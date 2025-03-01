The Best Curly Hair Creams for Every Texture (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Choosing the right products for your natural curls can be an overwhelming process. When many start their curly hair journeys, they spend ample time in YouTube rabbit holes and beauty supply store aisles looking for the right products and techniques that’ll make curls pop, which often means spending a lot of money, too. Maybe you’ve cut, dyed, and fried your hair every which way. If there’s one thing to know about the process, it’s that every head of hair is unique. While some curls thrive with the use of butters and gels, a lightweight mousse or oil may be better for others. What remains a staple in the routine is undoubtedly curl cream.
Best for a Budget
OGX Moroccan Curling Perfection Defining Cream
Best for Curl Definition
SGX NYC Curl Power Nourishing Curl Cream
Best For Intense Moisture
The Alpha The Alpha Curly As Can Be Curl Defining Cream
The best curl creams hydrate and revive dry and limp hair while adding definition and shine for a long lasting style. It’s a product that can act as both a leave-in conditioner and styler to detangle your curls without weighing them down. We know what you’re thinking, how can one product do all of that? How do I find the right one for me? Luckily, we’ve got an answer that will save you a lot of time (trust us, we’ve done the research). So whether you’re starting your own natural journey or are just looking to try something new, here’s a list of the 17 best curl creams for your waves, curls, or coils.
1
Best for a Budget
OGX Moroccan Curling Perfection Defining Cream
Pros
- Affordable
Cons
- May cause buildup
Over 1,900 Amazon reviewers agree that this drugstore favorite gives limp curls life. It works by leveraging the key ingredient (pure Moroccan argan oil) to penetrate the hair shaft and hydrate from within. The result is soft, frizz-free curls with built-in heat and UV protection that works on various hair types and colors.
Reviewers say: “I have tried dozens and dozens of products to help with my curly, frizzy hair…this one makes my natural curls look defined without appearing greasy or making them feel crunchy and stiff.”
|Hair Type
|Curly Textures
|Size
|6.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Argan Oil
|What It Is
|OGX Moroccan Curling Perfection Defining Cream smooths and defines curls while taming frizz.
2
Best for Curl Definition
SGX NYC Curl Power Nourishing Curl Cream
Pros
- Affordable
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
Perk up lackluster curls with this uber-hydrating and nourishing styling cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter. Users are obsessed with the lightweight-but-lasting hold and the decadent, sweet vanilla scent enhanced with florals and softwoods. Apply with a few scrunches post-shower.
Reviewers say: “It worked really well at hydrating my hair! My curls have finally started to take shape after using this product!”
|Hair Type
|Curly
|Size
|7.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Shea Butter and Coconut Oil
|What It Is
|SGX NYC Curl Power Nourishing Curl Cream is a nourishing cream styler that provides weightless hydration and defines curls.
3
Best For Intense Moisture
The Alpha The Alpha Curly As Can Be Curl Defining Cream
Pros
- Tames frizz
Cons
- Not best for fine/thin hair
Textured hair loves moisture and hydration, but combining too many products can weigh down the hair, or even worse, delay the drying time for your twist-out. The Alpha Curly As Can Be Cream from The Mane Choice allows you to cut through the multi-step routine with its super nourishing formula that enriches the hair—vitamin E, biotin, avocado oil, and agave nectar are packed into the tube—while also defining curls.
Reviewers say: “I love everything about this new Alpha Curl defining cream product. I often use alpha line and this is definitely my go to. I will definitely be ordering more.”
|Hair type
|Coily/kinky, curly, wavy
|Size
|12 oz
|Ingredient callout
|Agave nectar, avocado oil, biotin and vitamin E
|What It Is
|The Mane Choice Alpha Curly As Can Be Curl Defining Cream is rich cream that offers hydration and frizz control while also defining curls and softening strands.
4
Best for Humidity
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream
Pros
- Anti-frizz
Cons
- Pricey
When it comes to curly hair, humid weather can be your worst enemy, which is why this curl cream is such a revelation. This product adds definition and moisture to all curl types, while blocking out frizz-causing humidity so you can style with ease all season long.
Reviewers say: “I use this product after I get out of the shower and run it through my wet hair. I have curly hair and this product keeps my hair in check, no frizzies and no stickiness!”
|Hair Type
|All Curly Textures
|Size
|6.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Meadowfoam Seed Oil and Soybean Oil
|What It Is
|Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream is a styler that fights against humidity for long lasting pillow soft curls.
5
Best for Hair Growth
Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Smoothie
Pros
- Helps with hair growth
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
Mielle’s Curl Smoothie smells delicious enough to eat (but don’t). This sweet cocktail blends babassu oil, honey, a humectant that helps to retain moisture and shine, and pomegranate extract to strengthen the hair follicles and promote hair growth.
Reviewers say: “Everything good I’ve read about this product is true. It’s excellent! I’m sorry I waited so long to buy it.”
|Hair Type
|Thick Coily Hair Textures
|Size
|12.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Pomegranate Seed Oil and Honey
|What It Is
|Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Smoothie is a curly styling cream that strengthens the hair while eliminating frizz and adding moisture.
6
Best for Hydration and Definition
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–In Defining Crème
Pros
- Multiple benefits
Cons
- Pricey
With Briogeo’s Curl Charisma, you don’t have to choose between hydration and definition—you get the best of both worlds. This cream is packed with avocado oil for extra moisture and Mollis leaf extract to fight off frizz.
Reviewers say: “I absolutely love this! It smells so good and it works so well. I have wavy hair so it can’t define the absolute most...but it does a splendid job doing so in a calm way.”
|Hair Type
|Wavy, Curly, and Coily Textures
|Size
|5.5 oz
|Ingredient Callouts
|Vegan, Cruelty-Free, and Gluten-Free.
|What It Is
|Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–In Defining Crème a curl-defining cream to boost hydration, minimize frizz, and provide soft, flexible control for waves and curls.
7
Best for Soft Curls
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Pros
- Hydrating
Cons
- May not be suited for fine hair
SheaMoisture’s fan-favorite Curl Enhancing Smoothie is the dry hair cure-all. Perfect for those with thick hair, the smoothie is built around its main ingredient, shea butter, to give hair a pillow-soft touch and manageable curls.
Reviewers say: “My fave curl cream. Hydrates and defines my curls like nobody’s business.”
|Hair Type
|Curly Textures
|Size
|12.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Silk Protein and Neem Oil
|What It Is
|SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie is a curl cream that restores moisture and defines curls for a silky smooth finished look.
8
Best for Frizz-Free Curls
Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream
Pros
- Adds definition
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
With aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil, this curl cream is a multi-benefit product that reduces frizz, adds definition, and increases hydration for all hair types.
Reviewers say: “My curls really came to life once I started using Rizos Curls, I haven’t gone back to anything else.”
|Hair Type
|Textured, Curly
|Size
|10.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Aloe Vera and Shea Butter
|What It Is
|Rizo's Curl Defining Cream is a that defines and holds curls while enhancing your natural hair texture.
9
Best for Very Dry Hair
Maui Moisture Curl Quench+Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie
Pros
- Extremely hydrating
Cons
- May not be suited for fine hair
Maui Moisture’s products smell like a tropical getaway and make you forget you’re on hour two of wash day. This heavenly mixture of coconut oil, papaya, and plumeria extract also quenches the thirstest of curls.
Reviewers say: “Defines my curls, moisturizes my hair, and has a soft finish to it. I definitely recommend this product.”
|Hair Type
|Tight Coily Textures
|Size
|12.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Coconut Oil, Silicone Free
|What It Is
|Maui Moisture Curl Quench+Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie is a hydrating leave in hair treatment that is perfect for braids and twist outs.
10
Best for the L.O.C. Method
Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Butter
Pros
- Hydrating
Cons
- May not be suited for fine hair
This hair butter looks and smells good enough to eat, but know that it’s better for your hair in a one-step routine or a traditional liquid, oil, cream method.
Reviewers say: “Perfect for twists. I apply right after shampooing and twist! I love it!”
|Hair Type
|All Hair Types, Textured
|Size
|8.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Almond Oil Extract Vegan
|What It Is
|Camille Rose's Almond Jai Twisting Butter is a creamy styler that's great for moisturizing your hair in twist out and braid out styles.
11
Best for Stretching Curls
Melanin Haircare Twist Elongating Style Cream
Pros
- Detangling effect
Cons
- Can cause flaking
Avocado, almond, and argan oils help detangle and offer the most length for days when you want to elongate your curls.
Reviewers say: “I’ve been using this product for a few years now and I truly enjoy how my hair feels and acts when I use this. No matter how little or how much I use, my hair remains soft, moisturized, and easy to manage.”
|Hair Type
|All Curly Textures
|Size
|16.0 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Vegan
|What It Is
|Melanin Haircare's Twist Elongating Style Cream is a lightweight styler that lengthens curls and reduces knots and tangles.
12
Best for Lightweight Hold
Pattern Curl Gel
Pros
- Multiple benefits
Cons
- Pricey
This curl gel does both, just like its name—providing both the hydrating benefits of a cream and the feathery hold of a gel that leaves the crunchy side effects at home.
Reviewers say: “I used this product once, but love the definition it gave my curls. I am looking forward to wash day so I can use it again.”
|Hair Type
|Curly, Coily, and Tight Textures
|Size
|9.8 oz
|Ingredient Callout
|Aloe Vera and Cacay Oil
|What It Is
|Pattern Curl Gel is a smooth, creamy gel that defines curls with a flexible weightless finish.
13
Best Fragrance-Free Choice
Ouai Curl Crème
Pros
- Hydrating
Cons
- Pricey
This fragrance-free option is for you whether you’re sensitive to smells or just want to skip any added perfume from your hair products. A little goes a long way when prepping a twist out or shingling. This styler leaves hair bouncy without stickiness or crunch.
Reviewers say: “I put it in my hair when it’s wet and it dries so nice and frizz-free. I am definitely satisfied with this product and will be buying more in the future!”
|Hair Type
|All Curly Types
|Size
|8.0 oz.
|Ingredient Callout
|Fragrance-Free
|What It Is
|Ouai Curl Crème is a universal curl defining cream that helps so reduce frizz add shine.
14
Best for Brittle Hair
Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Curl Shaping Cream Gel
Pros
- Hydrating
Cons
- May not be suited for fine hair
If moisture is what you’re lacking, then this cream gel is what you need. It might seem strange for a styler to be both a cream and a gel, but this Coco Creme product strengthens and moisturizes dry hair while defining your natural curl.
Reviewers say: “It is an excellent product. You will be happy you bought it!!!”
|Hair Type
|Curly Textures, Dry Hair
|Size
|16.0 oz.
|Ingredient Callout
|Coconut Milk and Coconut Oil, Paraben Free and Mineral Oil Free
|What It Is
|Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Curl Shaping Cream Gel is curl defining cream that adds shape and hold and is perfect for wash and go's.
15
Best for Curl Control
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer
Pros
- Combats frizz
Cons
- Pricey
Control your curls, don’t let them control you. This wheat protein and organic aloe-infused cream intensify texture for tighter, bouncier curls. It works just as well if you air-dry or diffuse, just make sure to apply to large sections of the hair and twist each strand into coils for a more defined look.
Reviewers say: “I will never go without this again. My hair looks great, which makes me feel great.”
|Hair Type
|Wavy and Curly Textures
|Size
|6.7 oz.
|Ingredients Callouts
|Aloe Vera and Whet Protein Blend
|What Is It
|Aveda's Be Curly Curl Enhancer is a curl cream that helps revive curls and wave while passing shine and taming frizz.
16
Best for Flake-Free Hold
Afro Sheen Texture Setting Cream Gel
Pros
- Good hold
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
This unique cream-gel hybrid is formulated with moisturizing shea butter, conditioning coconut oil, and flaxseed oil for hold. Plus, you’ll go all day without a single flake.
Reviewers say: “This product works great on my short natural hair!”
|Hair Type
|Curly and Coily Textures
|Size
|12.0 oz
|Ingredients Callouts
|Coconut Oil and Flaxseed Oil
|What Is It
|Afro SheenTexture Setting Cream Gel is a two in one styler that offers definition and hold without compromising moisture.
17
Best for Damaged Hair
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
Pros
- Affordable
Cons
- Can weigh down fine curls
Dry, brittle hair doesn’t stand a chance against Cantu’s Coconut Curling Cream. You’re likely already a fan of the brand’s cult-favorite Leave-In Conditioner—up the ante and coat your hair in this cream for deeply moisturized strands and defined coils.
Reviewers say: “I love my natural hair; I love it even more using this product.”
|Hair Type
|Way, Curly, and Coily textures
|Size
|12.0 oz
|Ingredient Callouts
|Shea Butter
|What It Is
|Cantu's Coconut Curling Cream is styler that helps to lengthen and define curls.
18
tgin Miracle RepaiRx Curl Food
Pros
- Good hold
Cons
- Some don’t like the scent
This multi-use curl cream is ultra hydrating with ingredients to help repair dry, damaged hair. Use it as a leave-in daily moisturizer or styling cream to help manage frizz, add moisture, and restore your hair to it healthiest state.
Reviewers say: “I use this product on my hair after it has been washed to style and hydrate my naturally curly hair. It feels and smells amazing!”
|Hair Type
|Curly and Coily Textures
|Size
|12.0 oz
|Ingredient Callouts
|Black Honey and Coconut Oil
|What It Is
|tgin's Miracle RepaiRx Curl Food is an all-in-one cream that helps hydrate and nourishes strands to treat dryness and damage.
Meet the Experts
Julissa Prado, founder of Rizos Curls
Mitchell Cantrell, hairstylist and Ouidad brand ambassador
What do curl creams do?
“A curl cream helps with creating definition and hold without leaving the hair crunchy, creating defined, bouncy, shiny curls,” says Prado. “Curls are prone to dryness, so every step of your regimen is a chance to add needed moisture from the shower to your styling routine,” adds Cantrell. “That’s why an extra boost of intense hydration in the form of a curl cream is so essential. Curl creams wrap each strand with moisture, creating a soft, naturally defined curl. Plus, a great curl cream works to restore curls’ internal weight, encouraging optimal formation and a more uniform curl pattern.”