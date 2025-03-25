The Best Face Washes for Blackheads, According to a Dermatologist (2025)

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission

If you’re sick of squeezing, you need a face wash for blackheads. The right cleansers can do wonders for your skin depending on the ingredients and formulations. You just have to be picky about what you put on your face. Ahead, we break down the top face washes that target blackheads, freeing them of grime and oil, plus what ingredients to look out for, according to dermatologists.

Experts in This Article Caren Campbell board-certified dermatologist in Northern California

Best face washes for blackheads at a glance

The best face wash for blackheads, according to a dermatologist

Key ingredients:Benzoyl peroxide, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid

Format:Foaming cream

Dr. Campbell prefers face washes with 5 percent or less BPO, like the Cerave Acne Foaming Cream Cleaner, which contains 4 percent BPO. Other standout ingredients include niacinamide, which soothes the skin, hyaluronic acid, for added hydration, and ceramides, which help keep impurities out. All in all, it’s a gentle cleanser that’ll keep breakouts at bay on a budget.

Pros

Can be used daily

Gentle on sensitive skin

Also treats and heals

Moisturizing

Cons

Some reviewers say it doesn’t foam

Will bleach fabrics

Size:5 oz.

Key ingredients:Benzoyl peroxide

Format:Cream

Dr. Campbell’s own line of skin care solutions includes this cleanser formulated with 5 percent BPO to help unclog pores, cleanse skin, and keep grime from working its way in. Dr. Campbell recommends using it daily in the shower on affected areas and then to dry skin with white towels to keep the BPO from bleaching your favorite linens.

Pros

Can be used daily

Kills bacteria

5% benzoyl peroxide

Cons

Will bleach fabrics

Size:6.7 oz.

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid, enyzmes, exfoliating crystals

Format:Creamy scrub

This luxury face wash from Peter Thomas Roth exfoliates the skin while cleansing and unclogging even the darkest, dirtiest blackheads. Instead of BPO, it’s formulated with salicylic acid to dissolve the gunk that forms blemishes. It’s safe for all skin types, and doesn’t just de-clog pores, but refines them and smooths skin texture as well.

Pros

Exfoliating

Gentle on sensitive skin

Also treats and heals

Moisturizing

Contains salicylic acid

Cons

Expensive

Size: 2 oz.

Key ingredients: LHA (caproloyl salicylic acid), glycolic acid

Format:Gel

Another one of Dr. Campbell’s choices, this cleanser is a powerhouse at cleaning pores. It’s stacked with skin-saving ingredients including salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and glycerin, which work together to remove build-up without drying out the skin. It’s also a Climate Pledge Friendly approve product, meaning it meets sustainability requirements that helps support the planet.

Pros

Exfoliating

Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory

Eliminates dead skin cells

Sustainable

Contains salicylic acid

Cons

Some reviewers say it dries skin

Size:8 oz.

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid

Format:Gel

Some acne treatments are too tough to use everyday—this is not that scrub. Instead, this cleanser gently treats breakouts and blackheads while arming the skin against new breakouts. Stand-out ingredients include 2 percent salicylic acid and sorbitol, for hydration in drying conditions. The best part? It’s only $9.

Pros

Oil-free

Affordable

Exfoliating

Contains salicylic acid

Cons

Has a scent

Some reviewers say it dries out skin

Size:4.2 oz.

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid, zinc, allantoin

Format:Gel

Popular brand The Inkey List makes a blackhead-battling cleanser made with salicylic acid. It froths into a gentle foam that washes away blemishes, de-gunking pores while preventing new spots from popping up. For $11, it’s an affordable option that will get skin squeaky clean.

Pros

Clean ingredients

Soothes irritation

Contains salicylic acid

Cons

Reviewers say it has a thick consistency

Size:5 oz.

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid

Format:Scrub

In addition to its fan-favorite blackhead pore strips, Bioré also makes an super face scrub that penetrates pores to stave off blackheads and whiteheads. It also features a gentle exfoliator that sloughs away dead skin and dirt, leaving skin softer after one wash.

Pros

Gentle scrub

Has salicylic acid

Affordable

Cons

Scented

Some reviewers say the microbeads are sparse

Size:5 oz.

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid, lipo-hydroxy acid, glycerin

Format:Gel

Made by La Roche-Posay, the gel cleanser fights acne, blackheads, and blemishes using salicylic acid. There’s no pore-clogging oils, no harsh exfoliants, no drying ingredients—it’s powerful enough to wash away a day’s worth of impurities while leaving the skin protected again future breakouts.

Pros

Hydrating

Exfoliating

Oil- and fragrance-free

Has salicylic acid

Cons

Some reviewers say it’s not gentle enough for sensitive skin

Size:6.76 oz.

Best for oily skin and blackheads: Murad, Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser — $34.00

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid, green tea extract

Format:Gel

There’s not one, but two types of salicylic acid in this bad boy to stop acne in its tracks. It’s safe for oily to normal skin, lightly washing away grime and build-up while leaving the skin smooth, hydrated, and fresh. It’s clinically-tested and killer at banishing blackheads from deep within pores.

Pros

Dissolves excess oil

Gentle on sensitive skin

Also treats and heals

Has two types of salicylic acid

Cons

Has a scent

Size:6.72 oz.

Key ingredients: Prickly pear flower enzymes, wild-crafted juniper fruit, chlorella

Format:Liquid gel

Splurge on this dreamy cleanser, crafted with natural botanicals (including salicylic acid from white willow bark) to ban blackheads while nourishing skin. As for the other ingredients, there’s botanicals to fight blemishes (like prickly pear enzymes and citric acids), ingredients to balance oil (tapioca and yucca root), and ingredients to fight redness (like chlorella and honey).

Pros

Botanical ingredients

Soothes redness

Balances oil

Has salicylic acid from white willow bark

Cons

Expensive

Size:4.1 oz.

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid, pro-vitamin B5, arginine

Format:Gel

Get your pores back to normal with this clarifying cleanser from Paula’s Choice. The salicylic acid, or BHAs, dissolve dirt and gunk to refresh your pores and stave off future impurities from cropping up. There’s no fragrances, no parabens, or any other “bad” stuff—just the ingredients that’ll leave skin happy and clean.

Pros

Reduces redness

Soothing and calming

Has salicylic acid

Fragrance-free

Cons

Some reviewers say it may be too strong for sensitive skin

Size:6 oz.

Key ingredients:Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide

Type:Foaming

“For those with acne or oily skin who cannot tolerate a benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acidcleanser, I recommend theCeraVeFoamingCleanser, which is a great option to help eliminate excess oil without drying the skin out or leaving the skin feeling irritated,” says Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. “This cleanseralso contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help restore the skin barrier and hydrate the skin.”

Size:16 oz.

Pros:

It’s formulated with niacinamide to calm redness.

Comes in a large bottle for an affordable price

Supports skin barrier health

Cons:

May be too drying on certain skin types

Targets oil production, not blackheads, so you may need another treatment product to spot treat existing breakouts

Best salicylic acid face wash: Herbivore Aquarius BHA + Blue Tansy Clarifying Cleanser — $26.00

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid (willow bark BHA), zinc PCA, blue tansy

Format:Gel-to-foam

This salicylic acid wash does a whole lot more than just look pretty on your vanity (though it certainly does that, too). The gentle exfoliating cleanser offers effective blackhead removal with the help of willow bark BHA, a natural form of salicylic acid that clears clogged pores without causing irritation. It combines the active with zinc PCA, which balances oil production, and blue tansy, which also helps with oil production while also soothing redness (… and giving it its gorgeous blue tint).

Size:3.38 oz.

Pros:

Clears and clarifies pores

Treats current blackheads and prevents them from occurring in the future

Effectively removes makeup

Cons:

May be drying on some skin types

Best charcoal face wash: Fenty Skin, Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Intensive Pore + Blackhead Face Scrub with Volcanic Sand + Charcoal — $32.00

Key ingredients:Volcanic sand and silica, charcoal, salicylic acid

Format: Creamy scrub

Charcoal may not be one of derm’s top two ingredients for treating blackheads, but it still may deserve a spot in some people’s acne-prone skincare routine. “Activated charcoal has been treated with oxygen, which gives it the ability to act like a magnet for toxins and impurities,” Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in Washington, DC, previously told Well+Good. This scrub, from Fenty Beauty, combines charcoal with volcanic sand and silica to offer a pretty hefty physical exfoliation, and also includes salicylic acid to clear pores from the inside out.

Size:3.5 oz

Pros:

Offers physical and chemical exfoliation

Contains charcoal for extra detoxification

Has a whipped texture makes for a great sensory experience

Cons:

May be too harsh for sensitive skin types

Ingredients to look for in a face wash for blackheads

Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco, says there are two main ingredients to look out for in a face wash for blackheads. Both benzoyl peroxide (BPO) and salicylic acid are used in many of the best face wash formulations for fighting acne and preventing breakouts. “Salicylic acid gets a lot of air play,” says Dr. Campbell. “I prefer benzoyl peroxide at lower percentages—five percent or less—and creamy formulations.”

Because many acne-fighting ingredients tend to be drying, it can be helpful to get them in cleanser form. The short contact time on your skin (you do, after all, wash your cleanser off after a few seconds) will help prevent irritation from whatever skin-clearing formulas you may be using.

1. Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that acts as a deep cleaner and gentle exfoliant. Its small molecular size allows it to penetrate your pores and break down dirt, oil, and bacteria that may be clogging them and causing blackheads.

“Salicylic acid is a BHA that that crystalizes to a small enough size, allowing it to settle down within our pores to clean them from the inside out thereby preventing the accumulation of dead skin cells, debris, and oil—which, [when present], provide the perfect environment for pimples to live,” says board-certified dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, who’s best known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” and names salicylic acid as her favorite ingredient for treating blackheads. “It’s a chemical peel acid, so it helps to exfoliate the skin and even helps to speed the lightening brown spots that may have been created from previous acne breakouts.”

2. Benzoyl peroxide

While salicylic acid tackles the dirt and grime that causes blackheads, benzoyl peroxide targets the inflammation that comes along with them. According to Dr. Lee, it’s an antibacterial ingredient that works by killing the Propionibacterium acnes (or “p.acnes” for short) bacteria that causes breakouts.

One thing to keep in mind: Benzoyl peroxide can cause bleaching (if you’ve used it before, you may have noticed stains on your towels), and while this is less likely to happen with a cleanser than has a lower concentration of the ingredient than a leave-on treatment, you’ll want to handle with care—especially around your eyebrows and hairline.

Ingredients to avoid in a face wash for blackheads

Avoid using anything heavy or oily that can build up over time and get stuck in your face. “Anything you put on your face that is not ‘non-comedogenic’ has the potential to clog pores,” says Dr. Campbell. “The term ‘comedogenic’ means ‘pore clogging,’ so you want to look for products that have been studied and shown not to clog pores.” Look for products devoid of potential pore-cloggers like coconut oil, lanolin, and SLS, among others (you can find a more exhaustive list here).

What type of cleanser is best for blackheads?

Generally speaking, gel and foaming cleansers tend to be best for blackheads, because they have higher levels of surfactants in them than their creamy and oil-based counterparts. These cleansing agents help to whisk away dirt and oil, allowing for a deeper clean. If you like the feel of physical exfoliation, scrubs are great—just be sure to opt for a gentle one that won’t disrupt your skin barrier.