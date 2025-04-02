The Best Curling Irons of 2024, Tested and Reviewed (2025)

I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with curling my hair, and it’s been a long journey finding the best curling iron to style with. My tumultuous tryst with curling irons probably began because not only is my very naturally flat, straight hair hard to curl to begin with, but also because I’ve had my fair share of curling iron burns on various areas of my face and neck throughout my teen years (don’t ask).

I hated the trial and error of learning how to curl my hair in those days, but loved how my curled hair transformed me every time, whether it was bouncy ringlets for my adolescent theater performances, rounded curls for my senior prom, or loose waves for college graduation. Never have I gone to an important milestone in my life without a curling iron—no matter how clumsy my hands were or how bulky the device was.

But curling irons have come a long way since the late 2010s, and have followed me into adulthood as I test out various hair styling tools for my job as a beauty editor. Ceramic barrels, multistyling blow-dry curlers, and ion technology have ushered in easier ways to control temperature and allow for more dexterity, and are much quicker to use than their medieval counterparts of the early aughts.

Here, I tested some of the best curling irons on the market to uncover which stylers rose to the top for someone like me with very hard-to-curl hair, plus which ones are best for wherever you may be in your curling iron journey, whether you have long hair, are a beginner, or just want a beachy wave. These were my favorites—and in case you were wondering, I’m happy to report that I did not burn myself with any of these!

For more hair tool guides, check out Best Hair Dryers and Best Hair Straighteners.

Power up with unlimited access to WIRED. Get best-in-class reporting that's too important to ignore for just $2.50 $1 per month for 1 year. Includes unlimited digital access and exclusive subscriber-only content. Subscribe Today.