The Best Beard Trimmers Of 2025, Based On Testing And Expert Insights (2025)

If you’ve ever shaved with a dull razor or struggled to tidy up your beard with a weak trimmer, you know how important it is to use the right grooming tool. That’s why we set out to find the best beard trimmers, evaluating models from brands like Philips, Panasonic, Bevel and Andis. After testing a variety of options on various types of facial hair, we chose the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 as our top pick with its long-lasting performance and useful attachments. If you’re on a budget, the Hatteker 5-In-1 Trimmer offers versatility and an easy-to-read display at a great price. And for those looking to splurge, the Panasonic MultiShape delivers an all-in-one grooming experience.

Along with weeks of testing across a panel of staffers, we spoke with grooming experts to understand what makes trimmer truly stand out. A reliable and efficient beard trimmer should check a few key boxes: adjustable length settings for versatile styling; sharp and durable blades for clean, precise cuts; a long battery life for uninterrupted grooming; and an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver. With these expert-backed criteria in mind, we’ve rounded up the best beard trimmers of 2025.

Best Beard Trimmer Overall: Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000

Best Value Beard Trimmer: Hatteker 5-In-1 Trimmer

Best Luxury Beard Trimmer: Bevel Pro

Most Versatile Beard Trimmer: Panasonic MultiShape

Best Beard Trimmer For Travel: Andis 33785 Slimline Pro

Best Beard And Body Hair Trimmer: Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000

Functions: Beard trimmer, hair clipper, electric shaver, detailer, body trimmer, nose trimmer | Trimming lengths: 0.5mm to 16mm | Tested charge time: 2 hours | Tested runtime: 5.5 hours | Tested 3-minute quick-charge runtime: 10 minutes | Waterproof: Removable, rinsable heads and fully washable core | Warranty: 10 years Best for: Long runtime of nearly six hours on a single charge

Reliable and consistent

A slew of attachment heads for different types of beards Skip if: You’d like the ability to use the trimmer while it’s plugged in

The Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 is widely considered one of the best beard trimmers on the market because it combines reliable performance with a vast assortment of attachments heads, all for under $100. And based on my testing, it earns that praise for a handful of reasons, from the build quality to the battery life and more.

Quality Build

Hold the device in hand for the first time, and it feels like it means business. The metal housing is on the heavier side, but that heft actually inspires quite a bit of confidence when it comes to trimming. The textured metal base has a rubberized grip towards the head of the trimmer, so even if you’re holding it near the top for precise edging, you won’t risk dropping it (and if you do, it’ll probably survive the fall). Keep in mind this beard trimmer is on the smaller side, so it’s not the big, burly device you might expect for all the praise it receives, but in my experience the size didn’t prohibit its performance.

Actually Useful Attachments

Whether you get the Multigroom 9000 in a 21- or 23-piece set, you won’t have any issue finding the right attachment for the job at hand. I prefer to shave my thin beard and trim up my mustache, so I got a lot of use out of the stubble trimming guards and metal detail trimmer, and they worled without issue. The ability to eject and insert heads on the fly made it easy to quickly swap one piece for another, and because the design is waterproof you can wash everything down when you’re done. It’s also worth noting that this kit is suitable for body and head hair, so even if you don’t think you’ll use some of the included guards on your beard or mustache, there’s a good chance you can put them to use elsewhere.

Excellent Battery Life

If you don’t like to leave home without your trimmer, the Multigroom 9000 is great for travels. The carrying case for the 21-piece set is about the size of a large book, and it holds everything you might need, from the trimmers to the guards to the device and power cord. Speaking of the power cord, you probably won’t need to pack it since this trimmer lasts for several hours—Philips claims a runtime of six hours on a single charge, and my testing nearly hit that mark (5 hours, 30 minutes to be exact). But if you use it very infrequently like I do, I think it’s possible to go multiple weeks without a charge.

The budget-friendly Hatteker 5-In-1 Trimmer doesn’t look particularly impressive, but the 4.4-star rating and over 14,000 reviews on Amazon suggest otherwise. According to my testing, this crowd favorite strikes a balance between functionality, performance and cost to make it a good value.

Nails The Basics

This trimmer delivers solid performance and comes with a basic selection of trimmers and guards, including a versatile 1mm to 10mm adjustable dial that makes it easy to find the length you’re looking for. The T-blade head hidden under the guard also does an excellent job creating clean edges, while the plastic guard heads feel sturdier than what you’d typically expect at this price. The detail trimmer is a bit too wide—it feels like you’re trying to paint a portrait with a roller brush—but it still works well for getting the edges of a mustache or beard.

While I didn’t require a precise shave, the shaver attachment might be too broad for detailed work anyway, and smaller heads—like those included in the Philips Multigroom 9000—are better suited for precise trimming. Still, precision is something you’re likely to sacrifice at this price point, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Hatteker’s trimmer can’t keep up with options that cost twice as much.

An Easy-To-Read Display

Trying to guess how much battery your trimmer has left before it dies is usually a losing battle, but the Hatteker makes this easy to gauge thanks to a clear LED display that shows the amount of battery left in minutes. I used this device a few minutes at a time, twice a week, so battery life was never a big concern, but many higher end beard trimmers forgo this feature entirely, so it’s feature to have this price, especially if you tend to your beard every day.

Reliable In Sporadic Use

The only concern I have with a value beard trimmer like this one is its reliability in the long run. While testing the Hatteker 5-In-1 Trimmer for around a month, I didn’t notice any significant decline in its ability to hold a charge, but the longevity of a beard trimmer tends to be reflected in how much you invest in it. If you need a tool to get rid of stubble and clean up a few basic details once a week, this is a great option. But if you regularly tend to your facial hair and ask a lot of your trimmer, it may be worth opting for a higher end model.

Functions: Beard trimmer, hair clipper, electric shaver | Trimming lengths: 0.0mm to 2.5mm | Tested charge time (Li-Ion): 4 hours | Tested runtime: 50 minutes | Tested 3-minute quick-charge runtime: 5 minutes | Waterproof: Removable, rinsable heads and fully washable core | Warranty: 1 year Best for: Quick-charging capabilities

Precise adjustments and an easy-to-use design

Powerful feel with professional-grade results Skip if: You have a long beard—takes multiple passes on longer hair

You don’t have the budget for a premium trimmer

For a little over $250, we expected the Bevel Pro to deliver powerful, professional-grade results—and it does. Though it’s a bit heavy, and the battery life leaves something to be desired, it nails the basics and subtleties of beard trimming. From magnetic guard heads to an overall sense of power and quality that makes it feel like you’re using something straight out of an upscale barbershop, this is a solid luxury option.

Power And Performance

Our tester noted that the Bevel Pro felt like a high-end trimmer due to its strong performance. The device glided smoothly across his face, and trimming felt “almost like an art form.” Multiple passes were required to get the desired length for longer hairs, though our tester thought this would improve once he got a better grasp of the gap adjustment. Ultimately, we appreciate how powerful and professional this device feels in use, which helps justify the price tag.

Precise Length Adjustments

The Bevel Pro’s high degree of customization with gap adjustments ranging from 0.0 to 2.5mm in 0.1mm increments makes it easy to blend different hair lengths. Our tester did note a bit of a learning curve when it came to figuring out the optimal gap for his beard, as his previous trimmer didn’t offer such fine-tuned controls. Swapping out guard heads is a breeze thanks to strong magnetic attachments, though the tips on the guards felt a bit long for our tester, which made precision trimming in tight areas like the mustache slightly tricky. Because Bevel only includes the Pro with four guards, it may not be a preferred choice for fine-tuned grooming, but if you’re covering larger swaths of hair, including the hair atop your head, it’s ideal for the job.

Decent Battery Life And Quick Charging

After a full 4-hour charge, our tester was able to use this device for multiple sessions of up to 15 minutes without running out of juice. This should be enough for those with shorter beards who simply need to maintain new growth and trim edges. Bevel claims the Pro can get up to 50 minutes of use on a single charge, which is much lower than some of the more pocket-sized trimmers we tested, but the power provided by the motor itself is quite substantial, so it comes as less of a surprise that battery life isn’t this trimmer’s strong suit. With that said, a quick three-minute charge provides enough power for a five-minute session, making it highly practical for fast touchups.

Functions: Beard trimmer, hair clipper, electric shaver, nose trimmer, toothbrush | Trimming lengths: 0.5mm to 30mm | Tested charge time (Li-Ion): 1 hour | Tested runtime: 50 minutes | Tested 3-minute quick-charge runtime: 18 minutes | Waterproof: Removable, rinsable heads and fully washable core | Warranty: 2 years Best for: An assortment of trimmers, shavers and toothbrushes

Short charge time for quick use

Different kit options customizable based on your needs Skip if: You prefer a trimmer with a travel lock

Panasonic’s MultiShape is designed to tackle a wide variety of grooming and personal care needs thanks to shaver, trimmer and nose/ear attachments, plus two toothbrush adapters. That may sound a bit gimmicky, but based on our testing, it’s all fairly efficient—one feature doesn’t come at the expense of another.

Lives Up To Its Multipurpose Claim

Panasonic’s MultiShape beard trimmer kit sets itself apart with its versatility; if you’re looking for something targeted, there are specific kits to choose from, from a basic set with a few guards to an option designed for detail trimming or one for head and body hair. The full set includes a couple of toothbrushes, which is a nice bonus, and based on our tester’s feedback, the beard attachments work quite well, according to our tester. “They have small incremental adjustments, so it helped resolve a frustration I have when trying to fade my beard into my bald head,” he says. Ultimately, what makes this trimmer stand out is the flexibility to choose exactly what combination of attachments work best for you, and being able to count on the performance of each.

Solid Functionality

Our tester found this tool straightforward to use. Switching out the attachments requires a push of a button to easily release and snap the next one on. It has efficient charging—requiring just an hour to fully charge—and a small light lets you know when it needs to be charged. However, it doesn’t indicate when the battery is topped off, meaning you may wind up leaving it on the charger for slightly longer just to be sure the battery is full. It would also be nice to see it with a travel lock, which would make the sleek trimmer better for on-the-go use as needed.

Functions: Beard trimmer, electric shaver | Trimming lengths: 0.0mm to 9.5mm | Tested charge time (Li-Ion): 2 hours | Tested runtime: 150 minutes | Tested 3-minute quick-charge runtime: 7 minutes | Waterproof: No | Warranty: 1 year Best for: Long battery life despite compact size

Sleek design

Easy maintenance Skip if: You’re covering larger areas—narrow head takes longer to get every nook and cranny

The Andis Slimline Pro impressed our tester with its compact design and easy setup—it’s an excellent travel companion thanks to its small size. Weighing a mere four ounces, it’s incredibly light, and because it comes with just four guards and a charging cord, you can take it just about anywhere.

A Reliable Battery

What impressed us the most wasn’t the quality of the blades or the simple setup (although both were commendable) but the battery life. Our tester charged the trimmer for just shy of two hours and once fully charged, it ran for over 2.5 hours before dying. Similarly, a quick three-minute charge allowed it to run for over six minutes, which is usually enough time for a quick session. So you can probably leave the charger at home if you’re packing it for travel.

Trimming And Customization Can Take Time

As much as we like the Slimline Pro for travel, its compact size makes it less ideal for covering larger areas quickly. Because the head is so narrow, it took our tester more time to give himself a full trim, and with only four guard attachments to choose from, you won’t really have the ability to fully customize your look either.

Functions: Trimmer, electric shaver | Trimming lengths: 3mm to 11mm | Tested charge time (Li-Ion): 1 hour | Tested runtime: 80 minutes | Tested 3-minute quick-charge runtime: 7 minutes | Waterproof: Fully waterproof | Warranty: 2 years Best for: Full-body grooming

Easy control and maneuverability

A fully waterproof, showerproof design Skip if: You require precise trimming

Our top pick in our roundup of the best body hair trimmers, the Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 is a double-sided device that’s essentially an all-in-one grooming tool. It combines a dedicated trimmer and shaver into a compact device that tackles body and facial hair; our tester appreciates the all-over versatility of this trimmer that he’s been using for well over a year.

Do-It-All Grooming

It’s easy to set up and use, with a straightforward design and waterproof construction that makes it simple to clean—just rinse it under the tap or in the shower. With a one-hour charge providing 80 minutes of runtime, it’s reliable enough for a few grooming sessions, and the LED battery indicator lets you know when it’s time to recharge. The shaver head features a hypoallergenic foil and rounded tips to minimize irritation, and the trimmer’s self-sharpening steel blades stay effective over time.

Not The Best For Precision

While the Bodygroom 7000 is versatile, it has its limitations. The four-direction pivoting shaver head glides well across the skin but it doesn’t get into tight spaces all that easily, which can make detailed trimming trickier. And while this may not apply across the board, our tester found that the clipper guard can slip during use, so you might need to hold it in place with a finger for consistent results. Despite these drawbacks, the design’s combination of a trimmer and shaver in one, along with its compact shape and solid battery life, makes it a versatile option.

Other Beard Trimmers We Tested

We reviewed nine beard trimmers in total, and three of them didn’t make the final cut. Here’s why some trimmers didn’t earn a spot in our overall rankings:

Wahl Groomsman: For $25, the Wahl Groomsman is a decent pick if you’re looking for a basic tool to trim with a bare clip. But the guard heads are a bit flimsy and hard to fasten. And while it has a respectable 70 minutes of runtime, the Ni-Cd battery doesn’t have a quick-charge feature and takes a frustrating eight hours to fully recharge.

Remington Vacuum Beard And Stubble Trimmer 6000: This trimmer is a bit of a rarity these days, and the cleanup-friendly design and intuitive dial look promising at first glance. Unfortunately, the plastic top just doesn’t have the sturdiness needed for a consistent, even trim. It’s better suited for maintaining stubble or trimming sparse beards that don’t require much pressure.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

At Forbes Vetted, we’ve researched and written dozens of grooming stories, including roundups of the best electric razors for men, hair clippers and body hair trimmers.

We believe in putting products to the test, and beard trimmers are no exception. We sent top models to team members with different facial hair and grooming routines. By using these trimmers in everyday situations, we got a clear picture of how they perform in real life.

Author of this story Cam Vigliotta is the Forbes Vetted gear editor with over six years of experience reviewing outdoor, health and wellness gear—from massage guns to GPS watches .

is the Forbes Vetted gear editor with over six years of experience reviewing outdoor, health and wellness gear—from to . This story was assigned, produced and edited by deputy editor Jane Sung , who oversees the beauty and grooming category and has over two decades of experience covering lifestyle topics.

, who oversees the category and has over two decades of experience covering lifestyle topics. To make sure we covered all our bases, we tapped grooming professionals: Stylist Sunnie Brook has over 20 years of grooming experience as a salon owner and styling educator and barber Brandon Faulk works as a men’s stylist with Church Barber, a San Francisco-based barbershop and apothecary. Both share insider tips on what makes a great beard trimmer, like sharp blades, long-lasting durability and superior ergonomics.

By blending our own testing experiences with advice from the experts, we put together a guide that works for everyone—from cleaner shaven minimalists to full-beard enthusiasts. Our ultimate goal is to recommend trimmers that not only perform well but also meet the unique needs of all kinds of grooming routines.

How We Tested The Best Beard Trimmers

To find the best beard trimmers of 2025, we put each model through a hands-on testing process with a clear and simple set of criteria to help us rank each one. Our testers followed a specific protocol, answering a series of questions to evaluate each trimmer across four primary areas: power, ease of use, customizability and convenience.

Power

We started by testing how long each trimmer took to charge and how long it ran after it was fully charged. First, we fully drained the battery, then performed a quick three-minute charge to see how long it would run with just a little juice. After a full charge, we added up its total runtime over a series of uses to see how long it lasted, making sure each trimmer worked without running out of power halfway through a job.

While the trimmers we tested were all cordless, many corded options are available as well. Stylist Sunnie Brook notes that “cordless trimmers offer flexibility and convenience, while corded trimmers provide consistent power. Choose cordless for mobility and corded if you want uninterrupted performance.”

Ease Of Use

We focused on how easy each trimmer is to set up and use. Testers swapped out the guard heads and attachments, and we also paid attention to how the trimmer felt when gliding over the face. Did it glide smoothly with one pass, or did it require multiple passes and additional pressure to get the job done? This step was all about making sure the trimmer was comfortable, easy to handle and efficient.

Customizability

Customizing your facial hair is one of the main reasons you buy a beard trimmer, which is why we tested how easy it is to adjust the length settings and how well the trimmer performed on different beard lengths, from stubble to medium to thick hair. We also explored the various guards or head attachments that came with each trimmer (though not all models have the same set of attachments) to see how well they worked for precise, detailed grooming.

Convenience

We assessed the usefulness of additional features, like LED displays, program locks and other extras that might make the trimmer easier to use, whether you’re trimming at home or tending to your beard on the go. We also tested how easy it was to clean each model after use—some could be rinsed off, which made them easy to maintain, and some required a bit more effort to disassemble and clean because they aren’t waterproof. After each use, we put each model back together to ensure a smooth assembly process.

How To Pick A Beard Trimmer

Finding the right beard trimmer comes down to understanding what features matter to you and your grooming routine. According to experts Brook and barber Brandon Faulk, here’s what to look for when you’re in the market for a new beard trimmer:

Adjustable Length Settings

A good beard trimmer should offer adjustable length settings so you can easily switch between finessing stubble, shaping a thicker beard or trimming down one that needs maintenance. “For shorter, well-defined beards, choose a trimmer with fine length adjustments,” says Brook. “For longer or styled beards, look for models with wider length ranges.” And if you’re not quite sure what you need, keep an eye out for trimmers with an assortment of guard heads or built-in dials that let you fine-tune the length.

Sharp, Durable Blades

A beard trimmer is nothing without a set of sharp, durable blades that not only ensure clean and precise cuts but also reduce the risk of tugging or snagging your facial hair, which is especially important for thicker beards. Stainless steel or titanium blades are great options, and self-sharpening features can help maintain performance over time. For shorter beards, Faulk recommends a trimmer with a sharper blade, and if you keep a longer and more natural look, opt for one with more adjustability.

Battery Life And Quick Charge

Whether you’re at home or traveling, strong battery life is a must to prevent your trimmer from dying in the middle of a job. Look for trimmers that offer at least an hour of runtime on a full charge, and quick-charge functionality can be really helpful for last-minute trims before, say, an important meeting or dinner with friends. Models with LED displays often include helpful indicators for battery life, so you’ll never be surprised by your trimmer running out of juice.

Ergonomic Design

Comfort is of the utmost importance, especially if you spend a lot of time tending to your beard. An ergonomic design makes a trimmer easier to handle and maneuver, whether you’re cleaning up your neckline or perfecting edges. Lightweight models with rubberized or textured grips, or well-balanced builds, are especially user-friendly and reduce any arm or wrist fatigue during longer grooming sessions.