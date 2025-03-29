The best face wash for men of every skin type (2025)

Looking for the best face wash for men? Fair enough. It is the bedrock on which the rest of your grooming arsenal will rest. Use all of the best men's moisturisers and best night creams for men that you want: they won't be doing their job half as well without a clean canvas to go on top of. Thankfully, most of our favourites are much more affordable than your average anti-ageing cream, meaning you can be liberal in your use of them — in the same way you might be with a deodorant.

The best cleansers will remedy a multitude of sins: they can exfoliate, hydrate, and even promote better skin health, all while doing their main purpose of cleaning and purifying the skin on your face. Crucially, they can be used every morning without stripping essential oils and giving you a big old crepey-looking mug.

Onwards for our expert Adrian Clark's tried and tested favourites, from cheap basics by Bulldog to charcoal-infused concoctions by Clinique.

What is GQ's best face wash for men?

Best vegan face wash : Horace Purifying Face Cleanser, £13 at horace.co

Horace Purifying Face Cleanser, £13 at horace.co Best face wash for dry/dehydrated skin : Eve Lom Foaming Cream Cleanser, £50 at lookfantastic.com

Eve Lom Foaming Cream Cleanser, £50 at lookfantastic.com Best budget-friendly face wash : Q+A Oat Milk Cream Cleanser, £7.50 at sephora.co.uk

Q+A Oat Milk Cream Cleanser, £7.50 at sephora.co.uk Best face wash for sensitive skin : Byoma Milky Moisture Cleanser, £13.99 at selfridges.com

Byoma Milky Moisture Cleanser, £13.99 at selfridges.com Best face wash for acne-prone skin : The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £11.99 at lookfantastic.com

The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £11.99 at lookfantastic.com Best face wash for oily skin : Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser, £21 at kiehls.co.uk

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser, £21 at kiehls.co.uk Best exfoliating face wash : Dr. Organic Skin Clear Deep Pore Cleansing Face Wash, £7 at hollandandbarrett.com

Dr. Organic Skin Clear Deep Pore Cleansing Face Wash, £7 at hollandandbarrett.com Best luxury face wash : Tom Ford Research Cleansing Concentrate, £75 at harrods.com

SKIP TO: What should you look for in a men's face wash? | What should men wash their face with? | How we test men's face washes | GQ's pick of the best grooming guides

Shot at GQ HQ by Josephine Judd

Clinique Charcoal Face Wash | Dr Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

How we test men's face washes

Before you go ahead and start spending money on all manner of tinctures in the hopes they'll cleanse your skin, you'll want to know that anything you actually do buy is worth the investment. Therefore, we've roped in some expertise to help guide us through the process and ensure we recommend only the very best. And who better than Adrian Clark, GQ's resident grooming supremo, who's spent over two decades testing and analysing a wide range of face products, including cleansers. Adrian has tested all of the suggested products above, meaning he's washed his face in everything from the high street to the high-end, and compared those results to value for money.

Which face wash is best for men? Shop our 2025 edit…