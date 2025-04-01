The Best Face Wash for Men [2023] (2025)

Washing your face might seem like the ultimate no-brainer. But, newsflash: It’s not. Knowing how to wash your face properly with the best face wash for men is crucial.

Sticking to the right face wash and following the proper steps makes all the difference when it comes to your overall skin condition and complexion.

Think about it - washing your face is likely the first thing you do for your skin each day. So, if you’re getting it wrong or using a product that doesn’t work for you, you’re setting a shaky foundation for the rest of the day.

Want to achieve smoother, more even skin? Great - but believe it or not, there’s a right and wrong way to wash your face.

Yes - knowing how to properly clean your face matters.

Here are the steps that you should follow if you’re looking to get it right and see real results.

What Is a Face Wash Anyway?

Before getting into naming the best natural face wash for men, we should probably address this basic question: what exactly is face wash? Contrary to what some guys might assume, it's more than just water - rather a class of facial care products specifically designed for the purposes of removing oil, grime, makeup, dead skin cells, and other impurities from the skin.

Unfortunately, finding the right face wash has been harder than it needs to be for too long. Men, the question isn't just 'what is the best face wash', but also 'how do I know the product I choose is good for my skin'. We'll answer both later on.

How to Properly Wash Your Face

Knowing how to wash your face is a simple but surprisingly scarce life skill. Luckily, developing it isn't hard - just familiarize yourself with basic face wash steps and best practices online, and be sure to figure out your skin type ahead of time to ensure you use products that suit it.

But when should I wash my face', you may ask? Twice a day, in the morning and evening, is the general recommendation.

1. Choose the Best Face Wash for Men

First, it’s important that you choose the best face wash for your skin type and concerns. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for how to cleanse your face, but here are some basic guidelines to keep in mind.

If You Have Dry or Sensitive Skin

If your skin is dry or sensitive, you need a face wash that will cleanse away impurities without irritating or stripping the skin of its natural oil barrier. This calls for our Purifying Charcoal Face Wash with these easy-on-skin ingredients:

Activated charcoal - which acts like a magnet, binding to impurities and washing them away.

- which acts like a magnet, binding to impurities and washing them away. Jojoba oil, olive oil, and aloe vera - which nourish and moisturize the skin for a healthy, balanced complexion.

- which nourish and moisturize the skin for a healthy, balanced complexion. Antioxidant rich ingredients like vitamin E and green tea extract - which protect against environmental aggressors like UV rays and destroy free radicals.

If You Have Acne

If you have acne, you’ve probably experienced the harsh, skin stripping washes found at the grocery store or pharmacy. The problem? These face washes actually remove your natural oils and make acne worse over time.

That’s why it’s important that you use the best acne face wash for men or an acne cleanser, like our Acne Controlling Face Wash, with a combination of gentle, balancing ingredients:

Chemical exfoliants: In the right concentrations they gently dissolve the bonds that hold dead skin cells to your face, breaking down bacteria and unclogging pores.

In the right concentrations they gently dissolve the bonds that hold dead skin cells to your face, breaking down bacteria and unclogging pores. Anti-inflammatory ingredients: Tea tree oil, calendula, and rosehip oil help calm redness and skin irritation, leading to more balanced and even-looking skin.

Tea tree oil, calendula, and rosehip oil help calm redness and skin irritation, leading to more balanced and even-looking skin. Antimicrobial ingredients: Grapefruit, witch hazel, and rosemary kill bacteria on the spot, helping to stop acne breakouts from going wild.

Grapefruit, witch hazel, and rosemary kill bacteria on the spot, helping to stop acne breakouts from going wild. Moisturizers: Aloe vera and olive oil repair your skin’s barrier and prevent tight, dry skin.

Aloe vera and olive oil repair your skin’s barrier and prevent tight, dry skin. Antioxidants: Vitamin C stops free radicals and environmental aggressors in their tracks, soothes the skin, and prevents premature signs of aging.

If You Have Normal or Oily Skin

To wash normal or oily skin effectively, go with our Clarifying Gel Face Wash. It's one of the best face wash for oily skin men as itt effectively cleanses skin without over-drying it. It’s packed with these natural ingredients:

Coconut-based cleansers - which both cleanse and moisturize the skin without over-drying it.

- which both cleanse and moisturize the skin without over-drying it. Aloe vera - which nourishes, protects, and moisturizes the skin.

- which nourishes, protects, and moisturizes the skin. Peppermint oil - which kills bacteria and soothes troubled skin.

- which kills bacteria and soothes troubled skin. Geranium - a powerful antiseptic that removes pore-clogging oil and buildup.

If You Want an Anti-Aging Boost

Are you trying to make your skin get its youthful glow back and don't know how to properly clean your face?

You can combine your daily face cleanse with your anti-aging efforts with our Redefining Anti-Aging Face Wash. It includes advanced ingredients to firm and smooth the skin that you won't find in your average cleanser:

Hyaluronic acid - a gel-like, water-holding molecule that retains over 1,000 times its weight in water.

- a gel-like, water-holding molecule that retains over 1,000 times its weight in water. MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) - a nutrient found in spinach, kale, and other superfoods that reduces age spots and skin pigmentation issues.

- a nutrient found in spinach, kale, and other superfoods that reduces age spots and skin pigmentation issues. Geranium - combat free radicals, reduce wrinkles, and promote skin elasticity for an anti-aging boost.

2. Make Sure Your Hands Are Clean

This one should be common sense, but many guys think, “Well, if it washes my face, it’ll clean my hands, too.”

Nope.

The reality is that if you wash your face with dirty hands, you rub that dirt into your face. So give your hands a quick wash to avoid this and any unintended consequences.

You might think "soap is soap, whatever..." but it's not true. We created our natural Hand Soap to provide a rich lather without stripping away moisture. That leaves your hands more than just clean - they're also moisturized, soft, and smell fantastic thanks to our refreshing essential oil blend.

3. Use Warm (Not Hot) Water

Water temperature can make a significant difference in your skincare routine. Cold water, on one hand, shocks the skin and makes pores appear to shrink up. While this may help wake you up or increase circulation, it’s not what you want if you’re hoping to cleanse your pores or let active ingredients sink in and make a difference.

Scalding hot water, on the other hand, strips away your skin’s natural oils, ultimately irritating and damaging your skin over time. Burning your skin is not how to properly clean your face.

That’s why it’s important to splash your face with warm water before you apply your face wash. This will aid in cleansing your pores, helping your face wash lather and do its job.

4. Spread Face Wash Evenly (And Take Your Time)

Apply the best daily face wash for men that you can find evenly to all areas of your face – including high on your forehead and under your chin – using gentle, circular motions. Take your time, here. No need to rush.

If you cleanse for at least one minute, it’ll give all the active ingredients in your cleanser time to really do their job. And really, do you not have even one minute to spare for your skin?

5. Rinse and Dry Completely

Leaving soap on your face may lead to dryness or irritation, so it’s important to rinse it off completely. Then, dry your skin gently with patting motions – not rubbing or pulling. It should be a gentle, refreshing experience - not an intense scrubbing session. Remember, you're not done properly cleaning your face until you've thoroughly rinsed and dried everything.

6. Apply the Rest of Your Skincare Regimen

Once you’ve washed your face, now you can move on to the next steps in your skincare routine. That may include exfoliating with a scrub, applying serum, using an antioxidant booster, dabbing on some eye cream, or rubbing in moisturizer with the confidence that you won’t be sealing in any dirt or bacteria.

Following up with the right active ingredients will help you stop acne, fight fine lines, and keep your skin looking its very best.

Upgrade Your Skincare Routine with These Face Care Routines

So, you now know how to wash your face. Congrats! Be sure to make your time doing so worthwhile by investing in these specialized products:

For Dry Skin

Daily Essential Face Care Routine II

Daily Essential Face Care Routine II is a dynamic duo that proves itself perfect for those with dry skin time and time again.

Daily Advanced Face Care Routine II

Daily Advanced Face Care Routine II comes with our best exfoliating face wash for men alongside a powerful moisturizer and scrub.

For Normal Skin

Daily Advanced Face Care Routine

Our Daily Advanced Face Care Routine is the best way to wash your face, regardless of what type of skin it may have.

Daily Essential Face Care Routine I

Comprising gel face wash and moisturizer, Daily Essential Face Care Routine I is the perfect pairing for the average-skinned man.

For Oily Skin

Daily Advanced Face Care Routine I

Take advantage of Brickell's best face wash for men with oily skin plus a renewing moisturizer and scrub with Daily Advanced Face Care Routine I.

Daily Face Cleanse Routine for Oily Skin

Our Daily Face Cleanse Routine for Oily Skin is specially formulated to tackle that excess shininess you hate.

Benefits of Using Face Wash Properly

Learning how to wash your face properly isn't just important for basic hygiene. It can also do your appearance and confidence lots of additional good when practiced regularly. Let's take a look at some of the best benefits:

Cleanses Skin

It's easy to conclude that guys who know how to wash their face properly have cleaner and clearer skin. A simple habit of hygiene can go a long way in keeping excess dirt and oil at bay. Brickell's Renewing Face Scrub for Men has the potential to take this benefit even further.

Prevents Acne

Oftentimes, mastering how to use facewash means signing onto a life with fewer acne breakouts. Regular routines, and special products like our Acne Controlling Face Moisturizer Treatment, play a big role in preventing the accumulation of oil and bacteria that causes pimples and other unsightly blemishes.

Maintains pH Balance

Your skin's natural pH levels have a big impact on how dry or oily it feels. Knowing how to properly wash face and body areas is essential to maintaining proper balance. We recommend using a balancing toner or a gentle soap formulation free of dyes, and other synthetic additives alongside face wash.

Enhances Skin Texture

The best answer to the question of 'what should I wash my face with at the end of the day', Brickell's Repairing Night Serum pairs excellently with any cleansing product. Regular use can lead to smoother and softer skin within a matter of days. The best part? It all comes as you sleep.

Unclogs Pores

We've made it clear that the best way to wash face areas is with a decent cleanser. But even so, there are means to make your treatment more effective. Use our Purifying Charcoal Face Mask before or after washing to clear out clogged pores and reduce your risk of developing blackheads and whiteheads.

Conclusion

We've been over a lot in this article. Enough that by now, you should not only know how to wash your face, but also be familiar with the various types of face wash formulas out there and what goes into choosing the best face wash for men of different skin types. The next step? Explore the breadth of products Brickell has to offer by ordering our FREE sample kit today.