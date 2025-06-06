The best movies to stream this Easter long weekend (2025)

, register or subscribe to save articles for later. Save articles for later Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time. The Easter holidays present us with many opportunities. Unfortunately, the time to watch a cracking film or two also comes with streaming indecision: you settle on the couch to watch a good movie, then you get unsettled because you can’t find the right one. These 40 films are my solution – each is a pre-approved (by me) great movie available to stream that’s gone under-recognised, been forgotten with time, or was misrepresented. ACTION Bullitt: As a San Francisco police detective Steve McQueen set the benchmark for unruffled cool in this 1968 crime thriller, which boasts an all-time car chase. SBS On Demand/Max The Grandmaster: Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai’s period martial arts movie was unexpected but deeply satisfying, with Tony Leung leading the stunningly graceful fight choreography. 7plus Hanna: Saoirse Ronan plays a 15-year-old trained as an assassin in the wilderness by her ex-spy dad (Eric Bana). Her target? Cate Blanchett’s CIA agent. Binge/Netflix Haywire: Steven Soderbergh made MMA champ Gina Carano the centrepiece of this lean, labyrinthine 2011 mystery, with Channing Tatum, Michael Fassbender and Ewan McGregor as her adversaries. SBS On Demand

Ready or Not: Australian star Samara Weaving proved her genre movie bona fides in this gory nightmare where a bride fights for her life after marrying into a wealthy family. Disney+/Netflix COMEDY Blackberry: A bunch of misfit Canadian geeks invent the groundbreaking 1990s communications device; it does not go well. Bittersweet, chaotic and featuring a legendary meltdown. Binge/Paramount+ Burn After Reading: It’s not a Fargo-level Coen Brothers movie, but this 2008 black comedy about dissatisfied spies entangled with idiotic amateurs (hello, Brad Pitt!) is drily enjoyable. Paramount+ Game Night: Twisty and increasingly outrageous, this 2018 action-comedy stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple whose game night begins with a player (possibly) being kidnapped. Stan In Bruges: Long before The Banshees of Inisherin, filmmaker Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson created madcap melancholy with a tale of Irish hitmen on an enforced holiday. Netflix/SBS On Demand/Stan

Advertisement

Mistress America: Greta Gerwig hits the high notes in this 2015 comedy she co-wrote with director Noah Baumbach, playing a flighty Manhattanite who gives her protégé quite the education. Disney+ DRAMA Babette’s Feast: Mix some flavours of Nigella Lawson and Ingmar Bergman and you have Gabriel Axel’s 1987 Danish classic about an exiled French cook who thanks her staid employers with the meal of a lifetime. Amazon Prime Video The French Connection: Gene Hackman won his first Academy Award for this gritty 1971 police procedural, playing an uncompromising NYPD detective pursuing a heroin shipment. Disney+ May December: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore uncover all kinds of uncomfortable truths in this acidic Todd Hayne tale of a Holly wood actor studying the woman she plans to play. Binge/Amazon Prime Video Perfect Days: Revered German director Wim Wenders caps his career with this beautifully unadorned study of a Tokyo public toilet cleaner’s life. It builds to a telling, sublime peak. Stan

Advertisement See Also Dutton’s gas plan will chill investment, warns global energy giant

Private Life: Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn are aces together as a middle-aged couple whose quest to have a child has begun to threaten their happiness. A small, wonderful movie. Netflix HORROR Cargo: Sherlock’s Martin Freeman stars as a father trying to protect his baby, but otherwise this outback post-apocalyptic thriller is a distinctly Australian take on the zombie epidemic. Netflix Dawn of the Dead: Before piloting comic book franchises, director Zack Snyder and screenwriter James Gunn made a bloody, succinct remake of the 1978 zombie outbreak classic. Binge Titane: Body horror meets automotive erotica in this audacious French fever dream about a young woman whose childhood trauma has left her sexually connected to cars. SBS On Demand Infinity Pool: Brandon Cronenberg does father David proud with this escalating nightmare about a successful author whose holiday abroad descends into nightmarish depravity. Paramount+

Advertisement

Mom and Dad: It’s an ordinary day in the American suburbs until parents acquire an unstoppable urge to kill their children. Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair lead the hunt. Stan ROMANCE Cha Cha Real Smooth: An untethered college graduate (director Cooper Raiff) falls for an older single mother (Dakota Johnson). Familiar pitch, but delivered here with wit and insight. Apple TV+ Cold War: Heartbreak has an undeniable melody in this wrenching romantic tragedy about love-crossed Polish musicians who can’t escape the realities of geopolitics and their mutual desire. Stan Past Lives: Greta Lee gave a breakthrough performance for the ages in this 2023 romantic drama about a married Korean immigrant in New York unexpectedly visited by her childhood crush. Amazon Prime Video/Binge Sleeping with Other People: A pre-Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie star in this indie rom-com about the friendship between recovering sex addicts. Filthy, flinty fun. Netflix/Stan

Advertisement