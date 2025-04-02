The Best Body Hair Trimmers For Complete And Easy Manscaping (2025)

Whether you’re a frequent groomer or sporadic one, you no doubt prize a body hair trimmer that keeps you neatly manscaped without resulting in cuts, nicks or irritation. Thankfully, the best body hair trimmers are super gentle on sensitive areas and designed to make it easy to hit hard-to-reach areas. In our testing, we found the Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 to be the best manscaping trimmer overall, thanks in large part to its adjustability, ergonomics and convenient wet and dry operation.

If you’re looking for a do-it-all trimmer that’s equally adept working on your facial hair as your hair down there, we think the Braun All-In-One Series 9 Trimmer is the best multitasking trimmer. And the MicroTouch Solo Platinum is a great choice if you’re looking for a great value device, delivering solid performance for a really good price. Want to consider all the options? Read on to find the five best manscaping trimmer we could find based on testing, research and the advice of a professional barber.

Best Manscaping Trimmer Overall: Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000

Best Multitasking Manscaping Trimmer: Braun All-In-One Series 9 Trimmer

Best Value Manscaping Trimmer: MicroTouch Solo Titanium

Best Upgrade Manscaping Trimmer: Panasonic MultiShape Grooming Kit

Best Manscaping Trimmer For Sensitive Skin: Gillette Intimate Body Trimmer

Best Manscaping Trimmer Overall A Dual-Sided Device For Arms, Legs, Groin And More Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimming options: Adjustable trimming lengths from 1 to 7mm | Runtime: 80 minutes | Additional features: Dual-sided design for trimming and shaving, 3D pivoting head for better contouring | Waterproof: Yes What you’ll love: Dual-sided design with a foil shaver and trimmer on opposite ends

Pivoting head to access skin contours

Self-sharpening steel blades Keep in mind: Can’t be used while charging The Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 is our top pick overall in large part because it can effectively groom regions all over your body—your chest, abs, back and shoulders, arms, underarms, groin and legs. You get that flexibility from a waterproof dual-sided design; it has both a four-directional pivoting head and an adjustable trimmer with self-sharpening steel blades. More than that, though, its slightly contoured hourglass-like shape is extremely ergonomic and easy to get wherever you need it. See Also Best Men’s Eyebrow Trimmer - RazorHood10 Best Eyebrow Trimmer For Men 2025 : Reviewed By ExpertsThe Best Eyebrow Trimmers Will Keep Your Forehead in CheckTop 5 Best Eyebrow Trimmers for Men - Complete Buying Guide - The Shaver Guide This isn’t the first time we’ve awarded this model a prize, either: It earned a spot on our guide to the best beard trimmers roundup as well. Our tester appreciated the versatility, noting that he uses it to shave his arm and leg hair for cycling races, as well as, “before heading out to get tattooed so the poor artist doesn’t have to awkwardly try to shave half of my arm with a cheap razor.” He adds that the two-in-one nature of the Bodygroom 7000 makes it convenient for travel. Our testing confirmed the trimmer’s 80 minutes of runtime, with our tester saying, “The battery life seems to last longer than other shavers I have used in the past.”

Best Multitasking Manscaping Trimmer A Full-Body Trimmer With A Precision Adjustment Wheel Braun All-In-One Series 9 Trimmer Trimming options: Adjustable trimming lengths from 0.5 to 20mm | Runtime: 180 minutes | Additional features: Auto-sensing motor for efficient trimming, multiple attachments for various grooming needs | Waterproof: Yes What you’ll love: 40 trimming lengths controlled by precision dial

Multi-use and portable for travel

Very long runtime Keep in mind: Some build quality concerns Like the Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000, this Braun model is a consummate multitasker, though this one gets all that done with a single-sided design that relies on a set of versatile attachments. In fact, Braun describes this as a 13-in-1 trimmer thanks to a half-dozen heads, combs and a mini-foil shaver. In addition to tackling body hair, it has a beard trimmer, ear and nose trimmer and more. That’s a lot of attachments, so it comes with an organizer case (which lets you travel with it easily as well). Perhaps Braun’s most impressive feature—and what makes it the best multitasking trimmer—is its Precision Wheel, which lets you dial in the exact length you need, with 40 settings in half-millimeter intervals. It also has an excellent runtime, giving up to 180 minutes on a single charge. All that said, my own experience with this trimmer is borne out by reviewers online—the build quality doesn’t match the price, and you might encounter parts that wear out long before they should.

Best Value Manscaping Trimmer Simple Tool That Lights Its Own Way MicroTouch Solo Titanium Trimming options: 1mm, 3mm, 5mm attachments | Runtime: 45 minutes | Additional features: Built-in LED light | Waterproof: Water-resistant What you’ll love: Surprising array of accessories given the price

LED makes it easier to use in low lighting Keep in mind: Not fully waterproof

Blades can require frequent replacement A $30 trimmer might not have all the versatility of a model that costs three or four times as much, but the MicroTouch Solo Titanium still offers the ease and convenience of an electric manscaping trimmer, which most guys would agree is a better bet than using a traditional straight razor. Despite the simple and compact design, it includes an LED headlight to help you see what you’re trimming. And three grooming comb attachments let you vary the length of your trims. The blade is sharp enough to prevent nicks and cuts—it’s a dull blade you need to beware of—and official MicroTouch replacement heads are relatively inexpensive as well (we found them for about $12). Of course at this price don’t expect it to be a wet-or-dry trimmer; you can rinse the blade under running water, but you should only use this trimmer outside of the shower.

Best Upgrade Manscaping Trimmer Customizable And Supremely Versatile Panasonic MultiShape Grooming Kit See Also 9 Best Eyebrow Trimmers For Men In 2024 Trimming options: Adjustable trimming lengths from 0.1 to 10mm | Runtime: 50 minutes | Additional features: 45-degree angle blade, three comb attachments | Waterproof: Yes What you’ll love: Sleek, modern design

Wealth of attachments including a toothbrush head

Convenient for traveling Keep in mind: On the pricier side if you go for the full kit Consider me a fan of this comprehensive Panasonic MultiShape Grooming Kit, though it’s more expensive than the competition, making it something of a luxury purchase. But what do you get for the relatively higher price? An aesthetically pleasing design, for starters, with a modern bullet-shaped base and eight sleek attachments. There’s an all-in-one beard, hair and body trimmer head that lets you dial in an impressive 58 different cutting lengths, along with four comb attachments and two toothbrush heads. There’s also a 3-blade shaver head and a nose, ear and facial trimmer. It all packs into a water- and mold-resistant Dopp kit that allows you to pack without waiting for wet accessories to dry. For more details, you can read our full review of the Panasonic MultiShape, or check it out as our most versatile pick in our best beard trimmers roundup.

Best Manscaping Trimmer For Sensitive Skin A Solid Option For Cleanups MOST POPULAR Gillette Intimate Body Trimmer Trimming options: 3 to 11mm sliding guards | Runtime: 100 minutes | Additional features: Sensitive guard attachment and closely-spaced teeth to minimize nicks | Waterproof: Yes What you’ll love: Guard system and proprietary blades designed to protect delicate skin

Long 100-minute runtime

Quiet operation Keep in mind: Comes with a limited number of accessories Gillette’s Intimate Body Trimmer is a solid mid-priced wet/dry electric device that is designed for those who have easily irritated, sensitive skin. It comes with three detachable guards, one of which is specifically designed for sensitive areas; another is an adjustable comb that you can set from 3mm to 11 mm, depending on what length you want to trim to. Gillette focuses on minimizing irritation with this trimmer, using its proprietary so-called SkinFirst technology—essentially, very closely spaced blades that are intended to minimize cuts, nicks and other irritation. The trimmer can run for about 100 minutes on a charge and it all packs into a minimalist nylon bag for travel. For those who are bothered by noisy razors, it’s also worth noting that the Gillette Intimate Body Trimmer is designed to run quiet.

What To Consider In Body Hair Trimmers

When shopping for a manscaping trimmer, what criteria should you consider? First and foremost, advises Robert Monte Niro, barber at L’enfer Lounge in British Columbia, “you’ll want to be sure that it’s cordless and that it comes with guards.” But there’s a lot more to consider. Here’s what to keep in mind.

Blade Quality

The single most important element of any trimmer is the blades. You need a sharp and high-quality blade to minimize the risk of nicks or irritation. Specifically, look for trimmers with stainless steel or titanium-coated blades. Self-sharpening blades are also a great feature to help maintain their effectiveness over time.

Adjustable Blades

It goes without saying that different regions of your body have different length hair, so a trimmer with adjustable length blades is ideal, especially for multi-tasking models. Look for trimmers that offer blades with variable cutting lengths, either through comb attachments or a built-in setting (the Braun Series 9 Trimmer has 40 length options via a handy dial that we especially love).

Battery Runtime

Most trimmers use rechargeable batteries, with runtimes that can range from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. A short runtime isn’t necessarily a problem, as Niro points out: “It doesn’t take long to trim yourself or charge the machine.” But the longer it runs between charges the more convenient it can be—especially if you tend to pack your trimmer in a Dopp kit and use it while traveling.

Wet And Dry Ability

If you’re the kind of guy who likes to trim in the shower, you absolutely need a waterproof or “wet and dry” trimmer. This also makes cleaning the trimmer easier, since you can rinse it under running water (though some trimmers that are not wet and dry models do let you clean them under running water, as long as you don’t immerse the whole unit in water).

Additional Features, Attachments And Accessories

Some trimmers come with a variety of attachments and accessories almost to the point that they seem like a miniature upright vacuum. These may include combs in a variety of lengths, precision trimmers, grooming guards and cleaning brushes. Others even features a nose hair trimmer and toothbrush attachments.

Don’t buy a trimmer just because it has a lot of accessories, but focus on the extras that are exactly what you need and can make all the difference. Robin Staz, barber at Beardbrand Barbershop, says. “Versatility can be a huge benefit. The tradeoff might be a little bit of precision, a little bit of quality, but you get a ton of convenience. For example, if you are a road warrior, the Panasonic MultiShape can function as a trimmer, toothbrush, foil shaver and nose hair trimmer. With this, you can pack light and keep your routine in check.”