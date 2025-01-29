The Best Microcurrent Devices Are Like a Rewind Button for Skin (2025)

They can’t compete with professional skin-tightening procedures and definitely don’t replace skin-care products, which is why Dr. Garshick sees them as more of a supplement to enhance and maintain the results from your in-office treatments—and not as a swap. They’re ideal for “people who notice a slight laxity in their skin, especially along their cheeks, and want a temporary lift of their skin,” says Dr. Ibhrahim.

Can you overdo microcurrent?

In this case, more is not better. Using your microcurrent device for too long (per session) can lead to some redness, swelling, and general inflammation, according to Dr. Ibrahim. However, “If you’re using the device daily according to directions, it should generally be safe,” he says.

Also, keep in mind that these skin-care devices aren’t recommended for use during pregnancy. And, Dr. Garshick says, you should chat with your doctor if you have any other medical conditions or devices like implanted medical devices, including pacemakers.

Is it okay to use microcurrent every day?

Yes—in fact, consistency is non-negotiable for getting results from facial toning devices, since their effects are temporary. However, stick to the usage guidance of the product you ultimately decide on, since, again, “Improper use of the device can lead to skin irritation or redness,” says Dr. Garshick.

Also, proceed with caution if you’ve just gotten an injectable treatment. (Some device manufacturers recommend waiting anywhere from 10 days to two weeks before using microcurrent.) “Overall it’s likely safe, but there have been no robust long-term studies that explore the effects of microcurrent on the longevity of Botox or the placement of filler—for example, can the filler potentially move or migrate if the microcurrent is done too aggressively or too much?” says Dr. Ibrahim. The chances of this are low, but not necessarily zero—which is why it’s worth backing off right after a treatment.

Marisa Garshick, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

Omer Ibrahim, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago.

