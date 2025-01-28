The Best Microcurrent Devices to Try at Home for a Tighter and Sculpted Appearance (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The things you can do to youthify your appearance in 2024 are limitless. If you want to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles and boost your radiance, there's an in-office laser facial treatment for just about every concern. Or if you want to simultaneously treat TMJ and chisel your jawline, botox or buccal massage can do wonders. And if you want to do all the above across your face and body in the comfort of your own home? A microcurrent device plumps, tones, and tightens tired-looking skin at a fraction of the price.



"Microcurrent devices are beauty tools that deliver an electrical current to the muscles and skin cells in the face," explains Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. "This current works to build up the muscles in the face, which in turn, lifts and tightens the skin while also smoothing lines. This can stimulate the production of collagen as well, which strengthens the skin and helps with elasticity, hydration, and signs of aging."

Below, the best microcurrent devices to incorporate into your anti-aging skincare routine.