The Best Eyebrow Trimmers Will Keep Your Forehead in Check (2025)

Having pronounced eyebrows is sexy, at least according to today’s beauty standards. Men like Drake, Chris Pine, Joe Jonas, and anyone of the Hemsworth brothers are revered for their natural good looks—their strong brows having a lot to do with that. But, as we should expect with any poster boy, this God-given feature isn’t so natural. It’s pretty safe to assume that all these fellas use tweezers, razors, scissors, and, of course, eyebrow trimmers to make sure that they’re camera-ready.

What separates a Jonas eyebrow from, say, the one that Martin Scorsese rocks is upkeep. No offense to the great auteur, but his bushy caterpillars have been the butt of many a joke. He works behind the camera, so why bother? We get that. But for those that want to exude the allure of a heartthrob, eyebrow trimmers are what you need.

New to eyebrow maintenance? Well, let’s start with the basics: a set of scissors and a spoolie. For those with a wiry bush, snip away excess weight and strays with small shears; the brush will help outline the shape. But if you’re weary of cutting, there are also electric trimmers with protective guards that’ll guide you. And most of them double as nose- and ear-hair removers, so you have an all-in-one tool to keep your face neat.

Now all you need to do is get one of the best eyebrow trimmers below and include it in your grooming regimen. Rest assured that adding this step will have you looking as close to leading man as it gets.