The Best Hair Styling Products for Men to Nail Whatever Look You're Going For (2025)

Table of Contents
Pomade Hair Pomade Hair Pomade Hair Gel Motocycle Flexible Gel Men’s Hair Styling Gel Fiber Fibre Paste Hair Fiber Cream Coastal Creme Pomade Headlock Molding Cream Curl Cream Wave Enhancing Air-Dry Cream Daily Hair Lotion Styler Paste Proper Molding Paste NIGHT.RIDER Hairspray Freeze Hairspray Bedroom Hair Flexible Texturising Hairspray Wax Sun Wax Pomade Hair Wax Mousse Aloe Vera Hair Mousse Better Roots Growth Support Styling Foam Clay Clay Bryce Harper Hair Clay References

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, we may receive compensation from retailers and/or from purchases of products through these links.

The best hair styling products for men make our morning routines quick, effective, and uneventful—like in the movies. (We're aiming for that classic “smear some product between your palms, run it through your hair, tweak one or two things in the mirror, and get out the door” scene.) This kind of effortless, leading man-caliber grooming style doesn’t happen by accident, for sure, but you don’t exactly need a director to achieve it, either. It all comes down to using the right products for your hair and the look you’re going for.

When you finally find the best styling products for your hair, everything just clicks. Switching from to cream from fiber, for example, you might find you’re able to get that touch of natural movement you’ve always wanted. Graduating from gel to wax could be your short hair’s answer to more texture and volume. And then, of course, there are various levels of hold and shine available within each category.

Whether you’re searching for the most capable product to support your day-to-day style or something specific to help you conquer a bold new look, we’ve been busy testing the latest and greatest to help you find it. Below, you’ll find our top selections across a range of categories, so peruse at your leisure and get ready for your close-up.

Looking for Something Specific?

  • Pomade
  • Hair Gel
  • Fiber
  • Cream
  • Curl Cream
  • Paste
  • Hairspray
  • Wax
  • Mousse
  • Clay

    • Pomade

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Malin+Goetz

    Hair Pomade

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Pete & Pedro

    Hair Pomade

    With its “wet” shine, pomade is your go-to product for classic slicked-back looks, whether you’re looking to control a tidy fade or recreate rowdy 1950s greaser style. Pomade’s strength can range quite a bit, so pick one with a hold that makes the most sense for your style.

    Hair Gel

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    R+Co

    Motocycle Flexible Gel

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Giovanni

    Men’s Hair Styling Gel

    For many of us (especially if you grew up in the 90s), gel was the gateway to hair styling products. It’s the default product for freezing technical looks in time—and pinning down stubborn strands. Offering the highest hold of the lot, gel does its best work on short to medium hair.

    Fiber

    Fiber is great at texturizing, and it’s especially well suited for short hair that’s on the thicker side. Manageable and forgiving to apply, you’ll get a high hold—usually with a matte finish, although shiny fibers exist—and a touch of pliability to make adjustments on the go.

    Cream

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Church California

    Coastal Creme Pomade

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Billy Jealousy

    Headlock Molding Cream

    For hair around medium length, hair cream is a refreshing alternative to pomade or fiber when you want to ease up control without relinquishing all law and order. (It can also come in handy for coercing wayward hairs and preventing frizz in longer styles.)

    Curl Cream

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    IGK

    Wave Enhancing Air-Dry Cream

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    See Also
    The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024

    Bevel

    Daily Hair Lotion Styler

    Similar to a leave-in conditioner that infuses your hair with a boost of nutrients and hydration, curl cream locks in moisture to give curls and waves long-lasting definition and shine. Curl creams offer various combinations of different proteins, oils, and extracts, so pick the formulation that best fits your hair type.

    Paste

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    R+Co

    Proper Molding Paste

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Kevin Murphy

    NIGHT.RIDER

    When in doubt, it’s hard to go wrong with paste. In addition to enhancing texture and definition, paste offers excellent pliability, allowing you to form your style with ease and then make adjustments as you go about your day—and your night. For short and even thinning hair, paste provides a lightweight, long-lasting lift.

    Hairspray

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Pete & Pedro

    Freeze Hairspray

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Kevin Murphy

    Bedroom Hair Flexible Texturising Hairspray

    Hairspray is more of a secondary product, but a styling essential nonetheless. Typically used to finish a look you’ve styled with another product (pomade, for instance), hairspray locks your hair in place with medium to high hold. It’s also great at protecting carefully styled hair from heat and humidity, so keep some on hand for summer.

    Wax

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Church California

    Sun Wax Pomade

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Sachajuan

    Hair Wax

    Similar to fiber, wax is great for adding texture. It’s got a slightly shiner finish, and also has a moisturizing quality, so you’ll get a little extra volume to go with that all-day hold. This means that wax works particularly well for short hair up to around an inch long (although it can also be used to finish longer styles).

    Mousse

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Rahua

    Aloe Vera Hair Mousse

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Evolvh

    Better Roots Growth Support Styling Foam

    Like a great boxer, mousse’s strength is in its power-to-weight ratio. Lighter than gel or cream, this versatile styler packs a powerful three-punch combo, adding volume, lift, and hold. Mousse is on the table for all hair types, whether your hair is straight, textured, wavy, or curly; it’s also a great pick for thin, fine, or flat hair.

    Clay

    • Dean Statmann

    • Dean Statmann

    Uppercut

    Clay

    Blind Barber

    Bryce Harper Hair Clay

    Clay is similar in texture to cream or fiber, but it sports a grippier hold. That means less flexibility to rework your style throughout the day, but also the assurance that everything will stay right where you left it. Use it to punch up a short cut when you’d prefer a more natural look than gel.

    The Best Hair Styling Products for Men to Nail Whatever Look You're Going For (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    The 10 Best Dermarollers For Your Skin In – Simply Dressing
    The 7 best derma rollers for microneedling, with dermatologists’ tips
    I Tried This At-Home Micro-Needling System—Now, My Favorite Concealers Are Collecting Dust
    Latest Posts
    These Derma Rollers Are Just As Good As Microneedling
    The 9 Best Derma Rollers for Your Skin, According to Experts -  Anna Avaliani MD - Cosmetic & Laser Surgery  
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Edwin Metz

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5394

    Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

    Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Edwin Metz

    Birthday: 1997-04-16

    Address: 51593 Leanne Light, Kuphalmouth, DE 50012-5183

    Phone: +639107620957

    Job: Corporate Banking Technician

    Hobby: Reading, scrapbook, role-playing games, Fishing, Fishing, Scuba diving, Beekeeping

    Introduction: My name is Edwin Metz, I am a fair, energetic, helpful, brave, outstanding, nice, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.