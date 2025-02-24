The Best Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use (2025)

The research
- Who this is for
- Why you should trust us
- How we picked and tested
- Top pick: Omron Platinum BP5450
- The best cuff-and-monitor in one device: Omron Evolv
- Use, care, and maintenance
- Other home blood-pressure monitors worth considering
- The competition
- Sources
Who this is for
Nearly half of US adults have high blood pressure (aka hypertension), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder, putting a burden on the rest of your body. A home blood-pressure monitor is not a diagnostic device, but it is a tool to help you keep track of your blood pressure between checkups.
The American Heart Association defines hypertension as having either a systolic reading over 130 or a diastolic reading over 80 mm Hg, for adults above the age of 20, and it defines prehypertension as a reading of 120/80 mm Hg or above. These numbers refer to the pressure of blood against a person’s blood-vessel walls. The first number is the systolic pressure, measured when the heart beats; the second number is the diastolic pressure, measured when the heart rests between beats.
The American Heart Association and many doctors recommend blood-pressure monitors for home use to help people with high blood pressure manage the condition. The daily use of a monitor can help people to track their blood pressure and prompt them to seek emergency care if needed. At-home monitoring is also useful for patients who experience “white coat syndrome,” where the stress of visiting the doctor’s office causes blood pressure to spike. Still, keep in mind that home monitoring is meant to accompany—not replace—regular monitoring by a physician.
Unlike low blood pressure (hypotension), which can cause dizziness and other symptoms, high blood pressure doesn’t usually cause physical symptoms, so regular testing is key for at-risk patients. This group includes people who have been diagnosed with hypertension and related conditions, as well as those who are pregnant.
Veronica Gillispie-Bell—an obstetrician-gynecologist who runs Connected MOM (Maternity Online Monitoring), a digital medicine program for pregnant patients at Ochsner Health in Louisiana—told us she often uses a patient’s blood-pressure readings to detect early signs of preeclampsia. “I’ve had patients come into the hospital because of the readings they get at home between visits,” she said, noting that without detection, there could have been grave results.
Why you should trust us
As Wirecutter’s senior staff writer for health and personal care, I’ve tested dozens of blood-pressure monitors over the past five years, while I’ve been the author of this review. I also review other household-health–oriented electronics, including thermometers and bathroom scales.
For this guide, to learn what makes a reliable home blood-pressure monitor, we did the following:
- We interviewed three physicians, who collectively represent decades of clinical experience in blood-pressure management. They are Daichi Shimbo, a cardiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a member of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation; Samuel Mann, an internal medicine specialist at the Weill Cornell Medicine Hypertension Center; and Veronica Gillispie-Bell, an obstetrician-gynecologist and head of women’s services at Ochsner Health in Louisiana.
- We also combed through literature from the American Heart Association, among other medical organizations, and read hundreds of customer reviews.
- Since 2017, we’ve evaluated blood pressure monitors with diverse groups of people, including nursing students, to collect real-world feedback.
- Like all Wirecutter journalists, I review and test products with complete editorial independence. I’m never made aware of any business implications of my editorial recommendations. Read more about our editorial standards.
How we picked and tested
For this guide, we considered home blood-pressure monitors designed for adults.
You can find four types of basic blood-pressure monitors for home use:
- upper-arm monitors that inflate automatically at the touch of a button
- upper-arm monitors that require the user to pump a bladder to inflate them manually
- monitors that measure blood pressure at the wrist
- fingertip monitors
We chose to focus on upper-arm monitors with cuffs that inflate automatically. That’s because they are simpler and more convenient for most people to use than pump-up monitors. We decided not to review wrist or fingertip monitors, since the American Heart Association does not recommend them.
The most important quality of a blood-pressure monitor is its accuracy. This is determined by the blood-pressure machine itself (called a sphygmomanometer) and the size of the cuff; if the cuff is the wrong size for your arm (too loose or too tight), the reading will be off. In addition, be aware that readings can be affected by the conditions under which you measure your blood pressure—from the time of day to your body position to whether you’ve had caffeine—regardless of the machine you use.
Experts we spoke with recommended looking for a monitor that doesn’t deviate by more than 10 mm Hg of pressure from the reading you get at a doctor’s office. For this reason, many physicians who recommend at-home blood-pressure monitoring advise patients to bring their home monitors to appointments, to compare the results with those obtained by a medical professional using a hospital-grade machine. This can also help ensure you are using the monitor properly.
“An in-office test run using an at-home machine helps limit the possibility of falsely high readings or inaccurately low readings due to improper use,” according to Dr. Veronica Gillipsie-Bell, an ob-gyn and director of quality for women’s services at Ochsner Health in Louisiana. But note that some difference between the two readings can be expected, and this is acceptable.
For most people, home blood-pressure monitors provide sufficiently accurate readings. To that end, consistency is nearly as important as accuracy. For tracking trends in blood pressure over time, obtaining consistent readings—by using the same reliable device—is largely more important than getting a perfectly precise reading each time. (For tips on how to achieve consistent readings, see Use, care, and maintenance.)
In deciding which models to test, we looked for monitors included in the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing (VDL), a third-party repository of blood-pressure monitors that have been certified for accuracy based on American Medical Association criteria. We also looked for monitors that have been independently tested according to standards set by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, the British and Irish Hypertension Society, and the International Protocol for the Validation of Automated Blood Pressure Measuring Devices (but we didn’t necessarily disqualify those that haven’t).
If a monitor lacks such accreditation, it’s not necessarily unreliable, said Dr. Samuel Mann, of the Weill Cornell Medicine Hypertension Center. However, Dr. Daichi Shimbo, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, recommends that patients buy only those monitors that appear in the VDL or have been vetted by Stride BP, an international nonprofit affiliated with the European Society of Hypertension, the International Society of Hypertension, and the World Hypertension League.
Beyond accreditation, we also considered:
- Cuff design and sizes: Cuffs you can slip your arm through and then adjust to tighten are typically easier to manipulate than those that require wrapping, so we prioritized the former. Because an accurate reading depends in part on an accurately sized cuff, we also looked for models that come with adjustable cuffs to fit a wide range of arm sizes.
- Data storage: To track health trends over time, you need adequate data. We preferred models that have the ability to store at least a few weeks’ worth of readings (and we considered whether a machine could store readings for more than one person).
- Irregular-heartbeat detection: Consistently irregular-pulse readings are something you should discuss with your doctor, so we considered it a bonus if a monitor could pick up on them.
- Screen readability: We looked for monitors with large, easy-to-read displays. And we prioritized those with backlit screens, which are easier to see in poorly lit spaces.
- Power source: Some monitors run on replaceable batteries or can be powered with an AC adapter (or both), whereas others are recharged via USB.
- Warranty terms: The machine might wear out before the cuff, or vice versa, so (where applicable) we examined the warranties on both components.
- Data transfer: The ability to sync data from a monitor to a computer or mobile device via USB or Bluetooth can be useful, particularly for people who log lots of blood-pressure readings and would like to automate that process. While we chose to test some smart blood-pressure monitors, we first considered how well the machines performed before using the Bluetooth connections and associated apps.
We’ve evaluated blood-pressure monitors meant for at-home use with a variety of testers. These testers have included members of Wirecutter’s paid tester panel—ranging in age from 29 to 80—many of whom regularly monitor their blood pressure at home. Testers have also included nursing students at the Helene Fuld College of Nursing in New York City. (Under the supervision of their professor, a registered nurse, these students tried the home monitors after getting a baseline blood-pressure reading on the school’s equipment—a hospital-grade machine made by Prestige Medical.)
Top pick: Omron Platinum BP5450
Top pick
Omron Platinum BP5450
The best home blood-pressure monitor
This monitor and its (optional) app are easy to use. It provides consistent readings and stores plenty of past data, and the cuff comfortably fits most arms. Also, the audio and visual alarm indicators are actually helpful.
Buying Options
$90 from Amazon
May be out of stock
Of all the blood-pressure monitors we tested, the Omron Platinum BP5450 offers the most useful features, and it provides the best overall experience. We like its large, backlit display, as well as its capacity to store up to 100 measurements per person, for two users, on the device itself. And it provides unlimited readings in the companion app, Omron Connect (iOS, Android), which the monitor can connect to via Bluetooth. (You can use the monitor without ever using the app.)
It has an enormous display. This tabletop monitor’s screen is the largest among monitors of other models we tested. And the screen is not only backlit and easy to read, but it’s also the only one among those in our testing pool that has the space to display the most recent previous reading side by side with the current reading; this makes it easy to compare and contrast results. In our testing, the monitor gave reliably consistent readings.
It can be set to take three consecutive readings and average them automatically. Unlike any other device we tested, Omron has TruRead technology, which allows the monitor to automatically perform averaging. This happens when the machine is set to automatically take three readings consecutively with every use—with either 15-, 30-, 60-, or 120-second intervals between takes. It might be helpful in eliminating user error and mitigating so-called white coat syndrome. (This feature is not available in guest mode.)
It has all of the other features expected from a modern blood-pressure monitor. The machine can run on batteries and can also be plugged into the wall. And it offers visual warnings when an irregular heartbeat is detected, when a reading is high (a sign of possible hypertension), and when a person is moving their body too much during use (which can throw off readings). You can toggle between users with an easy slide of a switch (some monitors require multiple clicks or button pushes). The monitor is usable straight out of the box, even before—or without ever—connecting to the app or setting the date. Readings stay on the screen for about two minutes after delivery. The machine is quiet during use (if you’re within a couple inches of it, it sounds like a refrigerator hum), so it shouldn't disturb someone across the room. The Omron Platinum is included in the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing. It comes with a carrying case and is covered by a six-year warranty.
It can (but doesn’t have to) be connected to a phone app. When synced to the Omron Connect app, which is optional, the machine instantly sends your results to your phone. The app can store unlimited readings, and the device itself can store up to 100 readings per person, for two users; you can access the readings without ever using the wireless functionality and accompanying app. On the app, you can see graphs of your blood-pressure trends for the entire year, and you can average a month’s worth of measurements or close in on the average for just one day. Within the app, you can also download summary reports for different date ranges, and the reports can then be printed or emailed to your doctor. The Omron Connect app can also integrate with Apple Health.
The cuff is comfortable and fits most arms. The hook-and-loop attachment is strong on the Omron Platinum’s cuff, but we don’t think it would be unduly challenging for most people. Testers appreciated having a visual example of how to position the cuff printed directly on the cuff (this is particularly helpful because if you’re reading the instructions upside down, you’ll know the cuff is on upside down, too). The cuff accommodates arms ranging in circumference from 9 to 17 inches; this is among the largest range we’ve found in our research. An alternative cuff is available to purchase for people with arms that are smaller (7 to 9 inches wide).
Flaws but not dealbreakers
It’s bigger and heavier than most blood-pressure monitors. This is not a compact device (hence why it’s easy to read and can show side-by-side readings for comparison). So those with limited space might want to opt for the Omron Evolv.
It’s sold only at Amazon. This model is specifically made for Amazon. The Omron 10 Series, which we review in the Competition, is similar (and similarly priced), but it has a semi-rigid cuff (like the Omron Evolv’s), and there’s no carrying case.
The best cuff-and-monitor in one device: Omron Evolv
Best for...
Omron Evolv
A blood-pressure monitor and cuff in one
This all-in-one device is consistent and easy to use, but the on-cuff display is small and does not include prior readings. Like our top pick’s app, this model’s (optional) app can store an unlimited number of readings. However, it is best suited for only one user (there is no guest mode).
Buying Options
$64 from Amazon
$75 from Walmart
$110 from Best Buy
Over years of testing, the Omron Evolv blood-pressure monitor has remained a panel favorite. And it continues to be our recommendation for an all-in-one device, combining the cuff and display. The Omron Evolv is included in the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing, it runs on four AAA batteries, and it’s covered by a five-year warranty.
It’s intuitive and usually comfortable to use. The cuff and the monitor of the Evolv are one unit. But this monitor is still lightweight and easy to put on, thanks to the preformed ring you slip your arm through before tightening the hook-and-loop closure. Unfortunately, this preformed ring made the monitor uncomfortable for some testers with arms measuring on the higher end of the cuff’s circumference range (9 to 17 inches); to avoid this discomfort, you can stretch that ring as you put your arm through, but it’s not ideal. Unlike our top pick, the Evolv cuff doesn’t have instructions printed on it for ease of use.
It has many useful features. Like our top pick, the Evolv can detect irregular heartbeats, and it warns when a reading may be compromised by movement. However, it does not offer the TruRead technology for automatically averaged readings.
It can be used with or without a phone app. While some all-in-one smart blood-pressure monitors require a wireless connection to your phone to view readings, the Evolv can be used with or without ever syncing to the Omron Connect app. In other words, you don’t need to have your phone nearby to get your blood-pressure reading—it is displayed directly on the screen.
But you need the app to view averages and stored readings. Although this machine-cuff combo can store up to 100 readings (for a single user), only the most recent one is viewable on the device. For more readings (and more users), you need to connect to the app.
Flaws but not dealbreakers
It can be tricky to read. Some testers found the small, on-cuff backlit display difficult to read. The numbers are tinier than on other devices we tested. And since they’re on your arm, they’re more difficult to see (it requires a little neck craning).
It doesn’t come with a carrying case, and it requires AAA batteries. However, because this device is an all-in-one cuff, we found the lack of AC adapter or rechargeable battery a minor flaw.
Use, care, and maintenance
For the most accurate blood-pressure readings, you need to test consistently using a properly fitting cuff. It should be snug but not tight; according to our physician sources, a poorly fitting cuff can distort your reading. Many blood-pressure monitors come with cuffs of different sizes, so choose the one that fits the circumference of your arm. (Measure this halfway between your armpit and elbow.)
It’s also important to test under controlled conditions, ideally around the same time each day. Sit upright with your back supported and both feet on the floor. Don’t cross your legs. Ideally, before taking a reading, you should keep the cuff on the arm for five minutes without moving or talking.
Avoid pulling on the tube, dropping the monitor, or banging it around. These devices aren’t fragile, but they are calibrated machines that can get out of whack. Inside each cuff is a bladder that inflates and deflates to take your blood pressure. If the bladder is punctured or doesn’t work, you need to replace the cuff. The hook-and-loop closure holding the cuff together will wear over time, so when it no longer maintains a good hold, you should replace it, even if the bladder is fine. “If the cuff is slipping off of your arm, it is not a good fit,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell.
Most blood-pressure monitors are under warranty from between one and five years, while the cuffs usually have a one-year warranty. A replacement cuff costs anywhere from $15 to $60, but unless you stick with the same brand, there’s no guarantee the cuff will be compatible with your device. As with any device that has removable batteries, if you don’t plan to use the monitor for a while, you should take the batteries out before storing it to avoid damaging the machine.
Other home blood-pressure monitors worth considering
If you need a larger-circumference cuff to properly fit the arm: The is reliable and easy to use. It’s more expensive than our picks, but it has different cuff options, sold separately (medium and large). So multiple people with different arm circumferences can use this machine. It comes with an AC adapter or takes four AA batteries (not included).
If you need a talking blood-pressure monitor: According to our testing panel, the wasn’t as reliable or easy to use as our top pick. But testers with visually impaired people in their household liked the fact that this device shares instructions and readings audibly. It does offer features like irregular-heartbeat detection and also possible hypertensive state. And its cuff is large enough for most people (though with a range of 9 to 15 inches, it’s slightly smaller than the cuffs of our picks).
If you want a reliable machine under $70: Previously a pick in this guide, the Greater Goods Blood Pressure Monitor + Kit 0602 (currently unavailable) is a solid budget option. Its backlit screen has an irregular-heartbeat sensor and a color-coded reading monitor. And 60 readings can be stored on the device for up to two users (but there’s no ability to read averages). The cuff is about the same size as that of our picks (8.75 to 16.5 inches), and our testing panel found it comfortable to use. The GreaterGoods Bluetooth Balance 0604 is the same monitor, but with Bluetooth connectivity.
The competition
Some smart blood-pressure monitors bypass the traditional monitor and instead pair a separate cuff with your smartphone. Although many of them work as standalone blood-pressure machines, you generally need to have your phone handy to be able to switch users and view past readings. We tested eight such machines—the Withings BPM and its replacement, the Withings BPM Connect; the Checkme WiFi Blood Pressure Monitor, the Greater Goods All-In-One Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor 0636; the ; the iHealth Neo; and the QardioArm. And we found none of them could compete with the Omron Evolv. All consist of a bar-shaped monitor attached to a cuff that’s intended to hold the bar against your arm. But the design makes these monitors slightly awkward to wear. For anyone with dexterity issues, turning on an all-in-one monitor may also be difficult: The button is often tiny and tough to press—some of our panel testers struggled to even locate it. Overall, we found the Evolv the most intuitive and consistent monitor of the all-in-one bunch.
Panel testers generally liked the Omron 10 Series, which provided consistent readings in our tests and is very similar to our top pick. But it has a semi-rigid cuff (like the Omron Evolv), and it does not come with a carrying case.
The is a dependable machine. However, it doesn’t have a backlit display. A&D’s UA-651BLE, a Bluetooth version of the 767F, is a nice machine too, but also it lacks a backlit display, costs more than our picks, and is often out of stock. (And, unlike the 767F, the UA-651BLE doesn’t even offer the option of paying more for an AC adapter—it runs only on battery power.)
It was more difficult to toggle between users on the Beurer BM55 than on the Greater Goods monitors we recommend. And the machine both lacks an AC adapter and is more expensive. Beurer’s BM28 lacks connectivity options.
We liked the Etekcity Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor during testing, but several customer reviewers suggest its performance is short-lived (and they’ve stated difficulty getting a replacement under the two-year warranty).
We did not test the Garmin Index because of the price and poor customer reviews.
The cord on Greater Goods’ Smart Pro-Series Blood Pressure Monitor 0634 kinked easily and did not feel as sturdy as that of our picks.
The iHealth Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor was not as consistent in its readings as our picks.
Likewise, though we appreciated the large, backlit screen on the Welch Allyn Home BP Monitor 1500 Series, many of our testers found the cuff difficult to put on. And the monitor’s corresponding app has low ratings from customers who’ve cited an inability to set up different accounts or delete past blood-pressure readings.
Dorie Chevlen contributed reporting. This article was edited by Tracy Vence and Kalee Thompson.
Sources
Dr. Daichi Shimbo, professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and co-director of the Columbia Hypertension Center, phone interview, April 9, 2019, email interview, August 18, 2021
Dr. Samuel Mann, internal medicine specialist at the Weill Cornell Medicine Hypertension Center, phone interview, March 21, 2019
Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, obstetrician-gynecologist and head of women’s services at Ochsner Health in Louisiana, phone interview, July 23, 2021