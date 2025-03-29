The Best Face Washes for Men, According to Dermatologists (2025)

Photo-Illustration: The Strategist; Photos: Retailers

When it comes to face washes for men and women, the majority of dermatologists say that there’s not much difference to be had — skin is skin, after all, and will benefit from the same ingredients and formulations no matter who it belongs to. There are, however, a few factors that men should keep in mind when choosing a face wash, says Dr. Hope Mitchell of Mitchell Dermatology. “The primary differences are skin composition, lifestyle factors, and even fragrance preferences. Men’s skin tends to be thicker and oilier due to higher testosterone levels, which can result in larger pores and an increased risk of acne,” she says. As a result, face washes for men frequently include ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to combat excess oil and prevent breakouts. Cleansers marketed toward men may also contain more stimulating scents or sensations, such as a minty tingle.

Ultimately, men should choose a cleanser that is appropriate for their skin type and addresses any specific skin concerns. Below, we’ve rounded up 13 dermatologist-recommended face washes, with options for all types of skin.

Best face wash for men overall

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser $13 $15 now 13% off $13 Whether you’re a guy who’s new to skin care and feeling overwhelmed or an old pro with a 12-step routine locked down, it’s pretty much impossible to go wrong with Cetaphil’s dermatologist-beloved daily facial cleanser. It’s an ultragentle, soap-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic formula that removes dirt and oil without stripping the skin or causing irritation. Its budget-friendly price point and fuss-free bottle design make it a universal option that would fit “pretty much everyone,” according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Carmen Castilla. “It’s a basic cleanser that’s good for essentially all skin types and can be used on a daily basis without causing problems,” Castilla says. “If you’re looking for a cleanser and you’re not really sure what to get, this is what I’d recommend.” $13 at Amazon Buy $14 at Target Buy

Best face washes for men with oily skin

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser $18 now 17% off $15 Face washes that foam up are the best at removing oil, as they are able to loosen impurities and impart a deeper clean. Seven different dermatologists I spoke to all recommended CeraVe’s Foaming Facial Cleanser for oily skin types. “The formula has three essential ceramides to cleanse the skin without stripping it in the process,” says board-certified dermatopathologistDr. Gretchen Frieling. Ceramides also help skin rebuild and repair the protective barrier, she explains, making it more resilient against future damage and signs of aging. $15 at Amazon Buy $17 at Walmart Buy

Best face washes for men with acne-prone skin

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash With 10 Percent Benzoyl Peroxide $10 $10 Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Wallace Nozile recommends PanOxyl’s benzoyl-peroxide-infused face washes to his male patients who are prone to acne or razor bumps due to shaving. “Benzoyl peroxide helps to combat the bacteria that cause breakouts and acne, which tends to take advantage whenever there are nicks in the skin from shaving,” Nozile explains, adding that he suggests using it immediately post-shave. (Just keep in mind that, as with any benzoyl peroxide product, you’ll want to apply it carefully since the ingredient can bleach or discolor towels and other fabrics.) $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Walmart Buy

Best face washes for men with combination skin

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser $16 $20 now 19% off $16 This CeraVe cleanser starts out as a cream and turns into a foam as you continue to lather, which is a “best-of-both worlds scenario” for combination skin, according to both Nozile and Mitchell. “It effectively cleans the skin without leaving it feeling tight or dry” since it contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and amino acids that help maintain theskin’s natural barrierand lock in moisture, says Mitchell. Nozile adds that it’s highly effective in washing away sunscreen and other tough-to-remove impurities as well. $16 at Amazon Buy $14 at Walmart Buy

Neutrogena Skin Balancing Purifying Gel Cleanser $9 $9 This balancing gel-based cleanser from Neutrogena is specifically formulated for combination skin and contains polyhydroxy acid, or PHA, a gentle exfoliant that

“helps to unclog pores while evening the skin’s texture and tone,” explainsDr. Caroline Robinson, the founder of Tone Dermatology. While all skin types can benefit from PHA, she says, combination skin responds to it exceptionally well because it’s “both an exfoliant and a humectant, so it leaves the skin balanced and never stripped.” $9 at Amazon Buy

Best face washes for men with dry skin

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser $18 now 17% off $15 Our pick for the best face wash for dry skin, CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser has a stamp of approval from six dermatologists we spoke to. Its creamy consistency “will leave dry skin feeling nourished and hydrated,” says board-certified dermatologistDr. Marisa Garshick, who likes that’s it’s also non-foaming, because foaming cleansers are more likely to strip the skin. Garshick adds that the formula contains hyaluronic acid to boost moisture as well as ceramides to help maintain the skin barrier. According to Mitchell, it’s also fragrance-free with no harsh ingredients, “so it cleanses without causing irritation, making it an excellent choice for daily use.” $15 at Amazon Buy $17 at Dermstore Buy

PCA Skin Creamy Cleanser $40 $40 Emilio Quezada-Ibañez, the other half of Dewy Dudes, uses this PCA Skin cleanser as the first step in a double cleanse to “remove impurities left behind by oil and various pollutants.” Quezada-Ibañez, who has skin on the dry and sensitive side, claims it was the first thing he used that “felt like it was doing its damn job while not stripping too much moisture from my skin.” That’s because of its creamy texture and soothing formula packed with aloe vera, yucca-schidigera extract, and essential oils, which “help improve my overall glow,” Quezada-Ibañez says. He recommends slathering it on with an upward circular motion and gently wiping it off with a tissue. $40 at Amazon Buy $40 at Nordstrom Buy

Best face washes for men with sensitive skin

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash $28 $28 Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen has noticed that her male patients enjoy “feeling that their skin is squeaky clean. They want a cleanser that really takes everything off.” However, cleansers that are more stripping or drying may cause additional irritation, especially since many men are already exfoliating their skin more often by shaving. For this reason, Shokeen recommends Kiehl’s Facial Fuel face wash, which she says will still deliver a deep clean while remaining gentle and non-dehydrating. The gel-based formula, which is suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin, contains caffeine to brighten and energize, vitamin E to fight against free radicals, and menthol to impart that fresh-faced tingle. $28 at Amazon Buy $28 at Ulta Beauty Buy

Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash $6 $7 now 14% off $6 For men with especially sensitive skin, Shokeen suggests this face wash from Nivea’s men’s line. It’s formulated without alcohol or dyes, and instead includes soothing chamomile and witch hazel extracts to gently cleanse without drying the skin. It’s also a great choice for men with thick or coarse facial hair who are more prone to irritation and razor bumps, Shokeen says. $6 at Amazon Buy $8 at Walmart Buy

