The Best Mousses for Curly Hair That Won't Leave it Feeling Crunchy (2025)

If you have naturally curly hair, then you’ve likely experienced its many personalities. One day your curls are calm and collected, the next they’re temperamental. As someone who has spent her life dealing with the unpredictability of my own curls, I get it. I have tried everything from layering styling products to using multiple diffusers to figure out how to bring out the best in my coils. It can feel like I'm running in circles.
Turns out, a mousse is the step I didn't know I needed—and if you have fine hair, then it's very likely a must for you too. “Most people think their hair is frizzy. But usually it's just that they haven’t figured out the right styling method for their curl pattern yet,” says Chloe Homan, CEO and Founder of Curlfriend Collective.
While there are many curly hair products to choose from, many hair stylists agree a mousse or foam is a must for a few reasons. “I love a mousse because it's very lightweight, so it won't hold the curls down, and yet it offers control,” says Dusty Monroe Schlabach, owner of curly hair salon I Need Thairapy in Pasadena, California. “And if you don’t like feeling product-y, then you'll like that a mousse doesn't leave as much residue on hair compared to creams or gels,” he adds.
Homan says she recommends mousse because it gives curls, coils, and waves more volume than other styling formulas, and it’s typically easier to distribute evenly through strands, leaving you with a more even result all around. “If you have a fine, not so dense texture, no matter the curl type, then you want water-based, lightweight products like mousse to give curls the hold and control they need,” she says.
To determine the best mousse or foam for you, we consulted curly hair experts. Read on to find the one that suits your strands most.
1
Best Mousse for Humidity
L'Anza Butter Whip Styling Foam
Now 68% Off
Homan relies on this formula, made with plant-based butters, to keep curls in check in humid weather. "With mousse spread on your hands, start to apply it on your ends first and then finger-comb it up towards your roots. This prevents the product from weighing down your curls or adding too much near your scalp," she says.
2
Best Mousse for Locs
Ouai Air Dry Foam
"This is a fantastic go-to for creating the perfect locs," says Laverne Amara, loctician and founder of NVLX Labs. Or, if you don't have locs and want to air dry your curls, then this is also a winner. The non-greasy foam provides a soft, natural hold without making hair crunchy. "Plus, it has a subtle, woodsy clean scent that smells great but isn’t overwhelming," she adds.
3
Best Mousse for Volume
Milk Shake Lifestyling Volumizing Mousse
This medium-to-strong-hold foam is never sticky and works for all curl types. Its lightweight formula adds shine as well as static and frizz protection. You can scrunch the mousse into the hair and diffuse; your curls will stay soft.
4
Best Mousse for Defined Curls
Miche Beauty Set Curl Defining Mousse
"Because this is a gel-to-foam formula, this mousse gives you quite a bit of control and definition, and is easy to apply," says Schlabach. But the ultimate selling point, in his opinion, is that it seems to "cut down the diffusing time in half!"
5
Best Mousse for Limp Curls
Marc Anthony Curl Enhancing Styling Foam
Now 36% Off
If your curls have lost their spring, then this lightweight foam can help bring them back to life. With silk amino acids and vitamin E, the formula not only enhances your curl but tames frizz and provides lasting hold. For the best application, tousle wet hair to separate curls and then add a generous amount all over without pulling the curls down; cup and scrunch instead, then diffuse.
6
Best Mousse for Waves
Kreyòl Essence So Smooth Hair Mousse
This cloud-like mousse sculpts as it adds fullness and soft hold while helping to reduce frizz from humidity. The combination of nourishing ingredients such as Haitian moringa, papaya, coconut oil, and quinoa infuse moisture while protecting waves from breakage.
7
Best Mousse for Heat Protection
Sally Beauty Styling Mousse
All textures will benefit from this mousse, which provides heat protection and frizz control in addition to shaping curls. Apply to towel-dried hair starting at the roots for maximum volume or apply evenly to damp hair for all-over definition, then diffuse.
8
Best Mousse for Beachy Waves
The Beachwaver Co. Me & My Curls Creamy Curl Mousse
Now 25% Off
Use this creamy mousse, which smells like a tropical island, on damp or dry hair to enhance your natural hair texture, add shine, and control your curls. "If you want to create beachy waves, use your palms to scrunch a small amount of the product into dry hair to create a more relaxed wave rather than a perfectly defined curl," says Sarah Potempa, CEO and Co-Founder of The Beachwaver Co.
9
Best Mousse for a Long-Lasting Hold
Pattern Beauty Curl Mousse
"When looking for a mousse, ideally you want to find one with medium to strong hold to get the most longevity out of your curls after styling," explains Homan. She recommends this alcohol-free mousse, which holds finger waves and wash-and-go styles in place.
10
Best Mousse for Damaged Hair
Curlsmith Invincible Volume Hair Mousse
This gentle gel-to-mousse formula creates instant volume and is clinically proven to deliver body and fullness that lasts up to 72 hours. Plus, it's made with natural ingredients including moisturizing ivy leaf and softening chamomilla flower.
11
Best Mousse for Coils
African Pride Moisture Miracle Curl Hair Mousse
Now 44% Off
This lightweight foam is a blend of rose water and argan oil that conditions natural curls while adding body, control, and a flexible hold. Apply evenly and let hair air dry or sit under a hooded dryer for roll sets.
12
Best Mousse for Eliminating Frizz
John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse
This brand is an OG when it comes to frizz-fighting formulas, and its iconic mousse lives up to its curl-reviving name. It eliminates flyaways while helping to revamp your curls so you can shape them into tighter ringlets or looser waves.
13
Best Mousse for Fine Curls
Kérastase Densifique Leave-In Thickening Mousse
For fine hair types, this thickening mousse is a savior. After scrunching a pump of product into hair, the hydrating formula puffs up your curls so they go from looking like soggy spaghetti to perfectly done al dente noodles.
14
Best Strong-Hold Mousse
Innersense I Create Definition Styling Foam
When your curls require a lot of definition and control, but you don't want to use multiple styling products, Schlabach recommends this formula. "It can be a bit stiff, but a lot of people love it for that," he says.
15
Best Drugstore Mousse
Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Curl Activation Mousse
When your waves need a wake-up call, work this mousse into your hair starting at the roots. The formula supports all curl types including perms, and you can even use it to refresh days-old curls.
16
Best Hydrating Mousse for Tight Curls
Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse
Whether your hair is fine, medium, or thick, this argan-oil-infused mousse enhances and separates tight curls so they look sleek and shiny. Apply a generous amount to clean, towel-dried hair and gently scrunch hair with your hands, lifting ends toward the roots. Allow hair to dry naturally.
17
Best Bodifying Mousse
Bumble and bumble. Curl Defining Hair Mousse
If you have a curly or wavy texture and are seeking fullness and hold, this mousse is meant for you. While it provides moisture and frizz protection, some users say it can be tricky to dispense from the bottle.
18
Best Lightweight Strong-Hold Mousse
AG Care Mousse Gel Extra-Firm Curl Retention
Homan says this mousse-gel stands out because it's lightweight yet gives curls mega hold. Made with plant-based ingredients, the formula is safe for color- and chemically-treated hair. Note that its scent is not for everyone.
19
Best Mousse for Soft Curls
Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse
There's a reason this mousse has so many positive customer reviews. It locks your curls into shape without leaving them feeling stiff and kills frizz so you don't get that halo effect. It's also great for refreshing your style.
20
Best Clean Formula Mousse
Sienna Naturals Dream Curl Hair Mousse
This aloe vera-based mousse helps elongate curls, adds a glossy finish, and protects from heat damage and color fading. It works on all curl textures, has a light floral fragrance, and is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.
Nicole Pearl Kaplan
Nicole Pearl Kaplan is a former national magazine beauty editor turned freelance journalist and On-Air personality. During her 20-plus year media career, she's written for countless magazines including Allure, Oprah Daily, and Marie Claire, and she appears as a Beauty Expert on TV sharing the latest trends, tips and products. Nicole is also dedicated to helping small business founders get the attention they deserve, teaching them how to increase their visibility and brand awareness.