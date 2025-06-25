The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (2025)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Caring for your hair doesn’t have to take a million steps, and we also don’t have to settle for a rogue 2-in-1 drugstore pick. A great shampoo and conditioner will take you most of the way there, and the picks on this list are for men of all hair types. Foggy mirrors and a great-smelling shower are likely to follow each use.

best shampoo Fellow Seasonal Wash Duo Winter and Summer Shampoos $55.00$64.0014% off Buy Now Fellow understands that one’s hair needs change depending on the season. That’s why we’ve long loved this shampoo duo: The brand’s Summer Wash is a go-to head cleanser in the warmer months, while its Winter Wash won’t risk overdrying strands during cold weather. In The Summer Wash, coconut-derived surfactants and zinc work to regulate the sebum (just in case you’re sweating more than usual), while in the Winter Wash, vegetable-derived surfactants and a dose of amino acids and plant proteins fortify and support hair growth.

BEST LEAVE-IN Conditioner Scotch Porter Moisture-Rich Leave-In Hair Conditioner $17.99 Buy at scotch Porter $11.97 Buy now at walmart When it comes to fighting frizz and maintaining definition, curls and coils require a lot more attention than other hair textures. Scotch Porter’s leave-in conditioner coats the strands with aloe, kale proteins, and biotin to prevent moisture loss and improve definition. It also has a refreshing amber-cedar scent that lingers post-application. Use it on longer hair and buzz-length styles alike.

BEST HAIR GEL American Crew Strong Hold Hair Gel $17.50 Buy at american crew $25.00 Buy Now at ulta American Crew's outstanding styler is part of the new wave of hair gels that impart high hold and medium to high shine without a crunchy, helmet-like finish. On the contrary, its alcohol-free formula has a touchable, flexible hold, thanks to nourishing ingredients like panthenol and safflower seed oil. Pro tip: Mix a dash of it in a matte styler for a boost or use it as a finishing gel on short styles.

BEST DRY SHAMPOO STMNT Spray Powder $19.75$21.9510% off Buy at jcpenney This mattifying powder helps revive lifeless or overly greasy hair. It’s part of one of the industry’s best and most dynamic hair care assortments and even works well as a standalone styler for short, choppy ‘dos. Plus, like all STMNT products, it smells brilliant, with crisp citrus, peppermint, marine, and woody notes.

BEST SCALP TREATMENT NaturalTech ENERGIZING Superactive Treatment $62.00 Buy Now at davines $62.00 Buy Now On Amazon On the hair retention front, we always recommend speaking with a board-certified dermatologist to devise the best plan for your specific needs. However, it never hurts to supplement those clinical-grade prescriptions with a serum like this one from Davines, which stimulates circulation to boost nutrient delivery to your follicles. (It also balances the scalp’s microbiome with probiotics.)