The Best Neck Massagers for Instant Relief, According to Testing (2025)

Neck massagers can be a fantastic way to help relax tense muscles, ease tightness and improve circulation, but it’s important to choose — and use — them carefully.
In fact, certified trainer Stefani Sassos emphasizes how important it is to understand the difference between tension and pain: "If you're experiencing pain in your neck, it could indicate actual or potentially serious damage and a neck massager may do more harm than good," she says. That's why you should always consult your healthcare provider before using one of these massagers if you have any concerns about neck health, since this area contains vital vessels and nerves.
But for healthy individuals, gentle massagers can be beneficial for the back of the neck — just steer clear of using one on the sides or the front of your neck, advises Sassos. You'll also want to steer clear of massage guns, which are meant for larger muscle groups and too intense for such a sensitive area. For most people, using a neck massager a few times a week is typically fine, but personalized guidance on frequency of use from your healthcare professional is always advised.
To help you find the best neck massagers, our Good Housekeeping Institute experts conducted thorough testing of 13 models, evaluating them for ease of use, performance, safety and overall satisfaction. The result? A curated list of reliable, user-friendly neck massagers designed to safely relieve tension and help you relax with confidence.
- Best Overall: Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
- Best Value: Blue Elf Shiatsu Electric Neck Back Massager Pillow
- Best Massage Pillow: HoMedics Cordless Shiatsu Massage Pillow With Heat
- Best Manual Pressure Point Massager: Mount Plus M1212 Shiatsu Neck Massager
- Best for Deep Compression: LiBa Back and Neck Massager
- Best for Larger Areas: Sharper Image RealTouch Massage Cordless Neck and Back Shiatsu with Heat
- Best Compact Electric Massager: HoMedics Gentle Touch Gel Cordless Neck & Body Massager with Heat
1
Best Overall
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Pros
- Easy to use and quiet
- Variety of intensity and speed settings
- Includes heat feature
Cons
- Control buttons are positioned high on the belt
The Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager stood out as a top choice in our testing, receiving the highest score for overall tester satisfaction, with 100% of testers agreeing it effectively relieved tension and provided a sense of relaxation. It was easy to use, quiet, offered a variety of intensity and speed settings to meet individual needs, and comes equipped with heat features.
Testers remarked how comfortably it fits around the neck and provided deep compression on knotted pressure points. “The nodes hugged the neck and provided kneading motions in triplets, with the first two being moderate and the last one delivering a stronger, deeper knead,” a tester said. Our only complaint is that the control buttons are positioned relatively high on the belt, making it hard to see while using. Regardless, it's a solid and reliable massager that works extremely well.
Type: Wrap | Massage Nodes: 8 deep-kneading nodes | Heat Function: Yes | Power Source: Corded (includes AC adapter and car adapter) | Portability: Lightweight design, easy to transport | Material: Soft, breathable fabric cover | Adjustable Settings: Adjustable speed/intensity levels | Battery Life: N/A (corded) | Warranty: 1-year warranty
2
Best Value
Blue Elf Shiatsu Electric Neck Back Massager Pillow
Now 15% Off
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Adjustable speed settings
- Provides effective tension relief
Cons
- Heat setting isn't very strong
The Blue Elf Shiatsu neck massager was our favorite budget-friendly neck massager, perfect for those seeking effective relief from neck tension. It features eight deep rub finger press massage nodes that simulate the kneading movements of a massage therapist's hands, providing a soothing experience.
Testers found it comfortable and an effective tension reliever — even after just one use. “I liked that this was a mix of massage and deep tissue,” our tester said. You can easily customize the massage with three adjustable speeds to fit your preferences. The biggest downside? Testers noted that they wished the heat setting was a bit warmer and that there were lights to indicate on the control buttons that the heat was on.
Type: Wrap | Massage Nodes: 8 kneading nodes | Heat Function: Yes | Power Source: Corded (AC adapter) | Portability: Compact design for easy storage | Material: Durable fabric with a breathable mesh cover | Adjustable Settings: Single speed with automatic direction change | Battery Life: N/A (corded) | Warranty: Not listed
3
Best Massage Pillow
Homedics Cordless Shiatsu Massage Pillow With Heat
Now 28% Off
Pros
- Lightweight and portable
- Comfortable heat function
- Excellent quality
Cons
- Limited intensity settings
The Homedics Cordless Shiatsu All-Body Massage Pillow is a lightweight and portable massager that offers a deep-kneading shiatsu massage specifically designed to target neck and shoulder muscles. Testers gave it high marks for its easy-to-understand directions, comfortable heat function and outstanding quality.
While testers enjoyed its relaxing qualities, some wished for more intensity settings as the massager only offers one. “The pillow is plush and comfortable, but I wish it went a little deeper in intensity, but overall, it was pleasant,” a tester said.
Although it lacks intensity settings, the Homedics does have a reverse feature, which reverses the direction of the massage to help loosen tight muscles. Overall, its impressive one-hour runtime and ability to operate cordlessly make it the best portable option for the price.
Type: Pillow | Massage Nodes: 4 kneading nodes | Heat Function: Yes | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Portability: Lightweight and portable design | Material: Soft, comfortable fabric | Adjustable Settings: One-speed setting with auto-reverse | Battery Life: Up to 1 hour per charge | Warranty: 2-year limited warranty
4
Best Manual Pressure Point Massager
Mount Plus M1212 Shiatsu Neck Massager
Pros
- Affordable, versatile and easy to use
- Lightweight and relatively portable
- Relieves neck pressure
Cons
- No instructions included
This manual shiatsu neck massager from Mount Plus is an affordable, no-frills tool that provides target relief using two firm silicone balls that allow users to press, squeeze and knead their neck muscles.
“It’s more of a pressure-point type of massager, but it’s easy to use and provides relief in various ways,” a tester said. “Turned one way, you can use the balls to massage your neck muscles. Flipped over, you can massage a little lower on your neck or use the back of it to cradle the back of your head.”
Lightweight and 14 inches tall, the ergonomic handle allows easy control over pressure and positioning, which many testers found useful for solo use. However, some noted that the lack of instructions was a drawback, as the massager could feel uncomfortable or tricky to position for muscle relief. “I found it helpful in releasing the pressure from my neck tendons but not my muscles,” another tester commented.
All in all, we recommend this massager for folks who aren’t ready to invest in an electric massager but want a simple tool to address neck tension using light pressure.
Type: Manual Pressure Point Massager | Massage Nodes: Adjustable manual pressure nodes | Heat Function: No | Power Source: Manual (no power required) | Portability: Extremely lightweight and portable | Material: Sturdy and ergonomic design | Adjustable Settings: Adjustable handles for customized pressure | Battery Life: N/A (manual) | Warranty: Not listed
5
Best for Deep Compression
LiBa Back and Neck Massager
Pros
- Provides powerful, deep compression
- Versatile design
- Effective for targeted relief
Cons
- Requires practice to use effectively
The LiBa massager stands out as the top pick for deep compression, offering powerful relief for knotted pressure points and deeply releasing neck and shoulder tension. Several testers praised its versatility, as its hook design allows it to reach various muscle groups, from the neck to the feet. “I liked that it worked on pressure points, and you could actually feel it. It’s definitely a knot releaser, and you only need a quick 1–2 minutes for relief,” one tester said.
Though highly effective for deep compression, this tool may not offer the relaxing experience some look for in a massager — especially since it’s not automatic and works better for the back, given its length. Regardless, testers found it ideal for targeted relief but noted it may take practice to master the pressure application. Fortunately, it comes with a detailed user guide you can follow for relief unique to your situation.
Type: Manual Pressure Point Massager | Massage Nodes: Multiple trigger point nodes | Heat Function: No | Power Source: Manual (no power required) | Portability: Compact and easy to store | Material: Heavy-duty BPA-free plastic | Adjustable Settings: Customizable pressure with ergonomic handle design | Battery Life: N/A (manual) | Warranty: 90 days
6
Best for Larger Areas
Sharper Image RealTouch Massage Cordless Neck and Back Shiatsu with Heat
Pros
- Intense massage
- Comfortable heat function
- Cordless and rechargeable
Cons
- May be too large for some users
Our analysis found Realtouch Massager from Sharper Image to be the best option for covering large areas. The wrap-style massager features unique double-knob massage nodes and grips and kneads muscles in a way that mimics real hands to target tight neck, shoulder and upper back muscles. This massager scored highly for its comfortable heat function, straightforward controls and built-in battery. The latter means you can use it away from an outlet and easily position it to target feet, calves, thighs and lower back muscles.
One tester remarked that they got goosebumps the first time they used it. “It’s a really intense massage,” they said. “It targeted the neck and shoulders, and I was very impressed with its quality and craftsmanship.”
It’s worth mentioning that the Realtouch massager weighs in at roughly 4.5 pounds, so it may be uncomfortable for some users with smaller-sized shoulders and shorter necks, given its larger-than-average size.
Type: Wrap | Massage Nodes: 6 rotating nodes | Heat Function: Yes | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Portability: Cordless design for easy use | Material: Soft-touch exterior with durable construction | Adjustable Settings: Multiple intensity levels and auto-reverse | Battery Life: Approximately 1 hour per charge | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty
7
Best Compact Electric Massager
Homedics Gentle Touch Gel Cordless Neck & Body Massager with Heat
Pros
- Lightweight and portable
- Provides a soft, but firm massage
- Long 50-minute runtime
Cons
- Noisy
For those searching for a lightweight, portable neck massager that can be used at home and on-the-go, we recommend this massager from Homedics. Most portable massagers sacrifice intensity at the expense of a lighter design, but this massager still offers a soft yet firm massage to ease tension and loosen tight, sore muscles. It’s completely cordless, rechargeable and has an impressive 50-minute runtime. However, it’s a bit on the noisy side.
Although this option doesn’t include a power adapter, it comes with two straps that help target specific areas on the neck and other muscle groups, including the back and legs. You can also remove the straps to use it as a handheld massager.
“Using it after a long day at the computer felt reinvigorating,” one tester said. “The straps allowed me to move the device and target specific areas on my neck that needed more attention. I liked being able to control the pressure by adjusting them. On its own, it delivers a satisfying level of intensity, but adding extra pressure, either through the straps or with my hand, was really beneficial.”
Type: Wrap | Massage Nodes: Soft gel nodes for gentle massage | Heat Function: Yes | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Portability: Lightweight, compact and ergonomic | Material: Soft-touch gel exterior for comfort | Adjustable Settings: Single speed setting | Battery Life: 50 minutes | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty
How we test neck massagers
To find the best neck massagers, our Lab experts started by reviewing top-rated options. We looked at best-selling picks on Amazon and highly recommended products from review sites. This gave us a variety of options across price ranges and types, including manual tools, electric wraps, pillows and massage guns, which we’ll break down in a moment.
Safety was a top priority in our testing process. After consulting with certified trainer Stefani Sassos, we determined that massage guns such as the Theragun and Hypervolt were not ideal for neck use. These devices can potentially strain the delicate muscles in the neck. Sassos says they're more suitable for larger muscle groups like those in the arms, legs and back, and are recommended for more experienced users.
The Lab tested 13 different massagers, using each for one session and then rating ease of use, performance and overall satisfaction on a 5-point scale. We also noted each massager’s specifications — weight, cord length, auto shut-off time, electrical certifications and included accessories. While these measurements didn’t affect each massager’s overall score, they helped us identify models with standout features and determine their overall ease of use.
What to look for when shopping for a neck massager
Understanding the root cause of your neck tension is crucial for effective relief and should be considered before making a purchase. "Neck tension can stem from poor posture, muscular imbalances or compensating for injuries," Sassos says. "Simple adjustments, like being mindful of your positioning while sitting at a desk or improving your sleep posture, can significantly alleviate tension in this area."
By considering these factors, you can ensure you’re getting the relief you need. Once you’re certain a neck massager is the route you want to take to address your needs, there are three main styles of massagers to consider:
✔️ Wraps: Wrap-style massagers use a kneading technique, with two straps on either side and massaging nodes that press into the back of the neck. The arm cuffs help control intensity; simply pull down for a deeper massage or relax your hold for lighter pressure. However, these tend to be bulkier and heavier, which may limit portability.
✔️ Pillow: Pillow massagers also use kneading motions but are generally more passive. They’re great for reclining, and some even come with straps to attach to a chair as a headrest. However, controlling intensity with pillow massagers is harder than with wraps, as they lack the adjustable pull feature.
✔️ Manual pressure point tools: Manual tools offer the most customizable pressure but require more effort to operate. With nodes that press directly onto target areas, they give users control over intensity, similar to wraps. These tools are typically lightweight, making them a more portable option.
✔️ Heat features: Heat can be a valuable feature to relax and soothe sore and stiff muscles. If you want this option, look for massagers like wraps or pillows with adjustable heat settings. All heated models we tested allowed users to turn the heat on or off, letting you customize your experience. We recommend shopping for models with indicators that show whether the heat is on or off, but if a model doesn’t have an indicator light, heated massagers typically have red-glowing nodes when the heat function is on.
✔️ Adjustable modes: Some massagers offer multiple modes for speed, intensity and rotation direction. If variety is important to you, choose a model with these adjustable settings to better suit your preferences and needs.
✔️ Safety and health considerations: Always read the instruction manual before using a neck massager to ensure safe and effective use. If you have long hair, tie it back to avoid tangling, and never use a massager while driving, even if it includes a car adapter. If you experience chronic neck pain, consult a healthcare provider to ensure a neck massager is a safe addition to your wellness routine, and consider exploring other treatment options.
✔️ Instructions: Some of our testing panel members found shiatsu massagers challenging to position correctly, so we recommend reading the manual and watching any included instruction videos to ensure proper use. If the model you choose lacks detailed instructions, we suggest referencing the packaging, which often shows helpful positioning guidance.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Brandon Carte wrote this article. He has over a decade of experience testing and researching consumer products, from space heaters to robot vacuums. His thorough evaluations are based on hands-on testing, detailed comparisons and interviews with industry experts.
Danusia Wnek oversaw the testing for this guide. She is a Senior Chemist in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, where she tests and evaluates haircare, skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools. She holds a B.S. in Chemistry from St. John’s University and an M.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences with a concentration in Cosmetic Science from the University of Cincinnati. With over 10 years of experience in the personal care industry, Danusia's background includes formulation, product development, claims evaluation and efficacy testing.
Stefani Sassos was consulted for this guide. She is a NASM-certified personal trainer and Women's Fitness Specialist with over 10 years of experience in the fitness industry. At the Good Housekeeping Institute, she leverages her expertise to create informed fitness content, from testing exercise equipment and apps to curating workout plans.
Brandon Carte
Senior Electronics Editor
Brandon Carte is a writer and editor with over a decade of experience covering technology, gadgets and appliances. His reporting has been featured on Best Products, Top Ten Revies, Good Housekeeping and USA Today. When he's not researching washing machines or testing robot vacuums, you can find him at concerts, swimming laps, or at the movies. He thinks smartphones are too big, prefers MP3s to Spotify and misses his iPhone’s headphone jack.
Tested byDanusia Wnek
Senior Chemist
Danusia (she/her) is a senior chemist in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute where she evaluates haircare, skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from St. John’s University and a M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences with concentration in cosmetic science from the University of Cincinnati. Danusia has over 10 years of experience in the personal care industry including formulation, product development, claim evaluation and efficacy testing.
Medically reviewed byStefani Sassos, M.S., R.D.N., NASM-CPT
Nutrition Lab Director
Stefani (she/her) is a registered dietitian, a NASM-certified personal trainer and the director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab, where she handles all nutrition-related content, testing and evaluation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutritional sciences from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in clinical nutrition from NYU. She is also Good Housekeeping’s on-staff fitness and exercise expert. Stefani is dedicated to providing readers with evidence-based content to encourage informed food choices and healthy living. She is an avid CrossFitter and a passionate home cook who loves spending time with her big fit Greek family.