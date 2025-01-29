The best microcurrent face-firming devices for an at-home facial (2025)

As more people are saying no to the needle and opting for non-invasive alternatives, the best microcurrent machines have been making a buzz in the beauty space.
Promising to help you fake a facelift and instantly firm the skin, these devices are derm-approved and lend themselves to dramatic before-and-after photos, but do the sharp cheekbones and Angelina Jolie jawlines stand the test of time, or are these gadgets just a passing trend?
The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute set out to trial the top microcurrent and nanocurrent facial toning devices on the market to find out how they performed.
These are our top-rated picks at a glance, but read on to find out how the devices create those instant results and to read our detailed reviews.
Best facial toning devices
1
Joint best facial toning device
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device Starter Kit
2
Joint best facial toning device
Dr. Levy The Contour Pro
3
Best for smoothing
FaceGym Pro EMS Facial Device
4
Best in lab for tackling fine lines
ZIIP HALO Facial Toning Device
5
Best for beginners
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Device
We also spoke to celebrity aesthetician (and founder of ZIIP) Melanie Simon and consultant dermatologist Dr Magnus Lynch about the potential benefits of these DIY devices.
What are microcurrent and nanocurrent, and what’s the difference?
“Microcurrent is a form of electrical therapy that delivers a current that’s thought to mimic the body’s own natural bioelectrics,” explains Melanie. “It’s said to work on a muscular level to stimulate the muscles and make them contract, which is what can give some people that immediate ‘lift’ effect. It can also increase blood circulation and claims to help stimulate collagen production (helping to soften wrinkles).
“Nanocurrent produces more long-term effects. The current is lower and only reaches just beyond the surface of the skin, rather than right down to the muscles. But when used regularly, it promotes the production of collagen and elastin – both pretty essential proteins for keeping skin plump.”
How does microcurrent work?
“Both micro and nanocurrent are also said to work at a cellular level to activate the production of the chemical ATP (adenosine triphosphate),” explains Dr Lynch.
“ATP is responsible for giving energy to the cells, which they need to repair and replenish, but it declines as we age. Stimulating the generation of this essential acid over time is thought to rejuvenate skin and reduce signs of ageing.”
“In theory, the increased complexity of multiphasic waveforms (microcurrent and nanocurrent combined) may stimulate a broader range of physiological responses, possibly improving treatment outcomes,” Melanie adds.
“However, the effectiveness of these waveforms also depends on other factors, such as the frequency, amplitude and duration of the pulses, as well as individual patient differences.”
What should I look for?
“When buying a microcurrent device to use at home, you want adjustable intensity levels, ergonomic design for ease of use, and attachments for various treatment areas,” advises Dr Lynch.
“Look for devices from well-known, established brands with positive user reviews.”
Are mircocurrent facial devices safe?
“Microcurrent devices designed for home use are generally safe when used as directed,” Dr Lynch says. “However, it’s crucial to adhere to the device’s instructions carefully, including recommended usage frequency, intensity levels and suitable target areas.
“Overuse may lead to skin irritation, and you should avoid using it on areas of broken skin. The impulses can interact with your thyroid gland if used too rigorously in that area, so avoid the front of the neck when toning. Don’t take any chances if you have a pacemaker or implantable electronic device and avoid during pregnancy.”
How to use a facial toning device
“Ensure your skin is clean and free of makeup before using the microcurrent device,” Melanie says. “This promotes better contact between the device and your skin, enhancing its effectiveness.
“Use a conductive gel specifically designed for microcurrent treatments. It improves conductivity, allowing the electrical currents to penetrate the skin more effectively, maximising the benefits of the device. If you use an oil-based cleanser before treatment, it will be less effective, so swap a balm out for a foam or gel directly before use.”
Much like any kind of workout, a good routine is a consistent one, whether it’s FaceGym or at David Lloyd Clubs. So, as with your daily walks or your Bodypump classes, the key is to keep it up.
How we test
We asked a panel of testers to try a selection of facial toning devices over two weeks. They gave detailed feedback on how well the products lifted and toned the face, assessing any immediate or longer-term reduction in fine lines, changes in elasticity and the overall impact on appearance.
In the beauty lab, we used our VISIA image analysis machine to monitor any improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles immediately after use and again four hours after treatment.
If skincare gadgets are your thing, whether you’re looking for an anti-ageing tool or a little tech boost to your beauty regime, we’ve also tested the best LED face masks and the best facial cleansing brushes in the lab.
1
Joint best facial toning device
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device Starter Kit
Score: 74/100
This one wowed our panellists by providing instant lifting and firming results, with testers telling us it was light and easy to grip in one hand, making it simple to manoeuvre around the face.
Most said their cheekbones looked more defined (no need for tricky contouring makeup routines here) and their jawlines looked sharper by the end of the trial period. What’s not to love?
Some were disappointed there wasn’t a built-in timer on the device, however, and said they could have done with better instructions. Not everyone was a fan of the gel it came with, either, but every single person who tried it said their face felt toned and lifted and their skin looked tighter after use.
Key specifications
|App
|No
|No. of settings
|5
|Treatment time
|5 mins
|What’s included
|NuFace Trinity device, gel, charging cradle, manual, UK & US plug
2
Joint best facial toning device
Dr. Levy The Contour Pro
Score: 74/100
Cosmeceutical brand Dr. Levy was founded by Switzerland’s top aesthetics Botox doctor, who has made it his mission to help patients delay cosmetic surgery by combining tech with dermatology. Our panel told us their skin felt firmer and tighter after a session with this device, while the gentle buzz and warming effect made for an ultra-relaxing experience. Self-administered spa session, anyone?
The compact size and long-lasting battery life make this ideal for travel. It’s effective and more affordable than many other models on the market. Some said it was less intimidating than the competition, too.
Key specifications
|App
|No
|No. of settings
|3
|Treatment time
|10 mins
|What’s included
|Dr. Levy Contour Pro device, user manual
3
Best for smoothing
FaceGym Pro EMS Facial Device
Score: 72/100
If it’s good enough for prepping celebs for the Oscars red carpet, then it’s good enough for testing at the GHI. Some found the higher setting on this one a bit intense, but others loved that it felt like a real hardcore at-home facial, so it depends on what you’re after.
It was a top scorer for smoothing skin (the VISIA showed more even complexions after just 10 minutes) and everyone found it easy to use. It may be more of an investment, but if it’s smoother skin you’re after, then look no further.
Key specifications
|App
|No
|No. of settings
|10
|Treatment time
|10 mins
|What’s included
|FaceGym Pro device, serum
4
Best in lab for tackling fine lines
ZIIP HALO Facial Toning Device
Score: 71/100
This nifty little number scored almost full marks in our lab for reducing fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area and forehead immediately after use. And almost all our panellists agreed with the lab results – creases and fine lines were far less noticeable after the treatment time. This may be down to its dual tech, which uses both nanocurrent (more surface level, but with longer-term benefits) and microcurrent therapy.
People loved the slightly different design of this device – it was comfortable to hold and worked intuitively. The bespoke app was also a hit, helping our panel incorporate the treatment into their daily skincare routines, but the gel that comes with it was a bit claggy according to some. Some also said they would have preferred a larger range of more intense settings, but others liked the accessible intensity levels, so it really depends on personal preference.
Key specifications
|App
|Yes
|No. of settings
|1
|Treatment time
|4 mins
|What’s included
|Ziip Halo device, gel, charging cable, manual
5
Best for beginners
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Device
Score: 70/100
Foreo’s first foray into beauty tools was with its iconic facial cleansing brush, and now the Foreo Bear is making waves in the face-tool space. Claiming to visibly improve premature signs of ageing by gently energising and firming the (69!) muscles in your face and neck, this gadget had a lot to prove.
Our panel were fans of the app and the handy facial workout routines provided for users to follow, and enjoyed using the serum that comes with it. It’s a good option for beginners as everyone told us it was easy to use, and most said they experienced face-firming effects and fewer fine lines by the end of the trial – a decent all-rounder.
Key specifications
|App
|Yes
|No. of settings
|5
|Treatment time
|5 mins
|What’s included
|Foreo Bear device, manual, charging cable, device stand, travel pouch, sample serum
Verdict: The best facial toning device for you
If you’re after a good deal (it’s currently reduced by £140), our joint winner, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device, impressed our panel with its instant lifting results.
If you want to firm on the move, our other joint winner from Dr. Levy, The Contour Pro, is great for travel – compact and with a notable battery life. Panellists also told us their skin felt firmer after one session with this user-friendly gadget, which costs just under £250.
Or, if you’re a fan of FaceGym and want a more luxurious experience, the brand’s Pro EMS Facial Device boasts instant results, if you can afford it.
Florence Reeves-White
Senior Beauty Writer
Florence is our Senior Beauty Writer, specialising in expert-tested beauty and grooming reviews — from toothbrushes to the latest skincare launches. She’s committed to sharing recommendations for products that truly work and make people feel confident and healthy. Prior to this she was at Tropic Skincare, where she worked closely with biochemists in the lab, delving into the functions of each fresh, natural ingredient and conveying its efficacy to her audience in easy-to-digest terms.
With over five years’ experience in beauty and health journalism, Florence has written for ELLE, Women’s Fitness, Sister Magazine, National Geographic Traveller and many more, with a strong sustainability angle thread through much of her work.
When she isn’t packing for a trip away, working out, eating out or reading up on retinol serums, you’ll probably find her experimenting with her film camera and building her portfolio of portraits. Florence’s photography can be found at florencereeves-white.com, her Instagram is @florencereeveswhite and her twitter is @floreadsnwrites
Tested byDenny Daily
Beauty and Grooming Tester
Denny is our Beauty and Grooming Tester and has an in-depth knowledge and background in beauty and PR. She has spoken on panels with Cosmetics Executive Women (CEW) and has worked with many beauty brands as a commercial model. Since joining in October 2022, she has worked on numerous testing categories including over 18 different brands for vitamin C serums, scalp scrubs, shampoos for dry hair and many more. She has over 20k followers on TikTok where she shares beauty and fashion tips otherwise better known as Denny Daily.