The Best Men's Electric Razors for the Quickest, Smoothest Shave (2025)

Just like many beauty and grooming products, electric razors for men are not all created equal. But before we get into the key differences, let's first explain what these popular hair removal tools are and how they work. "Electric razors are either a rotary (three circular blades) or foil system, containing holes or slots that lift the hair strand when you push it against the skin before a razor shaves it off," explains Danusia Wnek, senior chemist at the .
Our top picks:
Best Overall Electric Razor for Men
Panasonic ARC6 Luxury 6-Blade Men's Electric Shaver
Best Value Electric Razor for Men
ConairMan Ultimate Trim Precision All-in-One Groomer
Best Electric Razor for Men with Sensitive Skin
Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 9 Pro 9477cc
"In general, they are easier to operate than a manual razor, safer by claiming to reduce nicks and cuts, and don’t require special grooming items (such as shaving cream and aftershave)," adds Sabina Wizemann, another senior chemist at the GH Beauty Lab. "They are more suitable for on-the go grooming, as they save on time needed to lubricate and prep facial hair for a manual shave and while they are much more expensive than cartridge razors, they can be a good investment over the long term."
In addition to (sometimes big) differences in price, electric razors contain different features, accessories and satisfy different needs depending on your hair type, texture and shaving routine. The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab put them to the test by evaluating seven shavers with both consumer and Lab tests. A total of 35 men tested the razors and completed a questionnaire rating ease of use, performance and overall satisfaction, while experts measured various features in the Lab (weight, cord length, charge time and more). Additionally, Quiet Mark, a third-party testing certifier, evaluated the noise levels of these devices.
Here, we've compiled the top-tested Lab picks, as well as highly-rated and vetted products from our go-to online shopping sources, for the best and smoothest shave. Plus, the 411 on how to use electric razors, how to choose and how to clean them.
1
Best Overall Electric Razor for Men
Panasonic ARC6 Luxury 6-Blade Men's Electric Shaver
Pros
- Gives a close shave
- Works quickly
- Glides over skin easily
- Quiet
Cons
- Cleaning station is bulky
The top tested pick in our roundup, this shaver from Panasonic stood out for having the highest consumer score (100%) for gliding over skin easily, providing a close shave, working quickly, the beard trimmer being easy to use and overall satisfaction. It also has the shortest charging time and is one of the quietest models, according to the QuietMark testing, especially when in shaving mode as compared to the beard trimming mode. It does have a bulky cleaning station so a decent amount of counter space is required.
"In terms of closeness and ease of use, it's definitely the best all around electric shaver I've used," shares one tester. "The self-cleaning and battery life are also really attractive features."
2
Best Value Electric Razor for Men
ConairMan Ultimate Trim Precision All-in-One Groomer
Pros
- Easy to use
- Quiet
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- Takes a long time for a full charge
- No storage case
A wallet-friendly option for this category, Conair's multi-tasking tool is easy to use and has the longest period of use from a quick five minute charge, according to Lab testing. It was one of the quietest razors according to QuietMark testing, with a similar noise level for both shaving and trimming modes. Consumers also like that it works well on heavy beards and mustaches and that it doesn't snag. While it holds a quick charge well, it took the longest charge time for a full charge (over three hours), so keep that in mind when it's running low for your next use.
"It has a strong motor and cuts my beard easily," says one tester. "The trimmer and the shaver are both sharp, precise and comfortable to use and the attachments for ear and nose grooming are a plus."
3
Best Electric Razor for Men with Sensitive Skin
Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 9 Pro 9477cc
Now 29% Off
Pros
- Easy to control during use
- Doesn't cause irritation or ingrown hairs
- Holds a good charge
- Easy to store and travel with
Cons
- Not easy to clean
- Beard trimmer isn't easy to use
Boasting the highest consumer scores for being easy to maneuver during use, easy to store and not causing irritation, this luxury shaver seems worth the splurge. Testers appreciated the lack of ingrown hairs after use and that the razor holds a charge for a decent amount of time. Two things they didn't love: the beard trimmer and cleaning system, both of which were rated as not so easy to use. This razor received an average score in QuietMark noise testing, with the beard trimmer setting coming in significantly louder than other settings.
"It does a fantastic job and I get as close of a shave as I did with a manual razor, probably a little better even, and there's no irritation," shares one tester. Another "appreciates the switch that allows the shaver head to either remain stationary or more dynamic for a closer shave" and loves the storage case as "it allowed me to transport the shaver easily during my weekend trips."
4
Best Rotary Electric Razor for Men
YAMAN Hot Shave Heated Electric Shaver for Men
Pros
- Long battery life
- Long cord
- Good for travel
- Has a heated setting
Cons
- Heavy
- No storage case
If you need a razor that really lasts, this one from Yaman may be for you. According to our Lab tests, it has the longest battery life (up to 4 hours 37 minutes) and the longest cord length (78 inches) of the devices that were tested. Plus, it contains six international adaptors and is dual voltage, making it a good choice for travel. In terms of noise, this was one of the quieter models in our QuietMark testing. It is also the only shaver in the roundup that has a heated setting, which reviewers loved.
"When used with shaving cream, the RF warming option has a comfortable feel," shares one tester who was impressed with the razor overall. "The razor glides smoothly over the skin and provides a close shave without requiring a great deal of pressure on the skin." Another notes that "it is easy to use and figure out, even without reading instructions.
5
Best Electric Razor for Uneven Surfaces and Small Areas
Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver
Pros
- Can shave small and uneven spots
- Good weight but not heavy
- Is easy to control and use
- Holds a charge well
Cons
- Trimmer isn't easy to use
- Bulky cleaning center
When shaving your face, some razors have a hard time getting into smaller areas and crevices. This one from Philips had the highest consumer score for effectively removing unwanted hair around upper lip and mouth area, two spots that can give razors trouble to get smooth. Testers also like the weight (sturdy but not heavy), the amount of charge it holds and the easy controls. It isn't the quietest though — it received an average score in QuietMark testing — and has a bulky cleaning center.
"The handle fit easily into my hand," shares one tester, while another notes that it "gives good feedback on whether enough pressure and movement is being used for an effective shave."
6
Best Electric Razor for Men's Groin Area
OLOV Electric Groin Hair Trimmer
Now 36% Off
Pros
- Has two trimming guards for different hair lengths
- Soft ceramic blades prevent pulling
- Works on multiple body parts
Cons
- Some users felt it was weaker than expected
Unlike many of the other razors shown, this one from Olov is not designed for the contours of men's faces; it is specifically for the body, pubic area and back, with a nose hair trimmer included as well. While we haven't tested it in the Lab, we love that it comes with two adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths and has soft ceramic blades to prevent pulling or cutting skin. Most users raved about its performance, although a few felt it was weaker than expected and needed to go over certain areas multiple times.
"It worked well, never really pulled hair," says one Amazon reviewer, while another loves that it "offers a versatile solution for men's grooming needs, addressing sensitive areas with ease."
7
Best Electric Razor for Men's Heads
Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Electric Razor
Now 24% Off
Pros
- Can be used wet or dry
- Four-head blade work quickly and smoothly
Cons
- Can cause nicks
Maintaining a shaved head is no easy feat. Skull Shaver's razor with a four head blade smoothly shaves large areas with an ergonomic handle, making it quick and comfortable, important factors for those who do it often. This one was not tested in the Lab, but we love that it's worldwide voltage compatible, making it great to use at home or when traveling. Just be cautious when using as one reviewer noted the nicks on his neck after shaving.
"Love that it can be used wet or dry," says one Walmart reviewer. "Overall, my head is as smooth as it's ever been going to a barber."
How we test the best electric razors for men
As mentioned above, The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab evaluated seven shavers with both consumer and Lab tests. A total of 35 men (five men per product) were instructed to use the product following the manufacturer’s directions at least two times before completing a questionnaire rating the ease of use, performance and overall satisfaction.
In the Lab, experts measured the weight, cord length, charge time, discharge time without load and a five-minute quick charge/discharge time for each product. A drop test simulating a drop from a bathroom counter was also conducted to test the durability of these shavers and Quiet Mark, a third party testing certifier, evaluated the noise levels of these device on a three point scale.
What to look for when shopping for the best electric razor for men
Wnek suggests keeping the following criteria in mind and choosing a shaver based on your preferences for each factor:
✔️ Type of electric razor: Rotary or foil — keep reading for the main differences between the two.
✔️ Electrical needs: Are you traveling? Do you need a dual voltage product? If so, double-check the packaging information.
✔️ Size: Many of these products come with accessories that are bulky, like the cleaning and recharge stations. If you don't have a lot of counter space, factor that into your choice.
✔️ Storage case: Not all products come with a storage case but our consumer testers really liked the ones that did, particularly for traveling purposes.
Are rotary or foil shavers better?
One isn't better per se, but they do have points of difference. Rotary razors typically have multiple circular blades that rotate and pivot independently. "They are usually easier to maneuver around the contours of your face and are thought to be better for coarser hair types compared to foil razors," Wnek says. Foil razors, the more common of the two, typically have one or more linear blades and "tend to be easier to clean."
How do I use an electric razor?
There are a lot of rules to follow when it comes to using an electric razor. "As every shaver is different, we recommend reading the instruction manual of your individual product thoroughly for proper use," says Wnek. She shares some general guidelines for safe and effective use:
- Don't charge the razor close to the sink or tub.
- Only use the razor wet (if it has that capability) when it has been charged and unplugged from the source.
- For hygienic reasons, do not share shavers with friends or family.
- Save your receipt. Lab tests found that attachments can pop off if dropped from counter level. The attachments on most shavers can be easily reattached but in our Lab testing, there were a few that couldn't. If your attachment is unable to be reattached and work normally, reach out to your manufacturer for further assistance. The receipt is your proof of purchase, and it can help streamline your conversation with technical support.
- If you can't reach a tight area like the upper lip (some electric shavers are too bulky for this spot), use a traditional razor for a clean shave.
What’s the best way to clean an electric razor?
Every shaver is built a little differently and has its own unique cleaning requirements. Some of the shavers even come with a cleaning station. Wnek always recommends referencing the manufacturer instructions for the best ways to clean an electric shaver and maintain its optimal performance.
In general, Wnek recommends cleaning the appliance after each use. This can include brushing any trimming with the included brush, rinsing under running water and drying thoroughly before storage or use. "It is key to remove the supply cord from the outlet before cleaning the product," she says. Some also require oiling for optimal cutting performance so you should check your product’s instruction manual to see if that is the case.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Danusia Wnek conducted the Lab test on electric shavers and provided lots of information about the testing and how electric razors work. She has been testing skincare products including but not limited to eye creams, serums, night creams, neck creams, facial oils and moisturizing creams for over seven years at the Good Housekeeping Institute.
She has experience in using specialized skin evaluation lab equipment to gauge changes in skin moisturization, firmness and facial features like wrinkles and texture before and after product use. She also regularly polls our consumer panel on their purchasing and product use habits as well as weighs in on the benefits of skincare ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and niacinamide.
Writer Dori Price worked with Wnek to compile the full product list and add details about razors generally. She has over 15 years of experience researching and writing skincare stories, combining her knowledge with the expertise of top industry professionals including dermatologists and aestheticians. She is an expert in all face and body skincare product categories, from cleansers to toners, serums, moisturizers, sunscreens, exfoliators, masks, professional treatments and more.
Dori Price
Contributing Beauty Editor
Dori Price is a New York City-based freelance writer and editor and beauty, style and wellness expert who was the Beauty & Fashion Director at Family Circle for 13 years before she joined Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman’s Day as a freelance beauty editor. She has also written for WomensHealthMag.com, Elle.com and HealthCentral.com.
Reviewed byDanusia Wnek
Senior Chemist
Danusia (she/her) is a senior chemist in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute where she evaluates haircare, skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from St. John’s University and a M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences with concentration in cosmetic science from the University of Cincinnati. Danusia has over 10 years of experience in the personal care industry including formulation, product development, claim evaluation and efficacy testing.