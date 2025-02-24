The Best Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use (2025)

Top pick Omron Platinum BP5450 The best home blood-pressure monitor This monitor and its (optional) app are easy to use. It provides consistent readings and stores plenty of past data, and the cuff comfortably fits most arms. Also, the audio and visual alarm indicators are actually helpful. Buying Options $90 from Amazon May be out of stock

Of all the blood-pressure monitors we tested, the Omron Platinum BP5450 offers the most useful features, and it provides the best overall experience. We like its large, backlit display, as well as its capacity to store up to 100 measurements per person, for two users, on the device itself. And it provides unlimited readings in the companion app, Omron Connect (iOS, Android), which the monitor can connect to via Bluetooth. (You can use the monitor without ever using the app.)

It has an enormous display. This tabletop monitor’s screen is the largest among monitors of other models we tested. And the screen is not only backlit and easy to read, but it’s also the only one among those in our testing pool that has the space to display the most recent previous reading side by side with the current reading; this makes it easy to compare and contrast results. In our testing, the monitor gave reliably consistent readings.

It can be set to take three consecutive readings and average them automatically. Unlike any other device we tested, Omron has TruRead technology, which allows the monitor to automatically perform averaging. This happens when the machine is set to automatically take three readings consecutively with every use—with either 15-, 30-, 60-, or 120-second intervals between takes. It might be helpful in eliminating user error and mitigating so-called white coat syndrome. (This feature is not available in guest mode.)

It has all of the other features expected from a modern blood-pressure monitor. The machine can run on batteries and can also be plugged into the wall. And it offers visual warnings when an irregular heartbeat is detected, when a reading is high (a sign of possible hypertension), and when a person is moving their body too much during use (which can throw off readings). You can toggle between users with an easy slide of a switch (some monitors require multiple clicks or button pushes). The monitor is usable straight out of the box, even before—or without ever—connecting to the app or setting the date. Readings stay on the screen for about two minutes after delivery. The machine is quiet during use (if you’re within a couple inches of it, it sounds like a refrigerator hum), so it shouldn't disturb someone across the room. The Omron Platinum is included in the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing. It comes with a carrying case and is covered by a six-year warranty.

It can (but doesn’t have to) be connected to a phone app. When synced to the Omron Connect app, which is optional, the machine instantly sends your results to your phone. The app can store unlimited readings, and the device itself can store up to 100 readings per person, for two users; you can access the readings without ever using the wireless functionality and accompanying app. On the app, you can see graphs of your blood-pressure trends for the entire year, and you can average a month’s worth of measurements or close in on the average for just one day. Within the app, you can also download summary reports for different date ranges, and the reports can then be printed or emailed to your doctor. The Omron Connect app can also integrate with Apple Health.

The cuff is comfortable and fits most arms. The hook-and-loop attachment is strong on the Omron Platinum’s cuff, but we don’t think it would be unduly challenging for most people. Testers appreciated having a visual example of how to position the cuff printed directly on the cuff (this is particularly helpful because if you’re reading the instructions upside down, you’ll know the cuff is on upside down, too). The cuff accommodates arms ranging in circumference from 9 to 17 inches; this is among the largest range we’ve found in our research. An alternative cuff is available to purchase for people with arms that are smaller (7 to 9 inches wide).

Flaws but not dealbreakers

It’s bigger and heavier than most blood-pressure monitors. This is not a compact device (hence why it’s easy to read and can show side-by-side readings for comparison). So those with limited space might want to opt for the Omron Evolv.

It’s sold only at Amazon. This model is specifically made for Amazon. The Omron 10 Series, which we review in the Competition, is similar (and similarly priced), but it has a semi-rigid cuff (like the Omron Evolv’s), and there’s no carrying case.