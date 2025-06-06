The Best Hair Styling Products for Men to Nail Whatever Look You're Going For (2025)

The best hair styling products for men make our morning routines quick, effective, and uneventful—like in the movies. (We're aiming for that classic “smear some product between your palms, run it through your hair, tweak one or two things in the mirror, and get out the door” scene.) This kind of effortless, leading man-caliber grooming style doesn’t happen by accident, for sure, but you don’t exactly need a director to achieve it, either. It all comes down to using the right products for your hair and the look you’re going for.

When you finally find the best styling products for your hair, everything just clicks. Switching from to cream from fiber, for example, you might find you’re able to get that touch of natural movement you’ve always wanted. Graduating from gel to wax could be your short hair’s answer to more texture and volume. And then, of course, there are various levels of hold and shine available within each category.

Whether you’re searching for the most capable product to support your day-to-day style or something specific to help you conquer a bold new look, we’ve been busy testing the latest and greatest to help you find it. Below, you’ll find our top selections across a range of categories, so peruse at your leisure and get ready for your close-up.

Pomade



With its “wet” shine, pomade is your go-to product for classic slicked-back looks, whether you’re looking to control a tidy fade or recreate rowdy 1950s greaser style. Pomade’s strength can range quite a bit, so pick one with a hold that makes the most sense for your style.

Hair Gel



For many of us (especially if you grew up in the 90s), gel was the gateway to hair styling products. It’s the default product for freezing technical looks in time—and pinning down stubborn strands. Offering the highest hold of the lot, gel does its best work on short to medium hair.

Fiber

Fiber is great at texturizing, and it’s especially well suited for short hair that’s on the thicker side. Manageable and forgiving to apply, you’ll get a high hold—usually with a matte finish, although shiny fibers exist—and a touch of pliability to make adjustments on the go.

Cream



For hair around medium length, hair cream is a refreshing alternative to pomade or fiber when you want to ease up control without relinquishing all law and order. (It can also come in handy for coercing wayward hairs and preventing frizz in longer styles.)

Curl Cream

Similar to a leave-in conditioner that infuses your hair with a boost of nutrients and hydration, curl cream locks in moisture to give curls and waves long-lasting definition and shine. Curl creams offer various combinations of different proteins, oils, and extracts, so pick the formulation that best fits your hair type.

Paste



When in doubt, it’s hard to go wrong with paste. In addition to enhancing texture and definition, paste offers excellent pliability, allowing you to form your style with ease and then make adjustments as you go about your day—and your night. For short and even thinning hair, paste provides a lightweight, long-lasting lift.

Hairspray



Hairspray is more of a secondary product, but a styling essential nonetheless. Typically used to finish a look you’ve styled with another product (pomade, for instance), hairspray locks your hair in place with medium to high hold. It’s also great at protecting carefully styled hair from heat and humidity, so keep some on hand for summer.

Wax



Similar to fiber, wax is great for adding texture. It’s got a slightly shiner finish, and also has a moisturizing quality, so you’ll get a little extra volume to go with that all-day hold. This means that wax works particularly well for short hair up to around an inch long (although it can also be used to finish longer styles).

Mousse



Like a great boxer, mousse’s strength is in its power-to-weight ratio. Lighter than gel or cream, this versatile styler packs a powerful three-punch combo, adding volume, lift, and hold. Mousse is on the table for all hair types, whether your hair is straight, textured, wavy, or curly; it’s also a great pick for thin, fine, or flat hair.

Clay



Clay is similar in texture to cream or fiber, but it sports a grippier hold. That means less flexibility to rework your style throughout the day, but also the assurance that everything will stay right where you left it. Use it to punch up a short cut when you’d prefer a more natural look than gel.