The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (2025)

Table of Contents
Fellow Seasonal Wash Duo Winter and Summer Shampoos Grooming Lounge “You Need Conditioner” Scotch Porter Moisture-Rich Leave-In Hair Conditioner American Crew Strong Hold Hair Gel STMNT Spray Powder NaturalTech ENERGIZING Superactive Treatment Prose Custom Pre-Shampoo Hair Mask References

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Caring for your hair doesn’t have to take a million steps, and we also don’t have to settle for a rogue 2-in-1 drugstore pick. A great shampoo and conditioner will take you most of the way there, and the picks on this list are for men of all hair types. Foggy mirrors and a great-smelling shower are likely to follow each use.

The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (1)

best shampoo

Fellow Seasonal Wash Duo Winter and Summer Shampoos

$55.00$64.0014% off

Buy Now

Fellow understands that one’s hair needs change depending on the season. That’s why we’ve long loved this shampoo duo: The brand’s Summer Wash is a go-to head cleanser in the warmer months, while its Winter Wash won’t risk overdrying strands during cold weather. In The Summer Wash, coconut-derived surfactants and zinc work to regulate the sebum (just in case you’re sweating more than usual), while in the Winter Wash, vegetable-derived surfactants and a dose of amino acids and plant proteins fortify and support hair growth.

The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (2)

best conditioner

Grooming Lounge “You Need Conditioner”

Unless you’re dealing with an overwhelming amount of volume and untenable strand thickness —in which case, lucky you — then The Grooming Lounge’s conditioner might change your life. It rehydrates and fortifies every strand, leaving hair visibly thicker post-application. We recommend letting it set for a minute or two before rinsing it off so that it has enough time to bind to your strands and plump them full of nutrients like jojoba seed oil and keratin. It even works to use on non-shampoo days as a hair-thickening rinse.

The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (3)

BEST LEAVE-IN Conditioner

Scotch Porter Moisture-Rich Leave-In Hair Conditioner

When it comes to fighting frizz and maintaining definition, curls and coils require a lot more attention than other hair textures. Scotch Porter’s leave-in conditioner coats the strands with aloe, kale proteins, and biotin to prevent moisture loss and improve definition. It also has a refreshing amber-cedar scent that lingers post-application. Use it on longer hair and buzz-length styles alike.

BEST HAIR GEL

American Crew Strong Hold Hair Gel

American Crew’s outstanding styler is part of the new wave of hair gels that impart high hold and medium to high shine without a crunchy, helmet-like finish. On the contrary, its alcohol-free formula has a touchable, flexible hold, thanks to nourishing ingredients like panthenol and safflower seed oil. Pro tip: Mix a dash of it in a matte styler for a boost or use it as a finishing gel on short styles.

The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (5)

BEST DRY SHAMPOO

STMNT Spray Powder

$19.75$21.9510% off

Buy at jcpenney

This mattifying powder helps revive lifeless or overly greasy hair. It’s part of one of the industry’s best and most dynamic hair care assortments and even works well as a standalone styler for short, choppy ‘dos. Plus, like all STMNT products, it smells brilliant, with crisp citrus, peppermint, marine, and woody notes.

BEST SCALP TREATMENT

NaturalTech ENERGIZING Superactive Treatment

$62.00

Buy Now at davines

$62.00

Buy Now On Amazon

On the hair retention front, we always recommend speaking with a board-certified dermatologist to devise the best plan for your specific needs. However, it never hurts to supplement those clinical-grade prescriptions with a serum like this one from Davines, which stimulates circulation to boost nutrient delivery to your follicles. (It also balances the scalp’s microbiome with probiotics.)

The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (7)

BEST HAIR MASK

Prose Custom Pre-Shampoo Hair Mask

$48.00

Buy Now

When it comes to hair products, what works for you might not work for everyone else. That’s the Prose M.O. —fill out the brand’s in-depth questionnaire and receive an entire regimen tailored to your strand density, oil or dryness levels, water hardness, curl pattern, and more. In particular, though, we love the brand’s pre-shampoo hair mask. Deploy it once a week to keep your hair feeling healthy and strong. It also helps mitigate dehydration and disrepair caused by many overly stripping shampoos.

The Best Men’s Hair Products of 2024 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Matt Hancock's TV dreams could be dashed as firm has just £1 in account
High-Net-Worth Individuals and Estate Planning Under Trump
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Latest Posts
Starmer praises ‘resilience’ of Ukrainians as he makes training visit
CTU members approve contract with historic support, avoiding strike as union prepares to fight federal threats
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Patricia Veum II

Last Updated:

Views: 6049

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Patricia Veum II

Birthday: 1994-12-16

Address: 2064 Little Summit, Goldieton, MS 97651-0862

Phone: +6873952696715

Job: Principal Officer

Hobby: Rafting, Cabaret, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Inline skating, Magic, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Patricia Veum II, I am a vast, combative, smiling, famous, inexpensive, zealous, sparkling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.