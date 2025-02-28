The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (2025)

Table of Contents
Our Top Picks Best Mousse for Humidity Best Mousse for Locs Best Mousse for Volume L'Anza Butter Whip Styling Foam Ouai Air Dry Foam Milk Shake Lifestyling Volumizing Mousse Miche Beauty Set Curl Defining Mousse Marc Anthony Curl Enhancing Styling Foam Kreyòl Essence So Smooth Hair Mousse Sally Beauty Styling Mousse The Beachwaver Co. Me & My Curls Creamy Curl Mousse Pattern Beauty Curl Mousse Curlsmith Invincible Volume Hair Mousse African Pride Moisture Miracle Curl Hair Mousse John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse Kérastase Densifique Leave-In Thickening Mousse Innersense I Create Definition Styling Foam Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Curl Activation Mousse Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse Bumble and bumble. Curl Defining Hair Mousse AG Care Mousse Gel Extra-Firm Curl Retention Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse Sienna Naturals Dream Curl Hair Mousse References
The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (1)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

If you have naturally curly hair, then you’ve likely experienced its many personalities. One day your curls are calm and collected, the next they’re temperamental. As someone who has spent her life dealing with the unpredictability of my own curls, I get it. I have tried everything from layering styling products to using multiple diffusers to figure out how to bring out the best in my coils. It can feel like I'm running in circles.

Turns out, a mousse is the step I didn't know I needed—and if you have fine hair, then it's very likely a must for you too. “Most people think their hair is frizzy. But usually it's just that they haven’t figured out the right styling method for their curl pattern yet,” says Chloe Homan, CEO and Founder of Curlfriend Collective.

While there are many curly hair products to choose from, many hair stylists agree a mousse or foam is a must for a few reasons. “I love a mousse because it's very lightweight, so it won't hold the curls down, and yet it offers control,” says Dusty Monroe Schlabach, owner of curly hair salon I Need Thairapy in Pasadena, California. “And if you don’t like feeling product-y, then you'll like that a mousse doesn't leave as much residue on hair compared to creams or gels,” he adds.

Our Top Picks

Homan says she recommends mousse because it gives curls, coils, and waves more volume than other styling formulas, and it’s typically easier to distribute evenly through strands, leaving you with a more even result all around. “If you have a fine, not so dense texture, no matter the curl type, then you want water-based, lightweight products like mousse to give curls the hold and control they need,” she says.

To determine the best mousse or foam for you, we consulted curly hair experts. Read on to find the one that suits your strands most.

1

Best Mousse for Humidity

L'Anza Butter Whip Styling Foam

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (8)

Homan relies on this formula, made with plant-based butters, to keep curls in check in humid weather. "With mousse spread on your hands, start to apply it on your ends first and then finger-comb it up towards your roots. This prevents the product from weighing down your curls or adding too much near your scalp," she says.

2

Best Mousse for Locs

Ouai Air Dry Foam

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (9)

"This is a fantastic go-to for creating the perfect locs," says Laverne Amara, loctician and founder of NVLX Labs. Or, if you don't have locs and want to air dry your curls, then this is also a winner. The non-greasy foam provides a soft, natural hold without making hair crunchy. "Plus, it has a subtle, woodsy clean scent that smells great but isn’t overwhelming," she adds.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

3

Best Mousse for Volume

Milk Shake Lifestyling Volumizing Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (10)

This medium-to-strong-hold foam is never sticky and works for all curl types. Its lightweight formula adds shine as well as static and frizz protection. You can scrunch the mousse into the hair and diffuse; your curls will stay soft.

4

Best Mousse for Defined Curls

Miche Beauty Set Curl Defining Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (11)

"Because this is a gel-to-foam formula, this mousse gives you quite a bit of control and definition, and is easy to apply," says Schlabach. But the ultimate selling point, in his opinion, is that it seems to "cut down the diffusing time in half!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

5

Best Mousse for Limp Curls

Marc Anthony Curl Enhancing Styling Foam

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (12)

If your curls have lost their spring, then this lightweight foam can help bring them back to life. With silk amino acids and vitamin E, the formula not only enhances your curl but tames frizz and provides lasting hold. For the best application, tousle wet hair to separate curls and then add a generous amount all over without pulling the curls down; cup and scrunch instead, then diffuse.

6

Best Mousse for Waves

Kreyòl Essence So Smooth Hair Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (13)

This cloud-like mousse sculpts as it adds fullness and soft hold while helping to reduce frizz from humidity. The combination of nourishing ingredients such as Haitian moringa, papaya, coconut oil, and quinoa infuse moisture while protecting waves from breakage.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

7

Best Mousse for Heat Protection

Sally Beauty Styling Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (14)

All textures will benefit from this mousse, which provides heat protection and frizz control in addition to shaping curls. Apply to towel-dried hair starting at the roots for maximum volume or apply evenly to damp hair for all-over definition, then diffuse.

8

Best Mousse for Beachy Waves

The Beachwaver Co. Me & My Curls Creamy Curl Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (15)

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (16)

Use this creamy mousse, which smells like a tropical island, on damp or dry hair to enhance your natural hair texture, add shine, and control your curls. "If you want to create beachy waves, use your palms to scrunch a small amount of the product into dry hair to create a more relaxed wave rather than a perfectly defined curl," says Sarah Potempa, CEO and Co-Founder of The Beachwaver Co.

9

Best Mousse for a Long-Lasting Hold

Pattern Beauty Curl Mousse

"When looking for a mousse, ideally you want to find one with medium to strong hold to get the most longevity out of your curls after styling," explains Homan. She recommends this alcohol-free mousse, which holds finger waves and wash-and-go styles in place.

10

Best Mousse for Damaged Hair

Curlsmith Invincible Volume Hair Mousse

This gentle gel-to-mousse formula creates instant volume and is clinically proven to deliver body and fullness that lasts up to 72 hours. Plus, it's made with natural ingredients including moisturizing ivy leaf and softening chamomilla flower.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

11

Best Mousse for Coils

African Pride Moisture Miracle Curl Hair Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (20)

This lightweight foam is a blend of rose water and argan oil that conditions natural curls while adding body, control, and a flexible hold. Apply evenly and let hair air dry or sit under a hooded dryer for roll sets.

12

Best Mousse for Eliminating Frizz

John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (21)

This brand is an OG when it comes to frizz-fighting formulas, and its iconic mousse lives up to its curl-reviving name. It eliminates flyaways while helping to revamp your curls so you can shape them into tighter ringlets or looser waves.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

13

Best Mousse for Fine Curls

Kérastase Densifique Leave-In Thickening Mousse

For fine hair types, this thickening mousse is a savior. After scrunching a pump of product into hair, the hydrating formula puffs up your curls so they go from looking like soggy spaghetti to perfectly done al dente noodles.

14

Best Strong-Hold Mousse

Innersense I Create Definition Styling Foam

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (23)

When your curls require a lot of definition and control, but you don't want to use multiple styling products, Schlabach recommends this formula. "It can be a bit stiff, but a lot of people love it for that," he says.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

15

Best Drugstore Mousse

Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Curl Activation Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (24)

When your waves need a wake-up call, work this mousse into your hair starting at the roots. The formula supports all curl types including perms, and you can even use it to refresh days-old curls.

16

Best Hydrating Mousse for Tight Curls

Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse

Whether your hair is fine, medium, or thick, this argan-oil-infused mousse enhances and separates tight curls so they look sleek and shiny. Apply a generous amount to clean, towel-dried hair and gently scrunch hair with your hands, lifting ends toward the roots. Allow hair to dry naturally.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

17

Best Bodifying Mousse

Bumble and bumble. Curl Defining Hair Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (26)

If you have a curly or wavy texture and are seeking fullness and hold, this mousse is meant for you. While it provides moisture and frizz protection, some users say it can be tricky to dispense from the bottle.

18

Best Lightweight Strong-Hold Mousse

AG Care Mousse Gel Extra-Firm Curl Retention

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (27)

Homan says this mousse-gel stands out because it's lightweight yet gives curls mega hold. Made with plant-based ingredients, the formula is safe for color- and chemically-treated hair. Note that its scent is not for everyone.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

19

Best Mousse for Soft Curls

Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (28)

There's a reason this mousse has so many positive customer reviews. It locks your curls into shape without leaving them feeling stiff and kills frizz so you don't get that halo effect. It's also great for refreshing your style.

20

Best Clean Formula Mousse

Sienna Naturals Dream Curl Hair Mousse

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (29)

This aloe vera-based mousse helps elongate curls, adds a glossy finish, and protects from heat damage and color fading. It works on all curl textures, has a light floral fragrance, and is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (30)

Nicole Pearl Kaplan

Nicole Pearl Kaplan is a former national magazine beauty editor turned freelance journalist and On-Air personality. During her 20-plus year media career, she's written for countless magazines including Allure, Oprah Daily, and Marie Claire, and she appears as a Beauty Expert on TV sharing the latest trends, tips and products. Nicole is also dedicated to helping small business founders get the attention they deserve, teaching them how to increase their visibility and brand awareness.

The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (2025)

References

Top Articles
Understanding the Significance of Tattoos in Modern Self-Expression
The Radiant Symbolism of Sunflower Tattoos: Illuminating the Depths of Optimism and Connection
The coolest ink we saw at Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo 2025
Latest Posts
How Tattoo Shops are Contributing to Body Positivity and Self-Expression?
Student tattoo artist Sophia Indebetouw brings new exposure to the medium of body art
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Barbera Armstrong

Last Updated:

Views: 5877

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Barbera Armstrong

Birthday: 1992-09-12

Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630

Phone: +5026838435397

Job: National Engineer

Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby

Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.