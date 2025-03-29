The Best Curling Irons We Tested for Every Type of Curl or Wave (2025)

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to finding the best curling iron. Case in point: I’ve been curling my hair for about 20 years—typically with a flatiron—but always have a wand on hand for those times when I want more defined curls. My best friend, on the other hand, can’t go a day without pulling out her Dyson Airwrap, swearing it delivers the bounciest curls she’s ever been able to do on her own. The truth is, everything from size, shape, temperature, and how you hold the tool makes a world of difference in achieving the type of curl you’re looking for—and so do factors like your hair type, its length, and the products you apply (don’t forget that heat protectant!). That’s exactly why I tapped both hair stylists and colleagues with varying hair lengths, types, and textures for their recommendations on the absolute best curling tools.

We originally evaluated close to two dozen of the most highly rated options for attributes like ease of use and heat settings, and narrowed it down to the ones we felt really confident about. After a few months, we reevaluated each curling iron, assessing how well they held up throughout continued use. We also researched the market for any new and notable curling wands. Our top pick, the T3 Aire 360, holds up for its versatility. You can style everything from tight curls to beach waves with minimal heat damage, and it works great on many different hair types. Below, find all the curling irons worth buying.

How we chose the best curling irons

What we looked for Material: The most common curling irons have ceramic barrels that tend to spread heat evenly to ensure smooth, shiny results. Those tend to be less damaging on hair so they're ideal for fine hair. Professional stylists, however, tend to gravitate toward titanium irons, especially for thicker hair, since the material is more durable and able to style curls at higher temps for longer. Tourmaline ceramic is another material that's a solid pick for people with frizzy or damaged hair; it emits negative ions that react with the positive ones in your hair to minimize dullness and frizz. Heat: Thin or fine hair requires less heat than thick hair, says Joseph Maine, a celebrity hairstylist in Los Angeles. The ideal temperature for thin hair is no more than 300°F, while thicker or coarser curly textures can handle high heat, from 350°F to 450°F. Size: Maine recommends a long barrel length for those with long hair. (More on that below.) Attachments: Slimmer barrels (0.5- to 0.75-inch) mean tighter curls, while thicker ones (1.5- to 2-inch) lead to looser curls or waves. These days you're not limited to one choice, though. There are plenty of curling tools with interchangeable barrels, so you can wear your curls in various sizes and hairstyles (think bouncy curls, tight ringlets, beachy waves). How we tested We tapped some of our Glamour staffers and reviewers with various hair types to collectively test about two dozen curling irons. We looked for a variety of qualities such as temperature range, barrel size, whether they were ceramic or metal, and how easy they were to use. We also looked at how hot they got relative to our individual hair types, how durable they were over a span of testing them for at least a month, and how our hair looked after using them. Most importantly, all of these irons had to give us curls that lasted over the span of at least a day. We also researched the market for any new and notable curling wands, and put four of the most promising to the test, ultimately selecting two standouts after three to four weeks of testing. In this recent update we swapped out a Beachwaver for a new model in a larger barrel size that's a first for the brand. We also took out the Chi Lava, which we felt wasn't as intuitive as others and, frankly, was a bit gimmicky. Meet the experts Joseph Maine, celebrity hairstylist in Los Angeles

Dimitris Giannetos, celebrity hairstylist

1. Best Overall: T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit

T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit $300 Nordstrom

Original image by Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle Original image by Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle

Barrel size: 1.35 inches

1.35 inches Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Temperature range: Up to 237°F

Up to 237°F Tester hair type: Medium length; thick, coarse hair

Medium length; thick, coarse hair Best for styling: Smooth waves with limited heat

Smooth waves with limited heat Best for these hair types: All hair types

If you love the Dyson Airwrap but cringe at the price tag, T3 is the answer. Although it’s about half the price of the Dyson, we found that the Aire 360 works just as well—if not better. When you turn it on, the air-powered tool picks the hair up and wraps it around the wand to create blowout-style curls without the heat damage. In evaluations, curls were sleek and shiny, which the brand says is thanks to the CeraGloss ceramic surface of the curling wands.

Testers told Glamour that using this hair tool felt like a luxury experience from start to finish. “Everything from the unboxing to the end style is super sophisticated,” says Glamour contributor Brigitt Earley. It comes in a beautiful hexagonal box that opens to reveal a pouch to use for storage rather than in a bulky, hard-to-store box that other similar tools come in. The curling wand itself is lightweight and easy to use. “It was super intuitive—you simply use the wand head with the proper arrow, so you can curl both sides away from your face without struggle,” says Earley. “I couldn’t believe that I was able to get such a sleek style on my very long hair in less than 15 minutes.”

Glamour’s commerce editor Jenifer Calle is also a fan and says she likes to use it when she has to rush out the door. “I have thick, coarse hair, so curling it takes forever, which is why this tool is perfect for quick and easy styling. And the curls last. The next day I wake up with wavy strands.”

What we love: Less heat damage; lightweight and easy to use; comes in an easy-to-store thermal pouch; works quickly

Less heat damage; lightweight and easy to use; comes in an easy-to-store thermal pouch; works quickly What could improve: Our testers’ fingers kept accidentally changing the heat setting

2. Best for Beginners: Beachwaver B 1.5

Beachwaver B 1.5 $99 Amazon

Original image by Glamour reviewer Brigitt Earley Original image by Glamour reviewer Brigitt Earley

Barrel size: 1.5 inches

1.5 inches Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Temperature range: 290°F–410°F

290°F–410°F Tester hair type: Wavy medium texture

Wavy medium texture Best for styling: Long, voluminous waves

Long, voluminous waves Best for these hair types: Most hair types

We’ve previously reviewed a previous Beachwaver model from the S series, giving that rotating curling iron high marks all around. But the brand’s offerings keep getting better and better—especially for those who have long hair. The brand’s new B series comes in 1-, 1.25-, and 1.5-inch barrel sizes, the latter of which is a brand-new size for the brand and delivers voluminous waves that mimic those you get from the perfect blowout. The moving barrel also makes this curling iron a great pick for beginners, since you don’t need salon-level expertise to get started. Just clamp in a section of hair, push the button, and let the iron work its magic.

I tend to struggle with the traditional curling irons because I always forget which way I should be curling my hair. This one has two arrow buttons that entirely eliminate any guesswork. Simply clamp a section of dry hair at the end, press the arrow button facing away from the face, and allow your hair to wrap as it revolves. Et voilà: Your hair is perfectly curled—a style that stays put for days.

What we love: Easy to use; curls hair quickly; curls last a long time; brand’s largest barrel size for voluminous curls in long hair

Easy to use; curls hair quickly; curls last a long time; brand’s largest barrel size for voluminous curls in long hair What could improve: Doesn’t feel as durable as some others we tested

3. Best to Prevent Heat Damage: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Original video by Glamour contributor Danielle Sinay using the Dyson Airwrap Courtesy of brand

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $600 Amazon $599 Sephora

Original image by Glamour contributor Danielle Sinay Original image by Glamour contributor Danielle Sinay

Barrel size: 1.2 inches; 1.6 inches

1.2 inches; 1.6 inches Material: Ceramic, steel

Ceramic, steel Temperature range: 140°F–194°F

140°F–194°F Heat settings: 3

3 Tester hair type: Fine hair

Fine hair Best for these hair types: All hair types

All hair types Best for styling: Voluminous, smooth curls with limited heat

Like the Supersonic—Dyson’s best-selling hair dryer—the Dyson Airwrap is expensive. But if you’re looking to invest in something that won’t cause hair damage and truly lives up to the hype, it’s a worthy pick, and also one of the best for curly hair. The first-of-its-kind tool dries and styles simultaneously without burning your hair to a crisp. To curl, you simply attach one of two included curling wands and dangle your hair over it. The Airwrap sucks it close to the barrel, then expertly wraps your hair around the wand—no need to move your hand. If you want a smoother, sleeker style, opt for the smoothing dryer or one of the three other included brush attachments.