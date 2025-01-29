The Best Men's Electric Razors for the Quickest, Smoothest Shave (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Just like many beauty and grooming products, electric razors for men are not all created equal. But before we get into the key differences, let's first explain what these popular hair removal tools are and how they work. "Electric razors are either a rotary (three circular blades) or foil system, containing holes or slots that lift the hair strand when you push it against the skin before a razor shaves it off," explains Danusia Wnek, senior chemist at the .



"In general, they are easier to operate than a manual razor, safer by claiming to reduce nicks and cuts, and don’t require special grooming items (such as shaving cream and aftershave)," adds Sabina Wizemann, another senior chemist at the GH Beauty Lab. "They are more suitable for on-the go grooming, as they save on time needed to lubricate and prep facial hair for a manual shave and while they are much more expensive than cartridge razors, they can be a good investment over the long term."

In addition to (sometimes big) differences in price, electric razors contain different features, accessories and satisfy different needs depending on your hair type, texture and shaving routine. The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab put them to the test by evaluating seven shavers with both consumer and Lab tests. A total of 35 men tested the razors and completed a questionnaire rating ease of use, performance and overall satisfaction, while experts measured various features in the Lab (weight, cord length, charge time and more). Additionally, Quiet Mark, a third-party testing certifier, evaluated the noise levels of these devices.

Here, we've compiled the top-tested Lab picks, as well as highly-rated and vetted products from our go-to online shopping sources, for the best and smoothest shave. Plus, the 411 on how to use electric razors, how to choose and how to clean them.

