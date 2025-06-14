The Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors (2025)

I'm the queen of putting on my makeup in weird places on a time crunch. Whether in a passenger seat, on a plane, or in a tent at a festival, I’ve done a full glam in minutes. I even taught a class to my WIRED colleagues on how to get ready in a hurry. I am, for better or for worse, that girl.

So it makes sense that I would test the ultimate in It Girl innovation. I'm talking about lighted makeup mirrors, including my favorite—the Fancii Taylor ($46). These mirrors shine a light on your face so you can see it from all angles (and in some cases, they have magnification that will show you every single pore, whether or not you want to see it). You'll be able to use the power of Seeing Correctly to ensure a flawless finish, whether you're going with heavy contour or a smoky cut crease like it's 2016 again, or you simply want to make sure your overlined lips aren't too obvious.

Updated March 2025: We’ve added two new makeup mirrors, the Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio and the Impressions Vanity Touch Pro, and updated pricing and ensured accuracy throughout.