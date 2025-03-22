The Best Lip Balms With SPF (2025)

suncare
By Tembe Denton-Hurst, a writer at the Strategist covering beauty and books. She joined the site in 2020. Previously, she wrote about beauty and culture for Nylon and Elle.
Photo-Illustration: The Strategist; Photos: Retailers
In the past few years I’ve become ritualistic about my sunscreen. I never go a day without it, slathering it on after my moisturizer whether I’m heading out to an event (rare) or spending the day in front of my laptop (always). I never think about applying sunscreen to my lips though. It doesn’t occur to me to protect them from UV rays, but it’s just as important, if not more so. Lips are particularly vulnerable to UV damage because the skin is thinner and more delicate there. Beyond the obvious pain of a sunburn, UV damage on the lips can cause a whole host of issues, from triggering cold sores to risking skin cancer.
The good news: protecting your lips from the sun is pretty straightforward. There’s lots of lip balms with SPF, and of all the sunscreen formats, it’s easiest to reapply. Similar to regular SPF, it’s most effective when applied every two hours or as you feel it start to wear off, which naturally happens as you eat, drink and chat. When looking for a lip balm with SPF, I tested everything I could get my hands on, considering texture, consistency, and how moisturizing it is. I disqualified anything that deviated too far from a regular lip balm because I figured that something thin or too sunscreen-flavored would be off-putting and less likely to be used every day. I ended up disqualifying a few for this very reason—the formulas tended to be too thin to be moisturizing or left a white cast behind. I also polled my fellow Strategist writers and an esthetician friend, who echoed my best overall pick, below.
What we’re looking for
SPF level
Sun protection factor (SPF)—is a multiplier of protection and extends the time it takes to burn. The higher the SPF, the longer it’ll take. As we mentioned in our SPF explainer, “If you would normally burn after five minutes in the sun, then with SPF 30 it will take 2.5 hours to burn.” The right SPF level largely depends on skin color. People with melanated skin, which tends to have a built-in SPF of around 13.4, are able to use lower SPF sunscreen and still find it effective. Most lip balms hover between SPF 20 and 30, which blocks 95 percent and 97 percent of UV rays respectively.
Chemical or mineral
There are two types of sunscreen filters: chemical and mineral. Chemical filters likeoxybenzone, avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate, octocrylene, and octisalate, work by absorbing the sun’s rays, converting them into heat and then releasing it. Mineral sunscreens (also referred to as physical sunscreens) create a barrier on the skin that reflects UV rays rather than absorbing them. Both are effective, and the choice often comes down to personal preference.
Best lip balm with SPF overall
SPF level: SPF 25 | SPF Type: Chemical
When thinking about the best lip balm with SPF I considered a few things. First, an SPF of at least 20. I also looked for lip balms you’d want to weaemir everyday or at least wouldn’t mind wearing in place of your Vaseline or Summer Fridays. My final consideration was taste. Many of the ones I tested were thin and tasted like sunscreen, which gets old fast, especially if you need to eat. With all that in mind, I landed on the Jack Black lip balm, which ticks all of the boxes. It has a similar consistency to Vaseline and feels nice on the lips, offering a protective film. The first ingredient in the balm is beeswax (which explains the texture), followed by other moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, lanolin, and cocoa butter. What I like best about this lip balm is that despite containing SPF, it doesn’t seem like it, which makes it more likely to be used everyday. It has a matte-finish too, which makes it nice for layering, and appealing to anyone who doesn’t want to look like they’re wearing lip gloss all the time. It’s also esthetician approved. Samantha Mims, an esthetician at Brooklyn Face and Eye, recommends it for all skin types, including sensitive, noting that it’s “thick, nourishing, and conditioning.” As far as scents go, there’s lots to choose from, and while I tend to be wary of fragrance (and if you are sensitive I’d be cautious), I haven’t experienced any adverse reactions. Another plus is that it’s widely available at Sephora, Ulta, and on Amazon.
Best glossy lip balm with SPF
SPF level: SPF 20 | SPF Type: Chemical
I’m partial to a shiny lip balm, and of all the options I tried, my favorite was this one from Elizabeth Arden, which has a thick, nourishing feel and stays on for an impressively long time.It’s reminiscent of my Summer Fridays balm but a touch thinner, which makes sense that it reminds me of the popular Summer Fridays balm, because they share a few ingredients, like shea and murumuru butter. I ultimately don’t mind the slightly thinner consistency because it doesn’t sacrifice moisturizing and is almost as shiny.
Best less-expensive glossy lip balm with SPF
SPF level: SPF 30 | SPF Type: Chemical
If $29 feels a bit spendy for a lip balm, the Supergoop Play lip balm is a good alternative at less than half the price. It’s thick like the Elizabeth Arden and a little less shiny. There are two flavors to pick from: a nice (and slightly tingly) mint flavor and a sweet-smelling açai. Similarly to the above balm, this lip balm moisturizes using shea butter—a favorite ingredient for me—along with safflower, sesame and sunflower oil, which results in a lightweight, but still moisturizing balm. It also has a higher SPF than the Elizabeth Arden, which could be good if you lips are particularly sun-sensitive or you’re spending a lot of time outdoors.
Best lip oil with SPF
SPF level: SPF 30 | SPF Type: Chemical
Lip oils with SPF have become increasingly popular in the past few years as lip trends have skewed glossy. A lip oil is a good option if you prioritize shine, or want a layer of SPF protection without it feeling super heavy. I’m partial to the Vacation Chardonnay lip oil, which is surprisingly nourishing given its whisper-thin texture. It’s glossier than the other balms on this list and tastes a little like vanilla-flavored Tootsie Rolls. I’ve used this off and on since it launched three months ago, and have become a fan of its texture and applicator, which is bigger than most doe-foots and has a nice curved edge that makes application easy. Strategist writer Ambar Pardilla is also a fan: “I like that it’s SPF 30 but doesn’t smell like Banana Boat,” she says. As a serial lip picker, Pardilla says this oil smooths over the worst of it, compelling when you consider that sunburned lips can also become increasingly peeling and chapped.
Best lip balm with SPF for exercising
$20 for 2
If you’re going to be exercising or sweating outside, you’ll want something water-resistant like this balm from Supergoop, which is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It has a thin, chapstick-like feel and despite its lightweight consistency, it’s very nourishing. I like its subtle flavors, which include mint, coconut, and strawberry. It also comes recommended by Strategist writer Dominique Pariso, who uses it regularly and likes its thin texture. “I reapply it constantly in the summer and when it’s hot and humid out and humid out I need things to be as lightweight as possible,” she says. “It’s a beach essential.”
Best lip balm with mineral SPF
$10
SPF level: SPF 25 | SPF Type: Mineral
There’s lots of reasons to opt for a mineral formula, whether you’re concerned about lips reacting to chemical SPF or want something reef-safe, meaning it doesn’t contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, chemical SPF ingredients that can cause coral bleaching. The thing with mineral sunscreen is that it tends to be thicker and more difficult to spread, so it can be tricky to find a mineral lip balm that’s smooth. This one from Vertra manages to accomplish this while also being moisturizing. Founded by a group of Hawaiian surfers in 2004, it’s designed to be used by active athletes, which bodes well for how well it holds up with everyday use. It’s a favorite of Liza Corsillo, who says it smells like summer. On the application front, she notes that it “goes on kind of thick,” but easily spreads once you rub your lips together.
Best tinted lip balm with SPF
SPF level: SPF 25 | SPF Type: Mineral
If you’re on the hunt for a lip balm with some color I like this one from Supergoop, a lipstick formulated with mineral SPF. It’s more pigmented than a balm, but applied lightly it’s easily sheered out. The consistency is similar to a nourishing lipstick, which is reflected in its satin-y finish. Currently there are four colors to choose from, and though it’s a small shade range, the colors are versatile, and would work well on a range of skin tones.
