The Best At-Home Blood Pressure Monitors, According to Cardiologists (2025)

Just like brushing your teeth daily, monitoring your blood pressure (BP) is a relatively easy step you can take to protect your health. In fact, it takes less than 10 minutes a day to measure your BP with an at-home blood pressure monitor, and it gives you and your doctor lots of helpful data to protect your cardiovascular health.

When your physician sees a detailed record of your blood pressure history, it gives them a much clearer picture of your health than a one-off reading at their office. “Home blood pressure monitoring using blood pressure cuffs that are connected through Bluetooth allows patients to take their blood pressure and have it synced with their smartphone, says Francoise Adeline Marvel, M.D., a cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine. "It’s a technique we use a lot now to really help prevent heart disease.”

Because there are countless at-home models available at affordable prices, we consulted with top cardiologists to find out which devices they think are the best blood pressure monitors for at-home measurements. Use their guidance below to purchase the right blood pressure cuff for your needs.

Editor's note: While the information here is a good starting point, it's always best to consult with your own doctor about your specific health situation. If your blood pressure tops 180 over 120, call 911.