The Best Blackhead Removers to Help Decongest Pores (2025)

Below, we’ve selected the best blackhead removers, including exfoliants, masks, salicylic acid-infused topicals, and (gentle yet effective) devices to keep “strawberry nose” and blemishes at bay.

Best Overall: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $35 AMAZON

Why We Love It: This iconic formula is a must-try when you’re managing blackheads. “It effectively unclogs pores to leave skin smooth and brighter,” says Dr. Alemi. It does so with two percent salicylic acid, which he notes is powerful yet gentle enough for all skin types to use; the addition of green tea extract provides additional soothing properties. What we like in particular about this formula is how easy it is to integrate into a routine—it has the consistency of water and absorbs rapidly into the skin after cleansing, so you can apply your favorite serums and moisturizers on top without pilling.

Salicylic acid, green tea extract How to Use: Splash formula into the palm of your hand or on a cotton pad and apply to clean, dry skin. Start by using it once every other day, then work your way up to applying twice daily. Finish with serum, moisturizer, and (if applying in the morning) SPF.

Best For Nose: ZitSticka Goo Getter Nose Clarifying Pore & Blemish Strips

ZitSticka Goo Getter Nose Clarifying Pore and Blemish Strips $20 $18 AMAZON

Why We Love It: These aren’t the nose strips of your youth—you know, the ones that you ripped off your skin to reveal a blackhead graveyard. While those could be very harsh (and, in our experience, made our blackheads worse in the long run), these actually pamper your skin. “The hydrocolloid absorbs extra fluid from the blackhead while the salicylic acid, tea tree, niacinamide and vitamin C work together to unclog pores, soothe stressed skin and accelerate skin renewal,” says Dr. Alemi. Just slap one on before bed to wake up to clearer skin.

Niacinamide, salicylic acid, tea tree extract How to Use: Apply to clean, dry skin and leave on for at least six hours before carefully peeling off.

Best At-Home Facial Device: BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Pore Cleansing Tool

BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Pore Cleansing Tool $199 NORDSTROM $199 AMAZON

Why We Love It: Think of this device as an all-in-one mop and vacuum, but for your skin. Using water and an included exfoliating serum, it gives skin a deep clean by simultaneously sucking grime out of pores and then staving off future blemishes with a bacteria-blasting blue LED light. While the results of this fast-acting treatment are incredibly satisfying, it’s even more gratifying to check out the chamber of dirty water after your facial—it contains the gunk and dead cells drawn out of your skin by the tool.

Facial tool with water and serum infusion system plus blue LED light How to Use: After charging device with USB cable, add included serum to device chamber and fill the rest of the way with water (or use just with water if desired). Holding skin taut, glide tool across damp skin, treating each area no more than twice. Afterwards, apply your favorite skincare formulas. Use twice weekly.

Best Salicylic Acid Cleanser: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser

Why We Love It: Dr. Kobets and Dr. Alemi both recommend this salicylic acid-infused formula from La Roche-Posay. “It’s gentle enough for everyday use to reduce excess oil production to help clear blackheads,” says Dr. Alemi. The blemish-busting active helps slough away the dead skin cells that contribute to clogged pores, while hydrating glycerin prevents your skin from feeling tight and dehydrated post-cleanse. Note—the formula contains menthol—which though it provides a refreshing cooling sensation, it could irritate very sensitive skin.

Salicylic acid, glycerin How to Use: Twice daily, apply to wet skin, massage into skin using circular motions, and rinse.

Best For Mature Skin: SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense

SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense $110 BLUE MERCURY

Why We Love It: If you, like us, are dealing with pimples, blackheads, and signs of aging, this SkinCeuticals serum may be your savior. “It combines salicylic, glycolic and citric acids to exfoliate skin, refine pores, and reduce breakouts as it smooths and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” explains Dr. Alemi. It also contains little-known dioic acid, which helps regulate sebum production and combat bacteria for added insurance against blemishes.

Glycolic acid, salicylic acid, dioic acid How to Use: Apply to clean, dry skin morning and evening.

Best Clean: Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant

Eminence Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant $58 DERMSTORE

Why We Love It: There’s a lot to love about this multi-tasking formula, which is packed with natural ingredients like finely-milled rice and adzuki bean flour, stone crop (a type of succulent), and microgreens to slough away dead skin cells, hydrate, and soothe. But our favorite feature is how it transforms from a powder to a creamy yet effervescent foam. It’s energizing and feels like it’s actually going into the pore to break down congestion—and rinsed off, skin’s clarity and luminosity is unmatched.

Stone crop, rice, adzuki bean flour How to Use: Pour a small amount of product into your palm and add a few drops of water, then mix until the formula transforms into the foam. After massaging into skin using circular motions, rinse skin clean and pat dry.

Best Cleansing Oil: Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil $20 $18 AMAZON

Why We Love It: This cleanser went viral on TikTok after users showed how it purged the pores on their nose, and after trying it, we can confirm it’s worthy of the hype. The key to success is correctly using the formula. Be sure to spend plenty of time massaging the cleanser into your skin, which will allow the blend of oils and plant extracts to loosen up the congestion in your pores. But what many people fail to do is fully remove the formula with a second cleanse using a water-based face wash—this will get every last trace of oil, excess sebum, and dirt off your skin for a truly fresh and clear complexion.

Jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, turmeric extract How to Use: Massage into dry skin with dry hands for at least 60 seconds, then add water to emulsify the formula. Apply a water-based cleanser to break it down and rinse skin clean.

Best Spot Treatment: COSRX Master Patch Intensive

CosRx Master Patch Intensive $25 AMAZON

Why We Love It: While we’re big fans of most pimple patches, these are our favorite due to their inclusion of active ingredients (most are simply hydrocolloid stickers) and their design. Not only are there two different-size patches in each set, the patches themselves are incredibly thin, to the point that you’ll forgot that you’ve applied them. They’re comfortable and practically disappear into the skin, making for an incognito way to protect and treat a whitehead or blackhead during waking hours. “Just don’t leave these on for longer than six to eight hours at a time, as this can cause local irritation or even chemical burns,” warns Dr. Yang.

Salicylic acid, tea tree oil How to Use: Apply to clean, dry skin directly to the affected area and leave on overnight or longer.

Best Pore Vacuum: Foreo Kiwi Derma

Why We Love It: This is the most user-friendly and efficient pore vacuum we’ve tried—it neatly fits in the palm of your hand and draws out blackheads while gently removing dead skin with a superfine diamond-tipped microdermabrasion head. The tool also features sonic vibration, which helps improve lymphatic drainage with every stroke across your skin. After just three minutes of treatment, skin looks visibly more smooth, radiant, and clear. It’s also great for travel thanks to the long battery life—you’ll get 120 minutes of treatment from a single charge.

Diamond-tipped microdermabrasion and pore vacuum device How to Use: After pairing with the app and selecting desired settings, continuously glide across your skin in upward motions.

Best For Sensitive Skin: Mara Beauty Clear Skin Mineral Milk

Mara Clear Skin Mineral Milk $64 AMAZON

Why We Love It: If you have very dry or sensitive skin, leave-on treatments formulated with salicylic acid may leave you feeling flaky and irritated, which is why this product from Mara Beauty is such a game changer. It’s creamy, thanks to a blend of plant oils (including pumpkin, hazelnut, and clove) that keep skin soft and nourished, but actively works to decongest clogged pores with salicylic acid, niacinamide, and zinc.

Salicylic acid, niacinamide, zinc How to Use: Apply to clean, dry skin, following with moisturizer (and sunscreen, if using in the AM).

Best Scrub: PCA Skin Pore Refining Treatment

Why We Love It: Those search for a deeper scrub will appreciate this formula from PCA Skin. While clays like kaolin and bentonite absorb excess oil, crushed pumice and mandelic acid provide dual exfoliation to smooth away rough texture caused by blackheads. The combo of all of these ingredients not only leaves your pores looking much smaller, but your overall complexion more radiant and clear. Despite its potency, it won’t leave your skin irritated or dry.

Kaolin, mandelic acid, pumice How to Use: One to three times a week, massage using circular motions into clean, dry skin.

Best Mask: Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask $42 AMAZON

Why We Love It: When you need your pores to look clearer and tighter stat, give this formula a try. “This fast-acting clay mask absorbs excess oil and impurities to clear blackheads and tighten the appearance of pores,” says Dr. Yang. “When used regularly, it can help regulate excess oil production and keep skin looking clear.” The star ingredients here are oil-absorbing clays (including kaolin and bentonite) and the brand’s signature grapeseed polyphenols, which provide free radical protection as well as combat sebum oxidation—the reason blackheads appear dark.

Kaolin, grape extract, caffeine How to Use: Twice weekly, apply a thin layer to the face, concentrating on the t-zone, then wash off after 10 minutes.

Best Pore Spatula: Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser

Why We Love It: While there are plenty of more budget-friendly, no-tech pore spatulas out there, this advanced tool is worthy of the investment. The ultrasonic waves emitted by this device essentially help to shake congestion loose, gently pushing blackheads out of pores without the need for firm pressure or painful extractions. The tool’s ionic technology also helps your favorite skin-care formulas work more effectively; just flip the spatula over and glide it over your skin after slathering on your serums and moisturizer. The “infuse” mode will push the products more deeply into your skin while delivering a microcirculation massage.

Ultrasonic waves with 35K Hz vibrations per minute, ionic technology How to Use: Keeping skin damp, glide the tip of the spatula over congested areas to unclog pores. Then, apply your favorite skincare formulas and glide the flat part of the spatula across your skin to finish.

Best Retinoid: Differin Gel Adapalene 0.1% Acne Treatment

Differin Adapalene 0.1% Acne Treatment $15 $13 AMAZON

Why We Love It: Fun fact: Differin is one of the first prescription retinoids to be made available over the counter, meaning you’re getting clinical treatment from a drugstore formula. “Adapalene is an excellent option for all types of acne, but especially effective for blackheads and whiteheads,” says Dr. Yang. “It increases cell turnover, preventing dead skin cells from clogging pores.” And, unlike prescription tretinoin , it’s less sensitizing to the skin. Just be aware that it won’t work overnight: “It can take several weeks of consistent use to start seeing results, but the benefits are well worth the wait,” Dr. Yang adds.

0.1% adapalene How to Use: Apply a thin layer to the affected area no more frequently than once daily. Always wear sunscreen when using retinoids.

Best Peel: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads

Why We Love It: We’ve been using this formula for over a decade and it remains as effective as ever, keeping our skin clear, smooth, and glowy with two simple swipes. “The combination of AHAs and BHA give an immediate glow, but also provide gradual improvement in breakouts and texture with consistent use,” says Dr. Yang. They’re perfect for frequent travelers (the two-step treatment is delivered via two solution-soaked towelettes, so no leaks!).

Glycolic acid, salicylic acid, willow bark extract How to Use: Swipe the step one pad across clean, dry skin using circular motions until the towelette feels dry. Wait two minutes, then repeat with step two. Do not rinse.

How to Prevent Blackheads

Any doctor will tell you that prevention is better than cure. “Preventing blackheads requires a consistent skin-care routine that involves gentle exfoliation and non-comedogenic skin-care products,” says Dr. Yang. “Retinoids are an excellent ingredient to incorporate, as they help reduce oil production, regulate cell turnover and prevent dead skin cells from accumulating in the pores.” Dr. Alemi recommends washing your face every morning and evening, as well as after sweating, ideally using a cleanser with exfoliating ingredients, to keep skin clear. “If you have oily hair, I recommend regularly washing your hair, and changing your pillowcase at least once a week to remove any hair oil that may get on your face when you sleep,” he adds.

You should also take a look at the beauty products that are already in your routine, as some may be doing more harm than good. Makeup with comedogenic ingredients like mineral oil is a common culprit, as are some richer skin-care formulas. “Reducing the use of very heavy moisturizers, especially those that contain dimethicone, may decrease the built-up of oil and access debris in the pores,” says Dr. Kobets.

Lastly, you can consider seeking professional help from a dermatologist or plastic surgeon, who offer potent in-office procedures to keep skin clear. “There are lasers that target oil production to reduce blackhead formation over time [such as AviClear and Aerolase], chemical peels to deeply exfoliate, and treatments like HydraFacial to cleanse and extract impurities from the pores,” says Dr. Yang.

