The Best 8 Blood Pressure Monitors (2025)

A quick look at the best blood pressure monitors

Best smart blood pressure monitor: Withings BPM Connect

Best budget blood pressure monitor: iHealth Track Connected Blood Pressure Monitor

Best blood pressure monitor for multiple users: Omron Evolv Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor

Best wrist blood pressure monitor: Omron Gold Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Best blood pressure monitor for large arms: LifeSource Blood Pressure Monitor with Extra Large Cuff

Best blood pressure monitor with EKG: Omron Complete Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with EKG

Best compact blood pressure monitor: Vaunn Medical vB100A Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Best blood pressure monitor for automatic data sync: Wellue BP2 Connect Blood Pressure Monitor with ECG

With more and more health visits going virtual, the ability to do basic health procedures at home has become a necessity. One of these is taking blood pressure.

Monitoring blood pressure is important because long-term high blood pressure can cause damage to arteries and the heart. By checking blood pressure, it’s possible to determine if you need to take medications or if they are working.

If you need to monitor your blood pressure, trying to figure out which monitor to choose might seem overwhelming.

Always speak with your doctor if you have any questions about blood pressure monitoring. We compiled a list of some blood pressure monitors that might help you in your search.

How we chose these blood pressure monitors

When deciding which blood pressure monitors to include, we considered factors like:

Special features: Decide if you want a monitor that works on its own and stores readings internally. Some devices transfer data to your personal device and connect to an app that offers in-depth readings. Consider the display screen, options for multiple users, and extra capabilities such as irregular heartbeat detection.

Decide if you want a monitor that works on its own and stores readings internally. Some devices transfer data to your personal device and connect to an app that offers in-depth readings. Consider the display screen, options for multiple users, and extra capabilities such as detection. Price: Blood pressure monitors are available in a range of prices, so we did our best to showcase options for various budgets.

Blood pressure monitors are available in a range of prices, so we did our best to showcase options for various budgets. Customer reviews: There are some things only someonewho bought and used a blood pressure monitor knows about. That’s why we considered real users’ reviews about their experiences.

We also took location, size, fit, and accuracy into account.

Pricing guide $ = under $50

= under $50 $$ = $50–$150

= $50–$150 $$$ = over $150

Healthline’s picks for the best blood pressure monitors

Best smart blood pressure monitor

Price: $$

$$ Bluetooth: yes

yes App connectivity: Health Mate

Health Mate Reading storage: unlimited data

This Bluetooth-enabled monitor is designed to give 6 months of readings on one charge. Unlimited data storage and an optional app can help you share information with your doctor.

The Withings BPM Connect also displays the blood pressure reading on the monitor itself. It offers color-coded feedback with your results to help you to know when to reach out to your doctor. This is not the cheapest blood pressure monitor, but it’s also not the most expensive. If you have specific needs like a cuff sized for larger arms or a setup for multiple users, other options might be a better fit. But for basic use, this model gets rave reviews from users. The compact, sleek design easily fits in your bag for work or travel.

Pros user-friendly

compact, portable design

long battery life Cons inaccurate readings

low software quality

ineffective customer service

Best budget blood pressure monitor

Price: $

$ Bluetooth: yes

yes App connectivity: iHealth

iHealth Reading storage: 99 readings on monitor, unlimited readings on iHealth app

Want to track your blood pressure but also stay within a budget? This monitor is not only one of the least expensive cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it’s also simple and straightforward. The backlit display monitor color codes your results (red, yellow, or green) to make it easy for you to know if you need further attention. This device also monitors heart rhythm, something not typical at this price range. It can hold up to 99 readings by itself, and unlimited readings if connected to the iHealth app.

Pros comfortable design

color-coded, easy-to-read display screen

possible to download data to share with a doctor Cons some reports of inconsistent readings

may be too small for larger arms

Best blood pressure monitor for multiple users

Price: $$

$$ Bluetooth: yes

yes App connectivity: Omron Connect

Omron Connect Reading storage: no internal storage, can store 100 readings on a separate device

If you have several people in your household who need their blood pressure monitored, the Evolv is one of the few blood pressure monitors on the market to offer unlimited readings for an unlimited number of people. Other benefits to this monitor? The portable, wireless device has a cuff that extends from 9 to 17 inches to suit people with larger arms. Each person using the monitor will need to create their own Omron account on the app to keep track of their readings. Omron has more information based on frequently asked questions on their website.

Pros accurate, consistent readings

lightweight, cordless, and portable

intuitive design Cons Omron Connect app requires personal information

Bluetooth connectivity issues

monitor doesn’t store readings

Best wrist blood pressure monitor

Price: $$

$$ Bluetooth: yes

yes App connectivity: Omron Connect

Omron Connect Reading storage: unlimited memory

Experts recommend using an upper arm blood pressure monitor for the most accurate blood pressure reading results. However, if you have an upper arm injury, for example, a wrist blood pressure monitor can be a good alternative. The Heart Zone Guidance feature of this device helps you to correctly position your wrist at heart level. This monitor is very portable if you need to travel and has an easy-to-read dual display. It also has a high warning average indicator to notify you if you are out of the typical range in the morning, which is when strokes and heart attacks are more common.

Pros easy to use

extremely quiet

compact and portable Cons app and Bluetooth connectivity issues

dark screen is difficult to read

Best blood pressure monitor for large arms

Price: $$

$$ Bluetooth: no

no App connectivity: none

none Reading storage: 60 readings

Featuring a cuff that extends from 16.5 to 23.6 inches, this monitor is a great option for people with larger arms. Using too-small cuffs can be uncomfortable and lead to less accurate readings. This monitor also detects irregular heart rate and has a pressure rating indicator.

Downsides? This monitor doesn’t have the same amount of memory storage as some options, but it still holds 60 readings. The price tag may be worth it for a monitor that fits well.

Pros large, easy-to-read screen

good value for the price

comfortable cuff Cons may be too wide for some people

may cause bruises

Best blood pressure monitor with EKG

Price: $$$

$$$ Bluetooth: yes

yes App connectivity: Omron Connect

Omron Connect Reading storage: unlimited data on the Omron Connect app

This blood pressure machine really stands out from the pack by measuring pulse and detecting heart rhythms, such as atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia, and sinus rhythm. The machine can transfer unlimited data via the Omron Connect app. The cuff is flexible, which can lead to more accurate readings.

The monitor is a little bulkier, but it comes in a carrying case you can use if you need to travel. It has a much higher price tag than many models.

Pros excellent quality for the cost

comfortable cuff

quick, easy, and accurate readings Cons requires a phone or device

Omron Connect app requires subscription and raises privacy concerns See Also The 4 Best Blood Pressure Monitors of 2025

Best compact blood pressure monitor

Price: $

$ Bluetooth: no

no App connectivity: none

none Reading storage: two users, 99 readings each

The Vaunn Medical vB100A Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor uses SmartCheck technology to display the average of three consecutive blood pressure measurements, which helps ensure accuracy. The monitor is also able to detect irregular heartbeats.

The device is reliable and easy to use, featuring a large backlit LCD screen that displays readings in three colors to indicate your level. You can set up two user accounts, plus a guest can take a reading. The compact device comes with a storage case, making it easy to carry.

Pros budget-friendly

stores data for two users

color-coded results Cons cuff may be too long and wide for some people

some complaints of inaccurate readings

Best blood pressure monitor for automatic data sync

Price: $$$

$$$ Bluetooth: yes

yes App connectivity: ViHealth

ViHealth Reading storage: 30 readings

The Wellue BP2 Connect features a function that takes three blood pressure readings and provides the average. The device also has an ECG function that can detect abnormalities. Readings instantly sync to your phone, and you can share them with your healthcare professional. The free app offers unlimited storage so you can track and manage your data over time.

Great for people on the go, the small, lightweight device is easy to travel with and uses a rechargeable battery.

It’s important to note that this device isn’t suitable for people with pacemakers.

Pros internal and app data storage

rechargeable battery

ECG function Cons pricey

some reviewers report that the app design needs improvement

Comparing at-home blood pressure monitors

How to use blood pressure monitors

Trying to get an accurate reading? Start with these steps.

Get settled in: Make sure that your bladder is empty and you’ve had a minute to breathe. Remove any bulky clothing on the upper body. Place your feet uncrossed on the floor and rest your forearm on a table or chair arm that is at heart level. Apply the cuff: If using an upper arm cuff, the lower edge should be about 1 inch above the pit of your elbow. It should feel snug, but not tight. Power up the monitor: Make sure to check out your monitor’s specific directions. Inflate the cuff and wait patiently: Remember to breathe as you usually would. Note the numbers. Read the monitor to get your numbers and make note of them somewhere if needed. Take a second reading: Release the pressure of the cuff before you take a second reading. Always wait at least 1 minute between readings.

Why take more than one blood pressure reading? Taking multiple readings can help with accuracy and give you a picture of your blood pressure over time as you collect days or weeks of measurements. You can talk with your doctor about how often they think you should measure your blood pressure.

What to look for in a blood pressure monitor

If you’re in the market for a blood pressure monitor, there are several factors to take into consideration.

Usage: Consider how often you need to measure your blood pressure, how many people will use the device, and how detailed you want your readings to be.

Consider how often you need to measure your blood pressure, how many people will use the device, and how detailed you want your readings to be. App connectivity: Many devices provide internal storage or connect to an app. Find out if the app requires a monthly subscription fee and if it allows you to send your readings to a healthcare professional.

Many devices provide internal storage or connect to an app. Find out if the app requires a monthly subscription fee and if it allows you to send your readings to a healthcare professional. Size: Decide which type of blood pressure monitor you want, and make sure it’s the correct size. An upper arm monitor might be more accurate, while a wrist device may provide convenience and additional metrics. If you plan to carry it with you, consider its portability and battery life.

Decide which type of blood pressure monitor you want, and make sure it’s the correct size. An upper arm monitor might be more accurate, while a wrist device may provide convenience and additional metrics. If you plan to carry it with you, consider its portability and battery life. Reputable brand: Choose a monitor from a reputable brand at a price point that’s within your budget. Decide which features you prefer and read customer reviews to get a balanced feel for the pros and cons.

How to choose

You’ll likely be using this device often, so take your time to find the one that’s best for you. Make sure it’s comfortable, affordable, and, most importantly, accurate.

If you’re new to at-home blood pressure monitors, ask yourself these questions to help narrow your search:

Do I want to wear it on my arm or wrist?

Do I want a device that’s like the one in a doctor’s office?

Will I be using it on myself or someone else?

What size and fit do I want?

Does it need to come with additional features, like a built-in arrhythmia detector?

Do I need it to come with an app?

What battery life works best with my lifestyle?

What’s my budget?

Tips on understanding your blood pressure reading

Once you have an accurate reading, you may wonder what it means. The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association says that healthy blood pressure in adults is a reading of less than 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). But what if your numbers don’t match?

Systolic more than 120 and diastolic more than 80?

Elevated blood pressure occurs when the systolic (top) number is between 120 and 129 mm Hg, and the diastolic (bottom) number is below 80 mm Hg. Most of the time, doctors will encourage lifestyle changes, but not medication, at this point.

Systolic more than 130?

With a systolic reading of more than 130 mm Hg or a diastolic reading of more than 80 mm Hg, you’re experiencing hypertension, and your doctor will determine a treatment plan. Always contact your doctor if you’re worried about blood pressure results.

Learn more about high blood pressure.

Systolic more than 180 or diastolic more than 120? If the systolic number of your blood pressure reading is more than 180 mm Hg or the diastolic number is more than 120 mm Hg, get immediate medical attention, particularly if you have symptoms like headache, arm pain, or blurred vision.

At home vs. the doctor’s office

Many people find that they have higher blood pressure readings at the doctor’s office because they’re less at ease there and because professional tools may be more accurate. Home blood pressure readings can be less accurate than those taken at the doctor’s office, where manual checks are a possibility. One way to ensure that you get consistent blood pressure readings is to bring your monitor with you to an appointment and compare the results. Talk with your doctor to make sure you use the device correctly and check for accuracy. Be consistent in your approach and take your blood pressure at the same time each day. Sit in the same position, avoid caffeine, and rest ahead of time for the best results.

Do I need a blood pressure monitor at home?

You may need a blood pressure monitor at home to regularly check your blood pressure to improve and manage your health. You’ll still need to schedule an appointment with a healthcare professional for routine blood pressure readings.

It’s important to keep a close eye on your blood pressure if you have certain health conditions or a family health history of them. Conditions include diabetes, high or low blood pressure, and heart, thyroid, or kidney concerns.

According to 2021 research , home blood pressure monitoring may help people with hypertension improve blood pressure. It can also help decrease stroke, target organ damage, and heart disease.

Home blood pressure monitors are also useful during pregnancy and weight loss programs. They may also help detect white coat hypertension or masked hypertension , which occurs when there are differences between home and doctor’s office readings.

Most home blood pressure devices allow you to store readings to track patterns and changes over time. Many devices connect to an app that provides additional health insights. You can share your blood pressure data with a healthcare professional. Results can help determine if you need to modify your treatment plan and lifestyle habits.

If you notice that your blood pressure readings are consistently much higher or lower than usual, contact a healthcare professional. Hypertension occurs when readings are at least 130 systolic mm HG or 80 mm HG diastolic.

If your blood pressure reading suddenly exceeds 180/120 mm Hg, wait at least 5 minutes and test again. If you have another high reading, call your doctor right away, especially if you have symptoms like blurry vision, numbness, or chest and back pain. These could indicate a hypertensive emergency, which can lead to target organ damage .

Talk with your healthcare professional if your blood pressure suddenly declines or you consistently have low blood pressure . This is particularly important if you feel dizzy, light-headed, or nauseous.

Why bring your blood pressure monitor with you to the doctor? At the doctor’s office, you can compare readings, calibrate, and have a doctor or nurse check your blood pressure manually while your machine is running. This can help determine the accuracy of your readings.

Frequently asked questions about blood pressure monitors

How do blood pressure monitors typically work?

Typically, blood pressure monitors work by inflating a cuff until it temporarily cuts off blood flow through the brachial artery. The pressure in the cuff is then slowly released.

Within the cuff, a sensor detects blood flow. The point when the blood begins to flow intermittently through the artery is the systolic blood pressure. This is the top number on a blood pressure reading. The point when the blood flow goes from intermittent to steady is the diastolic blood pressure. This is the bottom number.

While the monitor is sensing the blood flow, it can also calculate your heart rate. Luckily, you just have to check out the final numbers and not worry about the work involved.

What factors can affect blood pressure readings?

Blood pressure readings vary throughout the day due to factors such as the time of day, when you had your last meal, and your typical diet.

Additional factors that can affect your blood pressure include:

stress levels

exercise

temperature

cuff fit and position

habitsinvolving smoking and drinking

caffeine consumption

whether you talk during a reading

how you’re sitting

a full bladder

Which health conditions require regular blood pressure monitoring?

It is important for people who have or are at risk of certain health conditions to keep a close eye on their blood pressure.

These health conditions include:

stroke

heart attack

heart failure

kidney conditions

hypertension

diabetes

thyroid conditions

sleep apnea

obesity

pregnancy

What blood pressure monitor is recommended by doctors?

Doctors recommend automatic upper arm blood pressure monitors, since they are more accurate than wrist and finger monitors. They may suggest a specific brand or model for your needs.

Learn more about ensuring device validation.

Is Omron blood pressure monitor accurate?

Yes, Omron blood pressure monitors are accurate and fulfill validation standards for clinical accuracy from the European Society of Hypertension.

Some Omron blood pressure monitors are listed on the Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing and have validation from the Advancement of Medical Instruments and the British Hypertension Society.

To accurately store your data, be sure to correctly set the time and date on your device.

The takeaway

Not comfortable using a blood pressure monitor on your arm? A wide range of monitor choices is available to suit your needs. Some of them attach to other places, but this could affect their accuracy.

Blood pressure monitors designed for home use do come with some limitations. Having a doctor or another medical professional check your machine can help ensure more accurate readings.

A good blood pressure monitor fits your arm well and is accurate. With so many options out there, you can be on the right track to finding one that works for you.

