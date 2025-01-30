The Best Cream Eyeshadows for Natural Looks, Full Glam, and Beyond (2025)

To determine which ones are best, we conducted extensive research, tapped our editors to share some of their favorites, and consulted with three makeup artists on what to look for when buying cream eyeshadow. From there, we tested these products in our real lives, evaluating each one based on its texture, blendability, pigment level, wear, and finish, before eventually arriving at this list of the ones we recommend the most.

Reaching for an eyeshadow palette when you’ve got time on your side and want to create an intricate look is great, but when you’re hoping to create a simple, polished look in seconds, cream formulas are where it’s at. Why? “A cream eyeshadow is a malleable form of eyeshadow that allows you to blend easily onto the skin,” explains celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo . Cream eyeshadows can be applied independently for a one-and-done look or layered with powders for added dimension.

Our best overall pick is the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow , thanks to its creamy, blendable texture and beautiful color payoff. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, we recommend NYX’s Jumbo Eye Pencil , which works as an eyeshadow, an eyeliner, and even an eye primer.

Best Overall Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow $33 at Ulta$33$15 at NordstromView on Lauramercier.com What We Like Creamy, smooth texture for easy application

Layers beautifully with other products

Pigment stays all day What to Consider No drawbacks, here! Finish: Shimmer or matte | Shades: 25 | Tested Shade: Modern Rose | Cruelty-Free: No Laura Mecier’s Caviar Stick Eyeshadow checked all the boxes for us in a cream shadow, full stop. Our tester, who tried the shade Modern Rose (a shimmery dusty pink), raved about its creamy texture—she noted that it spread easily and imparted enough pigment to create even coverage that never felt greasy or heavy on her lids. Blending was a breeze, too. When our tester used both her finger and a brush to blend it out, she noted that it never looked patchy and delivered a consistent pigment that layered well with other products like matte eyeliner. Another plus? The pigment stayed put all day—no fading or smudging, even when she rubbed her eye—and its subtle shimmer finish looked sophisticated and beautiful. Overall, we’d recommend this product to anyone who's new to cream shadows and feeling intimidated by them; its stick formula makes it a great throw-on-and-go product, and it also works well day to night. Our tester is already planning on buying more shades. Seriously! Ally Hirschlag, associate editorial director: “This shadow imparts a sophisticated glow…I love its color, buildability, how long and evenly it wears, and how easy it is to apply. I’m already looking into buying other shades!”

Best Overall, Runner-Up MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow $28 at Ulta$28$20 at Nordstrom$28$24 at Macy's What We Like Silky, powder-like texture

Beautiful pearlescent finish

Layers nicely with eyeliner What to Consider Slight creasing after 5+ hours of wear Finish: Pearlescent | Shades: 14 | Tested Shade: Bare Study | Cruelty-Free: No MAC’s Pro Longwear Paint Pot Shadow, which comes in a jar format, was also a true standout. Our tester applied the brand’s Bare Study shade, a soft beige with a gold pearlescent finish, and was immediately impressed with its soft, creamy texture. She reported that it applied smoothly—she used her fingers and blended it out with a brush—and that she didn’t observe any patchiness until the end of an 80-degree night. (She also has oily, hooded eyelids, so this was a major win in her book.) According to our tester, this MAC shadow's shade and finish were stunning. This particular hue delivered an opaque wash of color with a luminous, pearly finish—one that stayed put all day (and night). The matte shades also work as standalone shadows and primers for more detailed eye looks. For anyone seeking a long-wearing, pro-grade shadow, reach for this one. Caitlyn Martyn, associate commerce editor: “Smooth and silky are the best words to describe this shadow. It delivered the exact shade and finish I wanted! It had a pearlescent finish that took it up a notch.” See Also Hoe breng je oogschaduw aan op basis van de vorm van je ogen? - Akiaco Kids Makeup

Best Budget NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil All-In-One Eyeshadow Eyeliner Pencil $6 at Amazon$6 at Target$6 at Ulta What We Like High-pigment, intense color payoff

All-day staying power

Excellent price for a multi-use product What to Consider Feels heavy on lids if too much is applied

Some folding or creasing Finish: Satin to matte | Shades: 16 | Tested Shade: White | Cruelty-Free: Yes On a budget? Pick up drugstore staple NYX’s Jumbo Eye Pencil, a multi-use product that works as a cream eyeshadow, eyeliner, and even an eyeshadow primer. Our tester opted for the White shade, which has a more matte finish, and applied it as a true shadow on her eyelids. The first thing that impressed her was its versatility and intense pigment. She also reported that this product was very reliable unless there was sweat or water involved. It had serious staying power, as it wore almost all day without her noticing a difference. But be advised that because the formula is so thick and highly pigmented, it can tend to crease or weigh down the eyelids if applied too heavily. Other than that, though, it applies precisely and sets well—a true steal for well under $10. Tester Shelby: “This product’s thick consistency and high pigmentation (since it comes as a stick) allow it to last all day. I wouldn’t change anything about this product; it does its job for the price point.”

Best for Everyday NudeStix Magnetic Eye Color $27 at Amazon$27 at Sephora$27 at Target What We Like Creamy, soft texture that doesn’t crease

Lightweight feel

Sheer wash of color is great for everyday wear What to Consider Some may want more intense pigmentation Finish: Luminous or matte | Shades: 27 | Tested Shade: Twilight | Cruelty-Free: Yes If the goal is a more natural look for everyday wear, we loved Nudestix’s Magnetic Eye Color, an eyeshadow pencil with a creamy, blendable texture and a lighter pigment payoff. Our tester tried this shadow in two finishes—one luminous and one matte, but both in taupe brown hues—and found that its soft texture felt smooth on the skin and never caused creasing. During testing, she applied the pencil directly to her eyelid and blended it with her fingers. She also noted that this shadow wasn’t very pigmented; she had to apply several layers to reach her desired coverage level. However, for her, this was a positive—even with one or two layers, its sheer wash of color looked beautiful and natural, particularly for daytime. We recommend this cream shadow stick to anyone seeking a lighter color payoff and also for beginners since it’s incredibly easy to apply and blend. Tester Katie: “I really liked this pencil’s sheer finish. It made it so easy to get a light wash of color on the eyes super quickly. It’s perfect for an everyday look.”

Best Matte Merit Beauty Solo Shadow $24 at SephoraView on Meritbeauty.com What We Like Unique, cream-to-powder formula

Long-wearing matte finish

Zero creasing or transfer What to Consider Some may find it difficult to blend

Some may want stronger pigmentation Finish: Matte | Shades: 8 | Tested Shades: Deep Brown, Warm Green | Cruelty-Free: Yes Merit Beauty’s Solo Shadow was our favorite matte option on this list, far and away. First, its texture was unique: it’s a cream-to-powder formula that initially feels balmy but dries down into an ultra-lightweight powder. Our tester, who tried the shades Deep Brown and Warm Green, used her finger to apply it and found that it imparted a sheer but buildable wash of color. Although she noted that the application process could cause some patchiness because the formula dried so quickly, she added that it was easy to create an even look with additional layers because it was so lightly pigmented. But once this shadow was on, it stayed put. She noted that it didn’t budge during a long night out—there was absolutely zero creasing or transfer. As far as matte cream shadows go, it’s impossible to go wrong with this one. Lauren Pardee, senior commerce editor: “This color is very sheer and matte—I really like it for a one-toned, smoked-out look. One swipe could be enough if you want a more understated look, or this color is very buildable for a bolder style. Either way, it holds up during a long night out.”

Best Sheer Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow View on Ulta$10$8 at Amazon$10 at Ulta What We Like Applies smoothly and blends easily

Sheer, buildable coverage

Long-wearing formula What to Consider Adding multiple layers may cause creasing after 8 hours Finish: Matte or shimmer | Shades: 17 | Tested Shade: Crème Brulee | Cruelty-Free: X For those looking for a sheer wash of color, drugstore staple Revlon hits it out of the park with its ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow. When our tester applied the Crème Brulee shade to her lids, she noted that its first layer offered a subtle pop of color and sparkle, but that adding more layers imparted enough pigment for a night out or another special occasion. Also, once this product was on, it stayed put; she didn’t notice any fading, creasing, or smudging after more than 10 hours of wear. (However, if she added several layers to create a bolder look, she noticed slight creasing/pilling after around eight hours.) She also loved the packaging, including its ultra-portable jar and its built-in brush (though she preferred to apply and blend the product with her fingertips). Overall, we recommend this one to anyone looking to add more versatile cream eyeshadows to their makeup bag—it’s a solid stay-put eyeshadow that blends wonderfully and is ideal for day-to-night wear. Tester Brittany: “The color was soft and shimmery—it never looked overwhelming or overpowering. Also, the jar it came in was cute and its built-in brush was a nice touch, even though I preferred to apply this product with my fingertips.”



Best Buildable Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow $40 at Amazon$35 at Sephora$35 at Ulta What We Like Blends out quickly and seamlessly

Layers well other products like eyeliners

Gorgeous color payoff

Easily buildable for bolder looks What to Consider Ultra-soft formula can move around on the eyelid

Slightly messy application process Finish: Shimmer | Shades: 10 | Tested Shade: Oyster Pearl | Cruelty-Free: Yes Seeking buildable coverage for subtler or bolder looks? We recommend Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow. Our tester applied the shade Oyster Pearl and raved that its color payoff was beautiful—she described its finish as a combination of shimmer and metallic—and that it was incredibly easy to layer for statement looks, including with other products like dark eyeliners. She also added that it works well as a highlight shadow atop other matte options. Be advised that a little goes a long way, though. She reported that this shadow’s creamy texture made it slightly difficult to apply from its jar; it tended to move around on her lids and could easily feel heavy or greasy if she used too much product. She added that it lasted for about six hours before she noticed any creasing or fading. Overall, we recommend this product to anyone looking for a creamy, shimmery shadow that blends and builds well. Ally Hirschlag, associate editorial director: “I love the color payoff of this shadow. It’s so easy to blend out the formula and build it up for bold looks.”

Best Pigmentation Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick $34$26 at Sephora$34$26 at Sephora$26 at Ulta What We Like Easy-to-use stick with twist-up applicator

Waterproof formula ideal for special occasions

Beautiful color payoff What to Consider Multiple layers can feel heavy on the lids Finish: Matte or shimmer | Shades: 29 | Tested Shade: Golden Bronze | Cruelty-Free: No For a special-occasion shadow with beautiful color payoff, opt for Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick. Our tester, who swiped this product on in the shade Golden Bronze, noted that its slightly metallic-glittery finish looked shimmery but not overwhelming. It’s buildable, too; one layer imparted a touch of color and sparkle, while multiple layers created a more intense, pigmented look that was ideal for a night out or a party. She loved how easy this product was to apply—she swiped it on directly from its twist-up stick applicator and blended it out with her fingers—and noted that it dried down quickly. However, she also added that it can feel heavy on the lids with too many layers. Be advised that this product is also very waterproof! Our tester noted that it didn’t budge, transfer, or crease even after hours of wear, but make sure you’re equipped with a great makeup remover to jumpstart the removal process. Tester Brittany: “This eyeshadow looks good for at least eight hours. When I wore it all day and into the evening, I didn't notice any creasing, caking, or smudging, even by the time I had to wash it off.”



Best Multi-Purpose Danessa Myricks Beauty Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment $22$20 at SephoraView on Beautybay.com What We Like Works as an eyeshadow, cheek, and lip pigment

Intense pigmentation

Long-wearing, budge-proof formula What to Consider Easy to overapply; a little goes a long way Finish: High shine, matte, or metallic | Shades: 44 | Tested Shade: Celebration | Cruelty-Free: Yes We love a multi-use product here at Byrdie, but Danessa Myricks Colorfix—which works as an eyeshadow and a cheek or lip pigment—stood out in the cream shadow category in its own right. Our tester opted for the Celebration shade (a chestnut brown with a metallic finish) and said that its intense pigment impressed her immediately; one layer did the trick for an opaque wash of color that stayed vibrant all day and night. She also reported that the formula was easy to apply and blend. She applied it with a brush and adjusted it with her fingers, noting that it was easy to manipulate before it dried down into its budge-proof finish. But be advised that a little goes a long way, though—even a small dot will do that trick. Tester Katie: “This color stayed vibrant all day; I was very impressed by how much the reflection of the shimmer lasted on my eyelids well into the evening hours, even without the use of a primer underneath.”



Best Budge-Proof L'Oréal Le Shadow Stick $13$10 at Amazon$13 at Ulta$10 at Walmart What We Like Smudge- and transfer-proof

Long-lasting color payoff

Easy to apply and blend What to Consider Pigmentation could be a bit more intense Finish: Matte or shimmer | Shades: 8 | Tested Shade: Cloudy Rose | Cruelty-Free: No When testing the Cloudy Rose shade of L’Oréal’s Le Shadow Stick, she was shocked at how its shimmery wash of color stayed put all day long—even without the use of an eyeshadow primer underneath or a setting spray or powder on top. She also loved that this shadow was remarkably transfer-proof; hours after her initial application, she tried to smudge it with her fingertips and was unsuccessful. Applying this shadow was easy, too. Our tester swiped it on with the ball-tip applicator and blended it out with her fingers, noting that it felt smooth (never heavy or greasy) and that it glided gently across her eyelids. For this reason, we’d also recommend this product for beginners. Even though it’s budge-proof once applied, it’s incredibly lightweight and easy to manipulate as it dries down. Tester Chelsea: “I was impressed with how long the color lasted without its shimmery pigments ever looking patchy. It’s very transfer-proof, as well.”

Best for Oily Lids Kulfi Zari Eyes Eyeshadow $49 at Amazon$30 at SephoraView on Kulfibeauty.com What We Like Ultra-lightweight mousse-like formula

Serious staying power

Bold, beautiful color payoff What to Consider Dries down very quickly

Finish: Shimmer and metallic | Shades: 7 | Tested Shade: Plum Pataka | Cruelty-Free: Yes Finding a lightweight and long-wearing cream shadow is essential, especially if you have oily eyelids. Enter Kulfi’s Zari Eyes Eyeshadow, a mousse-like formula that, according to our tester, felt virtually weightless on the eyelids. When she applied the brand’s shimmery Plum Pataka shade—first with her fingertips before blending out with a fluffy eyeshadow brush—she was struck by its bold pigmentation and staying power. Even after hours of wear, she observed absolutely zero creasing, smearing, running, or fading. One thing to note: This shadow dries down very quickly, so blending quickly is essential, too! (We recommend working on one eye at a time, here.) But overall, for a lightweight, shimmery shadow with unmatched staying power, opt for this product. Alyssa Kaplan, associate commerce editor: “This cream eyeshadow is practically bulletproof—its shimmery finish stays put all day long without creasing, smearing, running, or fading. Once it sets, it sets.”

Best for Bold Looks RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow $28 at Amazon$21 at Walmart$28$24 at Nordstrom What We Like Bold, pigmented formula

Beautiful shimmery finish

Long-lasting color What to Consider Application can be messy Finish: Luminous | Shades: 11 | Tested Shade: Strobe | Cruelty-Free: Yes For statement-making shadow looks, reach for RMS Beauty’s Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow. Its liquid formula is on the thicker side and can be slightly messy to apply—our tester found it was easiest to dab on with her finger but added that a brush is ideal for precise application and blending—but that it was 100% worth it for its finished look and feel. Case in point: When she applied the Strobe shade, she raved about its gorgeous, high-intensity pigment and glittery, high-shine finish. Its color lasted all day, too, without any transfer, creasing, patching, or smudging. Overall, for a full-glamour moment, this is the shadow to add to your cart. It’s ideal for anyone who doesn’t shy away from metallic shine and loves the drama of a bold, grunge, or futuristic eye look. Lauren Pardee, senior commerce editor: “This eyeshadow is very pigmented but you can also blend it out a bit to be more subtle—either way, you get gorgeous color and a glittery shine that lasts. This is the product to buy for a full-glamour moment.”