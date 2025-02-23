The Best Blood Pressure Monitors to Have at Home, According to Cardiologists (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
There are many reasons to keep a blood pressure monitor at home, the main one being that high blood pressure (also known as hypertension) frequently has no symptoms and can easily go undetected, explains Karishma Patwa, M.D., cardiologist at Manhattan Cardiology in New York City. “People may not be aware they have high blood pressure until they suffer a significant health consequence, like a heart attack or stroke.” Monitoring blood pressure on your own, therefore, could quite literally be life-saving.
Meet the Experts: Karishma Patwa, M.D., cardiologist at Manhattan Cardiology in New York City, Ernst von Schwarz, M.D., a Los Angeles-based cardiologist and author of The Secrets of Immortality, and Katie E. Golden, M.D., board-certified emergency medical physician and medical editor at GoodRx.
Plus, measuring blood pressure at home helps you and your doctor get a better understanding of your levels, as an anxiety-induced phenomenon called “white coat syndrome” is often responsible for elevated numbers during office visits, explains Ernst von Schwarz, M.D., a Los Angeles-based cardiologist and author of The Secrets of Immortality. “More readings mean more accuracy,” adds Dr. Patwa. “Blood pressure can change throughout the course of the day. Home monitoring allows for multiple readings at different times, providing a more accurate picture.”
From there, the insights can help you adjust your lifestyle to maintain healthy levels, as factors like stress, exercise, and diet all have an impact. So, whether or not you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, if you don’t already monitor your blood pressure at home, now is a good time to start.
Best Overall
Omron Platinum Blood Pressure Monitor
Read more
Best Portable Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Read more
Rave Reviews
Greater Goods Blood Pressure Monitor
Read more
Below, experts recommend the best blood pressure monitors for use at home and on-the-go.
1
Best Overall
Omron Platinum Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Holds readings for up to two people
- Large, well-lit display
- Includes six-year warranty
Cons
- Pricey
The experts we spoke to all recommend taking multiple readings consistently to identify trends in your levels over time. This device makes it easy by taking three consecutive readings in two minutes of wear for the best possible accuracy, and it also stores readings, allowing you to compare data between days and signaling when your average is off. You can read all its health data on the Omron app and easily share the monitor with a partner or family member, as it will hold information for two separate users.
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|17 in
2
Best Portable Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- App connectivity
- Battery powered
- Wide-range cuff size
Cons
- Some users report app glitching
If you’re someone who’s always on-the-go and can’t be bothered with charging an at-home monitor, this battery-powered one has all the basic functions without the need to plug it in all the time. Its simple, minimal buttons make it easy to use, and app connectivity offers a deeper dive into your data, which includes flagging of any irregular heart rhythm that may arise. Dr. Patwa recommends iHealth as a reputable brand for at-home blood pressure monitors.
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 in
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Rave Reviews
Greater Goods Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Includes batteries and drawstring storage bag
- Easy to use
- Stores data for up to two users
Cons
- Only stores 60 readings per user
Dr. Patwa recommends this monitor and so do its 20,000-plus five-star raters on Amazon. It’s small enough to easily travel with, and can run on batteries or be plugged in to save power. “I have tried many monitors. Most were large and more expensive. This is accurate, saves data, has lighted screen which is great for night use, [and is] very easy to set up,” one users raves. “Worth more than I paid.”
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 in
4
Best Blood Pressure Monitor with Large Display
Meraw Blood Pressure Monitor
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Large display
- Bright backlit screen
- Simple design
Cons
- No storage case
For a reasonable price, this monitor is battery-powered for portability, and features a large display screen for optimal visibility. In addition to checking and storing blood pressure levels, it also detects irregular heartbeats and it only takes the push of one button to get a reading started. One Amazon shopper wrote, “I have had several of these types of products and always struggle with finding my pulse or pressure. This one finds it, gives indication and is accurate. It has an incredible data tracking, with charts and trends to send to doctors to print to take with you if needed.”
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 inches
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Value
AILE Blood Pressure Monitor
Now 33% Off
Pros
- USB and battery-powered
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
Cons
- Some users say it could be more accurate
It takes 30 seconds to get an accurate reading from this monitor, that comes calibrated and ready-to-use right out of the box. The basic design and multiple user compatibility make it ideal for family use, and a color-coded key makes it easy to interpret your levels. “I definitely recommend, especially for the price,” a reviewer writes.
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 inches
6
Most Accurate Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Silver Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- App and Alexa-enabled connectivity
- Accurate readings
- Stores 80 readings
Cons
- Only stores readings for one user
If you don’t want to splurge for the Omron Platinum but would like most of its perks, the Omron Silver is the next best thing. It also averages your readings and alerts you when they’re off, and it’s known for its accuracy thanks to its multiple data points and 360-degree cuff inflation. It also offers app connectivity which is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices.
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|17 in
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Most Comprehensive Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Complete Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure + EKG Monitor
Pros
- Measures multiple heart health vitals
- Offers heart health insights made shareable with your doctor
- Comfortable cuff
Cons
- Battery-powered only
This Omron monitor is a blood pressure and EKG monitor in one, which therein tracks systolic and diastolic blood pressures, pulse, atrial Fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia, and sinus rhythm. The device requires the use of your smart phone—which connects it to the Omron Connect app, where all of your data is stored. The trends the app identifies can help you take detailed health information to your doctor and aid in diagnoses. Plus, the app offers heart health-related advice and information.
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|17 in
8
Best Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth Neo Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor
Now 42% Off
Pros
- Compact
- Rechargeable battery lasts 1.5 hours
- Unlimited data storage in-app
Cons
- Best for use by a single person
Most blood pressure monitors come in two pieces—the cuff and the display. This one, however, combines them with a sleek, thin screen attached to a cuff for convenience, portability, and ease of use. Your readings are delivered straight to the screen itself and the compatible app, where an unlimited number of readings can be stored and analyzed.
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 in
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Blood Pressure Monitor With Large Cuff
Beurer BM67 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Now 57% Off
Pros
- Large LED display
- App connectivity
- Stores data for up to four users
Cons
- Some users find the pressure uncomfortable
Great for the whole family, this simple monitor stores up to 30 measures at a time for four users. It also features app connectivity, and simple color risk indicator graphics that make interpreting each reading a breeze. Amazon reviewers particularly love the large numbers and well-lit display, “and most important it is accurate,” one adds.
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 in
10
Best Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor
Potulas Wrist Cuff Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- USB rechargable
- Stores data for up to 2 users
- Charge lasts over 2 weeks
Cons
- Not as accurate as upper arm cuffs
Although Katie E. Golden, M.D., board-certified emergency medical physician and medical editor at GoodRx says upper arm monitors are the most accurate, if you need a wrist monitor for whatever reason, this one has great reviews and it’s affordable. “It is easy to operate, and it has a feature to speak the information seen on the screen for those who may have vision issues,” a reviewer writes. “Great for the price.”
|Type
|Automatic
|Maximum cuff size
|10.3 in
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to choose the best blood pressure monitor
Consider cuff size: Although most are similar, not all cuffs are created equal, and you want to make sure to get one that fits your arm well for accurate readings. A cuff that’s too tight or too lose can throw them off.
Decide on complexity: How fancy of a monitor are you looking for? There are simple models that give you basic stats on-screen and high-tech versions that track all kinds of metrics, stored in a mobile app. “What’s most important is that it is simple to use, and you are comfortable and confident in using it,” says Golden.
Consult your doctor: If you’re unsure about the type of blood pressure monitor to buy, or if you’re ever concerned about the accuracy of your specific cuff, Golden recommends seeking advice from your doctor and even bringing your chosen cuff along to a check-up. “You can compare the measurements from your home monitor with the monitor at the office or pharmacy,” she says, to determine how well it works.
How does a blood pressure monitor work?
To understand blood pressure monitors, you have to understand blood pressure, which is “a measure of how hard your blood pushes against your artery walls as it circulates throughout your body,” explains Golden. A blood pressure reading includes two numbers: systolic pressure (the top number of a reading), and diastolic pressure (the bottom number).
The systolic pressure is the pressure in the arteries when the heart is pumping and blood is moving, she adds, and the diastolic pressure is the pressure in the arteries when the heart is relaxed and filling up with blood, which is why it’s always a lower number. “Think of it like a wave at the beach. The systolic pressure is like the wave crashing forward onto the shore,” Golden says. “The diastolic pressure is like the water receding back into the ocean to prepare for the next wave.”
Blood pressure monitors are pretty simple by design. An arm cuff is connected to an air pump, and “when the pump is activated, the cuff inflates until it can sense it has reached a high enough pressure to temporarily stop blood flow,” says Golden. “As the cuff deflates, it measures the pressure at which your blood starts flowing again (systolic pressure), and when the blood vessel remains open in between heartbeats (diastolic pressure).”
According to the American Heart Association, a normal reading for an average, healthy person is below 120/80, but that “normal” can vary from person to person, Golden adds, “depending on their other medical conditions and health status.”
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Types of blood pressure monitors
There are two main types of blood pressure monitors:
Manual: The model you’ve likely seen at a doctors appointment, manual monitors feature a cuff that is placed around the upper arm and a squeezable bulb that manually pumps air into the cuff. As air is gradually let out of the cuff, a stethoscope is used to listen for sounds of blood flow, Patwa explains.
Automatic: Most at-home monitors are automatic because they’re easier to use. They work with the use of a sensor, which measures blood pressure and detects blood flow. “The cuff is automatically inflated by the monitor, and a digital reading is generated from the sensor,” Patwa says.
How accurate are blood pressure monitors for home use?
Dr. Von Schwarz says at-home blood pressure monitors work “relatively well as long as the heart rhythm is regular.” Still, he recommends taking two to three measurements at a time to ensure accuracy and reproducibility.
Golden adds that finger and wrist monitors are less reliable. “Take your blood pressure when you are at rest, sitting down, and in a quiet place,” she recommends. “It’s best not to take your blood pressure right after exercise, drinking a cup of coffee, or even after a stressful event or moment. And for those taking blood pressure medication, you should wait at least an hour after taking the medication before testing your blood pressure to get an accurate reading.”
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How we chose the best blood pressure monitor
We spoke to doctors and cardiologists Katie E. Golden, M.D., board-certified emergency medical physician and medical editor at GoodRx, Karishma Patwa, M.D., cardiologist at Manhattan Cardiology in New York City, and Ernst von Schwarz, M.D., a Los Angeles-based cardiologist and author of The Secrets of Immortality for their recommendations and expert input. We also consulted customer reviews to narrow down the best picks.
Why trust us
For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Additionally, Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.