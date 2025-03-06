The Best Bronzers and Self-Tanners That'll Give You a Sun-Kissed Glow (2025)

Winter isn't associated with sun. That's because often the days are dreary and overcast. While you still need to wear sunscreen in winter, the sun isn't really capable of giving out bronzed goddess vibes, especially when you have several layers of clothing on. But you can still get that post-Amalfi Coast glow with help from the best bronzers and self-tanners.

When it comes to bronzers, there are two basic categories. Cream bronzers supply a contoured look, while powder bronzers are better for a more natural vibe. Either way, you can't go wrong.

If you're willing to take slightly more drastic measures, we've rounded up the best self-tanners on the market right now. Whether you want a full-body tan or some glow drops to add that extra boost to your skin care routine, we've got you. Some of our favorites include a formula that gives you a tan gradually so your friends will think it's natural. There are even firming body drops to get you glowing all over. Disclaimer: We know the thought of self-tanner can be scary, but trust us, our picks will not leave you looking orange.

Keep reading to uncover the best bronzers and self-tanners to use through the rest of winter and even into spring and summer.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand, $42 at Charlotte Tilbury

Loved by celebrities and mortals alike, this semi-matte contour wand will give you the bone structure of your dreams. The easy cushion applicator makes the contouring process extremely user-friendly.

MERIT Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer, $30 at MERIT

Sheer yet buildable, MERIT's bronzer will instantly make your skin go from drab to fab. Described as the "easiest bronzer ever," this vegan, cruelty-free product is perfect for those of us who don't like makeup.

NARS Laguna Bronzing Cream, $40 at Sephora

Inspired by the best-selling shade Laguna (if you know, you know), this cream is an awesome addition to your makeup bag. The bronzing formula effortlessly glides on your skin in just a few minutes.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, $60 at Chanel

If you're looking to invest in a bronzer, Chanel's cream is the way to go. Available in three shades, its lightweight cream-gel formula leaves your skin with a velvet matte finish guaranteed to turn heads.

Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Shaping Stick, $32 at Makeup by Mario

If it's good enough for Kim Kardashian, it's good enough for us. Inspired by the makeup artist's signature contour technique, this stick shapes and warms complexions with just one swipe.

Westman Atelier Beauty Butter, $75 at Westman Atelier

Westman Atelier's Beauty Butter gives your skin that just-back-from-the-beach look that we all crave in the dead of winter. Made with cocoa seed butter, mango seed oil and cupuacu butter, this velvety matte powder bronzer helps boost hydration and protect skin from environmental damage.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer, $58 at Hourglass

A bronzer-highlighter hybrid, this pick is the perfect product if you're always on the go. Combining the illuminating effects of the brand's Ambient Lighting Powder with bronze pigments, the multipurpose product will give you a natural, radiant glow.

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer, $36 at Sephora

A cult-favorite since its launch in 2001, the brand's bronzer is the definition of an oldie but goodie. Available in four shades, this award winner offers a natural-looking matte finish.

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo, $40 at Sephora

Nobody does makeup like Patrick Ta so naturally this pick is nothing short of amazing. The cream-and-powder contouring duo is described as a "modern way to sculpt the face."

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer, $35 at Sephora

Everybody talks about the Fenty Beauty Contour Stick, but can we take a moment of silence for the Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer? Designed to "bring all skin tones to life," this underrated product will give you that sun-soaked glow.

St. Tropez Luxe Whipped Self Tan Crème Mousse, $48 at Ulta Beauty

Made with ingredients that are actually good for your skin, this miracle product provides users with a streak-free glow.

L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Drops, $18.99 at CVS

Facial tanning drops may be intimidating to some, but don't worry, L'Oréal Paris knows exactly what it's doing. These drops allow you to gradually build your tan.

Tan-Luxe The Gradual Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion, $34 at Sephora

Another MVP in the beauty world, Tan-Luxe's lotion is great for those looking for a no-frills, full-body tan. The hydrating paraben-free formula also helps with uneven texture and loss of firmness.

Lux Unfiltered N°32 Deep Hydrating Self-Tanning Cream, $36 at Lux Unfiltered

Lux Unfiltered's self-tanning cream gives you that natural-looking glow without compromising skin health. Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, squalane, avocado oil and passion fruit oil, this product will leave your skin dewy and bronzed, no filters needed.

Dolce Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion, $50 at Ulta Beauty

Designed to be just as effortless as putting on your daily moisturizer, Dolce Glow's Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion diminishes the visibility of fine lines, hydrates and supports collagen production. Perfect for every skin type, this gradual tanning lotion leaves your skin with a luminous glow.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer, $10.47 at Walmart

Revered by many, Jergens' Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer is your best friend that never fails to cheer you up. The sunless tanning lotion provides hassle-free, streak-free color while boosting hydration for healthier-looking skin.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Firming Body Drops, $38 at Sephora

Available only at Sephora, Isle of Paradise's Self-Tanning Firming Body Drops are perfect for that pre- or post-vacation glow. Made with supercharged skin care ingredients, the tanning drops tighten and brighten skin, help restore moisture and soothe skin irritation.

Clarins Self Tanning Face & Body Milky Lotion, $44 at Sephora

A sun-kissed glow with up to 24 hours of hydration? Yes, please. Clarins' formula will leave your skin with a tanned finish that won't smudge or stain your clothes. Plus, it's highly buildable so you can decide if you want a more natural or deep bronzed look.

Kora Organics Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion, $37 at Net-a-Porter

Kora Organics' self-tanning lotion is the perfect addition to your beach bag. Created by Miranda Kerr, this quick-drying lotion is infused with healthy ingredients that will result in nourished, hydrated and, of course, glowing skin.

Bondi Sands PURE Self Tan Foaming Water, $27 at Ulta Beauty

Get all your nutrients with Bondi Sands' PURE Self Tan Foaming Water. Made with vitamin C for radiance and vitamin E to repair, this buildable, fragrance-free formula is designed to give you that glowing goddess look.

