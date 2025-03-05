The best hydrating lip balms for cold winter months (2025)

Your lips need special care in the cold winter air

We're in the bad part of winter: The holidays are behind us, and now it's a seemingly never-ending march throughfrigid temperaturesand arctic wind chills while we all collectively count the days until spring.During this type of weather, your lips often bear the brunt of the harsh conditions. Cold air, windand indoor heating can strip away moisture, leaving your pout dry, cracked and uncomfortable. But fear not! Hydrating lip balms are here to rescue your lips from their winter woes, keeping them soft and smooth all season long. Whether you’re braving the outdoors or cozying up indoors, the right lip balm can make all the difference in maintaining your lip health and appearance.

Why do we prioritize lip care during the winter months? Our lips are naturally more susceptible to dryness because they lack oil glands, making them unable to produce their own moisture. This makes them vulnerable to the dehydrating effects of cold weather and indoor heating. Regularly applying a nourishing lip balm protects against these elements and provides essential hydration and nutrients to keep your lips supple and resilient. Plus, with so many delicious flavors and textures available, caring for your lips can be a delightful and indulgent part of your daily routine —especially during winter, when we could all use a little self care.

Shop this article: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

So, if you're looking for a new lip balm, check out our picks on the list below for options that deeply moisturize and protect to keep your lips luscious and healthy throughout the chilly months.

If you need a hydrating lip balm for winter, try these recommended picks

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This ultra-soft lip butter from Summer Fridays features shea and murumuru seed butters that soothe and condition parched lips. Its vegan waxes provide a smooth, non-greasy shine all day, perfect for on-the-go moisture or a nourishing overnight mask.

Shop Now

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

Powered by Korean skincare, LANEIGE’s Lip Glowy Balm is a lightweight, moisture-rich balm enriched with shea and murumuru seed butters. It offers nourishing hydration and a glossy finish, making it great for daily use.

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

Aquaphor’s Lip Repair Ointment is a fragrance-free, paraben-free balm that delivers long-lasting moisture with vitamins, shea butter and chamomile essence —ideal for sensitive skin. Prevent dryness and soothe chapped lips with this reliable staple for winter lip care.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Jack Black’s Intense Therapy Lip Balm provides SPF 25 protection while combating windburn thanks to ingredients like vitamin E, green tea and natural emollients that soothe and hydrate dry, irritated lips to keep them protected and soft all winter.

Lancôme Lip Idôle Squalane

This luxurious lip balm from Lancôme is infused with 12% squalane for instant shine and up to 24 hours of hydration. Made with shea butter, jojoba oil and ceramides, it smooths vertical lip lines and enhances moisture barriers.

Shop Now

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm

Fresh’s Sugar Lip Balm offers 24-hour hydration with sugar from beet root and cane. Available in clear or tinted options, it features plant-based fruit oils and upcycled cranberry seed oil, providing smooth, protected lips with a touch of color.

Shop Now

OlehenriksenPout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment

Olehenriksen’s Pout Preserve combines peptides and kokum butter to plump and hydrate lips while smoothing fine lines. Enhanced with cloudberry oil, this vegan, gluten-free balm delivers intense moisture and a touch of shine, packaged sustainably for eco-conscious users.

Shop Now

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm

Mario Badescu’s Moisturizing Lip Balm blends coconut oil and shea butter to soften and nourish dry lips. Its delicate rose fragrance and ultra-nourishing formula make it a top choice for maintaining soft, smooth lips during the winter months.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm B5

This hydrating lip balm from La Roche-Posay is enriched with shea butter and vitamin B5 to repair and soothe dry, cracked lips. Fragrance-free and lightweight, it provides instant and long-lasting moisture, perfect for sensitive and extremely dry lips.

Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.

Check out our Daily Deals for the best products at the best prices and sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter full of shopping inspo and sales.