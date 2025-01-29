The best microcurrent face-firming devices for an at-home facial (2025)

As more people are saying no to the needle and opting for non-invasive alternatives, the best microcurrent machines have been making a buzz in the beauty space.



Promising to help you fake a facelift and instantly firm the skin, these devices are derm-approved and lend themselves to dramatic before-and-after photos, but do the sharp cheekbones and Angelina Jolie jawlines stand the test of time, or are these gadgets just a passing trend?

The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute set out to trial the top microcurrent and nanocurrent facial toning devices on the market to find out how they performed.

We also spoke to celebrity aesthetician (and founder of ZIIP) Melanie Simon and consultant dermatologist Dr Magnus Lynch about the potential benefits of these DIY devices.

What are microcurrent and nanocurrent, and what’s the difference?

“Microcurrent is a form of electrical therapy that delivers a current that’s thought to mimic the body’s own natural bioelectrics,” explains Melanie. “It’s said to work on a muscular level to stimulate the muscles and make them contract, which is what can give some people that immediate ‘lift’ effect. It can also increase blood circulation and claims to help stimulate collagen production (helping to soften wrinkles).

“Nanocurrent produces more long-term effects. The current is lower and only reaches just beyond the surface of the skin, rather than right down to the muscles. But when used regularly, it promotes the production of collagen and elastin – both pretty essential proteins for keeping skin plump.”

How does microcurrent work?

“Both micro and nanocurrent are also said to work at a cellular level to activate the production of the chemical ATP (adenosine triphosphate),” explains Dr Lynch.

“ATP is responsible for giving energy to the cells, which they need to repair and replenish, but it declines as we age. Stimulating the generation of this essential acid over time is thought to rejuvenate skin and reduce signs of ageing.”

“In theory, the increased complexity of multiphasic waveforms (microcurrent and nanocurrent combined) may stimulate a broader range of physiological responses, possibly improving treatment outcomes,” Melanie adds.

“However, the effectiveness of these waveforms also depends on other factors, such as the frequency, amplitude and duration of the pulses, as well as individual patient differences.”

What should I look for?

“When buying a microcurrent device to use at home, you want adjustable intensity levels, ergonomic design for ease of use, and attachments for various treatment areas,” advises Dr Lynch.

“Look for devices from well-known, established brands with positive user reviews.”

Are mircocurrent facial devices safe?

“Microcurrent devices designed for home use are generally safe when used as directed,” Dr Lynch says. “However, it’s crucial to adhere to the device’s instructions carefully, including recommended usage frequency, intensity levels and suitable target areas.

“Overuse may lead to skin irritation, and you should avoid using it on areas of broken skin. The impulses can interact with your thyroid gland if used too rigorously in that area, so avoid the front of the neck when toning. Don’t take any chances if you have a pacemaker or implantable electronic device and avoid during pregnancy.”

How to use a facial toning device

“Ensure your skin is clean and free of makeup before using the microcurrent device,” Melanie says. “This promotes better contact between the device and your skin, enhancing its effectiveness.

“Use a conductive gel specifically designed for microcurrent treatments. It improves conductivity, allowing the electrical currents to penetrate the skin more effectively, maximising the benefits of the device. If you use an oil-based cleanser before treatment, it will be less effective, so swap a balm out for a foam or gel directly before use.”

Much like any kind of workout, a good routine is a consistent one, whether it’s FaceGym or at David Lloyd Clubs. So, as with your daily walks or your Bodypump classes, the key is to keep it up.

How we test

We asked a panel of testers to try a selection of facial toning devices over two weeks. They gave detailed feedback on how well the products lifted and toned the face, assessing any immediate or longer-term reduction in fine lines, changes in elasticity and the overall impact on appearance.

In the beauty lab, we used our VISIA image analysis machine to monitor any improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles immediately after use and again four hours after treatment.

