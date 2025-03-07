The Best Hydrating Skincare Routine for Men | Biotherm (2025)

Hydrated skin looks healthy and youthful, no matter what age you are. You can immediately improve the appearance of your skin with hydrating skincare products.

Keep reading to learn how to hydrate your skin, prevent signs of aging, combat signs of aging, and build a skincare routine that works.

Men’s Skincare Tips

Whether you’re struggling with dry skin, signs of aging, or feel your skin is looking dull and tired, read these tips to fix your skincare issues.

How to hydrate your skin

Unlike most other skincare products that require consistent use to see results, you can use moisturizers and see instant hydration results.

Skin hydration starts with a healthy lifestyle and avoiding environmental factors that dry out your skin:

Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol Eat healthy foods rich in vitamins and nutrients Drink lots of water every day Stay covered up in cold climates Avoid standing too close to heaters or furnaces

While making positive changes to your lifestyle to prevent dry skin, you can also add hydrating ingredients to your skincare routine.

For example, ceramides are the perfect moisturizing ingredient in your skincare products. They are fat cells that naturally occur in your skin and its purpose is to retain moisture. By adding more ceramide-based products in your skincare routine, you’ll boost hydration.

Our Aquapower Advanced Gel is a face moisturizer for men that contains both natural-origin ceramides and our soothing Biotech Plankton™ to hydrate skin and boost radiance.

How to prevent signs of aging

As you get older, your skin loses its natural ability to regenerate and heal itself – leading to signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, sagginess, and dullness.

Starting from age 30, you should invest in anti-aging skincare products to not only reduce the signs of aging that have appeared already, but also prevent wrinkles and fine lines from forming.

Again, lifestyle is a major factor in improving skin quality and preventing aging. You should always:

Limit smoking and drinking Eat healthy foods and exercise regularly Avoid getting sun damage Reduce stress

Adding products to your skincare routine with anti-aging actives will also ensure you have youthful-looking skin for longer.

For example, pro-xylane is an anti-aging skincare ingredient that improves skin elasticity and firmness by promoting higher levels of proteoglycans.

Algae extract is another anti-aging powerhouse ingredient that is rich in antioxidants and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Biotherm’s Force Supreme Cream is a multi-correcting and anti-aging cream for men that contains both of these anti-aging ingredients – pro-xylane and algae extract.

How to combat signs of fatigue

Fatigue shows up as dullness and sagginess in the skin. By using products that promote hydration and elasticity, your skin will look more refreshed and awake.

Biotherm’s Aquapower Advanced Gel re-energizes skin and fortifies the skin barrier, leaving skin looking softer and fresher. After a self-assessment for 4 weeks, 85% of men agree that their skin feels comfortable and refreshed after using this moisturizing gel.

The eye area can look especially fatigued with dark circles and eye bags. To reduce eye bags and improve dark circles, use a refreshing eye gel such as the Aquapower Eye Gel for instant cool relief. It’s formulated with caffeine and Biotech Plankton™ to combat signs of fatigue.

And of course, make sure that you’re living a healthy lifestyle and getting enough sleep every night to prevent fatigue in the first place.

Morning Skincare Routine for Men

Now that you’ve learned about the best ingredients for improving your skin as a man, let’s learn about the optimal skincare routine for the morning.

Step 1. Cleanse your skin with a gentle, purifying cleanser to remove impurities.

Step 2. Follow up with an anti-aging serum for men to prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

Step 3. Moisturize your skin with a face cream or gel moisturizer, depending on your skin type.

Add an eye gel to wake up your eye area and reduce eye bags.

Step 4. Add this face sunscreen which is a Biotech Plankton™ enriched formula and protects your skin from sun damage.

Follow this routine every morning consistently and you’ll reveal healthy, youthful skin.

Evening Skincare Routine for Men

Your skincare routine can be slightly different in the evening. Since your skin has time to soak up stronger ingredients and more hydration while you sleep, you can use more intensive products at night.

Step 1. Cleanse your skin with a gentle cleanser again to freshen skin. You can also exfoliate skin a few times per week to remove dry flakes.

Step 2. Follow up with an anti-wrinkle treatment to prevent aging skin or improve existing signs of aging.

Step 3. If you’re over 30, use a rich anti-aging night cream for ultra hydration overnight so you can wake up with supple skin and stay youthful longer. Otherwise, for oily skin types, use this lightweight Aquapower Advanced Gel.

Step 4. A few times a week, treat your skin to a purifying face mask for men for faster skin care improvements.

And that’s it! Follow these skincare tips for men and these two morning and evening skincare routines and you’ll be turning heads with your great skin in no time.