The Best Microcurrent Devices Are Like a Rewind Button for Skin (2025)

The beauty world is overflowing with gadgets that promise the moon, so we get it if you're skeptical. But the best microcurrent devices might just be the key to nailing your New Year’s skin-care resolutions, which will be here any second now (or so it feels). These skin-care tools use tiny electrical currents to stimulate the facial muscles, therefore toning them—and, as a result, giving skin a (temporarily) more lifted, sculpted, and all-around tighter appearance, according to Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Adding one to your 2025 routine might just be the glow-up you’ve been waiting for.
Our Top Picks
- Best Microcurrent Device Overall: NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, $350
- Best for Longer-Term Results: Ziip Halo, $399
- Most Versatile Features: TheraFace Pro, $399
- Best Microcurrent Device for Beginners: Foreo Bear, $329
- Best Professional-Grade Microcurrent Device: 7E Wellness MyoLift Mini Microcurrent Device, $299
- Best Microcurrent Device for People on a Budget: Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand, $99
- Best Microcurrent Device for Sensitive Skin: Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand, $169
Microcurrent technology works on a few levels. “It is thought that since microcurrent has been shown to help wound healing and reduce inflammation, it may also promote collagen and elastin production to help firm and tighten the skin,” says Dr. Garshick, who notes that more research is needed. Microcurrent facial devices can also help boost circulation, thereby reducing puffiness—which also lends a sculpting effect, although it’s temporary.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the most effective microcurrent device?
- Do at-home microcurrent devices really work?
- Can you overdo microcurrent?
- Is it okay to use microcurrent every day?
However, it’s not the end-all, be-all it’s often made out to be. For one, “The results are temporary and require daily use to maintain,” says Omer Ibrahim, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago, IL. That, and they’re not a substitute for in-office tightening procedures, which, Dr. Ibrahim says, give you more bang for your buck. But if you’re looking for low-key tightening in the privacy of your own bathroom and are willing to invest five to 10 minutes a day for a snatched look, then the best microcurrent device awaits. Here are nine options we love.
Best Microcurrent Device Overall: NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device
Why it's worth it: Billed as “fitness for your face” by founder Tera Peterson, the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device is one of the best-known devices out there—for good reason. It “offers noticeable improvements in facial contour, tone, and wrinkle reduction,” says Dr. Garshick, who adds that it’s easy to use. It’s also spawned other devices, like the NuFace Mini+, which is smaller and doesn’t come with attachments, and the NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit, which won a 2023 Best of Beauty Award for its ability to firm and lift skin and includes a red-light therapy attachment to tackle fine lines and calm inflammation.
The conductive gel, which helps transfer the electrical currents to your skin, is infused with hyaluronic acid for immediate hydration. Plus, it allows the device's prongs to roll smoothly and prevents shock-like sensations (which occur when the current bounces off skin instead of into your skin).
Tester feedback: "If I'm working out my body, I should be working out my face, right?" marketing shopping editor Angela Trakoshis says. "I rely on the NuFace Trinity for a face-sculpting routine that helps temporarily lift and ease any inflammation."
Product highlights: FDA-cleared, 5 intensity levels, conductive gel, charging cradle, and power adapter, 12-hour charging time
Best Microcurrent Device for Longer-Term Results: Ziip Halo
Why it's worth it: A previous Best of Beauty Award winner, the Ziip Beauty Device looks like a computer mouse—but it's actually a powerful tool to tighten and soften skin. "My face was delightfully soft and luminous," said our tester. "By the next morning, I can't say the creases in my forehead were gone, but I did look very rested." Unlike other microcurrent devices, the Ziip Halo pairs microcurrents with nanocurrents, which target the skin cells at the surface to stimulate collagen production. That supposedly provides longer-lasting effects, since you get the bonus benefit of new collagen growth in addition to the immediate perks.
That being said, this tiny but mighty tool's maximum strength can be intense, according to Allure commerce writer Jen Hussein. She says she starts at the lowest setting and gradually increases the microcurrent intensity as needed.
Editor's tip: You can use the Ziip with different conductive gels that target various concerns. The Electric Complex Gel (which comes with the device) has glycerin to hydrate skin, but you can also use the Golden Gel (which contains peptides to boost collagen production), Crystal Gel (to even out skin tone), or Silver Gel (to hydrate).
Product highlights: FDA-cleared, automatic shut-off, conductive gel, charging cable
Most Versatile Features: TheraFace Pro
Why it's worth it: Looking to consolidate your skin-care devices? The TikTok-viral TheraFace Pro is your best bet: While it ostensibly uses percussive therapy to give you a facial massage—like a mini version of the TheraBody—it also comes with various attachments, including three percussive face massagers, a cleansing ring, an LED light therapy attachment, and, of course, the microcurrent attachment, which is even bigger than the NuFace device. "I did see some results, which included a slightly lifted and more sculpted face, although they were very faint and difficult to see in pictures," said our tester. "I also felt like it helped get rid of some puffiness I was experiencing."
Tester feedback: "I love a multitasking tool—mostly because I can't keep track of all of my beauty products, (Hey, it's a work in progress.)" Allure commerce editor Sarah Hansays. The microcurrent attachment magnetizes seamlessly to the base and is just as easy to swap out, she says, and the results were most impressive along her jawline. "My complexion is more rounded out towards the bottom and I instantly saw a lift in those areas, so I'll definitely be pulling this out in the morning before important meetings and special occasions, but I don't think I'm committed enough to pull this out regularly.
Product highlights: FDA-cleared, eight attachments (three percussive, three LED, one microcurrent, one cleansing), conductive gel, travel bag, stand, charging cable, 120-minute battery life
Best Microcurrent Device for Beginners: Foreo Bear
Why it's worth it: The Foreo Bear has made a convert of many an Allure editor. "I looked like I had just spent hours under the care of an esthetician," Allure associate features director Dianna Mazzone Singh reported. "My skin had a healthy, rosy glow, and my cheekbones and jawline, newly unearthed, looked remarkably sculpted." What sets the Bear apart is its Anti-Shock System, which measures how your skin responds to the microcurrent and adjusts the intensity accordingly—perfect for newbies afraid of getting "zapped," however gentle they may be. Plus, the waterproof, silicone-covered device can deliver 90 treatments on a single charge, so you can take it on vacation without having to worry about juicing it up.
Editor's tip: The treatment time of the Foreo bear is the shortest of the bunch, clocking in at just two minutes.
Product highlights: FDA-cleared, 10 intensity levels, conductive serum, charging cable, stand, travel pouch
Best Professional-Grade Microcurrent Device: 7E Wellness MyoLift Mini Microcurrent Device
7E Wellness
MyoLift Mini Microcurrent Device
Why it's worth it: If you're comfortable using microcurrent, you can take your results up a notch with the 7E Wellness MyoLift Mini Microcurrent Facial Device. This at-home device is a fave among estheticians—understandably, since the screen allows you to view your treatment time and the exact power (measured in microamps) you're using. There are two protocols, each of which has two strengths: "Erase" helps smooth wrinkles, while "Educate" focuses on toning. The machine also has two applicator probes, so you can tackle both halves of the face simultaneously, too, making it that much more efficient.
Editor's tip: Since this is professional-grade—meaning it’s built for pro use in mind—it comes with a lot of wires and isn't exactly beginner-friendly. Make sure you’re comfortable with microcurrent (and know you’ll use it) before making the investment.
Product highlights: FDA-cleared, conductive gel, charging cable
Best Microcurrent Device for Targeted Treatments: Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand
Skin Gym
Microcurrent Wand
Why it's worth it: What the Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand lacks in bells and whistles—it's battery operated and has the smallest applicator nodes of all the devices we've tried—it makes up for in both efficacy and affordability. The relative nodes make it easy to target smaller contours of the face, like around the eye area, and the device beeps to alert you to move to a new area of the face. No frills, no problem.
Editor's tip: If you want to roll out every last bit of tension from your jaw, we’re fans of Skin Gym’s Face Sculptor, too, which has chunky knobs perfect for kneading tight muscles.
Product highlights: battery-operated, conductive gel
Best Microcurrent Device for Sensitive Skin: Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand
Solawave
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand
Why it's worth it: Technically, the Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand doesn't use microcurrent—instead, it pairs galvanic current, an alternative that helps skin-care ingredients penetrate more deeply into skin, with LED light therapy (which, when used in in-office treatments, can help activate signaling between cells). Galvanic currents use a direct, but very low-level electrical current to boost skin's permeability, making it more receptive to active ingredients, and encouraging lymphatic drainage. "While the sculpting results are minimal so far, I have been noticing a subtle lift to my jowls," says Hussein. "However, the most noticeable and instant effect has been on my eyes—they look way less puffy than usual."
Editor's tip: Although the wand comes with a hydrating gel, you can use any serum or moisturizer with this.
Product highlights: conductive gel, 120 minute-charging time, up to 90 minutes of battery life
Best for Boosting Existing Skin-Care Products: Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
Medicube
Age-R Booster Pro
Why it's worth it: The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro is more than the sum of its parts. Created by a well-known (and Allure-loved) Korean skin-care brand, the little device offers six unique modes without the need for extra attachments: electroporation (which helps actives sink in), microcurrent (ideal for around the eyes and mouth), electric muscle stimulation, air shot (which helps refine pores), and several vibration patterns. Some of the modalities, like the Air Shot and electrical muscle stimulation, are based on other fan-fave Medicube skin-care devices—so you get a lot of mileage by having them in this single tool. But the common goal? Help you achieve glass skin.
Editor's tip: Download the Age-R Medicube Digital Clinic app and create a personalized routine that helps you focus on specific skin-care concerns.
Product highlights: 6 modes, charging cable
Best for Lifting: PureLift Facial Skincare Tool
PureLift
Facial Skincare Tool
Why it's worth it: The PureLift Facial Skincare Tool aims to do the same without you ever having to leave your home (or your bed, even). It uses what the brand calls triple-wave technology, which combines low, medium, and high frequencies; this helps make the skin more permeable and, as a result, allows the higher-frequency waves to reach more deeply into skin. The technology also helps any skin-care products you apply afterwards to better absorb, too.
Editor's tip: Unlike microcurrent devices, the PureLift device actually uses EMS, or electrical muscle stimulation, to help muscles contract and therefore strengthen them. Meanwhile, microcurrent mimics the natural electrical currents found in skin to sculpt facial contours.
Product highlights: FDA-cleared, 10 intensity levels, conductive serum, automatic shut-off
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the most effective microcurrent device?
Generally speaking, “Microcurrent devices emit low-voltage electrical currents that mimic the body’s natural bioelectric currents,” says Dr. Garshick. “These gentle currents stimulate the facial muscles, akin to a workout, and enhance cellular activity.”
While most microcurrent devices pretty much offer the same thing—these electrical currents—they can differ in their bells and whistles, versatility, and treatment times, which can all influence what’s the most effective microcurrent device for you. Ultimately, as with sunscreen, it’s whatever you’re most likely to use consistently.
Do at-home microcurrent devices really work?
If you’re game to use them consistently in your skin-care routine, “They can work to stimulate your muscles to boost collagen for an overall improved appearance of the skin,” says Dr. Garshick. However, it’s key to adjust your expectations accordingly. “While most individuals can find microcurrent treatments beneficial, it is important to note that at-home treatments may differ from an in-office device,” she says. And by “differ,” we mean they’re much less powerful—so the results are more subtle.
They can’t compete with professional skin-tightening procedures and definitely don’t replace skin-care products, which is why Dr. Garshick sees them as more of a supplement to enhance and maintain the results from your in-office treatments—and not as a swap. They’re ideal for “people who notice a slight laxity in their skin, especially along their cheeks, and want a temporary lift of their skin,” says Dr. Ibhrahim.
Can you overdo microcurrent?
In this case, more is not better. Using your microcurrent device for too long (per session) can lead to some redness, swelling, and general inflammation, according to Dr. Ibrahim. However, “If you’re using the device daily according to directions, it should generally be safe,” he says.
Also, keep in mind that these skin-care devices aren’t recommended for use during pregnancy. And, Dr. Garshick says, you should chat with your doctor if you have any other medical conditions or devices like implanted medical devices, including pacemakers.
Is it okay to use microcurrent every day?
Yes—in fact, consistency is non-negotiable for getting results from facial toning devices, since their effects are temporary. However, stick to the usage guidance of the product you ultimately decide on, since, again, “Improper use of the device can lead to skin irritation or redness,” says Dr. Garshick.
Also, proceed with caution if you’ve just gotten an injectable treatment. (Some device manufacturers recommend waiting anywhere from 10 days to two weeks before using microcurrent.) “Overall it’s likely safe, but there have been no robust long-term studies that explore the effects of microcurrent on the longevity of Botox or the placement of filler—for example, can the filler potentially move or migrate if the microcurrent is done too aggressively or too much?” says Dr. Ibrahim. The chances of this are low, but not necessarily zero—which is why it’s worth backing off right after a treatment.
Meet the experts
- Marisa Garshick, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.
- Omer Ibrahim, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago.
How we test and review products
When Allure tests a product, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We are particularly discerning when writing about skin-care devices. This is because of the increased risks and, in many cases, the high price points, that accompany at-home dermatological tools and devices.
Each device undergoes extensive testing and must be approved by a senior member of our beauty team prior to appearing in Allure. Additionally, our editorial team consults board-certified dermatologists and cosmetic chemists about the science behind product claims and independently reviews any studies cited by brands. Testers consider performance across four primary categories: efficacy, safety (including ease of use), research and the science behind specific claims, as well as product value. To learn more information on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
