The Best At-Home Blood Pressure Monitors, According to Cardiologists (2025)

Best Overall
OMRON Silver Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Best Value
iHealth Track Smart Connected Blood Pressure Monitor
Best for Travel
Withings BPM Connect
Read more
Read more
Read more
Just like brushing your teeth daily, monitoring your blood pressure (BP) is a relatively easy step you can take to protect your health. In fact, it takes less than 10 minutes a day to measure your BP with an at-home blood pressure monitor, and it gives you and your doctor lots of helpful data to protect your cardiovascular health.
When your physician sees a detailed record of your blood pressure history, it gives them a much clearer picture of your health than a one-off reading at their office. “Home blood pressure monitoring using blood pressure cuffs that are connected through Bluetooth allows patients to take their blood pressure and have it synced with their smartphone, says Francoise Adeline Marvel, M.D., a cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine. "It’s a technique we use a lot now to really help prevent heart disease.”
Because there are countless at-home models available at affordable prices, we consulted with top cardiologists to find out which devices they think are the best blood pressure monitors for at-home measurements. Use their guidance below to purchase the right blood pressure cuff for your needs.
Editor's note: While the information here is a good starting point, it's always best to consult with your own doctor about your specific health situation. If your blood pressure tops 180 over 120, call 911.
1
Best Overall
OMRON Silver Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Over 21,000 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Easy to use
- Large display
Cons
- Some reviewers say the cuff is a little awkward
- Runs on AA batteries and is not rechargeable
Several of the doctors we spoke with recommended the Omron blood pressure monitors because they’re cost-effective, accurate and user-friendly. This one gives you the option to write down the measurements you see on the large display screen or sync it with your phone to store readings there.
The easy-to-use device, which has over 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, can store up to 80 readings for a single user, and has a hypertension indicator that displays on-screen if your pressure is high (systolic above 130 mmHg and/or diastolic above 80 mmHg).
The pre-formed cuff inflates around the arm 360 degrees to reduce inaccurate readings. However, some users say the cuff can be a bit awkward to put on oneself.
Keep in mind that the device runs off regular AA batteries and is not rechargeable.
|Power source
|4 AA batteries
|Cuff size
|22 to 42 cm
|Bluetooth syncing
|Yes
|WiFi syncing
|No
|Storage
|80 readings on the monitor; unlimited readings in the Omron Connect app
2
Best Value
iHealth Track Smart Connected Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Easy to use
- Affordable
- FSA/HSA eligible
Cons
- Some reviewers say the app connectivity isn't consistent
- Only allows one user
One of the best aspects of this affordable monitor is the large backlit display screen so you don't have to struggle to see the numbers from your measurements, making it easy to use and see. You can simply write down the readings on a piece of paper or opt to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth and generate a PDF, CSV or Excel document to share with your doctor. Some users say the app connectivity isn’t always perfect though.
The device is also FSA/HSA eligible. Unfortunately the device is not rechargeable though, so at some point you'll need to replace the AAA batteries it runs off. It can only store readings for one user, too.
|Power source
|4 AAA batteries
|Cuff size
|22 to 42 cm (larger versions are available at ihealthlabs.com)
|Bluetooth syncing
|Yes
|WiFi syncing
|No
|Storage
|99 readings on the monitor; unlimited readings on the iHealth app
3
Best for Travel
Withings BPM Connect
Pros
- Portable
- Brand compatible app can show full history of readings
- Easy to use
Cons
- Expensive
- A little awkward to see the screen
This blood pressure cuff is ideal if you travel a lot or want to take measurements when you’re away from home because it’s so compact and easy to operate. The only downside to its small size is that the results are displayed right on the cuff (instead of a separate display) which can be a little awkward to view when you’re wearing it. It is on the pricier side, too.
That said, it does connect to the Withings app over WiFi (so you don’t need to be near your phone to record a measurement) or your phone’s Bluetooth technology (if you are near your phone). Within the app you can view your entire history of blood pressure readings.
"I happen to love the Withings BPM Connect and think it's a fantastic device," says Regina Druz, M.D., M.B.A., FACC, integrative cardiologist, CEO and founder of the Holistic Heart Centers. "And there are additional Withings devices with expanded functionality as well, so I almost always recommend Withings BPM Connect to my patients."
|Power source
|Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
|Cuff size
|22 to 42 cm
|Bluetooth syncing
|Yes
|WiFi syncing
|Yes
|Storage
|No storage on the monitor; unlimited readings in the Withings app
4
Best for Multiple Users
Omron Platinum Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Easy to use
- Large, backlit LCD screen
- Irregular heartbeat detector
- Can store up to 100 readings for 2 users (200 total)
Cons
- Doesn't sync with Apple Health app
This wireless arm cuff blood pressure monitor can not only store as many as 100 readings for two separate users, it also has Bluetooth capabilities and can be synced with both the Omron Connect app or Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to store unlimited readings from as many users as needed. However, some users didn't like that the company's app doesn't sync with the Apple Health app.
The monitor is equipped with TruRead technology that allows the device to take three consecutive readings and then displays the average of the three for the most accurate information.
The backlit, dual LCD screen displays your last BP reading next to your current so you're able to quickly compare. The device automatically calculates your blood pressure averages, and when you take morning readings it will alert you if you're out of range.
Some users found the cuff a bit tricky to get on while finding where the chord connects and wished there was an arrow or indicator to help.
|Power source
|4 AAA batteries or AC adapter
|Cuff size
|22 to 43 cm
|Bluetooth syncing
|Yes
|WiFi syncing
|Yes
|Storage
|100 readings for 2 users (200 total) on the monitor; unlimited readings in the Omron Connect app or Amazon Alexa enabled devices
5
Best Large Display
Homedics 700 Series Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- FSA/HSA eligable
- Large display with easy to see numbers
- Easy to use
Cons
- Homedics Health+ app not always reliable
Thanks to a large backlit display, this blood pressure monitor is easy to see no matter your age (or eyesight). One simple touch and the device automatically takes your blood pressure reading. If you want to compare it to previous days' readings, you'll appreciate the five-day trend-at-a-glance feature, which allows you to easily spot any significant and noteworthy changes.
The device has a Risk Category Index feature that compares your reading to blood pressure levels established by the American Heart Association to help give you context for your measurements.
"Homedics is a reliable, low- to mid-price blood pressure model, that uses a conventional design with a blood pressure cuff and tubing that connects the cuff to the monitor," explains Dr. Druz. "The monitor is nice and large with big numbers that are easy for people to see."
Use Bluetooth to sync the monitor to the free Homedics Health+ app to use features like sharing (perfect for doctors), history and reminders. Some users found that the app didn't always work and wasn't totally reliable though.
The device can store up to 120 readings for two different users.
|Power source
|4 AAA batteries or AC adapter
|Cuff size
|22 to 43 cm
|Bluetooth syncing
|Yes
|WiFi syncing
|Yes
|Storage
|120 readings for 2 users (240 total)
What to consider when shopping for a blood pressure monitor
Cardiologists recommend keeping these must-have and nice-to-have features in mind when choosing the best blood pressure monitor for your needs.
Must-have features:
✔️ Clinical accuracy: While some blood pressure monitors do obtain FDA clearance, this FDA clearance usually regards them as a safe type of device based on pre-established blood pressure measurement criteria. This means that as long as there are no substantial changes to the mechanism or how the device measures blood pressure, a new device will get FDA clearance based on the pre-existing FDA clearances, explains Dr. Druz."But just having an FDA clearance doesn't mean the device is accurate," she says. "Clinical accuracy is what's very important."
There is a database for the clinical accuracy of blood pressure monitors under the Target Blood Pressure Initiative by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association.
"The clinical validation is very specific with regard to accurate measurements and means that there have been trials to prove in real-world settings that these devices are actually accurate, have periodic calibration and are appropriately monitored," explains Dr. Druz.
✔️ Automated measurements: Automated blood pressure monitors do the inflating and measuring for you while manual ones require a person to inflate the cuff and listen with a stethoscope. “The manual one historically has been the most accurate, but it’s hard to recommend that unless there’s a second person because it becomes a little bit tedious to check that blood pressure by yourself,” says Wahaj Aman, M.D., an interventional cardiologist at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann
✔️ Upper arm measurements (not wrist or finger): Research shows that blood pressure measurements taken on the wrist may not always be accurate. "It is important to buy an arm cuff blood pressure monitor, as they are more reliable than the wrist or finger cuffs," agrees Cheng-Han Chen, M.D., board-certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA.
✔️ Well-fitting cuff: If the cuff doesn’t fit properly, it can’t provide an accurate measurement. “If you are of thinner build, you need to go for a smaller cuff,” says Dr. Marvel. “If you’re a larger build, you need to go for a larger cuff.” Measure your arm and make sure the blood pressure monitor you’re interested in is appropriate for your size before you buy it.
Nice-to-have features:
- Ability to sync via Bluetooth: “If somebody is technologically advanced, I would say go for one with an app,” says Dr. Aman. “It makes our lives a lot easier when you come to our office and you already have your log with you on your phone.”
- Large display screen if it doesn’t sync: Some monitors have a very small screen to display your results, which can make it difficult to read and write down measurements. "You should try to find one that has a large display that is easy to read," says Dr. Chen.
What does a blood pressure cuff do?
First, it’s helpful to know there’s an artery in your arm called the brachial artery. “The blood pressure cuff inflates to where the artery becomes obliterated or closed down manually,” explains Dr. Aman. “Then the cuff slowly starts to release pressure. The pressure at which the cuff starts to feel the pulse again is your top or systolic number for your blood pressure. As it continues to relax, the bottom or diastolic number is where it stops hearing the pulse.”
Essentially, the systolic number is the pressure put on your artery when your heart beats to push blood through and the diastolic number is the amount of pressure when the heart relaxes between beats.
Are home blood pressure monitors accurate?
Yes, if you use one that’s validated for clinical accuracy and use it properly. A 2020 British study of 331 devices found that doctors can trust the accuracy of home blood pressure monitors if they’re clinically validated and less than four years old.
“You can bring your blood pressure cuff to the office so that we can check it simultaneously if there’s a question about accuracy,” says Dr. Aman. Your physician will compare your blood pressure monitor to the standard blood pressure cuff in the office to calibrate it and ensure accuracy. Your doctor can also give you pointers on how to use the device to get the most accurate results.
How do you take your blood pressure at home?
Follow these steps to ensure your blood pressure measurements are as accurate as possible.
- Consider your routine. If first thing in the morning is the most convenient time for you to take your blood pressure, empty your bladder and wait until you’re done with your measurements to consume caffeine, exercise or take medications.
- Gather everything you need. Whether you use a pen and paper or your phone to record readings, make sure you have what you need handy when you sit down so that you don’t need to go fetch something mid-measurements.
- Set aside five to ten minutes. This isn’t a process that should be rushed. The American Heart Association recommends resting quietly for five minutes before you measure your blood pressure because moving around and stressing out can elevate your numbers.
- Make sure your arm is bare. If you have a long-sleeve shirt on under the blood pressure cuff, you’ll get an inaccurate reading.
- Choose the right chair. First, your feet should be on the ground and your back should be supported. “You want to be seated in a chair where you can relax your arms at the level of your heart,” says Dr. Marvel. “If you let your arm hang you could get a falsely higher blood pressure reading.” Use pillows to prop up your arm if you need to.
- Take slow, deep breaths while measuring. Avoid talking, coughing or moving while the monitor is doing its thing.
- Measure more than once. Your first reading may be higher than you expect if you’re a little nervous or not completely calm. Take multiple measurements and record them all. Your physician may consider the average of your readings when evaluating your blood pressure log.
Who should take their blood pressure at home?
The best thing to do is see your primary care physician regularly to make sure blood pressure issues aren't missed and ask if you should be monitoring your blood pressure at home.
“A common misconception is that if you're young, you can’t have high blood pressure,” says Briana Costello, M.D., a general and interventional cardiologist at The Texas Heart Institute. “I have many, many patients in their 30s and some even in their 20s that I treat for high blood pressure. Blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for the development of heart disease so if you detect it early, you can prevent a lot of things from happening later in life.” In fact, recent research estimates that nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure. So if you have risk factors for hypertension (such as family history, ethnicity, age, weight, drug and/or alcohol use, diet and activity level), Dr. Marvel recommends checking your blood pressure at home once a week.
If you’ve already been diagnosed with hypertension, home monitoring is essential to keeping your blood pressure under control and alerting both you and your doctor if adjustments need to be made to your treatment plan.
When should you take your blood pressure?
Any time that you remember to is great! Some doctors believe that it's best to stick to a schedule where you're measuring your blood pressure at the same time every day.
“Generally, I say go ahead and take it in the same arm around the same time every day because part of what will happen with blood pressure is that based on our circadian rhythms and the release of cortisol, which is a stress hormone, we can see variations throughout the day,” says Dr. Marvel. Being able to take measurements at the same time every day is a huge benefit of at-home blood pressure monitoring. “We get a longitudinal view of how blood pressure is controlled in your home environment in everyday life,” says Dr. Marvel.
Should you measure your blood pressure in both arms?
Not unless your doctor tells you to. “Generally, I have my patients measure in the same arm each time that they're taking their blood pressure,” says Dr. Marvel. If you’re at a clinic or doctor’s office and your healthcare provider is concerned that you may have vascular issues that could cause a discrepancy between your right and left side, it’s reasonable for them to take measurements from both sides — but there’s no need for you to do that at home unless they advise you to.
What does your blood pressure reading mean?
A healthy blood pressure is considered to be less than 120 over 80. Don’t panic if you have one reading that’s higher than that, but if you start to consistently get numbers above 140 over 90, Dr. Marvel says it’s probably not an urgent situation but it’s a good idea to speak with your doctor about scheduling an appointment to be evaluated in their office. “But there are times when we very much worry, for example, if a patient is having a blood pressure that’s reaching what we call hypertensive crisis or an emergency level where it can really start affecting kidneys, brain, heart and many other organs,” says Dr. Marvel. If your blood pressure tops 180 over 120, it’s time to call 911.
“The number-one thing that I wish patients were told is fluctuations are very normal and you shouldn’t be alarmed when one happens,” says Dr. Costello. “Your blood pressure is influenced by lots of things including your mood, your stress level and your sleep quality.” That’s why having a log with many home blood pressure readings is so valuable. “We treat average blood pressures,” says Dr. Costello. “We don’t just treat one number so when you go to your doctor, there’s nothing more important than coming with a blood pressure log so that we can make a well-informed decision about management.”
How is high blood pressure treated?
“If your blood pressure is above 120 over 80, we recommend lifestyle modifications,” says Dr. Aman. Those changes might include consuming less sodium and more potassium and magnesium, as well as aiming for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week.
Your doctor may also assess you for sleep apnea. “We often find with some patients that after you treat the sleep apnea, their blood pressure will improve,” says Dr. Costello. “When you have sleep apnea, you’re starving your body of oxygen so it can cause your vessels to clamp down which can increase the blood pressure.”
If your blood pressure is above 130 over 80, Dr. Aman says your doctor will likely consider your hypertension risk factors (such as family history, ethnicity, age, weight, drug and/or alcohol use, diet and activity level) to determine if you should take a medication to help lower your blood pressure. “If you need blood pressure medicine, I think it’s important to know that there are so many options so don’t feel defeated if the first one you try doesn’t work or you don’t like it or you have side effects,” says Dr. Costello. “We can almost always find something that works for you.”
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Kaitlyn Phoenix is a senior editor in the Health Newsroom at Hearst, where she reports, writes and edits research-backed health content for Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman's Day. She has more than 10 years of experience talking to top medical professionals and poring over studies to figure out the science of how our bodies work. She then turns what she learns into easy-to-read stories about medical conditions, nutrition, fitness and mental health.
Amy Schlinger is a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer (NASM-CPT), and a skilled reporter, writer and editor who regularly interviews world-renowned doctors and medical professionals, elite trainers, nutrition experts, professional athletes and celebrities. She has covered numerous health and fitness topics including the best ankle braces, recovery tools and home gym equipment.
Kaitlyn Phoenix
Deputy Health Editor
Kaitlyn Phoenix is a deputy editor in the Hearst Health Newsroom, where she reports, writes and edits research-backed health content for Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman's Day. She has more than 10 years of experience talking to top medical professionals and poring over studies to figure out the science of how our bodies work. Beyond that, Kaitlyn turns what she learns into engaging and easy-to-read stories about medical conditions, nutrition, exercise, sleep and mental health. She also holds a B.S. in magazine journalism from Syracuse University.
Amy Schlinger, NASM-CPT
Contributing Writer
Amy Schlinger is a skilled reporter, writer and editor who has over 14 years of experience covering health, fitness, wellness, nutrition and lifestyle topics. She regularly interviews world-renowned doctors and medical professionals, elite trainers, nutrition experts, professional athletes and celebrities, and has held staff positions at Shape, DailyBurn, Self and PopSugar. Her work has appeared in Reader's Digest, Men’s Health, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, HuffPost, Women’s Health, Glamour, Runner’s World, Bicycling and more. She earned her BA in Media Arts and Design, with a concentration in Print Journalism, from James Madison University. Amy has run six half marathons, completed two triathlons, biked two century rides, finished two Tough Mudder races and four Spartan races, including a beast at the Spartan World Championships.
Medically reviewed byRigved Tadwalkar, M.D., M.S., FACC, FACP
Rigved Tadwalkar, M.D., is a consultant cardiologist with the Pacific Heart Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Physicians, and is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, echocardiography, cardiovascular CT, nuclear cardiology, and internal medicine. His clinical interests encompass the full spectrum of cardiovascular disease and include digital health, multimodality imaging, interventional echocardiography, diagnostic catheterization, and prevention.
Dr. Tadwalkar is an emerging voice in the field, cited in a variety of leading healthcare media on the latest topics. He has been elected to the Super Doctors “Rising Stars” list annually, and selected as a top doctor by Los Angeles Magazine. Dr. Tadwalkar received his M.D. from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., M.S. in Physiology and Biophysics from Georgetown University and his B.A. from the University of Southern California in Biological Sciences and Sociology. He finished his Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the West Los Angeles VA Hospital. He thereafter accepted a faculty teaching position at UCLA as a Clinical Instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine. Dr. Tadwalkar’s enthusiasm for cardiovascular medicine throughout his career led him to fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. His accomplishment in this role was highlighted with several awards, including the Excellence in Cardiology Fellowship Award from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California. During his final year of training, Dr. Tadwalkar served as chief cardiology fellow, where he managed day-to-day operations for fellows in his program, including educational and clinical activities.