The Best Non-Toxic & Safe Baby Wipes (40+ Brands Ranked) (2025)

Over the past 2 weeks we researched 40+ of the most popular baby wet wipes to find the best non-toxic choices for your little one’s sensitive skin.

Today we’ll be looking at… The safety of using baby wipes.

What it means when a wipe says it’s biodegradable or compostable.

Why you should never flush wipes.

The toxic ingredients you should avoid.

Ratings for 40+ of the most popular baby wipes.

Because baby wipes are used on our children’s most sensitive areas, it’s extremely important to ensure that they’re free of toxic chemicals and irritants.

In our research, we found that many of the top brands available have ingredients that are potentially toxic and dangerous. Many of them are made with polyester fibers which are non-toxic on the skin but are derived from non-renewable petroleum sources.

However, there are several brands available that offer a baby wipe that’s as free of toxic chemicals as possible, and some are even made from natural materials like chlorine-free wood pulp.

While it’s true that baby wipes aren’t an absolute necessity, many parents find them far too convenient to give them up.

If baby wipes are an indispensable part of your parenting repertoire, we’ll arm you with the knowledge you need to buy the best non-toxic and safe wipe.

Our Methodology: Analysis of Top Baby Wipe Brands

At Better Goods, our missionis to empowerconsumers byproviding thoroughlyresearched, evidence-based informationon the ingredientsand potentialhealth impactsof everyday householdproducts. Hereis an overviewof our rigorousmethodology:

Step #1: Compiling the Most Popular Baby Wipes

We conducted extensive research to identify the most popular baby wipes purchased by consumers today. Our rigorous methodology included analyzing internet search trends, reviewing sales data from major online retailers, and monitoring social media mentions and reviews. From this process, we compiled a definitive list of the top dry shampoo brands on the market.

Step #2: Thoroughly Evaluating Ingredients for Safety

For this baby wipe report, our team of experts thoroughly reviewed every ingredient in each leading brand. We consulted authoritative sources such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR), the EU CosIng database, and peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Evaluating Ingredient Safety

Our expertscarefully evaluateeach ingredientfor potentialhealth risksbased on thelatest studiesand regulations. We look at factorslike:

Toxicity

Irritation

Allergies

Hormone disruption

Absorption andexposure levels

Ingredients are listed for each of the products, with a color-coded rating system. GOOD These ingredients have been analyzed as safe. IFFY These ingredients are generally considered safe, but have some concern of mild potential issues. AVOID These ingredients are unsafe and should be avoided.

Step #3: Rating Products Based on Ingredient Safety

After completing our ingredient analysis, we assign an internal safety rating to each product.

Ratings are determined based on the number and severity of concerning ingredients identified during research. Products with no concerning ingredients receive our highest safety rating. As potentially problematic ingredients increase, the product’s rating declines accordingly.

Our ratings reflect solely ingredient safety and are not influenced by brand reputation or marketing claims.

Brands are rated on the three pillars as follows: BEST This ranking is for the best of the best. Only exemplary brands will receive a ranking of best for any category. GOOD This ranking is for brands that are typically quite good, but don’t go above and beyond like our best choices. IFFY This ranking is for when we find something we find iffy. Not a good sign. AVOID This ranking is reserved for the worst of the worst.

Non-Toxic Baby Wipes Rated: Best

These baby wipes earned our top ratings. Any of these are a safe choice for you and your family, with all-natural and safe ingredients.

The baby wipes that received our best rating include:

Jackson Reece Unscented Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon These are some of the best wipes on the market. Made with chlorine-free wood pulp and few non-irritating ingredients, it’s easy to give these a top rating. Ingredients Water,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Betaine,

Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside,

Levulinic Acid,

Sodium Levulinate,

Glycerin,

Potassium Sorbate,

Sodium Citrate ATTITUDE Attitude 100% Biodegradable Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Made with chlorine-free cellulose fiber, we’re happy to give a great rating to these wipes made by Attitude. They do have sodium benzoate for those that would prefer to avoid it, but other than that, the ingredients list is great for a baby wipe. Ingredients Water,

Sodium Citrate,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Potassium Sorbate,

Glycerin,

Sodium Cocoamphoacetate,

Matricaria (Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract),

Citric Acid Potential irritants: 1*

Non-Toxic Baby Wipes Rated: Good

While these baby wipes didn’t quite earn our top rating, these non-toxic wipes are still a safe choice.

The baby wipes that received our good rating include:

Cloud Island (Target Brand) Sensitive Care Ultra-Thick Baby Wipes Surprisingly, Target’s private label brand of baby wipes is quite good. None of the ingredients are blatantly dangerous, and since they’re available at all Target stores, they’re easy to find as well. Ingredients Water,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Glycerin,

Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),

Sorbitan Caprylate,

Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside,

Sodium Citrate,

Xanthan Gum,

Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate,

Citric Acid Potential irritants: 1* Babyganics Face, Hand & Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Our main issue with Babyganics is that the brand is greenwashing—making their products seem more eco-friendly than they really are. While there is a long list of ingredients in this product, none of them are “must-avoid” chemicals. The material of the wipes is a blend of tencel and polyester, which could be better. Ingredients Water,

Matricaria Extract (Chamomilla Recutita Extract),

Vegetable Oil,

Glycerin,

Lauryl Glucoside,

Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate,

Glyceryl Oleate,

Dicaprylyl Carbonate,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Citric Acid,

Potassium Sorbate,

Tomato Seed Oil (Solanum Lycopersicum Seed Oil),

Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),

Cranberry Seed Oil (Vaccinium Macrocarpon Seed Oil),

Black Cumin Seed Oil (Nigella Sativa Seed Oil),

Raspberry Seed Oil (Rubus Idaeus Seed Oil) Potential irritants: 1* Earth's Best TenderCare Unscented Chlorine-Free Baby Wipes See Also Feuchttücher Test: Baby-Feuchttücher ohne Schadstoffe, aber mit Müllproblem | ElternKindTipps6 Different Types of Baby Wet Wipes to Know Buy on Amazon The ingredients of these wipes are okay, but they do have both phenoxyethanol and potassium sorbate as preservatives. The rest of the ingredients are fine, and the wipe itself is made from chlorine-free viscose and polyester—we’d prefer better materials. Ingredients Water,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Rice Extract (Oryza Sativa Extract),

Sodium Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Soy Protein,

Tocopherol,

Glycerin,

Citric Acid,

Dimethicone Copolyol,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Potassium Sorbate Potential irritants: 1* Bloom Baby Banana Milk Sensitive Skin Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon These wipes contain phenoxyethanol, a preservative we prefer to avoid. Although it’s more benign than parabens, it has been linked to skin irritation. While these wipes aren’t the best, they’re still okay. The company reports that the material is made of elemental chlorine-free eco fibers, which is a lot better than many other wipes which use plastic-based materials. Ingredients Water,

Olus Oil,

Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate,

Glyceryl Oleate,

Dicaprylyl Carbonate,

Glycerin,

Lauryl Glucoside,

Banana Fruit Extract (Musa Sapientum Fruit Extract),

Hydrolyzed Milk Protein,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Potassium Sorbate Potential irritants: 1* The Honest Company Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Honest says their wipes are 100% plant-based but will not disclose exactly what the material is made of. In terms of ingredients, they’re fairly good with none that stand out as must-avoid chemicals. Ingredients Water,

Glycerin,

Matricaria Extract (Chamomilla Recutita Extract),

Cucumber (Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract),

Licorice (Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract),

Pomegranate Extract (Punica Granatum Extract),

Decyl Glucoside,

Citric Acid,

Caprylyl Glycol*,

Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate,

Ethylhexylglycerin*,

Sodium Benzoate* Potential irritants: 2* Burt's Bees Baby Bee Chlorine-Free Wipes Buy on Amazon Burt’s Bees wipes are relatively okay, but include phenoxyethanol which we would prefer to avoid. Because of this and the other 2 preservatives⁠—sodium benzoate & potassium sorbate⁠—we can’t give them a great rating. The material is chlorine-free non-biodegradable and plant-based, but it’s not clear exactly what that is. Ingredients Water,

Glycerin,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),

Tocopherol,

Citric Acid,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Potassium Sorbate,

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate,

Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate,

Phenoxyethanol* Potential irritants: 2* Eco By Naty Lightly Scented Wet Wipes Buy on Amazon These wipes have several organic ingredients, and none stand out as being bad. The brand states that they’re made with “natural and renewable plant-based material” which is a plus. While we can’t give them top ratings because of a few potentially-irritating chemicals like sodium benzoate & propanediol, they’re still better than most wipes on the market. Ingredients Water,

Gluconolactone,

Potassium Sorbate,

Propanediol,

Organic Aloe Vera Leaf Water (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Water),

Sodium Benzoate*,

Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside,

Natural Fragrance*,

Citric Acid,

Organic Matricaria Flower Water (Chamomilla Recutita Flower Water),

Calcium Gluconate Potential irritants: 1*

Non-Toxic Baby Wipes Rated: Iffy

These baby wipes we analyzed received a rating ofIffy. These wipes contain ingredients that some experts believe may be unsafe, so they cannot be recommended.

DYPER Baby Wipes Dyper baby wipes have a very simple ingredient list and are made from bamboo viscose, which is far better than many wipes that use synthetic ingredients. These wipes have no preservatives, which is actually something of a concern because of bacteria. Because of this risk, we unfortunately can’t give them a good rating. Ingredients Viscose,

Water,

Glycerin,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice) Up & Up (Target) Sensitive Skin Baby Wipes It’s unclear what these wipes are made of, but it should be assumed that the material is petroleum-based. Our main concern is the inclusion of tocopheryl acetate, which can be contaminated with hydroquinone, a carcinogenic chemical. For this reason, we can’t recommend these wipes. Ingredients Water,

Coco-Glucoside,

Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate,

Sodium Citrate,

Citric Acid,

Xanthan Gum,

Glyceryl Oleate,

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Gluconic Acid,

Sodium Benzoate* Potential irritants: 1* Bloom Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon These wipes have enough sketchy ingredients (like phenoxyethanol) that we’d recommend better wipes over them. Ingredients Water,

Olus Oil,

Glycerin,

Lauryl Glucoside,

Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate,

Glyceryl Oleate,

Dicaprylyl Carbonate,

Comfrey Extract (Symphytum Officinale Extract),

Olive Oil (Olea Europaea Fruit Oil),

Phenoxyethanol*,

Potassium Sorbate Potential irritants: 1* Up & Up (Target) Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes These wipes may be fragrance-free, but with phenoxyethanol and potential irritants like tetrasodium glutamate diacetate that we can’t recommend them. We were unable to determine what material is used in the wipes, but it’s likely polypropylene or similar. Ingredients Water,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Decyl Glucoside,

Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Sodium Citrate,

Citric Acid,

Sodium Bicarbonate,

Glycerin,

Cucumber (Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract),

Calendula (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),

Licorice (Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract),

Matricaria (Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract),

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Microcrystalline Cellulose,

Cellulose Gum Potential irritants: 2* Parent's Choice Sensitive Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Walmart won’t disclose what their wipes are made of, but they’re surely not made of a preferred material like cotton. Along with phenoxyethanol we can’t recommend them. Ingredients Water,

Decyl Glucoside,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Calendula (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),

Matricaria Extract (Chamomilla Recutita Extract),

Cucumber (Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract),

Licorice (Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract),

Glycerin,

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate,

Citric Acid,

Sodium Citrate,

Sodium Bicarbonate Potential irritants: 2* Huggies Nourish and Care Wipes Buy on Amazon Contains enough iffy ingredients, including fragrance, that we can’t recommend this product. Material is made of polypropylene and wood pulp. Ingredients Water,

Glycerin,

Butoxy PEG-4 PG-Amodimethicone,

Caprylyl Glycol*,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Coco-Betaine*,

Malic Acid*,

Polysorbate 20,

Perfume,

Sodium Citrate,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Cacao Extract (Theobroma Cacao Extract),

PEG-50 Shea Butter Potential irritants: 2* Thrive Market Baby Wipes These have a large number of preservatives and we would just prefer wipes with safer ingredients. This, along with the fact that they’re made of blend of 70% PET (plastic) / 30% viscose makes us unable to recommend them. Ingredients Water,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Sodium Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Soy Protein,

Rice Extract (Oryza Sativa Extract),

Glycerin,

Tocopherol,

Dehydroacetic Acid,

Benzoic Acid,

Vitamin E,

Benzyl Alcohol*,

Potassium Sorbate,

Citric Acid Potential irritants: 1* 365 Everyday Value (Whole Foods Brand) Wipes Buy on Amazon 365 Value is a private label brand of Whole Foods, so we were disappointed to learn that they’re made of polypropylene (petroleum-derived plastic). They also include enough other iffy ingredients that we can’t recommend them. Ingredients Water,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Sodium Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Soy Protein,

Rice Extract (Oryza Sativa Extract),

Glycerin,

Tocopherol,

Dehydroacetic Acid,

Benzoic Acid,

Benzyl Alcohol*,

Dimethicone Copolyol,

Citric Acid Potential irritants: 1* Brandless Baby Wipes Note: Brandless has been going through financial issues and this product may no longer be available. While the wipe itself is made of 100% plant-based fibers, their inclusion of ingredients like benzyl alcohol, sodium hydroxide and benzoic acid make us unable to recommend these wipes. Ingredients Dehydroacetic Acid,

Sodium Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Soy Protein,

Water,

Glycerin,

Tocopherol,

Citric Acid,

Rice Extract (Oryza Sativa Extract),

Benzoic Acid,

Sodium Hydroxide*,

Potassium Sorbate,

Benzyl Alcohol*,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice) Potential irritants: 2* Fifi & Friends Cleansing Baby Wipes These wipes are made from organic cotton, which is great. Out biggest issue is that they have fragrance without disclosing exactly what kind of fragrance it is. Since fragrance is often used as an umbrella term for thousands of chemicals that don’t need disclosure, we cannot recommend them. Ingredients Water,

Gluconolactone,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Glycerin,

Citric Acid,

Coco-Glucoside,

Aloe Powder (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder),

Sodium Citrate,

Fragrance,

PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil Potential irritants: 1*

Non-Toxic Baby Wipes Rated: Avoid

These baby wipes we analyzed received our worst rating. These wipes contain ingredients we strongly recommend avoiding.

Bum Boosa Bamboo Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Unfortunately, while these wipes are made of chlorine-free bamboo material, they have polysorbate 20 which can be contaminated with toxic ethylene oxide & 1,4-dioxane. For this reason we can’t recommend them. Ingredients Water,

Vegetable Glycerin,

Organic Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Tocopherol,

Potassium Sorbate,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Citric Acid,

Calendula (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),

Polysorbate 20,

Chamomile Extract,

Lavender (Lavandula Angustifolia Oil),

Sweet Orange Oil (Citrus Sinensis Oil)* Potential irritants: 1* Huggies Simply Clean Fragrance-Free Wipes Buy on Amazon While this version of Huggies wipes are fragrance-free, they still have ingredients that should be avoided, like polysorbate-20, which can be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane. They’re also made from polypropylene material. For these reasons, they’re not recommended. Ingredients Water,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Caprylyl Glycol*,

Malic Acid*,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Sodium Citrate,

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Coco-Betaine*,

Polysorbate 20 Potential irritants: 2* Huggies Simply Clean Fresh Scent Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Like most Huggies products, these are not recommended. Being filled with fragrance, polysorbate-20 (which can be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane) and made from polypropylene material, these aren’t recommended. Ingredients Water,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Caprylyl Glycol*,

Malic Acid*,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Sodium Citrate,

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Coco-Betaine*,

Perfume,

Polysorbate 20 Potential irritants: 2* Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Wipes Buy on Amazon These wipes contain Butoxy PEG-4 PG-Amodimethicone which can be contaminated with ethyl oxide, a toxic chemical. The other iffy ingredient is polysorbate-20, which can be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane. Ingredients Water,

Butoxy PEG-4 PG-Amodimethicone,

Polysorbate 20,

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Caprylyl Glycol*,

Malic Acid*,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Sodium Citrate,

Tocopheryl Acetate* Potential irritants: 2* Amazon Updated Formula Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Unfortunately, Amazon’s line of baby wipes leaves something to be desired. Along with the material being viscose, polyester & polypropylene, we can’t recommend this product. Ingredients Water,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Decyl Glucoside,

Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Sodium Citrate,

Citric Acid,

Sodium Bicarbonate,

Glycerin,

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Cucumber (Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract),

Calendula (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),

Licorice (Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract),

Matricaria Extract (Chamomilla Recutita Extract),

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Microcrystalline Cellulose,

Cellulose Gum Potential irritants: 2* Pampers Complete Clean Baby Fresh Scent Wipes Buy on Amazon These polypropylene-based wipes have toxic petrochemicals PEG-40 and PPG-16 along with mystery fragrance. Because of these reasons, we can’t give them a good rating. Ingredients Water,

Citric Acid,

PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil,

Sodium Citrate,

Sorbitan Caprylate,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Disodium EDTA,

Bis-PEG/PPG-16/16 PEG/PPG-16/16 Dimethicone,

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,

Xanthan Gum,

Fragrance Potential irritants: 1* Lansinoh Clean and Condition Baby Wipes Buy on Amazon Baby wipes filled with toxic ingredients, including parabens. Strongly recommended to avoid. Ingredients Water,

Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum),

Propylene Glycol*,

Oleyl Erucate,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Glyceryl Oleate,

PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil,

Ceteareth-20,

Methylparaben*,

PEG-75 Lanolin,

Cetylpyridinium Chloride,

Butylparaben,

Perfume Potential irritants: 2*

Reasons To Avoid Conventional Baby Wipes (And Use Non-Toxic Instead) Baby wipes have become a staple for parents to clean and care for their little ones. However, not all wipes are created equal when it comes to safety and quality. Recent concerns have been raised about the ingredients used in some low-cost, mass-produced baby wipes. Some manufacturers use questionable or even toxic chemicals without much regard for the health of babies or environmental impact. These chemicals get absorbed into the sensitive skin of the diaper area and may even enter the bloodstream. The potential effects are unknown, especially for frequent long-term use on infants. The good news is that there are safer baby wipe options available—baby wipes can be safe, as long as you’re using those without any toxic or dangerous ingredients.

The Scoop On Biodegradable Baby Wipes

Some modern brands offer “compostable” baby wipes that are typically made out of more eco-friendly materials, like cotton or bamboo rayon.

The truth is this: much like “biodegradable” baby diapers, wipes thrown into the trash won’t decompose in any reasonable amount of time. The European Union’s standard for compostable products is three months, while biodegradable is six.

Some estimates say it takes over 100 years for a typical wipe to decompose in the landfill.

This also applies to flushing them down the toilet, it still takes time for biodegradable and compostable products to breakdown

However, some baby wipes can be composted.

Such brands include Jackson Reece, who claim their wipes will degrade in just 6 weeks in a compost pile.

Our ratings list indicates which brands are compostable—there are very few.

Why You Should Never Flush Baby Wipes

Flushing baby wipes, even those labelled as “flushable,” can cause significant problems for your home’s plumbing, your community’s sewage system, and the environment.

Please don’t flush baby wipes down the toilet. Here’s why: Wipes don’t break apart easily : Unlike toilet paper, baby wipes don’t break down in water, which makes them more likely to get stuck in pipes and accumulate until water and waste cannot pass through. This can lead to blockages and even raw sewage flowing back into your home.

: Unlike toilet paper, baby wipes don’t break down in water, which makes them more likely to get stuck in pipes and accumulate until water and waste cannot pass through. This can lead to blockages and even raw sewage flowing back into your home. Sewer system issues : Even if the wipes make it to the sewer system without causing a problem, they can cause damage to the city’s sewer system. In fact, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection spends nearly $19 million a year on repairs directly related to damage caused by baby wipes.

: Even if the wipes make it to the sewer system without causing a problem, they can cause damage to the city’s sewer system. In fact, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection spends nearly $19 million a year on repairs directly related to damage caused by baby wipes. Environmental impacts: Wet wipes are responsible for putting microplastics into our water supply, which can enter the food chain and disrupt ecosystems.

Baby wipes clogging sewers may sound harmless, but these lurking “fatbergs” are a growing environmental nightmare below our feet.

If you’re desperate to know what a fatberg is—and we know you are—here’s what it is.

When flushed, wipes don’t break down as toilet paper does. Instead, they snag on pipes and entwine with other debris like hair, dental floss, and paper towels that also shouldn’t be flushed. Over time, a mammoth mass emerges—the dreaded fatberg.

Recent years have seen fatbergs reach monstrous proportions. In 2021, workers in London battled a 330-ton horror over half a mile long. It took specialized high-pressure jets and months of labor to dismantle the blockage. In 2019, a 19-ton glob of garbage and waste clogged a southeast Michigan sewer system. The fatberg was caused by wipes flushed in toilets.

Other cities like Bangkok, Melbourne and New York have faced their own fatberg foes, some spanning multiple city blocks underground. And you likely have a mini-fatberg brewing in your own pipes.

The solution is simple—never flush wipes, even if labels claim they are flushable. Wipes can’t break down fast enough to avoid harming sewer systems. By trashing rather than flushing wipes, you’ll help avoid creating a repulsive fatberg mess. Our pipes and planet thank you.

Beware of the Material Used In The Wipes

All wet baby wipes are made out of cloth. The tricky part is this: the composition of the cloth doesn’t need to be disclosed.

Wipes are typically made of either viscose, polyester, polypropylene or in newer and more eco-friendly brands, cotton.

The main materials wipes are made of are:

Polypropylene is essentially plastic —the same plastic used in most disposable diapers.

—the same plastic used in most disposable diapers. Polyester is also plastic.

is also plastic. Viscose is made from wood pulp. This wood pulp is highly processed and often bleached, but is better than polypropylene and polyester.

is made from wood pulp. This wood pulp is highly processed and often bleached, but is better than polypropylene and polyester. Cotton has started to find its way into the baby wipes market with newer brands. Some brands even use organic cotton.

has started to find its way into the baby wipes market with newer brands. Some brands even use organic cotton. Bamboo is a natural, sustainable and biodegradable material. Very soft on baby’s skin.

While many companies disclose the materials used in their wipes—especially if they’re using cotton—many do not.

If you’re looking for the safest non-toxic wipes, those that use cotton, or better yet organic cotton, are the best choice. Additionally, cotton is one of the most degradable materials, making it more environmentally friendly.

Ingredients of Concern In Baby Wipes

Conventional baby wipes can contain a variety of potentially harmful ingredients. Be sure to look out for the following.

Methylisothiazolinone

A study published in the Medical Journal of Australia found that rates of allergic reaction to methylisothiazolinone (MI) have risen from less than 4% to 11% in two years.

Not only that, but a 2013 study made a link between the ingredient and hand dermatitis in the parents using them. The study found 43 out of 653 (or ~7%) of patients had an MI reaction, while only 7 were patients who used baby wipes.

Finally, another 2013 report linked methylisothiazolinone to allergic contact dermatitis in six children. So be sure to know that those with sensitive skin could be more susceptible to contact dermatitis from products that include MI.

Formaldehyde-Releasing Preservatives

You’re not going to find this extremely toxic chemical listed on the back of the wipes, but it can be in there. A 2019 study showed that out of 51 popular baby wipes tested, 12 had released mild to moderate amounts of formaldehyde.

The amount of formaldehyde in wipes is very small but can result in allergic reactions on the skin.

Formaldehyde-releasing chemicals are as follows:

Benzylhemiformal

Tosylamide/Formaldehyde Resin

2-bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol

5-bromo-5-nitro-1,3-dioxane

Diazolidinyl urea

Glyoxal

1,3-dimethylol-5,5-dimethylhydantoin (or DMDM hydantoin)

Methenamine

Imidazolidinyl urea

Sodium hydroxymethylglycinate

Quaternium-15

DMDM Hydantoin

Polyoxymethylene Urea

Parabens

Baby wipes contain moisture that allows for rapid microbial growth. Without proper preservation, the wipes could become contaminated with harmful bacteria.

Some baby wipe manufacturers use potentially-harmful preservatives called parabens.

Commonly appearing on labels as variants like methyl-, butyl-, ethyl-, or propylparaben, these compounds serve as preservatives across a variety of personal care items. Their ability to moderately penetrate the skin has raised eyebrows, particularly with links to conditions such as hormonal imbalances which can result in reproductive complications. More worryingly, there is a growing body of research suggesting a tie between parabens and breast cancer.

It’s worth noting that the latest findings on their use in beauty products indicate that although paraben levels in individual items are typically low, the combined use of multiple products could pose potential health threats.

Highlighting the growing apprehension, the European Union took a firm stand by banning five specific parabens in personal care items from 2014 onwards. These include Isopropylparaben, Isobutylparaben, Phenylparaben, Benzylparaben, and Pentylparaben.

In baby wipes and other products, parabens might be mentioned as:

Methylparaben

Ethylparaben

Propylparaben

Butylparaben

Isobutylparaben

Isopropylparaben

Benzylparaben

Phenylparaben

Pentylparaben

Triclosan / Triclocarban

Triclosan is a synthetic antibacterial agent that has been widely used in personal care products since 1972.

The European Union Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) has assessed the safety of triclosan in cosmetic products, but this assessment does not include exposure of babies through wipes. It has been found that triclosan can be absorbed through the skin, but the extent at which that occurs via exposure through baby wipes is still uncertain.

With its widespread use, concerns have been raised about triclosan contributing to antibiotic resistance, making some bacteria more resilient and harder to kill.

Triclosan has also been linked to potential thyroid function disruption as outlined in a 2009 study on male rats. Another 2015 study found a potential link between the chemical and potential endocrine-disrupting effects, and unsurprisingly, it has been found that triclosan exposure altered the skin microbiome in mice.

In 2017, the United States Food & Drug Administration banned the ingredient from handwashes and sanitizers, but it still remains legal to use in baby wipes. These days, however, you won’t find many baby wipe products with triclosan as an ingredient.

Fragrance

Seeing fragrance on a label is never a good thing. A lot of baby wipe manufacturers use fragrance to make their wipes smell nice. Who doesn’t like a pleasant scent on a wipe, right?

Concerns about undisclosed chemicals in scented baby wipes are gaining mainstream attention, with parents seeking transparency regarding their contents.

Thanks to loopholes like the Federal Fair Packaging and Labeling Act and Uniform Trade Secrets Act, companies can legally conceal these ingredients as “fragrance” without specifying the actual chemicals used. This enables brands to slip questionable compounds into their wipes without parents catching on.

The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) oversees fragrance safety, but it’s bankrolled by industry giants, raising impartiality questions. IFRA’s research wing, the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, hides its safety information, so who knows if we can trust it.

IFRA’s 2023 ingredient list contained 3,619 potential fragrance elements obscured on labels. Some of these could be irritants, carcinogens, or worse. But we’re left guessing which exact chemicals lie within.

And IFRA compliance is voluntary anyway, so its rules don’t bind every company. Given all this, our wipe guide stresses the need for fragrance transparency and suggests caution with vague “fragrance” labels. Parents deserve to know what touches their baby’s skin.

Phthalates From Fragrance

You won’t find phthalates listed on the package either, but they are often added to the fragrance in wipes to make the scent more long-lasting.

Phthalates are endocrine disrupting compounds linked to hormonal imbalances and birth defects, and even classified as a probable human carcinogen at high levels. Phthalates can be absorbed through the skin and detected in urine following use of phthalate-infused products.

Ethoxylated Ingredients

Ethoxylated ingredients, such as PEGs (polyethylene glycols) and some polysorbates, are used as conditioners’ emulsifiers, solvents, and stabilizers.

The ethoxylation process can lead to contamination with 1,4-dioxane, a potential human carcinogen. While 1,4-dioxane is often present in trace amounts, long-term exposure may pose health risks.

Identifying Ethoxylated Ingredients

Ethoxylated ingredients can be found in baby wipes but they’re not always obvious to see. Some examples of ethoxylated ingredients include:

Ammonium Capryleth Sulfate

Ammonium Pareth-25 Sulfate

Ammonium Myreth Sulfate

Ceteareth-20

Polysorbate 20

PEG-75 Lanolin

Propylene Glycol

Propylene glycol is a known skin irritant and sensitizer sometimes found in baby wipes. Because the skin of babies is so sensitive, we won’t recommend any baby wipes that contain this ingredient.

Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB)

In baby wipes, this ingredient acts as a dual-purpose component: it cleans and produces foam. Originating from coconut oil, this organic compound is present in several natural baby wipes we’ve analyzed.

However, CAPB has been linked to skin irritations for some babies. Highlighting its potential risks, The American Contact Dermatitis Society recognized CAPB as its “Allergen of the Year” in 2004.

Interestingly, it’s not CAPB itself that’s problematic, but the remnants of chemicals utilized during its manufacture. While undiluted CAPB should ideally pose no irritation or dermatitis risks, it remains uncertain whether a baby wipe uses the pure form or not.

While the presence of CAPB doesn’t automatically lead us to give baby wipes a negative assessment, we emphasize all wipes containing it, allowing parents to make informed choices for their little ones.

A Note On Waterwipes & Their Hidden Ingredient

A popular brand of wipes are Waterwipes, which are advertised to contain only water and grapefruit seed extract (GSE). The GSE acts as a preservative—the moist environment inside the wipe container is a breeding ground for mold and bacteria.

However, as of 2020, the brand has changed their ingredients list to include “trace of benzalkonium chloride”. Benzalkonium chloride is used as a preservative and disinfectant in products.

While they don’t disclose the actual amount of benzalkonium chloride used in the wipes, the ingredient is a well-recognized irritant and contact allergen.

Because of this, and the fact that there are better wipes on the market, we don’t recommend them over other brands.

A Note On Preservatives

Because of the nature of baby wipes, they need some sort of preservative to keep them from developing bacteria and mold.

This is true for all wet baby wipes, but even more so for natural baby wipes. In fact, a 2021 study found that unlike PET (polyester) wipes, natural fibers like viscose provide a food source for microbes (that’s what makes them biodegradable).

While mold can often be visible to the eye, bacteria are microscopic and cannot be seen by the naked eye. These contaminants can cause serious infections, especially for those with weak or compromised immune systems—this includes babies.

The problem that arises is that some baby wipes don’t disclose any type of preservative whatsoever.

This could only mean one of two things:

They’re using an undisclosed preservative.

They’re not using any preservative at all, meaning the product could contain contaminants.

Because of this reason, we must be cautious of wipes that don’t disclose any preservatives.

This could mean that they’re either using a preservative that could potentially be of concern, or the wipes could develop mold or bacteria if not used up quickly.

In our product ratings, we take a close look at the preservatives used—or the lack of preservatives used.

In Conclusion

When it comes to baby wipes, being diligent about reading labels and avoiding harmful ingredients is crucial. Many popular wipes contain concerning chemicals that could irritate your baby’s sensitive skin or pose other health risks.

The good news is that there are plenty of safer, non-toxic options available made with natural, biodegradable materials and free of harsh additives. Our research identified several excellent baby wipe brands that use safe, plant-based ingredients to gently clean your little one without any worry.

For quick recommendations for all non-toxic baby wipes we rated good or best:

No matter which brand you choose, be sure to avoid baby wipes containing chemicals like methylisothiazolinone, formaldehyde, parabens, triclosan, and synthetic fragrances. And never flush wipes or use brands with undisclosed ingredients.

With the right wipes made from safe, natural materials, cleaning your baby doesn’t have to expose their skin to questionable chemicals. Using our guide, you can find the ideal non-toxic wipes to care for your little one’s delicate skin.