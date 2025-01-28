The Best Microcurrent Devices to Try at Home for a Tighter and Sculpted Appearance (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
The things you can do to youthify your appearance in 2024 are limitless. If you want to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles and boost your radiance, there's an in-office laser facial treatment for just about every concern. Or if you want to simultaneously treat TMJ and chisel your jawline, botox or buccal massage can do wonders. And if you want to do all the above across your face and body in the comfort of your own home? A microcurrent device plumps, tones, and tightens tired-looking skin at a fraction of the price.
"Microcurrent devices are beauty tools that deliver an electrical current to the muscles and skin cells in the face," explains Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. "This current works to build up the muscles in the face, which in turn, lifts and tightens the skin while also smoothing lines. This can stimulate the production of collagen as well, which strengthens the skin and helps with elasticity, hydration, and signs of aging."
Below, the best microcurrent devices to incorporate into your anti-aging skincare routine.
Best Overall
NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit
Read more
Best Multi-Use Device
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Read more
Best for Lifting
Ziip Halo
Read more
Best Overall
NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit
Pros
- Blurs fine line and wrinkles, and tightens skin over time
- Travel-friendly
Cons
This wouldn't be a best microcurrent device list without mentioning an FDA-cleared NuFace device. The brand's top-seller, the MINI+, offers three intensities that help tone, lift, and sculpt the face in minutes and comes with two activators and a brush for pre-treatment application. It also connects with an exclusive app that offers several at-home treatments for different areas of the face. Need another reason to add to cart? The is easy, not time-consuming, and great to use in between your monthly facials when you want a tighter and chiseled complexion.
One reviewer says: "The few fine lines I had around my eyes and mouth are now completely gone! The jowls I had starting at my mouth/chin area have become less visible! I also had a few large pores that have seemed to vanish."
Suggested Use: 5 minutes per day, 5x a week
Treatment Levels: 3
Best Multi-Use Device
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Pros
- Suitable to travel with
- Provides customizable facial treatments
Cons
Behold, a do-it-all facial device that can actually do it all. The TheraFace Pro comes with six different attachments, including a microcurrent head, that can help relieve tension in the face, tighten and brighten skin, combat fine lines and wrinkles, clear away acne, and remove any lingering dirt, oil, or debris in pores.
T&C's Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director Roxanne Adamiyatt says the microcurrent attachment is her favorite part "because it really does give you instantly sculpted and de-puffed results." Another reason she loves it? It's travel-friendly. "This has been a gamechanger for me because in the past I've left my standalone versions of these attachments at home as it's not efficient packing to bring them all with me on a trip."
Suggested Use: Maximum of 8 minutes per day
Treatment Levels: 3
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for Lifting
Ziip Halo
Pros
- Fast and noticeable results
- Super lightweight and travel-friendly
Cons
For a relaxing, at-home facial that can't be beat, look no further than Ziip's latest innovation. A , it combines nanocurrent and microcurrent technology to sculpt the face and neck, chisel out cheekbones and the jawline, and promote a glow like none other. Plus, it's compatible with a special app that offers a selection of treatments based on your concerns.
One reviewer says: "I’m absolutely addicted to this device. The app makes it easy and fun to use. The results on your skin are incredible. I’ve been using for about a month and have had multiple people comment on how good my skin is looking. This is the only thing I’ve changed in my routine so I will attribute it to the Halo device."
Suggested Use: 4 minutes per day, 3-5x a week
Treatment Levels: 1
Best for Body
NuFace NuBODY®
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Comes with hydrating activator to use with the device
Cons
Similar to its sister device, the NuBODY uses microcurrent technology that tones, firms, and smooths away the look of dimples on the abs, butt, thighs, and arms in five minutes.
Reviewers love how easy it is to use and report instant results, with one writing: "My arms are much slimmer and now I'm using it on my stomach. I recommend it 100%"
Suggested Use: 5 minutes per day, 5x a week
Treatment Levels: 3
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Esthetician-Loved
MyoLift™ QT Plus Facial Toning Device
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Connects to an app for custom treatments
Cons
Trick everyone into thinking you just returned to a facial with this esthetician-loved device that zaps fine lines and wrinkles, contours facial features, and improves skin texture straight from the comfort of your own home.
Suggested Use: 5-20 minutes per day, everyday
Treatment Levels: 2
Best for Sagging Skin
Foreo BEAR™ 2 Facelift Routine
Pros
- Offers five microcurrent intensities
- Compatible with exclusive app
Cons
Want to achieve pro-quality facial results at home? Foreo's recently-updated tool won't disappoint. The handheld gadget uses 4 types of microcurrents to tighten, brighten, and contour the face and neck, while patented T-Sonic pulsations help stimulate facial muscles and awaken skin. And the best part of all? The Bear device has an anti-shock system that automatically adjusts the device’s microcurrent intensity based on your skin's resistance to electricity for the most comfortable at-home treatment.
Suggested Use: 3 minutes per area, everyday
Treatment Levels: 5
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Powered by Solar Power
ReFa S Carat RAY -Deluxe Eye, Lip & Forehead Roller
Pros
- Doesn't need batteries or to be recharged
- Waterproof, can be used in bath
Cons
This platinum facial roller has a built-in solar panel display that converts light into a powerful microcurrent to de-puff, firm, and smooth the face, especially in hard-to-reach areas around the eyes and mouth.
One reviewer writes: "This is great for doing a daily facial massage, which is really important to actually look like yourself. With this and a vibrating wand I ended up clearing my sinuses and a bunch of puffiness in my face, and it helps your products sink in and is great for your complexion."
Suggested Use: Up to 30 minutes daily
Treatment Levels: 1
Budget Buy
Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand
Pros
- Smooths fine lines away
- Plumps sagging skin
Cons
Fine lines and wrinkles will be thing of the past once you use Skin Gym's microcurrent device that tightens, lifts, and smooths in mere minutes. And the fact that it's only $100? A purchase you won't regret.
One reviewer says: "Love this device. Was so easy to use and doesn't take long to do so I can easily fit it into my routine, saw the difference in my skin straight away."
Suggested Use: 2-3x a week
Treatment Levels: 1
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for Intense Toning
FaceGym Pure Lift Face
Pros
- Boosts skins glow
- Instant and noticeable results
Cons
Talk about heavy lifting! Powered by patented triple-wave technology, the FaceGym tool is like a workout for the face. It deeply stimulates facial muscles to visibly plump, tone, and firm the skin, leaving you with a younger-looking, healthy appearance. Equally as impressive: the patented diamond-shaped probes that awaken and reenergize for a smooth, refreshed complexion.
One reviewer writes, after just one 5-minute session, "you can see instant changes, but I'm mostly excited for the long term results."
Suggested Use: 5 minutes on each side, every other day
Treatment Levels: 3
Do microcurrent devices actually work?
According to Dr. Engelman, microcurrent devices work well at improving the appearance of skin. By delivering electrical currents to the muscles and skin cells, the face will begin to lift and tighten while also blurring away any lines over time.
"Although there is not much research on the long-term use of microcurrent therapy, some report immediate results after these facials," the pro adds. "For some, it can take a few sessions to see any changes at all though."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What is the best microcurrent device?
All devices listed above are effective at toning, lifting, and tightening the skin. But when it comes to achieving professional-quality results, Dr. Engelman says some of the best microcurrent devices on the market are by NuFace.
"I recommend the NuFace device because it provides the effects of a pro-level microcurrent device while being used in the comfort of your home," says Dr. Engelman. "By using this for only 5 minutes a day, it will help to improve facial tone and the appearance of lines and wrinkles. I also love how this device has other attachments you can buy to aid in specific problem areas, such as the lip and eyes."
Do microcurrent devices hurt?
Don't be intimidated by the devices. "Usually, microcurrent facials are noninvasive and do not hurt," says Dr. Engelman. "The currents are so low that you often can’t even feel them. If anything, you will experience a gentle hum or warmth on the skin."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Can you overdo it with microcurrent devices?
"Since the treatment is noninvasive and is not painful, there is no fear in overdoing microcurrent facials," says Dr. Engelman. "If used correctly, microcurrent devices should not cause any damage or harm to the skin."
Meet the expert
- Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, is board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at NYC's Shafer Clinic.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why trust Town&Country?
For more than 170 years, Town & Country has been the trusted source for influence, taste, elegant living, and the finest things in life. We cover everything from the latest and greatest in beauty to luxury travel to the buzziest fashion trends of the season. All of our stories are thoroughly researched, tested, and vetted by T&C editors and industry experts.
Sophie Dweck
Sophie Dweck is the Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle, shares her expertise on the most worthwhile luxury products, tests and writes in-depth reviews on the very best essentials worth investing in, as well breaking news about the latest launches, and of course, reports on the biggest sales and deals to shop no matter the day. Some of her favorite items to date are Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial cardigan, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, and ZIIP’s microcurrent device. When Sophie isn't testing state-of-the art beauty tech or breaking down TikTok aesthetics, she loves indulging in BonBon sweets (Sorbisars, for the win!) and finding the next trend before it goes viral.