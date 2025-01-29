The Best EMS Devices to Lift and Sculpt Your Face at Home (2025)

While a daily facial is a dream of mine, it’s not very practical (or economical), which is where the best at-home skincare tools come into play. Over the years, I've tried many devices, from microcurrent wands to LED face masks, and even a six-in-one device that has become my go-to. But a new tool that’s infiltrated my skincare routine lately is an EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) device. I’ve seen EMS devices often used in my facial appointments, but little did I know that an at-home EMS device's results come close to a post-facial lift from a pro.

“EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) devices deliver electrical impulses to targeted muscles and the underlying muscle fibers, causing them to contract and relax, which can lead to improvements in muscle strength, tone, and endurance over time," says Kristyn Smith, an esthetician and founder of Practise NYC. It's kind of like a Pilates class for your face. The immediate results are what really hooked me: a lifted complexion, a strong jawline, and carved-out cheekbones.

The muscle stimulation also increases blood circulation, which boosts collagen and elastin production while promoting lymphatic drainage that can help with inflammation and muscle health. The best part? EMS devices are easy to use and there are a plethora of options that won't break the bank. After testing all the devices I could get my hands (and cheekbones) on, I rounded up the best at-home EMS devices that deliver a post-facial lift from the comfort of your bathroom.