front Press/Svend Press
|3
|12-15
|1-min
|Banded Push-ups
|3
|12-15
|1-min
|Single-arm Floor Press
|2
|10/side
|1-min
|Standing Chest Fly
|2
|12-15
|1-min
Day 2 – Back
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Bent-over Row
|2
|12-15
|1-min
|Lat Pulldown
|2
|12-15
|1-min
|Seated Rowing
|2
|12-15
|1-minu
|Standing Pullover
|2
|10-12
|1-min
|Superman Pull
|2
|10-12
|1-min
Day 3 – Legs
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Resistance Band Squat
|3
|15-20
|1-min
|Stationary Lunges
|2
|10/leg
|30-sec
|Romanian Deadlift
|2
|10-12
|1-min
|Lying Leg Curl
|2
|15-20
|45-sec
|Glute Bridge
|2
|12-15
|45-sec
Day 4 – Abs
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Bicycle Crunch
|2
|6/side
|30-sec
|Banded Dead Bug
|2
|6/side
|30-sec
|Kneeling Crunch
|2
|15-20
|45-sec
|Reverse Crunch
|2
|15-20
|45-sec
|Standing Oblique Crunch
|2
|10/side
|30-sec
|Woodchop (Low to High)
|2
|10/side
|30-sec
Day 5 – Shoulder
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Overhead Press
|3
|15-20
|1-min
|Lateral Raises
|3
|10/side
|30-sec
|Rear Delt Raises
|3
|10-12
|45-sec
|Front Raises
|1
|15-20
|No rest
|Shoulder Shrug
|2
|12-15
|30-sec
Day 6 – Arms
|Exercises
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Overhead Extension
|3
|15-20
|30-sec
|Triceps Pushdown
|3
|10/arm
|30-sec
|1-arm Biceps Curls
|2
|10/arm
|30-sec
|Concentration Curls
|2
|10/arm
|30-sec
|Hammer Curls
|2
|12-15
|30-sec
Day 7 – OFF
Take a break and repeat from day 1 or program A.
Can 20-minute Band Workouts Build Muscle?
Working out 20 minutes a day (six days a week) with resistance bands can help beginners increase their strength and mass but if you’ve been exercising for a while, you won’t see much gain.
Still, it is great for those who train at home and want to maintain their strength and muscle mass while improving their body functionality.
Types of Bands Needed for Optimal Training
You need a set of floss and power resistance bands to perform various exercises.
For examples:
Use loop bands with light tension for mobility exercises, such as the single-leg deadlift, Good Morning, clamshell, Superman, and fire hydrant. These movements help improve flexibility and range of motion.
Use moderate tension level bands to perform isolation exercises, such as biceps curls, triceps extension, front raises, lateral raises, rear delt fly, glute bridge, and leg curls. The isolation exercises target every muscle effectively and build a strong and defined body.
And you need power bands with high tension levels to perform compound movements, such as deadlifts, overhead presses, squats, and push-ups. These are great for building strength.
Download The PDF
20-Minute Resistance Band Workout PlanDownload
Save this PDF and use it offline.
Tags: Exercise Plan, Home Workout, Resistance Band Training
Murshid Akram
I’m a personal trainer, fitness blogger, and founder of thefitnessphantom.com.I help people achieve their best shape through my science-based and practical workout programs.
Learn more about me
Murshid Akram
I’m a personal trainer, fitness blogger, and founder of thefitnessphantom.com.I help people achieve their best shape through my science-based and practical workout programs.
Learn more about me
