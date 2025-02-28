The Best 20-Minute Resistance Band Workout (6x Weekly) (2025)

If you have a set of resistance bands and want to utilize them to build a strong body at home, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, I’ve designed the following 20-minute resistance band workout plans for those who want to build muscle at home.

Plan A: Full Body Workout

Full Body Workout Plan B: Upper Lower Split

Upper Lower Split Plan C: Bro Split (one muscle group a day)

These programs involve training six times weekly and will allow you to train in an organized way.

Whether you want to build muscle or lose weight, these resistance band exercise plans will improve your fitness and shape your body, irrespective of your gender.

Program Summary

Equipment Focus Resistance Bands (Different Tension Levels) Split Type Full Body (A), Upper-Lower (B), & Bro Split (C) Sessions/Week Six (Monday to Saturday) Duration/Session 20 minutes Workout Plan Goal Build Muscle at Home Experienced Require Beginner to Intermediate Target Gender Male & Female Program Duration 6 Weeks

Full Body 20-Minute Resistance Band Workout

This routine includes doing compound, isolation, and mobility exercises twice a week.

The compound exercises help you build strength and muscle. The isolation exercises improve muscle balance and symmetry. Mobility training makes your body more functional.

Here’s how you gonna train in Plan A:

Day 1: Strength Training

Strength Training Day 2: Hypertrophy

Hypertrophy Day 3: Mobility Workout

Mobility Workout Day 4: Strength Training

Strength Training Day 5: Hypertrophy

Hypertrophy Day 6: Mobility Workout

Mobility Workout Day 7: OFF

Take 60 seconds of rest between sets during strength training and 30-45 seconds of break during the hypertrophy and mobility exercises.



Day 1 – Strength Training

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Back Squat 2 8-10 Legs Overhead Press 2 8-10 Shoulder Deadlift 2 8-10 Lower Body Push-ups 2 8-10 Chest, Tris Bent-over Row 2 8-10 Back & Abs

Day 2 – Hypertrophy

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Floor Press 2 12-15 Chest & Tris Superman Row 2 10-12 Back & Shoulder Lateral Raises 2 12-15 Shoulder Reverse Fly 2 12-15 Upper Back Hip Thrust 2 12-15 Glutes Leg Curls 2 12-15 Hamstrings

Day 3 – Mobility Workout

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Shoulder Pass Throughs 2 10-12 Upper Body Single-leg Deadlift 2 6/leg Lower Body Pull-apart 2 10-12 Upper Back Good Morning 2 8-10 Lower Body Fire Hydrant 2 8/side Glutes & Ab Bird Dog Plank 2 6/side Full Body

Day 4 – Strength Training

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Back Squat 2 8-10 Legs Overhead Press 2 8-10 Shoulder Deadlift 2 8-10 Lower Body Push-ups 2 8-10 Chest, Tris Bent-over Row 2 8-10 Back & Abs

Day 5 – Hypertrophy

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Front Raises 2 12-15 Shoulder Overhead Extension 2 10/arm Triceps Biceps Curls 2 12-15 Biceps Upright Row 2 12-15 Trapezius Upward Chest Fly 2 12-15 Chest Leg Extension 2 12-15 Quads

Day 6 – Mobility Workout

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Shoulder Pass Throughs 2 10-12 Upper Body Curtsy Lunge 2 6/leg Lower Body Bicycle Crunches 2 6/side Abdominals Banded Good Morning 2 8-10 Lower Body Glute Bridge 2 10-12 Glutes Monster Walk 2 6/leg Lower Body

Day 7 – OFF

Take a break and restart from day 1. You can also follow plan B next week.

Resistance Band 20-Minute Upper Lower Split Workout



This split is for those who want to focus on their upper body and lower body separately. It involves three sessions for the upper body, two for the lower body, and one dedicated session for abdominal muscles.

Day 1: Upper Body

Upper Body Day 2: Lower Body

Lower Body Day 3: Upper Body

Upper Body Day 4: Lower Body

Lower Body Day 5: Upper Body

Upper Body Day 6: Core Workout

Core Workout Day 7: OFF

With this resistance band 20-minute split workout, you can bolster your every body part effectively and build a fit body.

Day 1 – Upper Body

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Floor Press 2 12-15 Chest, Tris Overhead Press 2 12-15 Shoulder Banded Push-ups 2 12-15 Chest, Tris Lateral Raises 2 10/side Shoulder Overhead Extension 2 10/arm Triceps

Day 2 – Lower Body

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Banded Squat 3 15-20 Quads Stationary Lunge 2 10/leg Quads Romanian Deadlift 3 10-12 Hamstrings Leg Curls 3 12-15 Hamstrings

Day 3 – Upper Body

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Lat Pulldown 2 15-20 Back Seated Row 2 15-20 Back Rear Delt Fly 2 12-15 Back Superman Row 2 10-12 Back Biceps Curls 2 10/arm Biceps

Day 4 – Lower Body

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Curtsy Lunge to Squat 2 6/side Lower Body Banded Leg Extension 2 10/leg Quads Good Morning 3 10-12 Posterior Chain Glute Kickbacks 2 10/side Posterior Chain

Day 5 – Upper Body

Exercises Sets Reps Muscle Standing Front Press 2 12-15 Chest Front Delt Raise 2 12-15 Shoulder Triceps Pushdown 2 12-15 Triceps One-arm Row 2 10/side Back Hammer Curl 2 12-15 Biceps

Day 6 – Abs

Exercises Sets Reps Bicycle Crunch 2 6/side Banded Dead Bug 2 6/side Kneeling Crunch 2 15-20 Reverse Crunch 2 15-20 Woodchop (Low to High) 2 10/side

Day 7 – OFF

Take a day off, restart from day 1, or start plan C next week.

20 Minutes Bro Split Banded Workout

This 20-minute resistance band workout plan involves training one muscle group per day. It is a simple and effective split to build strength and muscle.

Day 1: Chest

Chest Day 2: Back

Back Day 3: Legs

Legs Day 4: Abs

Abs Day 5: Shoulder

Shoulder Day 6: Arms

Arms Day 7: OFF

Day 1 – Chest

Exercises Sets Reps Rest Standing Front Press/ Svend Press 3 12-15 1-min Banded Push-ups 3 12-15 1-min Single-arm Floor Press 2 10/side 1-min Standing Chest Fly 2 12-15 1-min

Day 2 – Back

Exercises Sets Reps Rest Bent-over Row 2 12-15 1-min Lat Pulldown 2 12-15 1-min Seated Rowing 2 12-15 1-minu Standing Pullover 2 10-12 1-min Superman Pull 2 10-12 1-min

Day 3 – Legs

Exercises Sets Reps Rest Resistance Band Squat 3 15-20 1-min Stationary Lunges 2 10/leg 30-sec Romanian Deadlift 2 10-12 1-min Lying Leg Curl 2 15-20 45-sec Glute Bridge 2 12-15 45-sec

Day 4 – Abs

Exercises Sets Reps Rest Bicycle Crunch 2 6/side 30-sec Banded Dead Bug 2 6/side 30-sec Kneeling Crunch 2 15-20 45-sec Reverse Crunch 2 15-20 45-sec Standing Oblique Crunch 2 10/side 30-sec Woodchop (Low to High) 2 10/side 30-sec

Day 5 – Shoulder

Exercises Sets Reps Rest Overhead Press 3 15-20 1-min Lateral Raises 3 10/side 30-sec Rear Delt Raises 3 10-12 45-sec Front Raises 1 15-20 No rest Shoulder Shrug 2 12-15 30-sec

Day 6 – Arms

Exercises Sets Reps Rest Overhead Extension 3 15-20 30-sec Triceps Pushdown 3 10/arm 30-sec 1-arm Biceps Curls 2 10/arm 30-sec Concentration Curls 2 10/arm 30-sec Hammer Curls 2 12-15 30-sec

Day 7 – OFF

Take a break and repeat from day 1 or program A.

Can 20-minute Band Workouts Build Muscle?

Working out 20 minutes a day (six days a week) with resistance bands can help beginners increase their strength and mass but if you’ve been exercising for a while, you won’t see much gain.

Still, it is great for those who train at home and want to maintain their strength and muscle mass while improving their body functionality.

Types of Bands Needed for Optimal Training

You need a set of floss and power resistance bands to perform various exercises.

For examples:

Use loop bands with light tension for mobility exercises, such as the single-leg deadlift, Good Morning, clamshell, Superman, and fire hydrant. These movements help improve flexibility and range of motion.

Use moderate tension level bands to perform isolation exercises, such as biceps curls, triceps extension, front raises, lateral raises, rear delt fly, glute bridge, and leg curls. The isolation exercises target every muscle effectively and build a strong and defined body.

And you need power bands with high tension levels to perform compound movements, such as deadlifts, overhead presses, squats, and push-ups. These are great for building strength.

