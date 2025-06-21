The best curling irons for every hair type, according to hairstylists (2025)

Curling irons offer styling versatility — you can create voluminous bombshell curls, loose beach waves, cascading spiral curls and bouncy ringlets, depending on the type of tool you use and the size of the barrel you utilize. But what are the best curling irons, and what should you look for when shopping for one? To find out, we asked professional hairstylists to share their favorite curling irons, along with tips on how to shop for one and hacks to achieve the look you want.

How we picked the best curling irons

When deciding which curling iron is best for you, our experts recommend the following factors to keep in mind:

Type: Curling irons come in multiple variations including options with a clamp (standard), wands (without a clamp) and wavers (multi-clamp). The type you choose depends on the curl shape you want. More on the different types of curling irons below.

Curling irons come in multiple variations including options with a clamp (standard), wands (without a clamp) and wavers (multi-clamp). The type you choose depends on the curl shape you want. More on the different types of curling irons below. Material: Curling irons are made of specific materials that each have their own benefits, including ceramic, titanium, tourmaline and even gold. More on the difference between each one below.

Curling irons are made of specific materials that each have their own benefits, including ceramic, titanium, tourmaline and even gold. More on the difference between each one below. Barrel size: Generally speaking, the smaller the barrel, the tighter the curl. Our list includes a range of barrel sizes from one to two inches.

The best curling irons in 2025

Below, we gathered expert-recommended curling irons, as well as NBC Select staff favorites that we have tried ourselves, as well as highly rated options that align with our experts’ guidance.

The luxe Dyson AirWrap comes with reengineered attachments that self-wrap hair both clockwise and counterclockwise with one barrel, according to Courtney Foster, a hairstylist and trichologist. It comes with six attachments, including three brushes for smoothing and volumizing. After sectioning your hair, choose a barrel, wrap your damp strands around it and hold for about 15 seconds to dry and curl your hair. Follow up with a cool shot of air to help lock your style in place and release for curls or waves, says Foster.

Material: n/a | Barrel size: Depends on attachment | Number of heat settings: 3 | Digital display: No | Max heat: 302 degrees Fahrenheit

Best traditional curling iron: T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25” Ceramic Long Barrel Curling and Wave Iron

T3 makes some of our favorite curling irons because they have extra long barrels and leave hair very shiny with curls that seem to last all day, says Michael Dueñas, a celebrity hairstylist, groomer and photographer. This long barrel, which is great for long hair and hard to reach places, styles with ease since it’s held in place by the brand’s ProGlide clip design, which is easy to control and glides easily without snagging hair, according to the brand.

Material: Ceramic | Barrel size: 1.25 inches | Number of heat settings: 9 | Digital display: No | Max heat: 410 degrees Fahrenheit

Best fast styling: Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron

This curling iron, with its 24K gold iron barrel, heats up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit evenly, allowing you to create uniform curls, according to the brand. It’s also easy to use and evenly distributes heat, which allows for faster styling, says Foster.

Material: 24K gold | Barrel size: 1.25 inches | Number of heat settings: 10 | Digital display: No | Max heat: 430 degrees Fahrenheit

Best for maintaining moisture: Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium 1.25-inch Spring Curling Iron

For easy at-home use that’s suitable for all hair types, Foster recommends this option from Babyliss. The nano titanium exterior helps to speed up styling, lock in moisture and reduces frizz for smoother curls. You can achieve this with minimal hassle since the tool is lightweight and equipped with features, like a cool tip, to lower the risk of burning your fingers, according to the brand.

Material: Titanium | Barrel size: 1.25 inches | Number of heat settings: Unlimited between 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Digital display: No | Max heat: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Best splurge: Amika The Chameleon 5 in 1 Curling Wand

This curling iron has every barrel size you could ever need, and each one distributes heat evenly. Plus, the curling iron comes with a stay cool tip to make styling easier, says Dueñas. This option from Amika also reduces the amount of heat damage since it causes heat to penetrate the cuticle, resulting in faster styling, according to the brand.

Material: Titanium | Barrel size: Depends on attachment | Number of heat settings: Unlimited between 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Digital display: Yes | Max heat: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Best for waves: T3 Switch Kit Wave Trio

Styling my hair isn’t always easy, and neither is getting the exact curls/waves I have in mind, but I have had the best luck with this interchangeable trio. It comes with three barrels that are easy to swap in and out. Plus, they heat up quickly and always leave me with a shiny and smooth, bouncy curl/wave. If you prefer less of a wave and more of a curl, consider the T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio.

Material: Ceramic | Barrel size: Depends on attachment | Number of heat settings: 9 | Digital display: No | Max heat: 410 degrees Fahrenheit

Best budget pick: Conair Infinito Pro Curl Secret

Conair Infinito Pro Curl Secret $ 49.99 What we like Tangle free

Self curling

Lower price point Something to note Not traditional method

“It looks strange at first and takes some practice, but the Conair Infinito Pro produces the most uniform curl, like magic,” says Foster. This curling iron automatically draws the hair into its chamber, where it’s rolled into a curl and heated. When your curl is ready to be released, an automatic beep indicator will sound off to alert you. However, you can always adjust the timer to release the hair sooner, according to the brand.

Material: Tourmaline ceramic | Barrel size: n/a | Number of heat settings: Two | Digital display: No | Max heat: 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Best for shiny waves: L’ange Le Vogue

This L’ange hot tool creates waves that last all day with immense shine, says Dueñas. To help you achieve the perfect look, this waver’s 10-second smart timer will let you know when to move onto the next section of your hair, according to the brand. Overall, this L’ange waver creates cascading and medium waves as opposed to Le Waver (tight, crimpy waves) and Le Tridente (deep beachy waves).

Material: Titanium | Barrel size: Three 16 millimeter barrels | Number of heat settings: Unlimited between 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Digital display: Yes | Max heat: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Best rotating curling iron: Bio Ionic Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron

This curling iron is one of the most user-friendly on our list — to create a curl, simply clamp your hair down and twist the base so that it rolls the hair around the barrel, according to the brand. After curling, your hair is left still feeling soft because the brand’s technology helps seal and lock in moisture throughout the curling process, according to Bio Ionic.

Material: Ceramic | Barrel size: 1.25 inches | Number of heat settings: Unlimited between 140 to 440 degrees Fahrenheit | Digital display: Yes | Max heat: 440 degrees Fahrenheit

Best for beginners: Trademark Beauty Babe Waves

This waver is one of my most used hair tools and it goes wherever I go because I truly cannot live without it. The three barrels give my hair perfect waves in just a short amount of time because it heats up so quickly and molds my hair to its shape instantly. Luckily, my thick hair holds styles for a long time so I’m left with sleek beachy waves for days after using this hot tool.

Material: Tourmaline ceramic | Barrel size: Three 1-inch barrels | Number of heat settings: Unlimited up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Digital display: Yes | Max heat: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Best interchangeable: Drybar Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron

Unlike other interchangeable irons on our list, this one combines all types of curling irons into one with attachments including a wand, clamp curling iron and waver. Not only can you customize it to how you want your curls and waves, but it’s also suitable for all hair types and textures since you can adjust the temperature and tailor it to your preferences.

Material: Ceramic | Barrel size: Depends on attachment | Number of heat settings: Unlimited up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Digital display: Yes | Max heat: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

How to shop for a curling iron

In addition to your hair type, our experts say you should consider the following when shopping for a curling iron:

Type of curling iron

The type of curling iron you purchase will depend on how you want your hair to look. Our experts discuss the different types below.

Spring-loaded clamp curling irons: These are the traditional and standard curling irons most are familiar with. A thumb lever opens the clamp to hold your hair in place while you rotate the curling iron, starting from the ends of your hair to the roots. “It doesn’t require a lot of hand manipulation,” says Foster.

These are the traditional and standard curling irons most are familiar with. A thumb lever opens the clamp to hold your hair in place while you rotate the curling iron, starting from the ends of your hair to the roots. “It doesn’t require a lot of hand manipulation,” says Foster. Marcel curling irons: These types of curling irons use a clamp (that isn’t spring-loaded) to hold your hair in place, so you have to actively hold the handle down, says Foster. Because you hold it down, it might take you some practice to use it properly in order to achieve that tight, shiny curl, she says.

These types of curling irons use a clamp (that isn’t spring-loaded) to hold your hair in place, so you have to actively hold the handle down, says Foster. Because you hold it down, it might take you some practice to use it properly in order to achieve that tight, shiny curl, she says. Curling wands: Unlike other curling irons, which tend to have a uniform barrel shape, curling wands typically have a cone shape, says Benitez. Starting from your root to your ends, you manually wrap your hair, which also helps avoid split-end damage and “clamp crease,” according to our experts. A clipless wand takes a bit of getting used to, but it can quickly be mastered with a little bit of practice, says Foster.

Unlike other curling irons, which tend to have a uniform barrel shape, curling wands typically have a cone shape, says Benitez. Starting from your root to your ends, you manually wrap your hair, which also helps avoid split-end damage and “clamp crease,” according to our experts. A clipless wand takes a bit of getting used to, but it can quickly be mastered with a little bit of practice, says Foster. Wavers: A waver or “beach waver” will create a loose S-shape, opposite to the ringlets you get with other curling irons. This is possible because, unlike wrapping the hair, you clamp down on it from your roots to your ends, says Benitez.

Material

Curling irons can be made of various materials and, at times, can combine two or more. Below, our experts explain each and how it differs from its alternatives.

Titanium: Curling irons made of titanium are smooth and don’t disturb your cuticle. Titanium releases heat, so the metal heats up faster, which allows for the heat to be distributed quickly and evenly, says Jagling. Titanium irons can also reach high temperatures, making them ideal for coarse, thick hair, says Dueñas. They are lightweight, which makes handling easier, according to Dueñas.

Curling irons made of titanium are smooth and don’t disturb your cuticle. Titanium releases heat, so the metal heats up faster, which allows for the heat to be distributed quickly and evenly, says Jagling. Titanium irons can also reach high temperatures, making them ideal for coarse, thick hair, says Dueñas. They are lightweight, which makes handling easier, according to Dueñas. Tourmaline : This will release ions and treat your hair as you style. By treating the hair, it will close the cuticle of each strand and give the hair a shiny finish, according to Jagling. You will often find this material combined with ceramic.

: This will release ions and treat your hair as you style. By treating the hair, it will close the cuticle of each strand and give the hair a shiny finish, according to Jagling. You will often find this material combined with ceramic. Ceramic: Out of all the materials, this one is the smoothest, and the hair doesn’t stick to the rod as much as it would with others. Ceramic heats more evenly and stays true to temperature. Also, compared to others, it doesn’t disturb the cuticle as much, according to Jagling. “They emit infrared heat, which penetrates the hair, enhancing moisture retention and reducing frizz,” adds Dueñas.

Temperature settings

Choose a curling iron that allows you regulate its temperature, as opposed to one with a simple on/off switch, says Foster. This is important because your hair density helps determine the appropriate temperature setting, according to Jagling.

Finer hair types benefit most from low heat, while those with thicker hair should aim higher, according to our experts. For example, people with very thick hair, should set their curling iron between 400-450 degrees Fahrenheit, says Jagling. To keep things in perspective, remember that paper burns at 451 degrees, so if your iron is that hot, it can burn your hair just the same, adds Jagling.

Barrel size

According to our experts, barrel size depends on the type of curl you want to achieve. For tight curls, use a small barrel, and for looser ones, consider a large barrel.

How do you use a curling iron?

To create long-lasting curls with a curling iron,, consider some of Jagling’s pro tips below.

Practice. When first learning how to use a curling iron, start with it unplugged and practice feeding the hair and twisting the iron at the same time. Start at the roots instead of the ends of the hair to maintain its integrity.

When first learning how to use a curling iron, start with it unplugged and practice feeding the hair and twisting the iron at the same time. Start at the roots instead of the ends of the hair to maintain its integrity. Apply heat protectant. Heat protectant is essential to help minimize damage caused by your hot tool. Jagling recommends R+Co Chain Mail, which protects hair up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat protectant is essential to help minimize damage caused by your hot tool. Jagling recommends R+Co Chain Mail, which protects hair up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep your section. Once you’re ready to actually apply heat to your hair, do a quick pass through the section first, which should be no wider and thicker than the barrel of your iron.

Once you’re ready to actually apply heat to your hair, do a quick pass through the section first, which should be no wider and thicker than the barrel of your iron. Curl and section. In order for the heat to distribute through the whole section, make sure the amount of hair you’re handling isn’t too small or too large. Thick hair should be curled in smaller sections — if your section is too thick, you risk burning the innermost layer of your hair as you’re trying to curl the outer layer.

In order for the heat to distribute through the whole section, make sure the amount of hair you’re handling isn’t too small or too large. Thick hair should be curled in smaller sections — if your section is too thick, you risk burning the innermost layer of your hair as you’re trying to curl the outer layer. 30 seconds. That’s the baseline for how long you should leave your hair wrapped around the barrel. But, if you do a tap test with another hand and you feel as though it’s too hot for your hand, you can probably let it unravel.

That’s the baseline for how long you should leave your hair wrapped around the barrel. But, if you do a tap test with another hand and you feel as though it’s too hot for your hand, you can probably let it unravel. Maintaining curls. Your hair will mold while it is hot and set while it cools. So, heat up the section, release it and then immediately clip the hair into a barrel curl while it’s cooling. If your hair struggles to hold shape, use your heat protectant and a flexible hairspray before curling. After curling the hair, go back in with the hairspray.

How often can you use a curling iron?

Constantly applying heat to your hair, especially daily, won’t help to prevent damage. However, Jagling says using a curling iron weekly is generally okay, since there are so many heat protectant products available, which allows you to safely style your hair more frequently.

Also, how often you use a curling iron might depend on how often you wash your hair, he says. Generally, his clients follow a routine. Day one involves washing their hair and blowing it out. Day two is using a hot tool, like a curling iron, and molding their hair. If their hair tends to get greasy quickly, by day three, they throw their hair in an updo and apply dry shampoo before washing and repeating the cycle again.

