The Best Moisturizers for Mature Skin, According to Celebs Over 40 (2025)

As we get older, our skin changes. It gets drier. You have less collagen. Fine lines and wrinkles may be abundant. (And an excellent testament to how much you’ve laughed over the years.) Products you once loved—including your favorite concealer and foundation—may no longer be up to the task, and now you’re searching for a new moisturizer but don’t want to go through the trouble of testing a million to see what sticks. Well, take it from some well-known faces who have already crossed that bridge. From Demi Moore to Martha Stewart, Beyoncé and Priyanka Chopra, here are 15 moisturizers for mature skin according to the stars, whether you’re 40 or going on 80.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.