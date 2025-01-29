The Best Electric Razors For Men, After Nearly A Year Of Testing (2025)

Whenever I shave—and when I’m not otherwise testing manual razors for work—I always prefer an electric shaver. The best electric razors for men eliminate the worries that come with a manual shave, such as ingrown hairs, razor burn, bumps, irritation and more. After testing eight models over the course of 10 months, I chose the Braun Series 9 Pro 9419S Electric Razor as the best overall winner for its top-notch performance and useful features. The BaBylissPro Barberology GoldFX Double Foil Electric Razor is my pick for the best value option: It’s a durable, no-frills model that delivers a close shave, without the expensive price tag.

Here’s a list of the four winners based on my firsthand experience:

Best Electric Razor For Men Overall: Braun Series 9 Pro 9419S

Best Value Electric Razor For Men: BaBylissPro Barberology GoldFX

Best Rotary Electric Razor For Men: Philips Norelco 9800Amazon Prime Deal

Best Upgrade Electric Razor For Men: Panasonic Arc6Amazon Prime Deal

The major contenders for best electric shavers for men are mostly big-name brands you might recognize and may also spot in my reviews of the top beard trimmers and the best hair clippers. It takes a lot of technology, research and quality materials to deliver a high-quality shaver, so the key players tend to be those stalwart brands. My testing for the cream of the crop focused both on newer models and some longtime favorites. Below, find the four best electric razors for men. (I also wrote in-depth reviews of the Braun and BaBylissPro devices, should you want to learn more about each.)

Best Electric Razor For Men Overall An Ultra-Close Shaver That Wins Where It Matters Most Braun Series 9 Pro 9419S Key features: Two foil shavers and two crossbar/lifting shavers, protective SkinGuard bar, auto adjustments for thicker beards, pop-up trimmer, LED battery display | Tested charge time: 1 hour | Tested runtime: 4 hours 55 minutes | Tested 5-minute quick-charge runtime: 6 minutes | Wet usage: 100% waterproof | Warranty: 2 years Best for: Mimicking an ultra-close manual shave

Precise trimming and tidying facial hair perimeters

Shower shavers or those who prefer using shaving cream Skip if: You shave infrequently or sparsely

While Braun’s Series 9 Pro shaver didn’t get the gold medal in any duration-tested category, such as runtime or charge, it performed better where it matters most. Chief among the reasons, it indisputably delivers the closest shave. I felt like I had shaved with a manual razor whenever I used it, and I actually needed a post-shave application to calm the skin. Electric razors rarely give you this sensation, since they have a natural buffer between blades and skin. But Braun’s device is truly next-level in that way.

Closest Shave On A Single Pass

As for numbers: There’s nothing paltry about a runtime of four hours 55 minutes (on a 60-minute charge). I do wish it had a better quick-charge performance, as it ran for only six minutes on a five-minute charge. Still, should it ever actually hit 0% battery (which I doubt you’d ever let it do), you could probably still do a full shave in that six-minute window, since this thing gave me the best clean on a single pass compared to all other options. I even tried it on four-day whiskers one day (which is a no-no if you want an efficient shave), and it mowed through probably 75% of them on the first go.

Braun’s device also has a useful suite of features—most notably, an incredible detailing trimmer. Because it rises above the device head, it’s terrific for drawing clean lines around the perimeter of your facial hair.

Versatile Tool That Can Handle Any Job

This powerhouse device comes with a sleek carrying case and charging stand, and you have the option to add on a pack of cleaning cartridges for hands-off maintenance. While I think that Braun has the most sophisticated electric razor on the market, I have also not been reaching for it as readily as I had previously planned. As someone who shaves just his neckline and cheek lines regularly (and the rest infrequently), I feel a bit silly using something so juiced up for the job. This device can do everything, but if you only need a shaver to do one thing, maybe it’s a little too fancy for you. Still, I won’t be parting with it anytime soon.

When you think of “best value,” you may think it means “the most options for less money.” And while BaBylissPro’s beautiful, gilded foil shaver is one of the less expensive options from my roster, it also has the fewest features. In fact, it shaves with only two foil heads. So how did it get the distinction in this category? In short, BaBylissPro’s shaver is terrific for paving pristine necklines, periodic all-over cleanups and on-the-go necessities.

Durable And Impact-Resistant

This electric razor is ideal for the person who needs a reliable device without any extra features. With this model, that person is going to get an incredibly efficient and razor-close shave without having to spend $300 on a more complex device.

For what it’s worth, that sexy gold shell is strong. It’s got some serious heft, weighing in at 12.1 ounces. I accidentally dropped it on my hard tile floor (not because it’s slippery, but because I was carrying far too many things and didn’t secure it), and there was no damage. The lid popped off, and that’s it. Not even a scratch or a dent on the shell.

Versatile And Travel-Friendly Design

Of the three top awardees, the BaBylissPro has been getting the most mileage from me. That has a lot to do with two things: I primarily just shave my neck and cheeks, and I want something smaller for when I travel. Aside from its gold shell losing some luster with continued handling and toting, I have absolutely zero complaints to lodge about this device.

My shaver-reticent partner has started using it too; he has a perfectly good beard trimmer to maintain his neckline (the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000), but has opted into the shaver a few times because of my endorsement. He has curlier facial hair than me, so normally I’d suggest he try the Philips Norelco shaver, but all’s been going well with this professional-grade foil shaver instead.

Best Rotary Electric Razor For Men A Must-Own Device For Coarse, Unruly Or Ingrown-Prone Whiskers Philips Norelco 9800 Key features: Three rotary panels, pop-up trimmer, OLED battery display | Tested charge time: 1 hour | Tested runtime: 2 hours 55 minutes | Tested 5-minute quick-charge runtime: 3.5 minutes | Wet usage: Rinsable head, wet shave okay | Warranty: 2 years Best for: Thick hairs, awkward growth patterns and ingrown-prone stubble

Those who want to shave parts of their facial hair—but not all of it

Those who want to shave less frequently (every three days or so) Skip if: You need to shave daily

You want an ultra-close shave

Rotary razors get an unfairly bad rap in the e-shaver game, because they don’t typically cut as close as foil heads. But why is that a negative? In fact, some guys prefer this, particularly those who have curly, coarse and ingrown-prone stubble. The Philips Norelco 9800 glides seamlessly around the contours of the face, while the panels and head flex every which way. This makes it easy to cut sporadic growth patterns (for the guy whose whiskers angle every which way when they grow out).

Shaves Thick Hair On A Single Pass

What makes this the best rotary razor in the game goes beyond this effective trimming; you’ll also get a super-close shave on the first pass, no matter how difficult your hair tries to be. If my partner were writing this article, the Philips Norelco 9800 rotary razor would be the top winner. He’s got thicker whiskers and more stubborn stubble than me (not to mention a lower pain threshold when it comes to shaving, so he appreciates the less-close finish). I have really not been shaving my full face lately, and I find it difficult and a little unnecessary to target the rotary shaver on just my cheeks and neck.

Intuitive And Doubles As A Body Shaver

It’s among the more intuitive devices, and its OLED screen easily guides you on locking the tool between uses. Its pop-up trimmer rises high enough in the back to allow for good detailing visibility. And because of the spacing of each panel, this device is far and away the easiest to rinse—another benefit of rotary head designs, in my opinion. Not to mention, you have the option to bundle the device with a Quick Clean Pod that makes maintenance even more hassle-free. A charging stand is also included for added convenience.

I have also been getting mileage with this model as a shoulder and upper back shaver, since it hugs the shoulders so nicely and also eats the back hairs that choose to grow in a dozen different directions with no pattern whatsoever. So, while I stand by my appreciation for it as a device (especially for ingrown-prone guys and those with curly beard hair), I am finding that it’s difficult to incorporate regularly unless you need a full shave on the regular.

Best Upgrade Electric Razor For Men A Boundary-Pushing, Standard-Setting Shaver Panasonic Arc6 Key features: Four foil shavers and two crossbar shavers, pop-up trimmer, LED battery and cleanliness display | Tested charge time: 49 minutes | Tested runtime: 6 hours 55 minutes | Tested 5-minute quick-charge runtime: 64 minutes | Wet usage: 100% waterproof | Warranty: 2 years Best for: An industry-high six-razor head, a nearly seven-hour tested runtime and an impressive 22-position head pivot

Those whose shave pattern is inconsistent; this can lift and cut errant hairs

A zero-to-60 quick charge (in my case 64 minutes after a five-minute charge) Skip if: You prefer a more basic or streamlined device

It’s too much of an investment See Also The 7 Best Electric Shavers for Men in 2024, Tried and Tested

I chose the Panasonic for its impressive runtime and quick-charge metrics: The brand advertised a one-hour runtime, yet I was getting nearly seven hours. Granted, if the device were flush against my whiskers for that long, adjusting its cutting strength and demands as it mowed through hairs, then maybe it wouldn’t last quite as long. But surely, it would still blow the competition out of the water. (The next two closest models in my testing, the Braun Series 9 Pro and the Panasonic Arc5, lasted four hours 55 minutes and four hours 50 minutes, respectively.) Plus, a five-minute quick charge is advertised to provide five minutes of shaving time; my five-minute quick charge generated 64 minutes of runtime.

Mows Down Hair Effortlessly

Performance-wise, this thing will reward you for your investment. It didn’t leave the skin as tingly as the Braun did, but both my partner and I could still run our hands with the grain of the stubble and feel the total smoothness of our faces. As the one with a more unruly facial hair growth pattern, I found this shaver adept—perhaps marginally better than the Braun—at tackling errant hairs in a single pass. To be fair, though, the Arc5 did the same, and with one less foil blade. So if you choose the Arc6 over the Arc5, it’s for those impressive metrics that blow every other device out of the water.

Pricey But Worth It

Panasonic’s latest device is worth the money. It’s setting the standard for other brands and far outpaces its predecessor, which itself remains one of the best in class. However, I found that it gave me a slightly less-close shave than the Braun, and at the end of the day, that was the most heavily weighted scoring category. But when you tally everything else, it makes perfect sense to put your money behind the sheer bar-raising muscle here.

Other Electric Razors I Tested

For this story, I rounded up the top dozen devices based on extensive research, reviews and insight from my most trusted barber and other grooming sources. I narrowed that list down to the eight top contenders, including the four distinct picks above. Below are the other four products I tested that didn’t quite make the cut.

Andis Resurge Electric Razor: I find this pro-favorite shaver wonderfully straightforward, with its two flexible foil heads and a crossbar blade, but it doesn’t have the same pivoting powers or sheer muscle as the other horses in this race. It also placed in the lower middle of the pack across tested charge time, runtime and five-minute quick charge.

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor: If you want a 5-star device that is next to perfect, then the Arc5 is yours for the taking. But the Arc6 does outperform it across the board—the newer device lasts about 40% longer, charges just a few minutes faster and blows the Arc5 out of the water on that five-minute quick charge (64 minutes versus 39).

Wahl Professional 5-Star Series Shaver: Another pro-grade foil shaver, Wahl’s would be my top pick for on-the-go usage, since it is so lightweight despite managing some heavy lifting. And while I appreciated its impressively fast charge, LED status bars and relatively quiet trimming, it just didn’t have the same muscle, lasting power or once-over cleanliness that others on the roster provided.

Hatteker Electric Razor: This electric razor was nowhere near the front of the field here, and its low cost reflected that. Compared to the other main rotary shaver in this race—the Philips Norelco—there was no contest in terms of muscle, efficiency and once-over tidiness. Pass.

How I Tested The Best Electric Razors For Men

Here are the top factors I weighed when choosing the best electric razor, in order of importance. My partner tested the devices as well, to double the efforts and to measure them against his thicker stubble and more sensitive skin.

Performance Efficiency

Of the tested devices, seven of the eight gave me a super-smooth, even shave. I tested each of them on one- and two-day stubble (since that’s usually the cutoff for using an electric shaver without first requiring a beard trimmer). However, the bar was set by those devices that gave me the cleanest results on the first pass, requiring the fewest repeat passes despite my hair growth patterns changing all across my face.

You’ll see a lot of numbers from big brands around how many cuts per minute a razor can administer, but this is fairly nominal, because obviously the more blades it has, the more cuts it can technically administer. You don’t need some 80,000 cuts per minute. You need an efficient, powerful first pass. Don’t get distracted by the numbers; more isn’t always better.

Power And Longevity

The best electric shavers should last long on a full charge, and they should cut with some serious muscle, too (which more or less supports the first bullet on my checklist). And though a near seven-hour runtime is impressive (that’d be the Panasonic Arc6), there is a threshold for what is necessary to be a top-tier pick, and what is a bonus on top of that. For example, my top pick, the Braun Series 9 Pro, still impressed with a near five-hour runtime. Both take just shy of an hour to charge.

Ease Of Use

I look at ease of use in two ways. First, is the device intuitive for first-time users? Are its functions obvious and practical? Secondly, does it glide easily across the face? That maneuverability (and flexibility, where pertinent) plays a big role in this scoring category.

Durability

In large part, I picked a high-quality group of shavers, with one exception (because I wanted to see if the Hatteker could surprise me). So you won’t hear a ton about durability in this article, since the names Braun, Philips Norelco, Panasonic, Wahl and BaBylissPro are more or less synonymous with quality, especially at this price point. That being said, I accidentally dropped the BaByliss Pro on my hard tile floor and it showed neither damage nor wear, which was impressive to me.

Built-In Features

Most of these devices have add-on features like charging stands or self-cleaning stations. Those are helpful, but I’m not grading on those curves. Instead, I’m considering the built-in features, like a trimming extension, a travel lock, various shaving heads, an LED display and so on. That being said, built-in features are important, except when they’re not. The BaBylissPro doesn’t have any such bonus features, yet it’s an incredibly durable, powerful, close-shaving workhorse.

How To Pick An Electric Razor For Men

There are a few things that separate the best electric razors from the pack. Here are the standards you should hold them to, with insights from the grooming experts I interviewed.

Foil Vs. Rotary Shavers

Foil shavers cut near to the skin’s surface, replicating the manual shave more closely (literally), notes Philadelphia-based barber Eric Becker. They’re better for sensitive skin and for short stubble, though the proximity of the shave can also necessitate a soothing post-shave cream. On the other hand, rotary shavers are better for shaving select areas of the face and for trimming hair that grows in all different directions, since you use it in circular motions to nix all those errant hairs. Rotary shavers are better also for hair that is slightly longer, like three days’ length (though it’s recommended to try to shave every day or every other, for the easiest job).

Cordlessness

No excuses here; your electric razor should absolutely be cordless. Even the most powerful electric shavers can hold a good charge for two to seven hours without needing to be plugged in. They’ll get hot, and you won’t ever need them to run for two hours (much less seven) on end. But you should be able to get a half dozen or more sessions on a single device (even the lower-cost ones) without requiring a recharge.

Battery Life

Look for 30-plus minutes, minimum, but ideally upward of 60 or 90 minutes. Again, the best ones will last months on end without needing a re-up. All of my top four picks in this list range from two hours 55 minutes (the Philips Norelco 9800) to six hours 55 minutes (the Panasonic Arc6). Know that the bar is high in this category.

Waterproofness

“Waterproof” means different things to different people, but when you see it on a product’s packaging, it likely means that the device is 100% waterproof. If you see only “wet/dry usage” listed, then it is probably merely rinsable and suitable for use with a shaving cream. At the very least, your device’s head should be able to rinse cleanly under running water, in order to mitigate bacterial accumulation and hair buildup. It’s a bonus, though, if the tool can handle shaving in the shower or being used along with shaving cream or a similar product.

Additional Features

Your electric razor doesn’t need to have any attachments unless you want it to perform multiple functions. For example, some have swappable heads for trimming or detailing longer hairs. The bestsellers tend to have a pop-up trimmer that allows for drawing clean lines or spot-check trimming prior to shaving down. But that’s secondary to the primary task at hand—shaving cleanly and efficiently.

My Expertise

I’ve been covering grooming for 10 years for numerous outlets. For Forbes Vetted, I’ve reported on dozens of topics, from the best body hair trimmers to the best head shavers for men. I also write for GQ, Men’s Journal, SPY, Robb Report and more. There’s a good chance I’ve helped you make an informed grooming purchase or perhaps clarified the benefits of a specific skincare ingredient. While currently based in Portugal, I receive dozens of products a week from the newest U.S. brands, which I am constantly trialing in order to stay on top of the latest industry happenings.

This tested package, which includes accompanying in-depth reviews of the top pick from Braun and best value winner from BaBylissPro, was overseen by deputy editor Jane Sung. She manages the beauty and grooming section and has more than 15 years’ experience covering lifestyle topics.

For this piece, I also tapped into the expertise of three grooming professionals for additional shopping guidance on buying an e-shaver. Ryan Gonzalez is the cofounder of San Francisco-based grooming goods store Church California; Eric Becker is a barber and national education director at Blind Barber in Philadelphia; and Melissa DeZarate is a men’s celebrity stylist whose clients include Henry Golding, Conan Gray and Leon Bridges.