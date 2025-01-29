The Best EMS Devices to Lift and Sculpt Your Face at Home (2025)

While a daily facial is a dream of mine, it’s not very practical (or economical), which is where the best at-home skincare tools come into play. Over the years, I've tried many devices, from microcurrent wands to LED face masks, and even a six-in-one device that has become my go-to. But a new tool that’s infiltrated my skincare routine lately is an EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) device. I’ve seen EMS devices often used in my facial appointments, but little did I know that an at-home EMS device's results come close to a post-facial lift from a pro.
“EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) devices deliver electrical impulses to targeted muscles and the underlying muscle fibers, causing them to contract and relax, which can lead to improvements in muscle strength, tone, and endurance over time," says Kristyn Smith, an esthetician and founder of Practise NYC. It's kind of like a Pilates class for your face. The immediate results are what really hooked me: a lifted complexion, a strong jawline, and carved-out cheekbones.
The muscle stimulation also increases blood circulation, which boosts collagen and elastin production while promoting lymphatic drainage that can help with inflammation and muscle health. The best part? EMS devices are easy to use and there are a plethora of options that won't break the bank. After testing all the devices I could get my hands (and cheekbones) on, I rounded up the best at-home EMS devices that deliver a post-facial lift from the comfort of your bathroom.
Best Multi-Purpose Tool
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Has multiple settings
- Long battery life
Cons
This is my favorite device of the year. Medicube's multi-function Age-R Booster Pro sculpts unlike any other device I've ever tried while also creating a bouncy, radiant complexion. The Dermashot function on the device uses EMS to firm sagging skin and carve out cheekbones. The device also boasts lifting microcurrent and electroporation technology to push your favorite skincare products deep into the skin.
Best for: Medium to expert level device users; those who want a multi-functional device
Additional technologies: Microcurrent, electroporation, needle-free microneedling, LED therapy
What our editors are saying: "I love the Derma Shot mode’s subtle pulsations, which I focus on my jaw area because I have tightness there. Plus, it has red LED light, so I know it's helping to soften fine lines and wrinkles." –Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director
Best Full Body Tool
Foreo FAQ 103 Diamond
Pros
- Can be used on face and neck
Cons
- Over $1,000
Smith loves Foreo's large selection of tools, including this EMS device with heated radiofrequency, which boosts collagen and elastin production to reduce wrinkles, plus three types of LED.
Best for: Medium to expert level device users; mature skin; those looking to boost collagen production and even tone
Additional technologies: Heated radiofrequency; LED therapy
One satisfied customer writes: "After just a few uses, my skin felt firmer and more revitalized. Fine lines appear smoothed, and my overall complexion looks refreshed. I’m excited to keep tracking my skin’s progress and would definitely recommend this device." – Atrid784
Best Budget-Friendly Pick
Skin Gym Litlift Facial LED Tool
Pros
- Soothes TMJ
- Has both red and blue LED light
Cons
This gentle yet effective tool uses EMS, heat, and red and blue LED light to tone muscles, boost circulation, and address breakouts and redness. If you have tightness in the jaw area, the heat-and-vibration combination will be your best friend and go-to setting for releasing tension in the area. Plus, it's gentle enough to use around the eye area to reduce under-eye puffiness.
Best for: Beginner level
Additional technologies: Heat, LED therapy
One satisfied customer writes: "I've been using LitLift regularly for a few weeks now and my skin is really glowing. My cheekbones are more defined and my double chin has also reduced." – Claire
Best for Mature Skin
Pure Lift Face Face
Pros
Cons
- Needs conductive serum
- Over $500
"I love the Pure Lift for its simplicity," says Smith. While the Pure Lift is pricey, it uses triple-wave technology to send pulses deep into the dermis, targeting even small facial muscles. Since it also has microcurrent, it can be thought of as a high-intensity workout for your face.
Best for: Medium level; Those who want long-lasting results
Additional technologies: Heat, LED therapy
Meet the Experts
- Kristyn Smith is an esthetician and founder of Practise NYC
How does EMS differ from microcurrent?
There's a reason EMS is primarily seen in your esthetician's office–the technology tends to be a bit more intense than microcurrent. "Microcurrent is slightly more effective in the areas where the skin is naturally thinner, such as around the eyes and the forehead," Smith explains.
How do you use EMS devices?
Since EMS can stimulate more muscles than microcurrent, Smith advises using it at night just in case it creates any redness. Of course, consistent use is the way to see results with any beauty tool. "I like to compare EMS devices to gym sessions–just like physical training, consistency is key," Smith says, adding that a minimum of three treatments per week is recommended. For better glide, try using a hyaluronic acid serum.
