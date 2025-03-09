The Best Hearing Aids of 2025: Expert Reviewed (2025)

Need help?
The Best Hearing Aids of 2025: Expert Reviewed
Written by
14 Sources Cited
Updated onFeb. 10, 2025
Medically reviewed by Brian Murray, H.I.S.
Key Takeaways
- Jabra Enhance offers the best over-the-counter hearing aids on the market, based on our testing. We were impressed with its high-quality audio, easily customized settings, Bluetooth-connected app, and audiology team support for premium members.
- We regularly test hearing aids to stay current on the newest technology and the best options available.
- When shopping for hearing aids, some of the most important features to consider are your degree of hearing loss, Bluetooth capabilities, feedback suppression, and style.
1,000+ Hours of Research
20 Brands Considered
25 Experts Consulted
Table of Contents
Your hearing affects every area of your life, whether you’re enjoying a dinner out with friends or just sitting at home watching a favorite show. When you experience hearing loss, you may feel like you’re missing out on conversations, struggling to connect with your friends and family, or just feeling less confident overall.
However, most people with hearing loss wait up to 10 years before getting the life-changing hearing support they need by trying hearing aids. The latest technology makes hearing aids smaller and more versatile while connecting you to phone calls, podcasts, and TV shows without missing a beat. Even better? Many are available without a prescription.
Learn more about the best hearing aids here:
Our best hearing aids of 2025
- Jabra Enhance: Best Overall
- Audien: Most Affordable
- Eargo: Best Invisible Fit
- Audicus: Best for Post-Purchase Care
- Phonak: Best Prescription
- Signia: Most Natural Sound
A quick look at our best hearing aid brands
Best hearing aids of 2025
Best Overall: Jabra
Jabra Enhance
- Cost per pair: $995-$1,995
- Hearing aid style: Receiver-in-canal, mini receiver-in-ear, in the ear
- For mild to moderate hearing loss
Pros
-
Exceptional sound quality for OTC devices
-
Great battery life
-
Technical support by Jabra audiologists
Cons
-
One of the more expensive OTC options
-
Extra support costs and an additional $200
Why Jabra is the best overall
The Jabra Enhance line is our best overall because of the high quality of these over-the-counter hearing aids and their exceptional customer service. If you purchase Jabra’s premium package, you’ll receive ongoing support from Jabra’s specialized audiology team. Plus, these hearing aids include extra features typically only found in much more expensive options while still maintaining a competitive price.
Jabra features:
- Bluetooth capabilities: Yes, streaming with iOS on all models, some models include hands-free calling and streaming with Android.
- How to adjust: Remote, phone app, or buttons on hearing aid
- Warranty and trial period: Jabra Enhance offers a 100-day risk-free trial one to three-year manufacturer’s warranty
Our experience with Jabra
Jabra Enhance gives customers full access to its audiology care team to support them throughout the hearing aid selection and buying process. As a Jabra Enhance customer, you’ll get personalized, professional expertise—without needing to go into an audiology office or hearing center—for a low price. Since few OTC hearing aid companies have an audiology care team on staff for consultations, this extra support adds significant value to Jabra’s devices.
When buying a Jabra Enhance hearing aid, you’ll receive an online hearing screening and a pre-purchase video consultation with a member of the audiology care team. You can also pair Jabra devices with a smartphone app to adjust your settings or volume from your phone.
Jabra’s premium package
If you choose Jabra’s premium package, which costs $200 when buying a pair of Jabra hearing aids, the brand’s audiology team will provide you with remote support to help you set up the app and adjust your hearing aids. The premium package includes further consultations for up to three years if you need adjustments. If you choose to skip the premium package, your hearing aids will arrive programmed for your hearing loss profile, but you won’t receive the brand’s ongoing audiology support.
Jabra Enhance models
Jabra’s rechargeable Enhance Select 50R hearing aids cost $995 or $1,995 with the premium package. Both options are about 40% less than the $3,000 average cost of similar high-tech aids purchased at an audiology clinic. Jabra’s rechargeable Enhance Select 300 aids cost $1,495 ($1,695 with the premium package), and the company offers financing options for a more manageable monthly fee.
Jabra Enhance also offers a newer rechargeable model called the Enhance Select 500. At $1,795 per pair or $1,995 when you add on the premium package, the Enhance Select 500 is Jabra’s most expensive option. But it’s also the smallest and most discreet device they offer. Additionally, the Select 500 includes the company’s newest technology, including Bluetooth LE and Auracast streaming.
Jabra says the Select 500 provides greater depth of sound than the 300, better speech understanding in noisy settings, and minimal disruption from repetitive background sounds (like dishes clattering or dogs barking).
The last offering in the Jabra Enhance line is a prescription hearing aid called the Pro 20, which is only available through Costco Hearing. The Pro 20 comes in different device styles, including a receiver-in-ear device, a behind-the-ear device, and a completely-in-the-canal device.
For a high-quality OTC hearing aid, Jabra Enhance Select is, hands-down, our favorite option. Learn more in our Jabra hearing aid review.
Most Affordable: Audien
Audien Atom Pro 2
- Cost per pair: $99-$689
- Hearing aid style: In-the-ear, behind-the-ear
- For mild to moderate hearing loss
- Cost per pair: $99-$689
- Hearing aid style: In-the-ear, behind-the-ear
- For mild to moderate hearing loss
Pros
-
Simplified setup process
-
Comes with a portable charging case
-
Several earbud styles for a comfortable fit
Cons
-
Making adjustments can be difficult
-
Few customization options
Why Audien are the most affordable hearing aids
Yes, the Audien Atom Pro 2 is only $289 a pair, among the least expensive hearing aids on the market, but the real reason it made our list is because the devices are still high quality. While the Atom Pro 2 aids lack the frills of more expensive devices, they include the essential features we prioritize, like background noise reduction.
Audien features:
- Bluetooth capabilities: Yes, streaming is compatible with any Bluetooth device. All models include hands-free calling.
- How to adjust: Turning the screw on hearing aid, tapping hearing aid, or using buttons on hearing aid, depending on model.
- Warranty and trial period: Audien offers a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, an unlimited warranty for customers enrolled in the protection plan, and a 45-day trial period.
Our experience with Audien
Combining a low price point and key features, Audien Atom Pro 2 includes features typical of more expensive options, like enhanced feedback cancellation and advanced sound processing. The Atom Pro 2 is small, fitting directly in the canal (ITC) of your ear, with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 24 hours after a four to six-hour charge. The devices also include a wireless charging case to charge them on the go. Audien’s updated sound processing technology is a definite draw, reducing feedback and whistling.
While we are impressed with Audien’s pricing and customer support, its hearing aids aren’t for those looking for advanced functionality or features. Audien doesn’t offer audiology support or remote adjustments, so you’ll need to adjust your device or troubleshoot issues on your own. However, their support page offers articles and videos to fix the most common problems. Additionally, Audien’s hearing aids are not customizable for your specific hearing needs, and there is no smartphone app, which all of the brand’s competitors offer.
Audien’s protection plan
You can add Audien’s unlimited protection plan to their hearing aids, which, for $4 a month, covers broken, lost, and damaged devices. This warranty will give you a replacement pair of Atom Pro 2 hearing aids for $34.
Audien models
Audien offers three main affordable hearing aid models: the Atom series, starting at $99/pair; the Atom 2 series, starting at $189/pair; and the Ion series, starting at $489/pair. The Atom and Atom 2 series are both in-the-ear devices, while the Ion series is a more powerful, behind-the-ear hearing aid.
While the Audien Atom is a great value, it’s not our top recommendation for this brand, as adjusting this $99 hearing aid requires using a screwdriver on the device directly, and its sound quality is less impressive than the Atom 2 series. Of the brand’s in-the-ear devices, the $289 Atom Pro 2 is our favorite, as its background noise cancelation is worth the extra cost.
Audien’s Ion series slides it into a different price range, as these behind-the-ear devices start at $489, but if you want Bluetooth or a smartphone app, you’ll need to upgrade to the Ion Pro, which costs $689. While these devices offer better features and are more powerful hearing aids, they’re not the same value for the price as the Atom Pro 2.
In summary, if you’re looking for more basic hearing aids and are comfortable tweaking your devices with some online instruction, the Audien Atom Pro 2 is our recommendation for a high-quality solution. You can learn more in our Audien review.
Best Invisible Fit: Eargo
Eargo 7
- Cost per pair: $799–$2,699
- Hearing aid style: Completely-in-canal
- For mild to moderate hearing loss
Pros
-
Lifetime remote support included
-
Advanced technology for better sound clarity
-
Patented design for a comfortable fit
Cons
-
Only CIC and earbud models available
-
May not work for all ear shapes and sizes
Why Eargo has the best invisible hearing aids
Eargo is known for its discreet hearing aids, which are small, rechargeable devices that fit completely in your ear canal, making them almost invisible. Not only are they easily hidden in the ear, but users in Eargo’s verified customer reviews often report that they forgot they were even there. But Eargo really earned our recommendation by perfecting its CIC design, with flexible fibers that eliminate the “plugged up” feeling users often experience with in-canal hearing aids.
Eargo features:
- Bluetooth capabilities: All Eargo models offer Bluetooth connectivity or Bluetooth streaming. Compatible with both iOS 12.0+ and Android 7.0+
- How to adjust: Remote, phone app, or by tapping your ear
- Warranty and trial period: Eargo offers a one-year warranty on the Eargo 6, Eargo SE, and LINK by Eargo, and a two-year warranty on the Eargo 7. All warranties include unlimited repairs and a one-time replacement. Eargo also provides a 45-day trial period.
Our experience with Eargo
The Eargo 7 is the brand’s newest version of its flagship model. It offers the brand’s most advanced features, including improved Sound Adjust+ with Clarity Mode, automatically adjusting the devices to your surroundings. We love this feature as it gives you more clarity regardless of where you are or how many sounds compete for your attention.
Additionally, Eargo devices have a unique design, with the hearing aid domes shaped more like petals than silicone caps. This design tends to fit better than most other hearing aids, allowing for a more natural hearing experience with noise reduction and feedback cancellation, plus a more comfortable fit.
Eargo hearing aids can be used right out of the box. You can make adjustments through the smartphone app, or the company’s hearing professionals can help you program your devices remotely.
Eargo Support
Eargo devices come with a personal hearing professional who will help you choose the right option for your needs and get your new hearing aids set up properly. They also offer lifetime telecare and customer support. While most Eargo hearing aids come with a one-year warranty, the Eargo 7 comes with a longer two-year warranty.
Eargo Models
Eargo has three invisible hearing aid models, and all of their devices use a discreet, in-canal design. While the Eargo 7 is their most advanced, and most expensive model, costing $2,699 for the pair, the two newest models, the Eargo SE and LINK by Eargo, are more affordable. The nearly invisible Eargo SE retails for $1,699 and has four customizable hearing settings, keeping the brand’s hallmark features, like the comfortable self-fitting design, in a more budget-friendly model. The least expensive, LINK by Eargo costs only $799 per pair while featuring an earbud-style and Bluetooth 5.3 streaming.
The company also offers affordable financing options, with a hearing aid costing as little as $47 a month.
Eargo’s comfortable fit, ongoing support, and extra features make it one of our favorite brands. You can learn more in our Eargo review.
Best for Post-Purchase Care: Audicus
Audicus
- Cost per pair: $1,398–$1,998
- Hearing aid style: Receiver-in-canal, Completely-in-canal
- For mild to moderately severe hearing loss
Pros
-
All of the Audicus RIC models include Bluetooth
-
Hearing aids are custom-programmed by audiologists
-
Lifetime audiology support
Cons
-
Premier support only available in the Spirit 2 and Omni 2
-
CIC model doesn’t include Bluetooth
Why Audicus has the best post-purchase care
Audicus offers high-quality hearing aids, but the brand’s real draw is the customer support it provides before, during, and after you purchase your device. From an online healing aid simulator to free lifetime audiology support with next business day appointments, Audicus sets itself apart with exceptional customer care. The company’s flexible payment plans also make its hearing aids accessible to a wide range of budgets.
Audicus features:
- Bluetooth capabilities: Yes, audio streaming from up to two Bluetooth devices (not available for the Mini)
- How to adjust: Remote, phone app, buttons on hearing aid, remote control, and mail-in options
- Warranty and trial period: Audicus provides a two-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 100-day risk-free trial. Customers enrolled in the membership plan can also receive an unlimited warranty throughout their membership.
Our experience with Audicus
Audicus hearing aids are pricier than many of our other recommendations, but the company does an excellent job supporting customers throughout their hearing aid journey. The brand offers an online hearing test or the option to upload your results. It also includes a hearing aid simulator, giving users a peek at what their devices offer before they buy. Their audiologists custom-program your hearing aids so you can use them right away.
Additionally, Audicus hearing aids come with lifetime audiology support that promises next-day appointments so you can get the help you need quickly.
Audicus Premier support
Audicus Premier is a leasing model that includes new hearing aids every 18 months, accessories, insurance, and dedicated support for a one-time setup fee and monthly subscription. Only available for the Spirit 2 and Omni 2 models, Audicus Premier requires a one-time setup fee and monthly fee, though the pricing depends on your hearing aid model. The Spirit 2 and the Omni 2 require a one-time setup fee of $249 plus a monthly fee of $99 for the Spirit 2 and $119 for the Omni 2.
Audicus models
All of the hearing aids Audicus offers are water resistant and include noise reduction, options to customize your device, and directional microphones to better amplify your hearing. Since all these features are standard, choosing the right one for you comes down to style and price. Here are the four Audicus options:
- Spirit 2: RIC-style with telecoil, rechargeable or disposable battery options, Bluetooth compatibility, and upgraded features. Designed to fit most everyday experiences, the Spirit 2 starts at $1,648/pair and includes the brand’s Smart Sound optimization which automatically switches its programs in different environments.
- Omni 2: RIC-style with telecoil, rechargeable or disposable battery options, Bluetooth compatibility, upgraded features, and Speech Finder technology. The Omni 2 starts at $1,898/pair and is made to work in even the noisiest and most challenging environments. It includes all of the brand’s proprietary technology, including Speech-in-Noise performance, which automatically tracks your conversation partner’s voice, even in a noisy environment.
- Wave 2: RIC-style with rechargeable or disposable battery options, universal Bluetooth compatibility, automatic noise reduction, and customization from the app. At $1,398/pair, this is Audicus’s least expensive model while also being small and full of features. The Wave 2 is best for those who live and work in quieter environments or with less severe hearing loss.
- Mini 2: CIC-style, rechargeable battery only, without telecoil or Bluetooth. The Mini 2 is the most expensive, and most discreet Audicus device, costing $2,498/pair. Best for those with mild hearing loss, this device offers more basic features, but a small, hidden design.
If you’re willing to spend a little more on a high-quality hearing aid with exceptional customer support and free audiology appointments, we feel Audicus is the best option for you.
Best Prescription: Phonak
Phonak’s Audéo
- Cost per pair: $2,600–$6,500
- Hearing aid style: Behind-the-ear, receiver-in-canal
- For mild to severe hearing loss
Pros
-
Wide variety of hearing aid models
-
Advanced technology features like SpeechSensor and AutoSense
-
Bluetooth streaming from any device
Cons
-
Expensive
-
No upfront pricing
-
Prescription required
Why Phonak is the best prescription
Phonak offers 15 different hearing aid models, ensuring you can find an option that meets your needs. Plus, Phonak’s prescription hearing aids have exceptional technology, like the ability to instantly separate speech from background noise, an expanded listening range, and de-noising for complex group conversations. But Phonak’s most impressive feature? Every audiologist our team consulted had positive feedback for Phonak.
Phonak features:
- Bluetooth capabilities: Yes, mobile devices supporting Bluetooth, Hands-Free Profile (HFP), and Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) should work with your Phonak hearing aids.
- How to adjust: Local fitting included with purchase
- Warranty and trial period: Dependent on retailer
Our experience with Phonak
Phonak’s Audéo line features some of the brand’s latest technology, like the DEEPSONIC AI chip that helps users prioritize sleep over noise, or the SpeechSensor algorithm that figures out which direction your main speech signal comes from and adjusts quickly, reducing your listening effort. If you’re in an empty restaurant that suddenly gets busy and the noise around you increases, your Phonak hearing aids will sense the new noise level and make the necessary adjustments with little to no interruption to your hearing ability. You don’t have to press any buttons or pull out your phone.
Phonak Support
Since Phonak is a prescription hearing aid brand, your product support will depend on where you purchased your devices. Phonak does offer a one-year, limited international warranty that covers any manufacturing or material defects in your device.
Phonak Models
Phonak hearing aids come in three different designs: behind-the-ear (BTE), receiver-in-canal (RIC), and in-the-ear (ITE). Each of these designs includes the brand’s impressive features and smart technology. However, determining which model is right for you will depend on your specific hearing needs and preferences.
Here are the Phonak models:
- Behind-the-ear: Phonak’s BTE models include the Naida Lumity, the Sky Lumity, the Naida Paradise, and the Naida Link Marvel.
- Receiver-in-canal: The RIC models in Phonak’s line include the Audeo Sphere Infinio, Audeo R Infinio, the Audeo Lumity, the CROS Lumity, Life Lumity, Audeo Fit, and CROS Paradise
- In-the-ear: The Phonak ITE models include the Virto Paradise and the Lyric
Phonak hearing aids allow you to stream from any Bluetooth device. You can even stream from two devices at the same time, and answer or decline calls with a simple tap of your hearing aid. With hands-free calling, the microphones in the hearing aid double as a phone microphone, so your phone can be in another room, and the person on the other end will still be able to hear you. Phonak hearing aids feature Roger wireless technology, and the Phonak TV Connector allows you to stream television sound directly into your hearing aids.
While Phonak hearing aids offer a variety of features and work for mild to profound hearing loss, they are pricey at $2,600–$6,500 per pair. But if you’re ready for a prescription hearing aid that does an excellent job of restoring your hearing in any environment, Phonak is hard to beat.
Learn more in our Phonak hearing aid review.
Most Natural Sound: Signia
Signia
- Cost per pair: $1,998–$3,998
- Hearing aid style: Completely-in-canal
- For mild to severe hearing loss
Pros
-
Signia’s app uses AI integration to adjust settings in real time
-
Offers devices in every style so you can find the best option
-
Cutting edge technology
Cons
-
Most devices require professional fitting
-
Expensive
Why Signia has the most natural sound
Signia’s proprietary Xperience technology delivers natural sound processing using acoustic-motion sensors, providing an authentic sound experience. The Signia sensors detect when you’re moving and adjust their processing, recognizing that you hear differently when walking than when you’re sitting.
Signia’s devices are also adept at filtering out background noise and allow you to hear a more authentic version of your own voice. These are features we feel are underrated in hearing aids but make a real difference in your everyday life.
Signia features:
- Bluetooth capabilities: No
- How to adjust: Phone app, remote, or in-person
- Warranty and trial period: 2-year warranty on electric components
Our experience with Signia
We are impressed with the Signia Silk Charge&Go IX, which are completely-in-canal (CIC) rechargeable hearing aids. These small devices combine an invisible fit with a customized hearing experience. The Silk Charge&Go IX is the only Signia hearing aid that sits completely in your ear canal without requiring an in-person fitting. Instead, it uses soft silicone Click Sleeves—these are flexible silicon sleeves that attach to the end of your hearing aids to help position them in your ear canal and provide better acoustics. The sleeves come in different sizes based on the size of your ear canal and the type of your hearing loss. The Silk Charge&Go IX has 48 channels and six customizable programs, giving you plenty of choices to find the right one for your needs.
Signia support
The Signia app allows you to connect with your hearing care professional remotely through your smartphone. You can message your hearing care professional directly or arrange a virtual appointment where you can chat with them via a video call and they can remotely adjust your settings in the call for real-time feedback on what’s working and what’s not.
Additionally, the Signia app also includes the Signia Assistant, an artificial intelligence program that learns your preferences and adjusts your hearing aids to ensure they consistently meet your needs.
Signia models
Signia offers a wide range of hearing aid types and styles to support hearing concerns. Their most popular styles are the BTE Pure Charge&Go and the Silk Charge&Go, which don’t require a custom fitting. Signia also includes custom-mold devices like the Signia Insio, and an earbud-style device called the Signia Active. Signia is very technologically focused, releasing a new processing chip and operating system every two years, on average.
Signia’s devices are pricey, but competitive among prescription hearing aids, ranging from around $1,000 to $5,000 per pair, depending on your chosen style.
Learn more in our Signia hearing aid review.
Why trust Aging in Place
We’ve spent the last four years living and breathing hearing aids. In our research, we’ve:
- Studied 18 brands that make hearing aids
- Surveyed hundreds of hearing aid users
- Tested rechargeable hearing aid models
- Interviewed 5 hearing instrument specialists, 20 audiologists, and tens of real hearing aid users
- Read thousands of verified customer reviews
Read more abouthow we review hearing aids.
Other brands we tested
We’ve tested over a dozen hearing aids, and the selections above represent the best of the best. However, there are many other brands on the market, and some are still great options, while others are not worth your time or money.
Honorable mentions
Have a friend who raves about their hearing aids but couldn’t find them on our list? Here are the hearing aids we still think are worth considering and why:
- Go Hearing: At $199–$499 per pair, Go Hearing OTC hearing aids made it onto our honorable mentions list for their long battery life and budget-friendly pricing. Go Hearing’s discreet ITE model, the Go Prime, has a battery life of 30 hours and a wireless case capable of fully charging your hearing aids up to six times before requiring its own charge, making it a good strong option for those who are frequently on-the-go.
- Otofonix: Otofonix offers OTC hearing aids from $199–$795 per pair. To get desirable features, like rechargeable batteries and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless adjustments, you’ll want to choose the brand’s more expensive options. While Otofonix’s pricing is competitive, it only offers one BTE style across all six models, while brands like MDHearing offer more versatility at a similar price range.
- Rexton: Rexton’s prescription hearing aids are sold at Costco or through your audiologist, and start at $1,599 per pair. The brand offers all hearing aid styles and 14 different models, with a wide selection of rechargeable devices treating mild to profound hearing loss. While most Rexton hearing aids adapt to your environment to enhance sound and clarify speech, other brands offer more advanced software with similar pricing.
- Unitron: Unitron’s prescription hearing aids are made by the same manufacturer that produces the well-known Phonak hearing aids included in our top picks, Sonova. We like the brand’s varied styles, including RIC, BTE, and ITE options with Bluetooth and rechargeable batteries and a price range of $2,000–$6,000, depending on the model. However, even though Unitron and Phonak devices are similar, Phonak has more accessories and their advanced noise-canceling technology is superior to Unitron.
Buyer beware
Whether you spend $200 or $2000, hearing aids are an investment, and the last thing you need are devices you can’t trust. In our continuous research, we’ve found two brands that get a lot of buzz, but we wouldn’t waste our money on. Here are the hearing aids we don’t recommend:
- Nano: Nano makes rechargeable OTC hearing aids costing $297–$597 per pair. Their devices come in BTE and CIC styles. Only one of Nano’s hearing aids, the Sigma+ ($597), offers Bluetooth connectivity to an app so you can adjust the devices using your phone. While Nano’s prices are lower than most, there’s a reason they’re not on our preferred list: Nano has been sued over false advertising and misleading business practices for “implying its products are approved by the FDA when they are not” and unlawfully marketing its products for children. You can learn more about Nano in Vermont’s Attorney General 2023 press release.
- Nebroo: We were intrigued by Nebroo when we saw their ads popping up everywhere, but when we looked into the brand, we found they lack transparency, and their business practices are. Nebroo is a new company that appears to have just gotten started in March of 2024, and it offers limited information about its products. Additionally, their privacy policy raises concerns about data sharing and marketing tactics, and we’ve heard directly from consumers stating they were unable to return their Nebroo devices. The brand’s limited details and confusing options confirmed that we don’t feel confident in buying their products.
The jury’s still out
We research and test new hearing aids regularly so we can give you all the information you need to make the right choice when buying an over-the-counter or prescription device. We’re currently testing these hearing aids:
- HP
- Linner
- Lucid
- Orka
- Sony
- Zepp Clarity
Can I use Apple AirPods as hearing aids?
While we appreciate the added hearing support and protection provided by Apple’s latest update to the AirPod Pro 2, we don’t feel the devices can replace a hearing aid. Here’s what they can do now, and where they fall short.
The AirPod Pro 2 hearing aid update
In October 2024, Apple rolled out a new update for the AirPod Pro 2, adding a section where users can find three new ways to use their AirPods for hearing support. Under Hearing Health Features, Apple now includes a hearing test, hearing assistance, and hearing protection options. Here’s how they work:
- Hearing test: The AirPod Pro 2 hearing test requires you to find the right domes to fit your ear so it forms a complete seal to provide noise cancellation. Then, you’ll need to answer some:basic questions before completing the audio exam. It plays tones at different volumes and frequencies, and ours was complete within 10 minutes. Your results show the dBHL hearing loss in each ear, and how much hearing loss you have based on the number. You can then turn on Media Assist and allow those test results to adjust your AirPods when you make calls or listen to music, books, or podcasts.
- Hearing assist/Media assist: Apple’s hearing assist features require you to either take their test or upload a professional audiogram before using. It has a default setting, but you can also go into the adjustments section to customize your settings for balance, tone, conversation boost, or other features. One thing we like about this feature is the ability to select different profiles, so if you and a partner both use one set of AirPods, you can shift between hearing assistance profiles.
- Hearing protection: The hearing protection mode allows you to turn on Loud Sound Reduction, reducing your exposure to noisy environments around you while your AirPods are in either Transparency or Adaptive modes. It also includes a headphone safety feature where you can set the decibel level of your AirPods so you don’t unknowingly damage your ears. The decibel level is automatically set to 85 when you turn on this feature, and you can access the number of times you played music over the recommended limit in the past 7 days.
Where AirPods fall short
Part of the appeal of using AirPods to support your hearing is their ability to reduce some of the stigma associated with visible signs of hearing loss, as the devices are used by all ages to stream music, podcasts, and phone calls. Additionally, AirPods’ technology works seamlessly with other Apple devices. However, AirPods cannot provide the nuanced hearing support included with most hearing aids, and our tester didn’t feel they were secure enough to stay in while she was exercising or making big movements. Lastly, the AirPods simply are not comfortable enough for all-day wear.
In summary, while we don’t recommend Apple AirPods as a replacement for hearing aids, we do like them as an option to those who could benefit from hearing support but are reluctant to use a hearing device.
Over-the-counter hearing aids
In October 2022, the FDA established a new category of hearing aids, OTC hearing aids. As a result, consumers can now purchase certain hearing aids directly from pharmacies, stores, and online retailers—with no doctor visit or prescription required.
This has paved the way for more retailers to enter the hearing aid market, which should drive the price down, making them affordable and shortening the wait time before people decide to treat their hearing loss.
Understanding hearing loss
Hearing loss is measured in two main ways: degrees and types. Your degree of hearing loss refers to the amount or severity of hearing loss you have, while your type of hearing loss refers to the types of sounds you have problems hearing.
Degrees of hearing loss
Your degree of hearing loss can impact the style of hearing aid that suits your needs. The CDC outlines four levels, or degrees, of hearing loss based on how loud sounds must be for you to hear and understand them.
- Mild (26 dB to 40 dB): Those with mild hearing loss may struggle with softer sounds, such as consonants like “s,” “f,” “t,” and “th,” as well as certain vowels like “i.”
- Moderate (41 dB to 55 dB): Moderate hearing loss causes you to be unable to hear most speech at a normal level, and sounds like “n,” “e,” and “u” are harder to hear.
- Severe (56 dB to 90 dB): Those with severe hearing loss can only hear some loud sounds and are unable to hear speech at all.
- Profound (91+ dB): Profound hearing loss means you are only able to hear extremely loud sounds.
Common types of hearing loss
Your type of hearing loss also impacts which device will best support your hearing. According to the CDC, these are the most common types of hearing loss:
- High frequency: High-frequency hearing loss means you have trouble hearing sounds in the 2,000–8,000 hertz (Hz) range, which are often used in speech (most people with age-related hearing loss have problems hearing high frequencies). Women’s and children’s voices often fall in this range.
- Low frequency: Low-frequency hearing loss is difficulty hearing sound frequencies of 2,000 Hz or lower. Men’s voices tend to fall in this range.
- Sensorineural: Sensorineural is the most common type of age-related hearing loss resulting from damage to the inner ear’s auditory nerve or hair cells.
- Conductive: Conducive hearing loss is caused by a problem with sound traveling through the outer or middle ear.
- Mixed: A combination of sensorineural and conductive hearing loss
New to hearing aids?
Hearing aids improve your hearing by magnifying sound frequencies entering the ear, so you can hear those sounds louder and clearer. They come in different styles, but all have a piece designed to fit snugly in your ear canal. You can learn more about hearing loss and hearing aids here:
Types of hearing aids
The six main types of hearing aids—behind-the-ear, receiver-in-canal, in-the-ear, in-the-canal, completely-in-canal, and invisible-in-canal— have pros and cons. The right one for you depends on your degree of hearing loss and the types of features you want to prioritize:
- More severe levels of hearing loss require greater amplification and a larger receiver, which may not fit in the ear canal. Severe or profound hearing loss could limit you to a BTE hearing aid.
- Advanced technology usually means more microchips or sensors, which require space. Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calling are considered advanced technology features and are more common in RIC or BTE models because the microchip can sit in the casing behind the ear.
- Directional microphones don’t work well on CIC hearing aids because the microphone can only point outside the ear canal. Therefore, hearing aids that help you focus on a conversation partner are more likely to be ITE, RIC, and BTE styles.
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|Severe hearing loss
|X
|X
|X
|Moderate hearing loss
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Mild hearing loss
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|More advanced technology
|X
|X
|X
|Directional microphones
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Discreet
|X
|X
|X
|Easier for mobility concerns
|X
|Brands with these hearing aids
|Phonak
|Jabra Enhance, Phonak, Audicus
|Audien
|Signia, Phonak
|Eargo, Signia, Audicus
|Phonak
|Severe hearing loss
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|X
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|X
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|X
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|Moderate hearing loss
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|X
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|X
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|X
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|X
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|X
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|X
|Mild hearing loss
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|X
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|X
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|X
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|X
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|X
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|X
|More advanced technology
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|X
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|X
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|X
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|Directional microphones
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|X
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|X
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|X
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|X
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|Discreet
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|X
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|X
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|X
|Easier for mobility concerns
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|X
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|Brands with these hearing aids
|Behind-the-ear (BTE)
|Phonak
|Receiver-in-canal (RIC)
|Jabra Enhance, Phonak, Audicus
|In-the-ear (ITE)
|Audien
|In-the-canal (ITC)
|Signia, Phonak
|Completely-in-canal (CIC)
|Eargo, Signia, Audicus
|Invisible-in-canal (IIC)
|Phonak
Video: Types of hearing aids
Want to learn more about the different types of hearing aids and how they look? Check out this video from one of our medical reviewers, Dr. Brad Ingrao, Au.D., as he explains each type of hearing aid, how they work, and how they look in the ear.
How to buy hearing aids
Whether you need over-the-counter or prescription hearing aids, the process has become easier and more accessible in the past few years. Now, there are several ways to have your hearing tested, and finding the right device for your needs is a much easier process. Here’s how to match the best hearing aids with your requirements and preferences.
Visit a hearing clinic
If you need prescription hearing aids, you’ll probably want to visit a hearing care clinic for an in-person consultation and hearing exam by an audiologist or hearing instrument specialist. While an audiologist can diagnose your hearing loss and fit your hearing aids, a hearing instrument specialist can assist with fitting or programming your hearing aids.
Purchase prescription hearing aids through a discount network
If a hearing care clinic isn’t nearby or accessible, you can also purchase prescription hearing aids from a discount network, such as Yes Hearing. When you purchase through a discount network, you’ll be connected with an audiologist in your area for further care, and Yes Hearing will send the audiologist to you.
Larger retail stores, such as Costco, also sell hearing aids. Many of the users we surveyed used Kirkland hearing aids from Costco. The next most popular brand in our survey was Eargo.
Understanding prescription hearing aid abbreviations
Hearing aid brands often have their own naming conventions, but these are some commonly used hearing aid abbreviations and their meanings:
- D = Disposable battery
- R = Rechargeable battery
- T = Telecoil
- S = Standard receiver (for mild hearing loss)
- M = Moderate receiver (for moderate hearing loss)
- P = Power receiver (for severe hearing loss)
- UP = Ultra Power receiver (for profound hearing loss)
Buying OTC hearing aids online
Buying OTC hearing aids online can simplify the process, allowing you to get the hearing support you need without requiring multiple visits to a hearing center for fittings, programming, or other hearing aid adjustments. However, it’s important to know that buying hearing aids online isn’t for everyone.
If you’ve noticed your ability to hear is declining or you recently developed tinnitus or another condition affecting your hearing, you’ll want to meet with a medical professional first to rule out any other conditions, such as diabetes, osteoporosis, or meningitis. Buying hearing aids without discussing with your doctor may allow an underlying medical problem to persist.
Also, getting the right hearing aid for your needs will depend on the type and severity of hearing loss you’re experiencing. A hearing clinic can better screen and program your devices to ensure you’re getting the most out of them.
In-person vs. online hearing screenings
We recommend an in-person test if you’ve never spoken with a medical professional about hearing loss. In-person hearing screenings are much more detailed than online ones because they include a physical exam of the ear and several tests to measure your ability to hear and understand various frequencies of speech and sound. Some OTC hearing aid companies, such as Jabra Enhance and Audicus, have an audiology team to interpret audiograms and program hearing aids, but others don’t.
If you aren’t sure what type of hearing aid you need, an audiologist or hearing aid specialist can guide you to the right choice for your specific hearing challenges.
Buying OTC hearing aids
Many stores that carry health devices also sell OTC hearing aids, like Best Buy, CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart. You can also purchase hearing aids online. Some OTC hearing aid manufacturers provide virtual consultations with an audiologist for personalized recommendations and adjustments along with your purchase.
Hearing aid features to consider
Hearing aid technology is constantly changing and evolving. These are some of the important features worth considering when purchasing a hearing aid:
Video: How do hearing aids work?
In this short video, Dr. Brad Ingrao, Au.D., explains the technical aspects of hearing aids that allow them to help you hear.
What to expect when you first get hearing aids
Most new hearing aid users need to go through an adjustment period before they’re comfortable with the new devices. Here’s what you might experience as you get used to wearing hearing aids:
- Sound sensitivity: If you’ve experienced hearing loss for a while without treatment, it will most likely take your ears some time to warm up to your hearing aids and become used to new sounds you suddenly hear again..
- Tinnitus: An increased awareness in sounds can cause some to experience a temporary increase in tinnitus when they first start wearing hearing aids.
- Difficulty understanding speech: Even if your hearing loss is relatively recent, it will typically take some time to adjust to the different sounds and accents amplified by your new hearing aids.
- Discomfort: Some people have to get used to wearing devices in their ears, and may find their new hearing aids uncomfortable at first.
How to care for your hearing aids
Properly maintaining your hearing aids can help with their battery life and overall function. Hearing aids should be cleaned regularly by following the manufacturer’s instructions. Ear wax and fluids, including ear drainage, can damage your hearing aids or let bacteria build up in your ear if not removed. Protect your hearing aids from moisture (especially if your devices are not water-resistant) and high temperatures. We recommend removing your hearing aids when using hair products so they don’t affect your devices. Regarding battery life, change disposable hearing aid batteries as soon as they die and turn off your devices whenever they are not in use.
To ensure your hearing aids function properly and last a long time, you’ll want to:
- Regularly clean the wax filters with a soft-bristled brush.
- Maintain a comfortable fit by Inspecting and replacing ear domes as needed.
- Remove dirt and moisture by wiping down your hearing aids daily with a soft, dry cloth.
- Remove hearing aids before showering, bathing, or swimming.
- Replace disposable batteries quickly.
- Avoid using harsh chemicals to clean your hearing aids.
Frequently Asked Questions
-
-
There are five main types of hearing aids:
- Completely-in-canal (CIC): The smallest type, CIC devices sit completely within the ear canal, with a tiny string that hangs outside your ear so you can remove them easily.
- In-the-canal (ITC): These devices also sit in the ear canal, but are larger and a bit more visible than CICs.
- Behind-the-ear (BTE): BTE devices have an earmold that rests behind your ear, with a plastic tube that hooks over your ear and runs into your ear canal to transmit amplified sound.
- Receiver-in-canal (RIC): RIC devices, also known as receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) or mini behind-the-ear (mBTE), sit behind the ear like the BTE type, but are often smaller and less visible.
- In-the-ear (ITE): ITE devices sit completely within the ear like the CIC, but are larger, making them easier to handle but more visible.
-
-
Crackling, or static noise in your hearing aids, usually signals that your devices need maintenance—the battery may be low, or there could be a buildup of moisture, earwax, or dirt in your hearing aid. When you hear a crackling, first try repositioning your hearing aids. If that doesn’t work, flush your ear canal with an earwax remover and clean your hearing aids thoroughly. If the problem persists, visit a hearing clinic or contact your device manufacturer for assistance.
-
-
Even the most advanced hearing aids will not completely restore your hearing to its previous level. Instead, hearing aids are designed to maximize your hearing potential, especially in challenging listening situations.
Although they are an excellent tool to help retrain your brain to interpret sounds and filter others out, hearing aids can’t completely restore your hearing.
-
-
Hearing aids either use a rechargeable battery that comes with the hearing aid or a standard disposable battery. If the hearing aids use disposable batteries, note the size. In general, standard hearing aid batteries come in four sizes: 10, 13, 312, and 675. You can purchase hearing aid batteries at pharmacies, retail stores, or directly from the hearing aid company.
Most rechargeable batteries are unique to the hearing aid. If you need a new rechargeable battery or charger, buy it directly from your hearing aid company.
-
-
You can have hearing loss in one or both ears. But most people have hearing loss in both ears. If you are in this category, experts recommend that you wear bilateral hearing aids—one in your left ear and one in your right ear.
Your brain receives signals from both ears, so it’s easier to process the noise into sound if it gets information from both ears. However, many hearing aids can be programmed separately to accommodate the loss in each ear.
-
-
Adjusting to your new hearing aids takes time. For some people, getting used to wearing hearing aids happens within a few days. For others, an adjustment period may take a few months. Often, the time it takes to acclimate to your new devices depends on how long you’ve had untreated hearing loss.
In general, you should notice a difference right away. If you’re having problems, contact the hearing center or online retailer that sold you the hearing aids. They can provide tips and guidance to help with the fit and improve your hearing aid experience.
-
-
Adjusting to hearing aids takes patience. The transition can take a few days to several months, so give yourself time to adapt and visit your hearing care professional for adjustments as needed. It’s important to remember that hearing aids aren’t able to restore your hearing to its original state but to enhance it. Hearing professionals advise users to wear their hearing aids as often as possible and in different settings to help their brain readjust to the sounds it was missing.
If you find the adjustment period challenging, schedule a follow-up with your hearing specialist. They can tweak your device settings or suggest a different style that better suits your needs. Remember, even a minor adjustment to your hearing aids can significantly affect comfort and performance.
-
-
The best hearing aids are those customized to your specific hearing loss, lifestyle, and preferences. Consulting with a hearing care professional, like an audiologist, is crucial to assess your hearing and recommend suitable options within your budget.
Consider your daily environment, occupation, and desired features. The right hearing aid should fit comfortably enough to wear all day. Ultimately, the best hearing aid is one you’re willing to wear consistently, enhancing your daily life without discomfort.
-
-
On average, hearing aids last about three to seven years. How well you maintain your hearing aids will impact their lifespan, but it also depends on their construction and how much wear and tear they experience from being worn each day.
