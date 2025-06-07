The Best Beauty Products of the Year — Starting at $5 (2025)

Countless beauty products are crowding store and online shelves (and social media!), making lofty get-gorgeous promises. To cut through the clutter, Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists spent nearly a year rigorously testing hundreds of the latest launches to find the skin, hair and makeup buys that really perform.

Meet the Experts

Sabina Wizemann GH Beauty Lab Director Danusia Wnek GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Chiara Butler GH Beauty Lab Reviews Analyst April Franzino

How We Tested

Scientists in the GH Beauty Lab evaluated 598 beauty products in seven main categories to determine the best on the market. They assessed performance using specialized equipment in the GH Beauty Lab (see below), collecting 1,869 measurements. Products were also distributed to 819 consumer testers with a wide range of skin tones and types, hair textures and types, and ages, who reported 10,776 points of feedback on their attributes, ease of use and effects. These sets of data were then utilized to identify the winners.

Fab Face Wash La Roche-Posay MelaB3 Cleanser $27 at Amazon La Roche-Posay topped all other cleansers tested, leaving skin purified and radiant without irritating. LAB RESULTS: An impressive 100% of users agreed that the gel effectively washed away impurities and excess oil. It scored best for brightening skin in one week. 3-in-1 Cleanser Garnier SkinActive Erase It All Makeup Cleansing Balm with Vitamin C Now 20% Off $15 $12 at Amazon Melt away both makeup and grime with Garnier’s shea butter balm (it works as a mask too!) LAB RESULTS: It completely removed waterproof eyeliners in Lab tests, yet left skin “soft to the touch,” said GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann. Polishing Scrub Mary Kay Exfoliating Scrub $20 at Mary Kay This mild Mary Kay exfoliator silkens even sensitive skin with no dryness. LAB RESULTS: In a weeklong test with 109 women, 95% agreed that it made skin soft and 94% said their skin looked smooth, Beauty Lab data evaluation confirmed. Magic Moisturizer Thayers Soak It Up 80 HR Liquid Moisturizer $15 at Ulta Beauty Lightweight formula, heavy-duty hydration: This Thayers lotion with hyaluronic acid and shea butter was the most moisturizing in Lab tests despite its water-like feel. LAB RESULTS: In measurements with the Corneometer device, which gauges skin moisture content, it upped hydration 33% in six hours. Testers noted the consistency was similar to that of a serum and said it left skin feeling “smooth.” Soothing Lotion Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Face Lotion $10 at Amazon Calm and hydrate reactive skin by gliding on this Beauty Lab test–winning Aveeno moisturizer with anti-inflammatory oat kernel flour. LAB RESULTS: The fragrance-free lotion, which can also be used on the body, upped skin moisturization 23% over six hours in Lab Corneometer tests. A full 100% of users said it was absorbed quickly. “After I used this, my sunburn was much less red and seemed to heal faster,” a fan enthused.

Brightening Serum SkinMedica Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment $178 at Dermstore The winner of the Beauty Lab’s dark spot serum test, SkinMedica’s niacinamide formula outshone the competition at illuminating and evening skin tone. LAB RESULTS: It earned the highest marks for brightening; making dark spots less visible and skin tone more uniform; and boosting radiance in four weeks of use. “My skin was glowy and brighter,” a tester reported. Sheer Face Sunscreen Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen Now 11% Off $18 $16 at Sephora Innisfree’s cream makes daily SPF application a breeze. It was a favorite of both GH Beauty Lab testers and scientists with a range of skin tones and types. LAB RESULTS: The formula was top-rated for being easy to apply and not causing bumps or break-outs. Several users noted that it didn’t leave a white or oily cast on skin. “Felt like a moisturizer, not a sunscreen,” one said. Softening Face Wash No7 Derm Solutions Daily Detox Gel Facial Cleanser $13 at Target The fragrance-free No7 gel cleanser balances purifying effects with hydrating skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to coddle the complexion. LAB RESULTS: Testers with a range of skin types rated it top at effectively removing makeup, not stinging eyes and leaving skin feeling hydrated. “I couldn’t believe how soft my skin was after washing,” one enthused. Calming Serum Usana Celavive Postbiotic Rescue Serum $55 at usana.com Whether your skin is inflamed from sensitivity or acne, this “cooling” Usana serum offers soothing relief via nine plant-derived ingredients. LAB RESULTS: It got high marks for being easy to apply, not irritating, and calming and softening skin. A full 100% of testers agreed the serum had a pleasant texture and absorbed quickly. “The redness on my skin and blemishes are gone,” a user revealed. Another said: “It soothed my stressed-out skin.”

Acne Treatment Rael Beauty Miracle Patch Advanced Strength Retinol Spot Cover $8 at Walmart Stick these clear Rael Beauty dots, enhanced with pore-clearing retinol, directly on blemishes to hasten healing. LAB RESULTS: In a 30-woman study, the patches significantly improved the size, severity and redness of acne lesions after six hours of wear, Beauty Lab data analysis confirmed. GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek appreciated that these “work in two ways: as a pimple cover to deter popping and help draw out moisture, and as a treatment to precisely deliver oil-reducing and hyperpigmentation-fighting ingredients.” Undereye Patches Yse Beauty Brightening Eye Masks The Overachiever $36 at ysebeauty.com Deflate bags and rehydrate crinkly skin fast with Yse Beauty’s caffeine-boosted gel eye patches. LAB RESULTS: They received the highest scores for simple application, fitting comfortably and staying put, as well as for reducing the look of puffiness and moisturizing undereye skin. Several testers commented on the “cooling” feel and one said, “bags and wrinkles were greatly reduced.” Pampering Spa Marriott AWAY Spa W South Beach Click for Details Escape to the Away Spa at W South Beach for an array of customized face and body treatments from massages to scrubs to nail services and facials in a “relaxing, luxurious” setting. LAB RESULTS: “I could have spent all day there,” a tester raved. “The aromatherapy massage was one of the best I’ve had — it made me feel so much better after extensive travel.” Pro Facial Treatment Hydrafacial Hydralock HA Booster Click for Details The buzzy Hydrafacial, which utilizes a device to cleanse skin, exfoliate, clear pores and deliver treatment ingredients, gets a moisturizing supercharge via a booster containing three types of hyaluronic acid. LAB RESULTS: “Immediately after, my very reactive skin felt smooth, plumped and hydrated with no redness,” Wnek reported. “I had a visible healthy glow that lasted for a full day.”

Reviving Eye Serum Olay Super Eyes Daily Eye Serum $35 at Walmart Say goodbye to sleepy eyes: This “lightweight” Olay serum awakens tired-looking skin via illuminating vitamin C and niacinamide and depuffing caffeine. LAB RESULTS: The formula was tops at brightening skin and minimizing the look of undereye puffiness and bags in Lab assessment. “I was shocked at how well it worked,” a tester said. “It felt cooling and hydrating, and my eyes looked brighter. Lush Lip Treatment RoC Skincare Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer $30 at Ulta Beauty More than a basic lip balm, this clear RoC Skincare gel plumps and softens thin lip skin with a high concentration of hyaluronic acid, the key ingredient in professional lip fillers. LAB RESULTS: A clinical study on 31 people showed an immediate significant increase in lip volume, per Beauty Lab data review. “It gives lips a smooth and full look without appearing unnatural,” Wizemann noted. Retinol Treatment Matter of Fact Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate $108 at Sephora Not just a retinol serum, Matter of Fact combines the hero anti-aging ingredient with antioxidant vitamin C and clarifying azelaic acid for potent smoothing and brightening results. LAB RESULTS: Testers gave the serum the highest ratings for minimizing the look of wrinkles and making skin appear visibly firmer and more radiant after four weeks of use. Users reported noticeable effects, including “brightened skin tone,” “faded dark spots,” “smaller and clearer pores” and “reduced fine lines.”

Nourishing Body Wash Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body Wash Lightly Scented $9 at Amazon Lubriderm’s gentle but effective cream cleanser for body and face doesn’t require sacrificing lush lather for soft skin (or vice versa!). LAB RESULTS: It received the best score for sudsing, not causing irritation and leaving skin moisturized. Testers called the scent “fresh”; one said, “It does a great job of cleansing yet leaves skin comfortable and silky.” Double-Duty Exfoliator Rare Beauty Find Comfort Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash $24 at Sephora Pamper the skin below your chin with this luxe yet mild Rare Beauty exfoliating cleanser. LAB RESULTS: The gel scored high for lathering well, rinsing off easily and smoothing skin, and 100% of users said it didn’t irritate. One likened the warm fruity-floral scent to a “fine” fragrance; another said it made for “an elevated shower experience.” Unbeatable Body Lotion CeraVe Intensive Moisturizing Lotion Now 12% Off $17 $15 at Amazon Loaded with powerful moisturizing ingredients (ceramides, shea butter, hyaluronic acid), CeraVe delivers lasting hydration that’s almost undetectable on skin. LAB RESULTS: This was the tester favorite: 100% agreed that it spread effortlessly and didn’t feel oily or sticky. It also rated near the top for making skin look and feel moisturized all day so users “didn’t have to reapply” it. Brilliant Oil Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil Now 25% Off $15 $11 at Amazon A gold standard, Palmer’s envelops skin in an indulgent blend of plant oils like argan, sunflower and sesame oil — and its signature lightly sweet scent. LAB RESULTS: In studies, the oil raised skin moisturization 19% in eight hours; in eight weeks, over 90% of women found that it reduced the look of scars, stretch marks and uneven tone.

Healing Hand Cream Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Hand Butter Now 65% Off $17 $6 at Walmart A winner of the Beauty Lab’s hand cream test, this “thick and creamy” Vaseline formula with shea butter and coconut oil proved strong enough for even the most dehydrated skin. LAB RESULTS: The cream increased skin moisture levels by a huge 56% over six hours in Lab Corneometer testing. A full 100% of testers said that it left their hands feeling soft and they would continue using it. Dazzling Sunscreen Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Milk SPF 50 $14 at Target Hawaiian Tropic’s GH Beauty Lab test– winning lotion is proof that mineral SPFs can be a pleasure to apply. LAB RESULTS: Testers’ most-loved mineral formula, it was easy to use, wasn’t drying (two called it “moisturizing”) and didn’t transfer. Its ”beachy” scent got the top score. Star Self-Tanner Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam $38 at Amazon This airy Coco & Eve mousse was the best faux tanner in the Beauty Lab’s test thanks to its realistic bronzing effects. LAB RESULTS: It ranked highest for many attributes, including an appealing texture, fast absorption and instantly giving skin a sun-kissed glow. Plus, 100% of testers said the color looked natural. Decadent Body Cream Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter $15 at Amazon This spa-inspired Bliss body butter is a beloved, thanks to its “relaxing, refreshing” citrus-herbal scent and deep (yet not heavy) skin nourishment. LAB RESULTS: The shea butter formula was rated 100 on several factors: easy spreading, fast absorption, not feeling oily or sticky and making skin appear hydrated. “I felt so moisturized!” a tester exclaimed.

Anti-Aging Treatment Murad Retinal ReSculpt Body Treatment $79 at Ulta Beauty Treat your body skin to the same age-fighting benefits as your face with Murad’s cream containing retinal, a more powerful form of the smoothing ingredient retinol. LAB RESULTS: A full 100% of testers found it made skin feel soft and look moisturized yet wasn’t greasy. Wizemann reported: “It has transformed my irritated skin, making it plumper and smoother.” Another user agreed, noting “my skin feels more supple and bouncy.” Refreshing Deodorant Dove Beauty Whole Body Deo Coconut & Vanilla Cooling Spray Now 17% Off $12 $10 at Amazon Not only for underarms, spritzing Dove’s aluminum-free spray deodorant keeps your full body smelling (and feeling) fresh all day. LAB RESULTS: This outperformed all other deodorants tested, earning top points for applying effortlessly, soaking in fast and not irritating. It also received the best scores for having a non-sticky, comfortable feel on skin and a long-lasting “sweet” scent. Two testers remarked on how “effective” it was at masking odor all over the body. Luxury Fragrance Infiniment Coty Paris Entre Genres $290 at Bloomingdale's The minimalist-chic Infiniment Coty Paris perfume, a pared-down mix of musk and amber, mimics the aroma of clean, warm skin — but better. LAB RESULTS: “This is the scent equivalent of the perfect pair of jeans: versatile and always in style,” a fan enthused. “Plus, the sculptural bottle is something you want to show off – and is refillable to display for years to come.” Bargain Fragrance Ouai St. Barts Hair and Body Mist $28 at Sephora This generously-sized Ouai perfume mist — a mélange of tropical fruits, florals and musk — is proof that there’s no need to break the bank for a premium fragrance experience. LAB RESULTS: A tester appreciated that this can be spritzed on the body and hair and praised the “beachy but elevated” scent.

Super Shampoo & Conditioners Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo, Conditioner and 10-in-1 Serum Mask $24 at Amazon Comparable to “luxury products” and rich in skincare ingredients (ceramides, peptides), Dove excelled at strengthening and hydrating. LAB RESULTS: The shampoo and conditioner were the best tested at making hair feel soft, smooth and strong; the mask came out on top for leaving it feeling moisturized and less damaged. Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner John Frieda UltraFiller+ Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner $11 at Amazon Boosted by hyaluronic acid and caffeine, John Frieda adds fullness to fine hair in the shower. LAB RESULTS: This shampoo and conditioner set scored well for giving hair more volume and leaving it fully cleansed and manageable. “My hair felt thicker and fuller after the first wash,” a tester reported. Color Shampoo & Conditioner Redken Acidic Color Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner $68 at Amazon Keep haircolor vibrant and glossy longer with Redken’s GH Beauty Lab test–winning duo. LAB RESULTS: They protected haircolor from fading better than all others in Lab tests on human hair samples simulating a month of wear and were strongly conditioning in the wet-combing test. Leave-In Conditioner DevaCurl Mist of Wonders Leave-In $40 at Ulta Beauty DevaCurl’s detangling spray for textured strands not only “moisturizes” but also helps fight frizz. LAB RESULTS: The mist got a perfect score for leaving hair soft and conditioned; it prevented frizz well in the Lab’s humidity chamber test.

Lustrous Haircolor Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color Permanent Hair Dye $5 at Walmart Revlon was a winner of the Beauty Lab’s at-home permanent haircolor test, performing on par with dyes several times the price. LAB RESULTS: The kit was tops for being simple to use, having a minimal scent, not irritating and imparting a rich, true color. Among testers, 94% agreed that it left hair shiny, smooth and silky Shining Hair Serum Kérastase Elixir Ultime Original Oil $62 at Sephora To get sparkly, “expensive-looking” strands, slick on this upgraded (refillable!) Kérastase oil-serum, blended with five botanical oils. LAB RESULTS: A pro hairstylist panel gave it perfect marks for easy application, and 100% agreed that it made hair shinier. “My hair felt healthy,” one said. Multipurpose Styling Spray Marc Anthony True Professional Grow Long Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray $10 at Walmart Mimic a salon blow out at home with this “lightweight” Marc Anthony True Professional mist, which silkens strands and protects against heat. LAB RESULTS: It increased shine and produced the intended style with no residue, stylists found. “This cut down on frizz while still giving volume,” noted a pro who used it on fine and coarse hair. Smooth Styling Cream Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream $59 at Sephora This “sleek” Dyson styler has versions for straight to wavy or curly to coily hair, with light or rich conditioning. LAB RESULTS: It was near the top at stopping frizz in Lab tests. Stylists said it created the desired look without leaving residue or weighing hair down.

Defining Curl Styler Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Hold Jelly Now 15% Off $14 $12 at Amazon Shape curls without stiffness thanks to this “soft, light” Carol’s Daughter gel containing castor and jojoba oils. LAB RESULTS: Stylists gave the “moisturizing” formula high scores for defining and holding curls effectively yet leaving hair with movement and bounce. Silkening Hair Treatment Sally Beauty Bondbar Lamellar Water Conditioning Rinse $10 at Sally Beauty Even fine or thin hair types can reap the smoothing, softening benefits of Sally Beauty’s unique liquid spray-on treatment. LAB RESULTS: A remarkable 100% of testers found the rinse made hair feel silkier and softer to the touch yet didn’t leave strands greasy or weighed down. “My hair felt fully conditioned and manageable with no heavy residue; it can truly replace a cream conditioner,” said GH Beauty Lab Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler. Wnek agreed: “My bleached strands looked amazing — healthy and silky.” Air-Dry Styler Goldwell StyleSign Air-Dry BB Cream $25 at Amazon Step away from the hot tools and smooth this “featherlight” Goldwell styling cream on strands before air-drying to shape, soften and enhance texture. LAB RESULTS: This formula is both a GH Beauty Lab scientist and editor favorite. “I almost always air-dry my naturally wavy hair, and no product has made it look better without heat or any other stylers,” a tester said. “My waves have just-right bend and bounce, plus feel supple and look polished.”

Luxurious Lipstick Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color $48 at Sephora Valentino Beauty’s gilded designer matte lipstick is more than meets the eye: “Just one swipe” gives sumptuous full color with a plush, cashmere-like feel. LAB RESULTS: In Lab evaluations, it earned the highest marks for even color (in 13 hues) and not irritating or dehydrating lips, rare for a matte formula. “My lips are always chapped, yet the finish was smooth,” a tester reported. Lasting Liquid Lipstick Sephora Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $20 at Sephora In a stunning rainbow of 50 shades, Sephora’s “rich” matte liquid lip color has serious staying power. LAB RESULTS: The “light-weight” formula received the best ratings of all lipsticks tested for smooth and precise application, lasting color and not transferring, smearing or feathering. “It stayed on for a full workday, even through lunch,” Wnek said. Glowing Lip Gloss Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams Acceptance Speech Shimmering Hydrating Lip Gloss $20 at Ulta Beauty This subtly gleamy Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams gloss, created by the tennis star, was the all-around winning formula and comes in nine colors from beige to burgundy. LAB RESULTS: It scored 100 almost across the board: for easy and smooth application, even color and not bleeding or drying out or irritating lips. It gives “beautiful shine,” Wizemann noted. Best-in-Class Blush NARS Powder Blush $32 at Sephora The newest iteration of the iconic Nars powder blush (in a handy mirrored compact) lives up to its glow-giving reputation and offers a wide selection of 20 shades to flatter a range of skin tones. LAB RESULTS: The formula was tops for being easy to apply, highly pigmented, non-drying and long-lasting. “It looked natural yet polished and lasted all day!” a user enthused.

Effortless Eyeshadow Jane Iredale ColorLuxe Eye Shadow Stick $28 at Ulta Beauty No brush is needed to glide on this foolproof Jane Iredale eyeshadow crayon, in 10 wearable matte and shimmer colors. LAB RESULTS: Testers gave it perfect scores for applying and blending easily, and 96% agreed that the color appeared natural. “I got compliments on my look!” Butler said. Wizemann noted, “This will be a staple for me.” Subtle Lip Tint Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm $5 at Amazon One of the original tinted lip balms, Burt’s Bees coats lips in replenishing plant oils (coconut, olive, sunflower) and beeswax, leaving behind a hint of color in eight sheer shades. LAB RESULTS: The balm earned top scores for gliding on smoothly and evenly, its “faint” fruity scent and not causing lip irritation. A tester called the hues (including neutrals, pinks, berries and reds) “the perfect amount of color” and the formula “extremely hydrating.” Shine Lipstick YSL Beauty Loveshine Lip Oil Stick $45 at Nordstrom A slick of YSL Beauty’s formula gives the sheen of a gloss, comfort of a balm and the wash of color of a lipstick in a large selection of 23 shades, from muted beiges to rich berries. LAB RESULTS: Testers ranked it tops for effortless application and not drying out or irritating lips; 96% agreed it gave uniform color. Two noted how “comfortable” it felt on lips and another said “this has become my daily lipstick.” Shaping Lip Liner Maybelline New York Lifter Liner $8 at Target Lip liner has made a comeback, spurred by upgraded formulas like this “soft” defining pencil from Maybelline New York in 10 sophisticated shades. LAB RESULTS: It performed flawlessly across the board: at drawing on smoothly, imparting full color, and not feathering, smearing or dehydrating lips. Wnek complimented the “very rich pigment” and “no skipping or tugging”; Wizemann liked that it was “easy to blend.” Believable Bronzer LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer Stick $20 at Sephora Lys Beauty’s novel triangle-shaped, twist-up cream bronzer stick comes in seven color options to complement a range of skin tones from fair to deep. LAB RESULTS: This was the longest-lasting of the bronzers tested (unusual for a cream formula) and scored perfect for seamless application, being richly pigmented and not feeling drying on skin. “I like the shape of this because you can also contour with it and that it goes on super creamy,” Wnek remarked.

Fresh Liquid Blush Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint $39 at Sephora Liquid blush is having more than a moment and Armani Beauty is the shining star – plus a GH Beauty Lab go-to. LAB RESULTS: It was the best blush tested for going on evenly, appearing natural and flattering skin’s tone. “This is my new favorite blush,” a tester raved. “I cannot believe how gorgeously it blends into skin for a satiny, natural-looking flush.” Eyeshadow Palette Prada Beauty Dimensions Eyeshadow $85 at Sephora This high-quality, “gorgeous” Prada Beauty quad lives up to its designer status, featuring a mix of matte, shimmer, neutral and bold hues to custom tailor looks in a refillable compact. LAB RESULTS: A tester favorite, 94% agreed the color lasted throughout the day. “This is what eyeshadow dreams are made of!” Wnek exclaimed. “These are some of the most luxurious I have ever used.” Another tester loved the versatility: “I was able to create different styles, from more subtle to colorful and shimmery.” Essential Face Palette Laura Geller Beauty The Best of the Best Baked Full Face Palette $69 at Ulta Beauty The ideal streamlined makeup wardrobe, Laura Geller Beauty’s convenient palette holds a full face of color cosmetics — three neutral eyeshadows, blush, bronzer and two highlighters — curated by the pro artist. LAB RESULTS: The powder formulas “apply smoothly” and the shades create a “radiant, natural look,” two testers said. Another loved that it includes a full-size mirror. Pro-Level Nail Polish Dazzle Dry Prima Ballerina System Kit $39 at Amazon Nail your manicures with Dazzle Dry’s set, which quickly gained a cult following due to speedy drying and color that lasts for weeks. LAB RESULTS: Wizemann tested it both at home and at a nail salon; despite the four-step system (prep, base coat, polish, top coat), she found “the application was quick and it dried in just five minutes.” Even better, “my manicure lasted 20 days without chipping,” she marveled.

Wow Mascara Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara $29 at Ulta Beauty Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s wand proved to be magic, boasting “dramatic,” “impressive” lash volumizing and lengthening effects. LAB RESULTS: This was the tester favorite: 100% gave it the highest marks for giving fullness and length and not smudging or irritating eyes. “Lashes looked fluffy and thick without clumping,” Wnek raved. Wizemann said, “It transformed my lashes more than any other mascara I’ve tried.” Curling Mascara Lancome Hypnôse Drama Mascara $32 at Amazon Give lashes a lift (and “noticeable” length) with a few swipes of the new incarnation of Lancôme’s signature curvy-wand mascara. LAB RESULTS: It received the top score for curling lashes and having a simple-to-use brush. Plus, 100% of testers agreed that it lengthened and didn’t smear or cause eye irritation. “This truly opened up my eyes,” one marveled. Brow Shaper Milk Makeup Kush High Roll Brow Tint $24 at Sephora Milk Makeup’s tinted gel borrows tubing technology from mascara to boost individual brow hairs. LAB RESULTS: The formula scored best at tinting brows instantly, making them look fuller and staying put all day. Testers liked that it was “easy to brush on” and added “fullness and hold.” Excellent Eyeliner Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner $23 at Ulta Beauty This Stila Cosmetics twist-up gel pencil “smoothly” glides on “rich” color with almost no effort. LAB RESULTS: Of testers, 96% said it had bold color, and they rated it high for being easy to apply and not smudging, running or irritating. Flawless Foundation CoverGirl Clean Invisible Foundation Now 28% Off $9 $7 at Amazon True “no-makeup makeup,” this cream base from CoverGirl melds imperceptibly into skin, giving “satin finish” light to medium coverage in 24 shades. LAB RESULTS: The formula ranked high for smoothing evenly onto skin, having an ideal texture and evening skin tone. “It seamlessly blended in and camouflaged redness while letting my freckles show through,” a tester reported.

Iconic Concealer Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer $39 at Sephora This silky Armani Beauty liquid cover-up has swiftly become a classic thanks to its superior performance and “fresh” look in a choice of 21 hues. LAB RESULTS: It got perfect scores on almost all attributes: having an ideal “creamy” texture, being easy to apply, blending well, looking natural and not caking. “My skin looked even and brighter, and it didn’t settle into lines,” Wizemann said. Setting Spray L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist Now 22% Off $14 $11 at Walmart Keep makeup from straying or fading by spritzing on this “fine” L’Oréal Paris mist. LAB RESULTS: Testers agreed that “makeup did not move” after they applied this. One appreciated that it didn’t feel sticky; another called it “professional-grade.” Tinted Moisturizer Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint $49 at lisaeldridge.com Infused with hydrators like squalane and glycerin, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge’s skin tint (in 20 shades) gives “glowy and perfected” coverage that “looks like bare skin.” LAB RESULTS: It won for spreading easily and uniformly, blending into skin, and providing smooth, lasting color coverage that stayed true throughout the day. “My skin felt moisturized all day and the tone looked more even,” Wizemann commented. Eye Primer Ulta Beauty Matte Veil Longwear Eye Primer $13 at Ulta Beauty No more eye makeup gone astray (or appearing discolored!) thanks to this Ulta Beauty primer. LAB RESULTS: The tinted cream scored perfect on many attributes, including spreading and allowing makeup to go on smoothly, making color last longer and keeping skin shine-free. “It created an excellent base for my eye shadow, letting its true color come through, and significantly improved the wear and reduced creasing,” Wizemann found. Wnek compared the formula’s performance to her “all-time favorite” eye primer that’s more than twice the price.

Credits: Photography by Mike Garten. Prop Styling by Alex Mata. Illustrations by Brown Bird Design.

Hairstylist Panel: Michelle Hong, founder of NYC The Team Salon; Kevin Kelly, owner of Kevin Kelly Salon in Keyport, NJ; Becca Mutchler, hairstylist in North Canton, OH; Jennifer Korab, founder of Renaissance Salon & Spa in Hillsborough, NJ

