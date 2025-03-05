The Best Electric Toothbrush of 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
Best Overall Electric Toothbrush Best Value Electric Toothbrush The Best Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush The Best Electric Toothbrush and Flosser Combo Best Budget Electric Toothbrush Best Electric Toothbrush for Kids Best Electric Toothbrush for Sensitive Teeth Best Electric Toothbrush for Gum Disease Where Is the Best Place to Buy an Electric Toothbrush? References

Well, you’ve asked for it so we’ve done it: we’ve found the best electric toothbrush. The one toothbrush to rule them all. The Chosen Toothbrush… You get the idea.

Well actually, it didn’t quite work out like that. We realised everyone has a different set of needs – a different budget, different likes, different dislikes, etc. So we did our bit and found not only the best overall electric toothbrush but also the best toothbrush for a whole host of other metrics:

  • Best Overall Electric Toothbrush
  • Best Value Electric Toothbrush
  • Best Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

  • Best Budget Electric Toothbrush
  • Best Electric Toothbrush for Kids
  • Best Electric Toothbrush for Sensitive Teeth
  • Best Electric Toothbrush for Gum Disease

With around two in three adults now using an electric toothbrush, it’s crucial to get on board! And whatever type you’re after, we have you covered. Let’s dive in.

The House Of Mouth is a leading provider of oral care products in Australia. Check out our range of electric toothbrushes today.

Best Overall Electric Toothbrush

Our pick for the best overall toothbrush is the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is an advanced toothbrush that offers a customisable brushing experience to its users. With three modes to choose from, this toothbrush allows you to select the mode that best suits your dental needs.

At $399.90 however, this is a top-of-the-line product, with its advanced sonic technology. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 features a unique pulsing motion that sends water between your teeth, breaking up plaque and sweeping it away for an exceptional daily clean. This sonic technology ensures that your teeth are thoroughly cleaned and polished, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 White Electric Power Toothbrush HX9912/63

    $399.90

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Black Electric Power Toothbrush HX9914/75

    $399.90

Best Value Electric Toothbrush

When looking for the electric toothbrush that provides the most value, obviously the most expensive option is out, but the cheapest option is too. With our research, we found that the Philips Sonicare 2100 is hard to beat. This toothbrush offers a powerful yet gentle cleaning experience.

Philips unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean. Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

One of the standout features of the Philips Sonicare 2100 is its ability to remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. This toothbrush is clinically proven to remove plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while still being gentle on your gums. This means you can achieve a superior clean and maintain healthy gums without any harshness or discomfort – that’s great value for $79.95.

    Philips Sonicare Series 2100 Power Electric Toothbrush HX3651/32

    $79.95 Original price was: $79.95.Current price is: $78.00.

    Philips Sonicare Series 2100 Power Electric Toothbrush HX3651/31

    $79.95 Original price was: $79.95.Current price is: $78.00.

The Best Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

We found the best rechargeable toothbrush to be Philips Protective Clean 4300 Electric Power Toothbrush. This toothbrush connects to your smartphone or tablet and has a built-in pressure sensor, smart brush head recognition, and 4 different brushing modes with 3 intensities.

The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides a deep clean and removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach spots. It is designed to be gentle on gums and helps establish healthy brushing habits with its built-in smart sensors and personalised Progress Report through the Sonicare app.

The Best Electric Toothbrush and Flosser Combo

When it comes to a toothbrush and flosser combo, it’s hard to look past the . This combo is an economical, budget and travel-friendly option to help take convenience and portability to the next level.

Experience superior cleaning with the Power Pikster interdental brush, which now comes equipped with Sonic Vibration Power. The brush offers two different speeds, a rechargeable battery, and a removable head for your convenience. The package includes a Piksters Variety Pack in sizes 00-6, a Piksters KINK packet, and a USB charging cable.

    $29.99

Best Budget Electric Toothbrush

If you’re looking for a toothbrush but don’t have much to spend, then the Colgate 360 Sonic Optic Soft Toothbrush with Vibrating & Polishing Bristles is the perfect choice.

Coming in at under $10, you won’t find anything cheaper, and with a unique head system designed for a more natural-looking, whiter smile, and an easy-to-use on/off button that delivers 20,000 strokes per minute for a thorough clean, you get good value for money too. The toothbrush operates on battery power and includes a single AAA battery.

    $7.99

Best Electric Toothbrush for Kids

While we’ve written a blog on the best toothbrushes for kids already, we want to reiterate our love for the Jack n Jill Tickle Tooth Sonic Toothbrush.

This toothbrush packs a 2-minute timer and LED light into a compact frame that will fit right into the hand of your little one. And with fun character designs on it too, it’s sure to put a smile on your child’s face!

    Jack N’ Jill Tickle Tooth Sonic Toothbrush 0-6yrs

    $24.95

Best Electric Toothbrush for Sensitive Teeth

For sensitive teeth, we’ve chosen the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is an excellent choice for anyone with sensitive teeth as it is safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics, and dental work while still providing a thorough and effective clean.

One of the standout features of the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is its densely-packed, high-quality bristles. These bristles are designed to remove up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.You might not notice if you’re brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It’s a heads up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 White Electric Power Toothbrush HX9912/63

    $399.90

Best Electric Toothbrush for Gum Disease

Gum disease is a serious issue, and we’ve also already covered the best toothpaste for gum disease – use that in conjunction with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Black Electric Power Toothbrush HX9914/75and you’ll be saying goodbye to gum disease once and for all.

DiamondClean 9000 comes with multiple modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. The Gum Health mode provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums.The DiamondClean 9000 has longer bristles that clean deep for gums that are up to 15x healthier in just two weeks.

Where Is the Best Place to Buy an Electric Toothbrush?

The Best Electric Toothbrush of 2025 (12)

Right here at The House Of Mouth!

Additionally, we offer competitive prices and fast shipping across Australia, so you can get your new toothbrush in no time. Our selection includes toothbrushes for adults, kids, and those with specific dental concerns so that you can find the perfect toothbrush for you and your family.

In addition to toothbrushes, we also offer a range of oral care products, including toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash, to help you maintain optimal oral health.

Think of us as your one-stop shop for all your oral care needs, with a wide selection of electric toothbrushes and other products, expert advice, and fast shipping across Australia. So, see what all the 5* Google reviews are about and shop our electric toothbrushes today!

