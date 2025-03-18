The Best Brands for Dry Skin - NewBeauty (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

Hydration is an essential part of any skin-care routine. Whether you’re using a hydrating cleanser followed by a serum or moisturizer, it’s a step that shouldn’t be missed. The same goes for your body care routine. While it’s easy to think of dry, cracked skin as just an annoying issue, it can have much more detrimental effects. Without proper hydration, the skin barrier may become damaged, leading to other problems. Keeping the skin hydrated is also important for soothing inflammation and irritation from common skin-care concerns.

That said, it’s no surprise that dry skin continues to be a top trend on social media. According to Spate, the words “dry skin” average at 5.3K in monthly popularity on social platforms and has become an increasingly strong search on Google. You can probably relate to turning to the search engine for a solution when winter hits, and you’re not alone. Spate reports that searches for dry skin moisturizers and lotions top the list of Google’s queries. Luckily, there are a number of skin-care brands dedicated to keeping dryness in check.

Below, see the best brands for dry skin and some of the products that work the hardest to moisturize and protect your skin.

CeraVe

Known for their gentle hydrating products, CeraVe is a brand that functions well above its price point. It’s also one of the top one’s driving search volume within the trend, according to Spate’s report. Each product features a fragrance-free formula, making it ideal for acne-prone and sensitive skin types. But moisturizing is just as prioritized, and CeraVe’s lotions have become a staple for mollifying dry skin and locking in moisture for hours.

Cetaphil

Anyone with dry skin knows that sensitivity can be an accompanying issue. Cetaphil is a trusted brand for combating both with gentleness in mind. Their Moisturizing Lotion, for example, is formulated to hydrate for up to 48 hours and restore the skin barrier. They also have a number of products to soothe and heal irritation from common skin concerns like eczema.

First Aid Beauty

For itchy and flaky eczema skin, there’s nothing like the soothing touch of First Aid Beauty’s products. The Ultra Repair Cream is beloved for its whipped texture and soothing colloidal oatmeal, which calms inflammation and intensely moisturizes the skin. They also offer a wide range of products that are just as efficacious in case lotion isn’t really your thing.

Eucerin

Beloved for it’s rich formulas and no nonsense approach to dry skin, Eucerin has remained a drug store favorite for years. Their products range from moisturizing body lotions to hydrating hand creams and are always priced just right. Outside of their staple items, you’ll find new skin-care items such as the Moisture Boost Serum, focused on increasing moisture to plump and soften the skin.

Murad

Many of Murad’s formulas strike the perfect balance between hydrating and sensitive skin care. From gentle gel cleansers to serums and creams, the brand prioritizes hydration and moisture retention at the cellular level for long-term results. Their latest launch, a hydrating SPF moisturizer, is a prime example—it delivers long-lasting hydration while plumping the skin and protecting it from harmful UV rays.