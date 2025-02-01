The Best Maternity Suits for Conservative Offices - Corporette.com (2025)

Hunting for the best maternity suits for conservative offices, interviews, and big days? They're hard to find, so we rounded them up!

Maternity suit sets can be incredibly hard to find. There are a number of ways around this (that we'll get into in this post!), but sometimes you just want two suiting pieces in matching fabric, even if you're pregnant.

For those of you who needed a suit while pregnant, which brand was your favorite? If you've cobbled together a mismatched suit from separates, what are your tips? If you had to make courtroom or boardroom appearances, or generally worked at a conservative office like BigLaw, BigFour, or other spots, what were your favorite things to wear to work on important professional days?

Our Latest Favorite Interview Suits If YOu're Pregnant

Wondering where to find interview suits if you're pregnant? We rounded up the VERY few options for maternity suiting! Favorite brands in 2025 include Seraphine (also at Nordstrom!), Marion Maternity, Emilia George, and Hatch — J.Crew Factory, and Lands' End may have maternity pants to match non-maternity blazers.

Where to Find Maternity Suits for offices, Court, and Beyond

Seraphine

Seraphine makes some of our favorite office dresses and maternity trousers — it isn't a huge surprise that they're one of the best options for maternity business suits as well. They have several fits, and in general their blazers run between $150-$250.

You can also find the brand at Nordstrom!

One of our readers loved Seraphine maternity suits, noting:

The Seraphine maternity suits are pricey, but in my opinion worth it. They looked great even when I was 9 months pregnant, and all of them have been wearable years after. I got two suits with the “built in” jacket, where the skirt is flowy and falls under the jacket in an empire waist style. It was really comfortable and accommodated me through the second and third trimesters, and when I was no longer pregnant, I just had to get the skirts hemmed so they were shorter and no longer doing the obvious “maternity because the skirt is longer in front” thing. So ultimately, worth every penny because they ended being true suit purchases, not temporary maternity purchases, and the quality is very, very good. I also bought two great sheath dresses that I wore with a bolero-style maternity suit jacket. The suit jacket still works post-pregnancy, but not the dresses, so I don’t think those were nearly as good an investment. Pretty much everything in the “nursing” section of Seraphine I could wear up to the very end of my pregnancy, and I’ve continued to wear all of those post-pregnancy and they look like regular tops / dresses, so i also highly recommend checking out that section for workwear.

Marion Maternity

Marion Maternity is relatively new to the maternity work clothes scene, starting as an indie brand after the founder, a school principal, became pregnant and struggled to find maternity clothes that were formal enough for her job. As she notes,

As we professional mamas know, pregnant and nursing women are still regularly met with judgement and questions about our career commitment when we decide to become mothers. While we are working together to change that, we also need to ensure that pregnant women can continue to look our best on the job. Maternity is a time when the feeling of professional power becomes more important than ever.

She founded the brand and has a ton of great work clothes that are difficult to find elsewhere.

You can also find the brand at Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's!

Hatch

Hatch has been around for years at this point, and I've always thought of them for having cool, relaxed dresses. I'm delighted to see that they have a number of maternity suits for work right now.

(If you're thrifting, keep an eye out for clothes from the Hatch x J.Crew collaboration from a few year ago.)

L é goe Heritage

Légoe Heritage is a new brand to me, but they have a number of cool, stylish maternity clothes, including a lot you can wear to work. They have several blazers in stock right now, all under $125 — perfect!

Can You Wear a Regular Blazer With Maternity Pants?

Absolutely! A number of places may look like they only make maternity pants, but when you look closer you realize that the pants match blazers that are already in their lineup. J.Crew Factory, and Lands' End in particular have maternity pants to match non-maternity blazers — but we'd love to hear of more spots!

affordable places to Find Maternity Suits

Check sites like eBay and Poshmark for maternity blazers and suits, particularly for hits from the past, such asmaternity suits from Theory, Eva Alexander, or A Pea in the Pod‘s suiting line, and also search Etsyfor vintage ornew finds that might work. (In previous editions of this roundup, we liked options from Angel Maternity and ASOS Maternity.)

Also, we've talked about renting maternity workwear in the past, but you can also buy “pre-loved items in excellent condition” from Rent the Runway, from maternity blazers to dresses.

I bought some maternity blazers in my first pregnancy, but in my second pregnancy (when admittedly I onlygained the minimum weight), I found that my regular, non-maternity blazers fit up until week 38 or so.

What to Wear Instead of Suits When You're Pregnant

Commenters have discussed this topic in the past, coming up with the following ideas for what to wear instead of suits when you're pregnant:

1. Wearinga jacket (regular or maternity) with a work-appropriate dress — these are some of our favorite blazers to wear as separates. Many readers have mentioned wearing a regular blazer over a work-appropriate dress — even open, and even to court. Others have suggested blazers orjardigansover maternity dresses and pants, and a regular blazer worn open over a maternity skirt and blouse.

Fun comments from readers who went this way:

Once I really looked pregnant, I just wore a black blazer over whatever dress and (I hope) a “don’t F with me, I’m pregnant and doing the best I can here” look. But also I was mostly in state court, so there was more leeway.

This thread makes me happy to be in Canada, where we still wear Robes to court! My firm has maternity robes that get passed around. For non court events I just wore a maternity dress with a non maternity blazer on top.

2. Buyingnon-maternity suits in a larger size (sometimes several sizes larger) and making do with a BellaBand for any fit issues with the pants.

One reader went with her favorite suiting brand and had it tailored: “I bought JCrew suits 2 sizes too big and had them tailored. I think it looked better than your typical maternity suit.”

The readers had this to say about this idea:

Maternity suits are so awful, I think the far better bet is sizing up a cheapish but still decent suit and having it tailored a bit and mixing in maternity basics like black pants and skirts. Post partum, I did not want special clothes and detested nursing clothes except I couldn’t get away from nursing bras. I bought and wore Halogen brand suits until I was back down to pre-preg size. I found pumping under a pashmina was all the cover I needed even without nursing clothes. I just made sure I had buttons or it was billowy so I could get underneath it.

3. Wearing neutralmaternity pants (we'll put our latest favorites below!)with a purposely non-coordinating, non-maternity blazer,such as something in tweed or linen

4. “Making a suit” out of almost-matchingfabrics (not usually recommended, but you get a pass when pregnant!).

Other Ideas to Look Extremely Professional While Pregnant

Some readers have said they've worn a long, tunic-y style maternity shirt so the blazer/pants purposely didn't touch, preventing the mismatched fabrics from being obvious.

Other readers went the other way and bought jackets longer than they normally wear, in fabrics that almost matched their maternity pants, since they thought that suited their pregnant frames better. (One particularly mentionedpairing Gap maternity pants with affordable Calvin Klein blazers-as-separates.)

Moms-to-be: Have you found stylish maternity suits you like(d)? If not, what have you been wearing as alternatives? Do you buy maternity blazers or simply wear your jackets unbuttoned?

Other Great Maternity Work Clothes for Business Casual and Formal Offices

See our maternity workwear essentials for all of the options, but these are great…

Great Maternity Pants for Work Outfits

Some of the best maternity pants for the office in 2025 include Seraphine, Angel Maternity, Quince, Old Navy, and sometimes Target. Nordstrom has a great selection in general!

Stylish Maternity Office Dresses

Stock photo via Deposit Photos.