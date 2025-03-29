The best face wash for men of every skin type (2025)

Skip to main content
Grooming
By Adrian Clark
Dry, oily or combination: our pick of the best face wash for men will keep your mug clean and properly prime your face for the rest of your grooming regime.
Looking for the best face wash for men? Fair enough. It is the bedrock on which the rest of your grooming arsenal will rest. Use all of the best men's moisturisers and best night creams for men that you want: they won't be doing their job half as well without a clean canvas to go on top of. Thankfully, most of our favourites are much more affordable than your average anti-ageing cream, meaning you can be liberal in your use of them — in the same way you might be with a deodorant.
The best cleansers will remedy a multitude of sins: they can exfoliate, hydrate, and even promote better skin health, all while doing their main purpose of cleaning and purifying the skin on your face. Crucially, they can be used every morning without stripping essential oils and giving you a big old crepey-looking mug.
Onwards for our expert Adrian Clark's tried and tested favourites, from cheap basics by Bulldog to charcoal-infused concoctions by Clinique.
What is GQ's best face wash for men?
- Best vegan face wash: Horace Purifying Face Cleanser, £13 at horace.co
- Best face wash for dry/dehydrated skin: Eve Lom Foaming Cream Cleanser, £50 at lookfantastic.com
- Best budget-friendly face wash: Q+A Oat Milk Cream Cleanser, £7.50 at sephora.co.uk
- Best face wash for sensitive skin: Byoma Milky Moisture Cleanser, £13.99 at selfridges.com
- Best face wash for acne-prone skin: The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £11.99 at lookfantastic.com
- Best face wash for oily skin: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser, £21 at kiehls.co.uk
- Best exfoliating face wash: Dr. Organic Skin Clear Deep Pore Cleansing Face Wash, £7 at hollandandbarrett.com
- Best luxury face wash: Tom Ford Research Cleansing Concentrate, £75 at harrods.com
Clinique Charcoal Face Wash | Dr Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
How we test men's face washes
Before you go ahead and start spending money on all manner of tinctures in the hopes they'll cleanse your skin, you'll want to know that anything you actually do buy is worth the investment. Therefore, we've roped in some expertise to help guide us through the process and ensure we recommend only the very best. And who better than Adrian Clark, GQ's resident grooming supremo, who's spent over two decades testing and analysing a wide range of face products, including cleansers. Adrian has tested all of the suggested products above, meaning he's washed his face in everything from the high street to the high-end, and compared those results to value for money.
Which face wash is best for men? Shop our 2025 edit…
Best Vegan Face Wash
1/28
Horace
Purifying Face Cleanser
Horace Purifying Face Cleanser
- Skin type: All skin types
- Benefits: Prevents outbreaks, regulates sebum, purifies, cleanses
- Powered by: Binchotan, aloe vera, vegetable glycerin
There is something very likeable about the no-nonsense and fuss-free attitude of this budget-friendly French brand. The paraben-free face wash in its range is one of the bestsellers. Formulated with 99 per cent ingredients of natural origin, including Japanese activated charcoal, yuka, aloe vera, zinc PCA and plant-derived glycerin, it purifies skin and helps to regulate oil production. Good for all skin types, its cooling, invigorating sensation will also help you kick-start the day, especially when starting on a hangover.
Best Face Wash for Dry/Dehydrated Skin
2/28
Eve Lom
Foaming Cream Cleanser
Eve Lom Foaming Cream Cleanser
- Skin type: Suitable for all, especially dry
- Benefits: Nourishes, soothes and promote overall skin-health
- Powered by; Pumpkin ferment extract and babassu oil
This enzyme-infused foaming cleanser gently wipes away impurities without drying the skin and offers sustained hydration for top to 12 hours. The latest addition to Eve Lom’s iconic cleanser line-up, it is efficacious and safe for daily-use; promoting a complexion that is soft, refreshed and glowing with radiance. A vegan formula that contains no soap or sulphates of any kind that can typically strip the skin, it has is enriched with pumpkin ferment extract, an enzyme known to soften and smooth skin, and moisturising babassu oil which contains fatty acids to condition and help support the skin’s natural barrier function. Fragranced with aromatic natural oils and delivered in a cream-to-foam texture when activated with water, it also contains an intense hydration complex made with sodium PCA, wheat amino acids, panthenol, glycerin and sodium hyaluronate to soothe dry skin and help bolster skin health.
Best Face Wash for Sensitive Skin
3/28
Byoma
Milky Moisture Cleanser
- Skin Type: Sensitive, mature or dry
- Powered By: Tri-Ceramide Complex, oat extract, wheat germ extract and panthenol
Enriched with a barrier-building Tri-Ceramide Complex, which acts like a glue for damaged skin barriers, this ultra-mild, vegan cleanser is gently quenching. With its innovative waterless, creamy/milky texture, it's the ultimate face wash for sensitive skin. Accessibly-priced, it's been made with a soothing blend of highly-effective ingredients and is both alcohol and fragrance-free. Being prone to sensitivity from time-to-time, I was eager to see if it would do a stellar job of cleansing my face thoroughly but without causing any inflammation. Rising to the challenge, it helped to clarify my complexion, turning the dial up on radiance and calming the redness I usually experience after washing my face.
Best Budget-Friendly Face Wash
4/28
Q+A
Oat Milk Cream Cleanser
- Skin type: Sensitive and easily-irritated
- Benefits: Anti-inflammatory properties that help calm stressed skin
- Powered by: Organic oat milk, oat seed oil, oat amino acids, prebiotic
Q+A’s creamy-textured oat milk cleanser melts away impurities and grime, leaving sensitive skin feeling ultra-soothed and nourished. Vegan and made with 98.8 per cent natural ingredients, it has been formulated with a triple whammy of oat-derived goodness. Organic oat milk is used as its base, offering a comforting cleanse and delivering potent nutrients. Oat seed oil – rich in ceramides, fatty acids, and vitamin E – prevents water loss and locks moisture in, encouraging a healthy functioning skin barrier. Then sodium lauroyl oat amino acids, a naturally-derived cleansing agent that is a safe alternative to SLS, avoids dehydration and any skin-tightening sensation. Alcohol and fragrance-free, it also features a prebiotic which feeds the good bacteria on the skin to help balance the microbiome. Its anti-inflammatory powers are ideally suited for calming stressed, sensitive and easily-irritated complexions.
Best Face Wash for Acne-Prone Skin
5/28
The Inkey List
Salicylic Acid Cleanser
The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser
- Skin type: Blemish-prone
- Benefits: Reduces blackheads, lifts makeup and dirt
- Powered by: Salicylic Acid, zinc
Challenging industry norms, The Inkey List creates results-driven products that feature hardworking and innovative ingredients at a very competitive price point (everything is under £15). With an ingredient-led collection, the pioneering brand also puts high-performance actives (such as retinol or hyaluronic acid) front and centre on its packaging. Using two per cent salicylic acid, a potent beta hydroxy acid (BHA), this face cleanser effectively removes grime and unclogs the pores to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and manage excess oil. Best suited for normal to oily skin types, the BHA offers a mild chemical exfoliation while a zinc compound helps control sebum production. A non-drying, light-foaming formula that can be used day and night, this is particularly good for anyone prone to acne or blackheads.
Best Face Wash for Oily Skin
6/28
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser
- Skin type: Normal to oily
- Benefits: Reduces excess sebum, cleans, lightweight
- Powered by: Desert plant extract, lemon fruit extract
This invigorating, skin-quenching daily cleanser from Kiehl’s is a stimulating, oil-free formula that has been specifically designed to meet the challenges posed by excess sebum production. Formulated for normal to oily skin types, it effectively cleans dirt, oil and impurities without leaving the epidermis feeling stripped, dry or compromised. A lightweight gel texture, it features quick-foam technology and is powered by two important botanicals: desert plant extract, which contains high concentrations of potassium for immediate and lasting hydration, and lemon fruit extract, which is rich in vitamin C and known to have astringent properties. Used morning and night it will visibly reduce excess oil on the skin’s surface, leaving it refreshed and balanced. Gentle enough to be used daily and beneficial for sensitive skin types.
Best Luxury Face Wash
7/28
Tom Ford
Research Cleansing Concentrate
Tom Ford Research Cleansing Concentrate
- Skin type: Suitable for all, including sensitive
- Benefits: Brightens and re-energises lacklustre complexions
- Powered by: White porcelain cacao, caffeine and hyaluronic acid
Tom Ford’s Research line merges high-performance and scientifically-sound skincare with a luxurious and sensorial experience. Working closely with a team of top scientists, using innovative research, the first facial cleanser to join the range is a potent formulation that is gentle to the skin and highly efficacious. A dense cream that laters into a rich and caressing foam, it refreshes and energises the skin as it lifts away excess sebum, impurities and pollution. Infused with white porcelain cacao (a rare variety of cacao), caffeine at heightened concentrations, gyokuro (a highly-prized Japanese tea) and a blend of Sodium PCA, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and algae extract to boost dull and lacklustre-looking complexions. Designed for all genders and all skin types, including sensitive.
Best Exfoliating Face Wash
8/28
Dr Organic
Skin Clear Deep Pore Cleansing Face Wash
Dr. Organic Skin Clear Deep Pore Cleansing Face Wash
- Skin type: Oily
- Benefits: Decongests blocked pores and controls excess oil production
- Powered by: Organic tea tree, willow bark extract, salicylic acid, grapefruit
Part of Dr. Organic’s targeted Skin Clear range, this 5-in-1 formula deep cleans, controls excess oil, reduces blemishes and encourages a smoother clearer-looking complexion. Powered by organic tea tree with antibacterial soothing benefits, it digs deep into blocked pores and effectively releases the build-up of dirt, oil and impurities that can compromise the complexion. It is a saviour for blemish-prone, oily and problem skin, and is dermatologically proven to help fight breakouts. Its powerful blend of grapefruit and orange extracts, natural AHA fruit acids from a unique botanical complex, and exfoliating salicylic acid do most of the heavy-lifting whilst willow bark extract helps to calm and soothe the skin (as well as reducing any redness). Particularly good for anyone who suffers with an overactive, oily T-zone.
Kiehl's Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash
9/28
Kiehl's
Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash
- Skin type: All skin types
- Benefits: Deep cleansing, replenishing, soothing.
- Powered by: Calendula, glycerin
This calendula-powered, soap-free cleanser actively replenishes, moisturises and soothes skin without stripping the natural oils. The creamy gel texture builds to a rich and dense foam when activated with water, leaving skin refreshed, revitalised and looking like you’ve had the best night’s sleep. It's part of a wider calendula line of skincare solutions from Kiehl’s that use this botanical super-ingredient (which actually dates back to the 12th century), originally used in traditional Chinese apothecary healing.
Neutrogena Clear & Defend+ Facial Wash
10/28
Neutrogena
Clear & Defend+ Facial Wash
- Skin Type: Acne-prone
- Powered By: Salicylic acid, glycolic acid, gluconolactone
This radiant-boosting face wash from Neutrogena’s Clear & Defend+ line has been purposefully designed for acne and blemish-prone skin. Promising a clearer and healthier-looking complexion in just one week of use (when used as part of the Clear & Defend+ skin regimen) I asked my husband, who has suffered with adult acne since his teenage years, to give me the unfiltered lowdown. After using it for several days, he noticed a more even and radiant tone and a smoother texture to his complexion. What he didn’t expect and was an added bonus, was that it also helped fade his more pronounced marks and scars left from historical acne breakouts.
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
11/28
Drunk Elephant
Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
- Skin Type: Suitable for all
- Powered By: Glycerin, cantaloupe fruit extract, virgin marula oil, mild surfactant blend
The unique blend of mild surfactants and grime-dissolving emollients used in this innovative jelly cleanser gently, but effectively, remove all traces of pollution, excess oil and grime gathered throughout the day. Good for all skin types, it's been formulated at an ideal pH of 5.5, so is non-irritating and won’t strip the skin. Made with a mild surfactant blend of ultra-gentle, coconut-derived cleansing agents, when I first used this cleanser I wasn’t completely sold on its low-foaming texture; my generation was always led to believe for a cleanser to be effective it had to leave your skin feeling squeaky clean. But after a week or so of using it, I noticed the benefits, replenishing my hydration levels thanks to the inclusion of skin-identical glycerin in its formulation, which are normally lost during the cleaning process.
Horace Solid Purifying Face Cleanser
12/28
Horace
Solid Purifying Face Cleanser
- Skin type: Suitable for all, including hyper-sensitive
- Benefits: Purifies, deep-cleanses and eliminates excess sebum
- Powered by: Activated charcoal and sweet almond oil
Horace has grown a loyal fanbase hunger for its affordably-priced and purpose-built-for-men grooming essentials. Its latest development, which bolsters its environmental credentials, sees its best-selling face wash turned into a solid bar hybrid. The water-free Purifying Face Cleanser bar delivers the same high-performance results found in the liquid face wash, but with a new sensory appeal. Suitable for all skin types, including hyper-sensitive skin, it is silicone-, mineral oil- and sulphate-free and made with 95.2 per cent ingredients of natural origin. Unscented and compact in size, it eliminates excess oil and deeply cleanses the skin without causing any uncomfortable tight or drying sensations. It’s even enriched with sweet almond oil, to restore comfort, and activated charcoal powder, to absorb impurities.
Cerave Hydrating Cream-To-Foam Cleanser
13/28
Cerave
Hydrating Cream-To-Foam Cleanser
- Skin type: Normal to dry
- Benefits: Hydrating
- Powered by: Ceramides, amino/hyaluronic acid blend
Fragrance-free, PH-balanced, non-comedogenic and allergy-tested, this solution offers all of the advantages of a double-cleanse in one easy step while maintaining the all-important integrity of the skin barrier. Powered by three essential (skin-identical) ceramides to protect the barrier and minimise the loss of moisture, and an amino/hyaluronic acid blend to help supercharge the hydration levels, it is supported by an amino acid-based surfactant that is recommended by dermatologists as an effective route to gentle cleansing. Used like any regular face wash, the nourishing cream solution forms a mild foam when emulsified with water.
Aesop Fabulous Face Cleanser
14/28
Aesop
Fabulous Face Cleanser
- Skin type: Normal
- Benefits: Gentle, refreshing
- Powered by: Bergamot ring, chamomile bud, rosemary leaf
Aesop is an established master of shop aesthetic and enticing aromas, but this face wash proves its magic extends to skincare, too. The Fabulous Face Cleanser is a mild, olive-derived cleanser enhanced with purifying and hydrating botanicals to cleanse gently without being too harsh. It is suited to normal skin types and has key ingredients of bergamot rind, chamomile bud and rosemary leaf, a well-judged blend to leave you feeling refreshed each morning.
Skin Rocks The Gel Cleanser (Fragrance-Free)
15/28
Skin Rocks
The Gel Cleanser (Fragrance-Free)
- Skin Type: Suitable for all
- Powered By: Jojoba, argan, rosehip seed, sunflower seed, grapeseed and avocado oils, glycerin, ginger root extract, bisabolol
If asked what we really want from a cleanser, most of us would put purification and protection towards the top of the list: a face wash that would be powerful enough to dissolve away SPF and daily grime without stripping the skin of its essential oils or causing any adverse reactions. The (new) Gel Cleanser from Caroline Hirons’ Skin Rocks line has taken all of that on board: a non-foaming formula that transforms from a rich gel/oil to hydrating milk upon contact with water, that deeply nourishes and melts into the skin. The first thing I noticed when taking it for a test drive was how it rinsed free of any greasy residue but without leaving my complexion feeling tight, irritated or dry.
Antipodes Gospel Vitamin C Skin-Glow Gel Cleanser
16/28
Antipodes
Gospel Vitamin C Skin-Glow Gel Cleanser
- Skin Type: Combination, oily and dull
- Powered By: Kakadu plum, Vinanza grape seed, kiwi, lotus flower, meadowfoam, harakeke flax, hibiscus flower
This gentle-foaming cleanser — the first step in Antipode’s, targeted, skin-brightening regimen — is powered with nature’s richest form of vitamin C. Particularly good for combination (like me), oily and dull or under-nourished complexions, it's certified organic, ultra-light in formulation and promotes clearer and more luminous-looking skin. Made with a concentrated dose of antioxidants which help protect the skin against environmental aggressors such as UV rays and pollution, I found it had an instantaneous refreshing effect like a wake-up call for the face. I also found, having used it over time, that it was effective in keeping my pigmentation in check.
The Ordinary Glucoside Foaming Cleanser
17/28
The Ordinary
Glucoside Foaming Cleanser
- Skin type: Suitable for all, particularly oily
- Benefits: Boosts hydration, improves skin clarity and texture
- Powered by: Decyl glycoside and coco glucoside
- Texture: Gel-to-foam
A softer, milder alternative to The Ordinary’s iconic balmy Squalane Cleanser, this gentle foaming face wash effectively purifies the skin whilst maintaining its moisture barrier. A non-comedogenic formulation, it improves the clarity and texture of skin with continued use; promoting skin radiance and suppleness. Particularly beneficial to those who experience oiliness, the gel-to-foam solution is gluten-free, vegan and packed with plant-derived actives. It has been formulated with an optimised concentration of glucoside surfactants, decyl glycoside and coco glucoside, to effectively boost hydration and strengthen the skin barrier, too. Long story short, it removes environmental impurities and revives radiance.
Susanne Kaufmann Deep Cleansing Oil
18/28
Susanne Kaufmann
Deep Cleansing Oil
- Skin type: Suitable for all, especially dry or dehydrated
- Benefits: Removes excess oil, protects from free radicals
- Powered by: Sunflower, rasped and apricot kernel oils, vitamin E
Inspired by Kaufmann’s own signature double-cleanse technique, this cleansing oil helps remove excess oil and impurities while actively rejuvenating lacklustre-looking skin. Harnessing the nourishing powers of local plant oils from the Alpine region of Austria and Switzerland, it has an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect that helps protect against premature skin ageing. Formulated with a highly effective blend of vitamin E-rich sunflower oil, rapeseed oil (which protects the skin from free radical damage and acts as an organic UV filter), and apricot kernel oil, it's loaded with vitamins and unsaturated fatty acids proven to boost natural radiance, soothe irritation, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and blemishes. Particularly beneficial to dry and dehydrated skin, it protects against pollution, promotes cell renewal and provides long-lasting hydration.
Murad Soothing Oat And Peptide Cleanser
19/28
Murad
Soothing Oat And Peptide Cleanser
- Skin Type: Very dry, sensitive or eczema-prone
- Benefits: Boosts hydration, supports the skin barrier and relives any irritation, itching or inflammation
- Powered by: Micellar cleaning peptides, colloidal oat extract, sugar complex and shea butter
- Texture: Creamy micellar
Designed to soothe and treat sensitive, dry or eczema-prone skin, the latest face wash from Murad gently cleanses and boosts essential hydration whilst curbing any discomfort. A clinically-proven creamy-textured micellar cleanser, it uses a unique blend of advanced ingredients recognised to help treat and calm skin prone to extreme dryness and irritation. Infused with micellar cleansing peptides — which are 300 x more effective than traditional sulphate cleansing ingredients such as SLS — it's still free from any animal-derived materials. Fortified with skin-calming colloidal oat extract, which is rich in antioxidants and relieves itching and inflammation, it even helps support and improve the all-important skin barrier. A soothing and hydrating sugar complex and shea butter keep the skin moisturised and stop the complexion from feeling dry, stripped or tight.
Prada Augmented Skin Cleanser
20/28
Prada
Augmented Skin Cleanser
- Skin type: Suitable for all
- Benefits: Boosts radiance and encourages skin’s continual rejuvenation process
- Powered by: Adapto.gn Smart Technology, amino acids, glycerin and lactobacillus ferment
- Texture: Cream-to-foam
An arbiter of forward-thinking style since 1913, Prada, has always challenged conventions. So its debut into skincare, called Augmented Skin, reimagines existing definitions and expectations by empowering the skin’s inherent resilience to renew, reinforce itself and regenerate. The dual-function, cream-to-foam cleanser and make-up remover from the line, is powered by an exclusive Adapto.gn Smart Technology, derived from natural actives called adaptogens; a family of 15 rare plants that have existed for over 400 million years while withstanding extreme conditions. Supported with a potent blend of amino acids, glycerin and lactobacillus ferment, the 99 per cent biodegradable formula helps to refine texture, delivers a supple feel and boosts radiance. It is also infused with an airy, calming signature scent, created by master perfumer Daniela Andrier.
Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Cleanser
21/28
Grown Alchemist
Gentle Gel Cleanser
- Skin type: Sensitive skin
- Benefits: Lifts impurities, calms.
- Powered by: Rose petals, Aloe vera, Chamomile, Bergamot, Willow Bark.
Grown Alchemist's Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser is (as the name suggests) kind to sensitive skin, boasting a delicate blend of botanical extracts which allow the epidermis (the outer layer of skin) to breathe freely without stripping or disrupting the deeper levels. Cold-pressed rose petals (rich in polyphenols), which help to soothe and tone, are combined with chamomile, bergamot and willow bark to decongest pores and diffuse dark spots. A dose of aloe vera (packed with polysaccharides) soothes irritation, calms redness and visibly improves elasticity and radiance, too. The gel-to-foam formula cleanses and calms, has anti-ageing benefits and is suitable for all skin types.
Dr Idriss Soft Wash
22/28
Dr Idriss
Soft Wash
- Skin Type: Suitable for all, including sensitive
- Powered By: Poloxamer, glycerin, decyl glucoside, polyglyceryl
Dr. Shereene Idriss’ hotly anticipated, science-backed and dermatologist-led skincare range has finally launched in the UK. Famed for her viral myth-busting skincare lessons on social media, Idriss’ collection targets uneven skin-tone; formulated with gentle but highly-effective ingredients that get tough on sunscreen and grime. Having learned a few lessons along the way, I now never leave home without using an SPF. The downside to that, in having sensitive skin, would be the conflict in using a face wash that's powerful enough to get rid of SPF residue but mild enough not to cause my complexion to react and become inflamed. Dr Idriss’ soft wash is, in my experience, the perfect leveller: a pH-balanced jelly cleanser that didn’t strip and was kind to my sensitised skin. Recommended for night use only, unless your skin is particularly oily, it also features an ingredient called poloxamer, commonly found in contact-lens solution, so it won’t irritate the eyes.
Soho Skin Cream Cleanser
23/28
Soho Skin
Cream Cleanser
- Skin type: Suitable for all
- Benefits: Protects the skin barrier by keeping moisture locked in
- Powered by: Oat amino acids, prebiotics, glycolipids, squalane
A standout product from the peeps behind Soho House, this daily cleansing cream uses a unique combination of active ingredients that drive cellular energy and replenish essential healthy-skin functions. Vegan and silicone-free, it has been developed by one of the world’s leading cosmetic scientists and influenced by feedback from Soho House members. It's formulated using oat amino acids, which are rich in vitamins and lipids to help hydrate, protect and soothe irritated skin, and glycolipids, a gentle yet very effective sugar-based cleansing ingredient with emollient properties. Suitable for all skin-types, it also features prebiotics (known as food for the microbiome) to improve overall skin health and protect the skin barrier. Xylitol, a plant-derived sugar alcohol that produces hyaluronic acid, boosts hydration levels, and squalane, which deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin without leaving any greasy residue.
Bubble Skincare Fresh Start Gel Cleanser
24/28
Bubble
Skincare Fresh Start Gel Cleanser
- Skin Type: Suitable for all (including sensitive)
- Benefits: Deep cleans without drying the skin out and helps soothe irritation, puffiness and redness
- Powered by: Spearmint extract, caffeine, aloe leaf juice, red algae extract, lavender flower water and gluconolactone
- Texture: Gel-to-foam
Founded in 2020 with the intent of making high-performance grooming staples more accessible, all Bubble Skincare products retail for under £20. You shouldn’t, however, be put off by the brand’s wallet-friendly manifesto, as Bubble also truly delivers on the efficacy front. Its universal daily gel cleanser (which has also been rigorously tested on sensitive skin) has been formulated to wash away pore-clogging dirt and debris without drying the complexion out. Vegan-friendly and non-irritation, the gently-foaming face wash also soothes any discomfort while it cleans. Made with minimal ingredients (but the right ones), it's infused with refreshing spearmint extract, complexion-calming caffeine, and antioxidant-rich aloe leaf juice, to protect, comfort and moisturise.
Nivea Derma Skin Clear Gel Facial Cleanser
25/28
Nivea
Derma Skin Clear Gel Facial Cleanser
- Skin type: Blemish-prone
- Benefits: Removes excess oil, decongests pores and helps reduce inflammation and redness
- Powered by: Salicylic acid and niacinamide
Excess sebum builds up on the surface of our skin each and every day, clogging pores and encouraging the formation of blemishes, but Nivea’s new DERMA Skin Clear line has been designed to help you take back control. It’s hard to believe, but this is Nivea’s first-ever skincare range specifically targeting blemish-prone skin and it includes its most advanced face cleansing formulations to date. The foaming gel-textured face wash is powered with salicylic acid (BHA), a chemical exfoliator that penetrates deeply into the pores, cleans the sebaceous gland ducts from the inside, and frees them from congestion and impurities. The anti-inflammatory ingredient niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, removes excess sebum and offers relief to a compromised skin barrier, too. Studies show it clears pimples, oiliness and uneven skin texture in just 7 days when used as part of the DERMA Skin Clear daily grooming regimen.
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
26/28
Kiehl's
Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
- Skin type: All
- Benefits: Energises, awakens tired skin
- Powered By: Caffeine, menthol, vitamin e, orange and lemon extract
Invigoration is the key purpose of Kiehl’s Facial Fuel cleanser, so it’s been formulated with caffeine, menthol and vitamin E. As with the entire Facial Fuel range (which is a solid starting point for any comprehensive men's skincare routine), the cleanser is made to pep up tired-looking skin, smells divine, and also helps to prep skin a silky-smooth shave.
Simple Replenishing Cream Cleanser
27/28
Simple
Replenishing Cream Cleanser
- Skin type: Suitable for all, including sensitive
- Benefits: Boosts skin’s natural ceramide production and supports the skin barrier
- Powered by: Ceramide booster technology, hyaluronic acid and glycerin
As the #1 face care brand in the UK, with 60 plus years of skincare expertise, it’s safe to say Simple’s first-ever skin barrier care face wash is set to be a bit of a game changer. By using proprietary 11 per cent ceramide booster technology (rather than topical ceramides), the cleanser prompts the skin to produce more of its own natural ceramides, fixing the skin barrier from within from the very first wash. A transformative step in your daily grooming routine, it also features plant-derived glycerin, which locks moisture in and keeps the skin barrier fortified, and hyaluronic acid, which delivers instant hydration. The pH balanced cream-to-foam wash uses a sulphate-free blend of amino acid-derived cleansers that effectively remove oil, dirt and pollution without drying out your complexion, too.
Garnier Gentle Hydrating Deep Face Cleanser
28/28
Garnier
Gentle Hydrating Deep Face Cleanser
- Skin type: Suitable for all, particularly sensitive and blemish-prone
- Benefits: Maintains skin hydration and barrier integrity, minimises enlarged pores and irregular texture
- Powered by: White clay, ceramides and hyaluronic acid
- Texture: Cream-to-foam
This hypoallergenic, daily face wash is Garnier’s most sensitive-friendly rinse-off cleanser to date. It helps maintain skin hydration and barrier integrity, respects the complexion’s pH balance and stops skin from feeling dry, stripped or irritated and is Intensely hydrating. The vegan, cream-to-foam grooming solution has been formulated with natural-origin actives that purify, protect and hydrate. Kaolin-based soft white clay, ceramides and hyaluronic acid combine to remove excess oil, protect against impurities and make skin appear smoother and more youthful. Suitable for all skin types that suffer with some level of sensitivity, it is microbiome-friendly, helps minimise enlarged pores and irregular skin texture, whilst maintaining moisture balance, and is compatible for use with anti-acne treatment, isotretinoin.
What should you look for in a men's face wash?
Primarily, you should be looking for face washes that target your personal skin care needs. Some men find their skin on the dryer side, others on the oily side, and lots of specific skincare concerns (be it blemishes or irritated skin) can pop up on either end of the spectrum. Generally, it's a good idea to look for cleansers that boast hydrating ingredients (like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and non-comedogenic oils) as well as effective cleansing agents (dermatologically-tested acids are popular for many skin types), to ensure skin is cleansed yet nourished, rather than stripped.
What should men wash their face with?
While simple soap and water will certainly clean dirt from your face, it'll also seriously dry out your skin, which is why a specialised cleanser is always a better idea. Products like the ones we've tried and tested above all remove dirt, oil and other impurities without stripping natural moisture from the face. Using a face wash as opposed to just water, or just soap with water, can also help maintain healthy skin, preventing common issues like breakouts, blotchiness and dryness.
