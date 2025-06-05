The Best Online Learning Platforms of 2025 [Ranked] (2025)

Online learning platforms have revolutionized education, offering unparalleled access to knowledge and skill development for learners worldwide. In 2025, whether you're looking to advance your career, explore a new hobby, or earn a certification, these platforms provide the flexibility and affordability to meet your unique needs. From casual courses on creative skills to rigorous programs for professional growth, there's something for everyone in the expansive world of eLearning.

This guide highlights the best online learning platforms of 2025, breaking down their key features, pricing, and who they’re best suited for. Whether you're a beginner seeking free resources or a seasoned professional pursuing accredited certifications, we’ll help you navigate the options to find the perfect platform for your goals. Let’s dive into the top eLearning choices and what makes them stand out!

Best Online Learning Platforms in 2025



What Are the Essential Features of an Online Learning Platform?

Now, when it comes to choosing the right online learning platform, it’s essential to look beyond the surface and evaluate key features that can significantly impact your learning experience.

I'd recommend you keep these critical factors in mind:

Budget-Friendly Options : One of the biggest draws of online learning is its affordability compared to traditional education. While some platforms offer free or low-cost courses, others come with a higher price tag. Ensure the platform you choose aligns with your budget and offers good value for the cost.

Course Quality : A great platform provides courses that deliver tangible value. Whether you're pursuing personal interests or career advancement, the courses should be well-structured, easy to follow, and rich with accurate, up-to-date content. Some platforms cater more to casual learners, while others are geared toward professional growth — choose based on your goals.

Expert Instructors : The quality of a course often hinges on the expertise of its instructors. Look for platforms that maintain high standards for their educators, ensuring that you’re learning from knowledgeable professionals in their fields.

User-Friendly Design : Whether it's a web-based platform or one that offers an app, ease of use is crucial. A smooth, intuitive interface enhances the learning experience, allowing you to focus on the content rather than struggling with navigation.

Convenience & Flexibility : The ability to learn on your terms is a hallmark of online education. Look for platforms that offer mobile apps, offline access, or downloadable materials, giving you the freedom to learn anytime, anywhere.

Customer Support : Good customer support is a must, especially if you encounter issues with the platform or courses. Ensure the platform you choose provides reliable assistance to help resolve any problems quickly.

Accessibility Features: Learning should be accessible to everyone. Check if the platform offers features like captions, transcripts, or multi-language support to accommodate diverse learning needs.

Many platforms offer free trials or free tiers, allowing you to test the waters before making a financial commitment.

If these options aren’t available, review their refund policies or look for money-back guarantees to ensure you can get a refund if the platform doesn’t meet your expectations.

The Best eLearning Platforms of 2025

1. Coursera: Best Subscription-Based Platform for Online Classes

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Pricing:

Coursera offers some free content such as guided projects or individual courses





Coursera Plus subscription: $59/month or $399/year (14-day money-back guarantee)





Guided Projects: $9.99+





Professional Certificates and Specializations: $39.99+





MasterTrack Certificate: $2,000+





Degrees from $9,000+

Number of Courses: 5,000+

Topics Covered: Coursera offers courses on IT, computer science, and data science. You can also find full degrees in such fields. This platform also offers content on other subjects such as business, health, arts and humanities, social sciences, and more.

Who Is Coursera For?

As we covered in our Coursera review, this platform caters to a broad audience, making it challenging to define a specific target group.

Whether you're an individual looking to earn industry-recognized certifications or a business aiming to upskill your employees, Coursera offers something for everyone. While its selection of degree programs is still growing, the platform is ideal for learners seeking accredited credentials from prestigious universities and organizations.

Pros

Provides accredited certificates recognized by employers

Courses developed in collaboration with top universities and companies

Large selection of free courses available

Offers content in multiple languages for greater accessibility

User-friendly platform and intuitive website

Cons

Course quality and value can be inconsistent at times

Not all courses are fully self-paced, requiring adherence to schedules

Applying for a degree program involves a separate, more detailed application process

2. Udemy - Best for Casual Learning and Niche Topics

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.4/5

Pricing:

Instructors choose the prices for their Udemy courses





Free courses are available, but you cannot earn a certificate





Courses start at <$10 and go up to $300+, but Udemy often offers sales of up to 70-90% off





Udemy Personal Plan: $29.99/mo for access to 6,000+ curated courses

Number of Courses: 200,000+

Topics Covered: Udemy offers a course on practically any topic you can think of. Here, you’ll also find a ton of courses related to computer science, web development, software development, data science, data visualization, machine learning, and more.

Who Is Udemy For?

As covered in our Udemy review, this platform is best suited for casual learners or individuals looking to gain new skills quickly without the need for formal accreditation.

Since anyone can create courses on the platform, it’s often perceived as a place for hobbyists and those wanting to explore various topics. While Udemy can provide practical knowledge to enhance your skillset, its certificates are typically not recognized by employers.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee on individual course purchases

Fully self-paced learning

Lifetime access to purchased courses

Engaging content with multimedia lectures, quizzes, and projects

Over 200,000 courses available

Affordable pricing

Many courses offered in multiple languages

Cons

Certificates may not be widely recognized by employers

The Q&A section of courses can be inactive; some instructors don’t engage with students

Course quality can vary significantly across the platform

3. Udacity - Best for Career Growth

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Pricing:

$399/month for single courses and Nanodegrees





Enrolling in a Nanodegree and choosing the value package (paying upfront for multiple months) can get you a 15% discount off your total

Number of Courses: 200+ free courses, 70+ Nanodegrees

Topics Covered: Udacity offers courses and Nanodegrees on a variety of topics, including cloud computing, AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, data science, programming, project management, and more.

Who Is Udacity For?

As detailed in our Udacity review, this choice is ideal for learners who are committed to advancing their careers through in-depth, industry-aligned programs.

While casual learners and hobbyists can still gain valuable knowledge, the higher cost may be a barrier for those not looking to pursue a full-fledged career path.

Pros

Nanodegree programs are rigorous and designed to prepare learners for career readiness

Certificates are widely recognized by employers due to the platform’s high-quality standards

Courses are often developed in partnership with leading companies and industry experts

Nanodegree students receive resume-building and portfolio support

Scholarships are available for eligible students

Cons

More expensive than many other platforms

Some courses have fixed enrollment deadlines

Nanodegree programs require a significant time commitment

4. edX - Best Free Online Learning Platform

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.7/5

Pricing:

You can audit all the regular classes for free, but you cannot earn a certificate





For access to assignments and certificates, prices range from $50-$300





Costs for Bootcamps, MicroMasters programs, Bachelor’s Degrees, Master’s Degrees, and Professional Certificate Programs vary and can be in the thousands (these classes/courses cannot be audited for free)

Number of Courses: 5,100+

Topics Covered: edX offers courses on a variety of topics, including coding and development, data science, computer science, and more. edX is also the best online training platform for STEM-related subjects.

Who Is edX For?

While creating our edX review, it became clear that it caters to a wide range of learners, from hobbyists to working professionals.

With a user base of over 40 million, edX offers courses for learners of all ages. As the platform expands its offerings with more bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, it’s positioning itself to target a university-level audience more in the future.

Pros

Access to regular courses for free, although without earning a certificate

A wide range of certification courses, bachelor’s degree programs, and MicroMasters programs

Financial assistance available for qualifying students, sometimes up to 90% off

14-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not all programs qualify for financial assistance

Pricing models may evolve as edX continues to refine its monetization strategy

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Pricing:

Some free content available, though not much





One-month free trial, then





$32/mo paid monthly; $168/mo paid annually





Accounts created with valid .edu email addresses get 50% off

Number of Courses: 40,000+

Topics Covered: Although Skillshare mostly offers classes related to creative skills, there are also courses on web development, business and entrepreneurship, productivity, and more.

Who Is Skillshare For?

Skillshare is ideal for individuals seeking to develop skills in creative fields. Whether you're interested in animation, photography, or graphic design, this platform offers a wide range of courses.

Our full Skillshare review also found that those looking to dive into web development can find lots of valuable content.

Pros

Wide variety of course topics

Instructors are generally skilled, with some being celebrities

Excellent platform for creatives wanting to enhance their skillsets

Cons

Limited free content

Courses are only available in English

Ads are present unless you subscribe to the premium plan

6. Khan Academy - Best Free Platform for Learning Math

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Pricing: Free — forever!

Topics Covered: Khan Academy has recently made a switch to offering free K-14-level education, so most of the subjects on this website cover such topics. However, there are also some college-level courses, life skill courses, and courses all about computing and computer programming.

Who Is Khan Academy For?

While primarily designed for K-14 learners, Khan Academy is open to anyone of any age.

To my mind, Khan Academy is probably best known for its comprehensive and free math courses, making it one of the best options for those seeking a strong foundation in math, which can later support studies in computer science and data-related fields.

Our Khan Academy review also showed that it's committed to offering all its courses for free, supported by donations from individuals and companies like Google.

Pros

High-quality courses created by knowledgeable and vetted experts

User-friendly, intuitive, and easy to navigate

Excellent reputation as a free educational resource

Cons

Content has shifted more toward K-14 learners, limiting its usefulness for some

Limited offerings in tech-related subjects

No certificates are provided for completing courses

7. CodeAcademy - Best Online Platform for Learning to Code

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.6/5

Pricing:

CodeAcademy offers a free forever “Basic” tier that allows access to daily practice and interactive lessons





Pro Lite: $14.99/mo paid monthly; $11.99/mo paid annually





Pro: $19.99/mo paid monthly; $15.99/mo paid annually

Number of Courses: 60+

Topics Covered: CodeAcademy offers courses on topics like data science, web development, computer science, machine learning, web design, game development, mobile development, cybersecurity, data visualization, AI, and more. It offers various aspects of data science, programming and development, and information technology.

Who Is CodeAcademy For? CodeAcademy is one of the top online platforms for learning how to code, making it a great choice for learners of all skill levels. Whether you're an absolute beginner or looking to deepen your programming knowledge, CodeAcademy has content to support your journey. Check out our CodeAcademy review to learn more. Pros Beginner-friendly platform, with lessons tailored for complete novices

Offers courses in fifteen different programming languages

Free Basic tier allows users to learn without committing to paid features

Strong community support available

Very affordable Cons Navigation can be confusing at times

Paid plans don’t offer a free trial, meaning you can’t access content behind the paywall before subscribing

Unable to skip lessons, which may be frustrating for more experienced learners

8. LinkedIn Learning - Best for Certification Prep and Earning CEUs

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Pricing:

One-month free trial, then





Individual courses available from $20 to $40





Monthly subscription: $39.99/mo paid monthly; $323.88/year paid annually

Number of Courses: 17,000+

Topics Covered: LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com, offers courses on a variety of topics, most of them related to professional growth. Here, you’ll find courses on three main topics: Business, Technology, and Creative. Computer Science-related topics are under Technology, and it is there you’ll find classes on programming and the like. LinkedIn Learning also offers a variety of courses meant to help with certification prep or to provide learners with continuing education units (CEUs) necessary to maintain their current certifications.

Who Is LinkedIn Learning For?

LinkedIn Learning is an excellent platform for professionals seeking to earn new certifications or maintain existing ones.

With affiliations to various certifying bodies, the platform offers courses that can help you prepare for certification exams. It’s particularly useful for those looking to enhance their professional credentials.

Something I really like is that they offer lots of short courses (think 4 hours or less), which makes it easy to level up in little time. Plus, as we show in our full LinkedIn Learning review, they always include helpful and entertaining quizzes to reinforce your learning.

Pros

More affordable compared to many other learning platforms

Provides Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and certification prep

One-month free trial gives access to the entire course library

High-quality, well-produced courses

Completion certificates can be shared directly on your LinkedIn profile

Cons

Certificates are not accredited

Limited course topics compared to some other platforms

The user interface could use an update

Some courses are outdated and need refreshing

9. PluralSight - Best Learning Platform for Working Professionals

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.75/5

Pricing: (for individuals)

Standard: $29/mo paid monthly; $299/year paid annually





Pro: $45/mo paid monthly; $449/year paid annually





Five free courses rotating every week

Number of Courses: 7,500+ courses and a few hundred paths

Topics Covered: PluralSight offers courses and paths related to subjects such as software development, information technology, cybersecurity, data science, and more.

Who Is Pluralsight For?

Pluralsight is one of the top eLearning platforms for working professionals, especially those looking to deepen their knowledge in data science and technology.

As an authorized CEU provider, many of the certificates earned on this platform can count toward CEU or CPE credits for maintaining professional certifications. Check out our full Pluralsight review to dive deeper.

Pros

Offers over 7,500 high-quality courses and hundreds of learning paths, with new content added regularly

All courses include full transcripts, closed captioning, and translations into 50+ languages

Instructors are vetted experts in their fields

More affordable pricing compared to platforms like Udacity

Cons

No refund policy, so you can't get your money back if dissatisfied with your subscription

Beginner courses could be more accessible for novices

All courses focus on tech subjects, which might not appeal to non-tech learners

10. Thinkful - Best for Bootcamps

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.7/5

Pricing:

No free trial





$4,500 for some part-time programs and up to $16,000 on full-time courses





Because of the high cost related to enrolling in Thinkful’s bootcamps, the platform offers various payment methods, including deferred payments which require no upfront payment





Thinkful also offers a tuition refund guarantee to qualifying graduates, which allows a full refund if certain conditions are met

Number of Courses: 6 intense bootcamps

Topics Covered: Thinkful offers full bootcamps on a few subjects, namely software engineering, data science, data analytics, UX / UI (user experience/user interface) design, digital marketing, and technical project management.

Who Is Thinkful For?

Thinkful is an excellent platform for those looking to dive into tech-related bootcamps. These programs are typically intensive and often require a full-time commitment, but Thinkful also offers part-time options for those balancing other responsibilities. Check out our full Thinkful review to dig deeper into the details here.

You'll also find that the cost of enrollment is higher with a bootcamp, but this also means that you gain access to one-on-one mentoring and career services, making it one of the best platforms for individuals looking to start or advance their careers in tech.

Pros

Offers only six bootcamps, ensuring each is of extremely high quality

One-on-one mentoring provides a personalized learning experience

Full community support for students

Full-time programs include preparatory courses to help you get ready

Multiple payment options are available for bootcamp fees

Tuition refund guarantee allows eligible students to recoup tuition costs if they don’t secure a job

Cons

Some reviews report inconsistencies in mentor quality

You must pass prep courses to qualify for full-time programs

Expensive compared to other platforms

Could benefit from offering programs in more subjects

11. Simplilearn - Best for Flexible Learning

Key information:

Our Rating: 4.3/5

Pricing:

Self-paced learning starts from $400





Online bootcamp options start from $700





All courses are offered as one-time purchases





Simplilearn offers free courses through SkillUp

Number of Courses: 400+ courses

Topics Covered: Simplilearn offers courses in tech and business-related subjects, such as data science, AI/machine learning, cyber security, project management, software development, business and leadership, and more.

Who Is Simplilearn For?

Simplilearn is a top eLearning platform for those seeking a flexible and personalized approach to learning tech and business skills.

While writing our full Simplilearn review, it was clear that this platform recognizes that learners have different preferences, which is why they offer both self-paced courses for those who prefer independent study and online bootcamps for learners who thrive in live, interactive environments.

Pros

Offers both self-paced and online bootcamp learning styles

Courses are designed and taught by industry experts

Some certificates qualify for CEUs and CPEs

Excellent customer service

Seven-day free trial available

Cons

Limited payment options

Courses are only available in English, with no subtitles

Some users have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of certain courses

Why Trust Our Picks For The Best Online Learning Platforms?

Thanks to the sudden boom in online learning, there are now more platforms than most of us can keep track of.

And I get it, the sheer number of platforms available can be pretty overwhelming, which is why I've considered the following factors to help decide which ones to put on this list.

Target Audience : I focused on platforms that offer a wide range of courses in programming, IT, data science, and related fields. Whether you're just starting with coding or looking for advanced programs in data science, these platforms cater to all skill levels.

Pricing : I made sure to include options at various price points, so whether you're seeking free resources or are ready to invest in premium content, you'll find a platform that fits your budget.

Reviews and Reputation : I’ve only included platforms that I’ve personally reviewed and can stand behind for their quality. I also researched public opinions extensively to ensure these platforms are well-regarded by users.

Learning Styles : While many of the platforms offer self-paced learning, I’ve also included options that provide different learning formats, recognizing that everyone learns differently. From independent study to live, interactive sessions, there’s a style for every learner.

Course and Instructor Quality: Any platform that didn’t meet my high standards for course and instructor quality was left out.

I’ve also tried to include platforms that offer casual learning experiences and those designed to help you advance professionally, ensuring there’s something for every type of learner.

What’s the Difference Between Open Source, Free, and Paid Platforms?

Chances are you’ve come across three different types of online learning platforms: free, open-source, and paid.

Paid platforms are exactly what they sound like. They will require you to pay to purchase a course outright or to subscribe to their service to access their catalog. It’s worth mentioning that most of these paid platforms do offer a “free forever” tier with limited access. Otherwise, they may offer a free trial or a few free rotating courses from their catalog each week (or month).

Free platforms, on the other hand, offer all of their content for free. A great example of this is Khan Academy, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering free education to all — forever! Free online learning platforms will never ask you to pay for anything, though there may be donation links up that can allow you to support their website if you wish.

Open-source learning platforms are another free option. However, unlike free platforms, which are typically run by one individual or organization, open-source platforms are open to everyone’s contributions. One of the best examples of this is Wikipedia, which is run under a management style you can call open-source. After all, Wikipedia allows anyone to write or edit articles on the website.

Maximizing Your Learning Experience

When choosing the top online learning platforms, it's crucial to consider how they support interaction and student engagement.

Platforms that facilitate strong connections between students, course creators, and instructors offer a richer learning experience. Many platforms partner with educational institutions to provide high-quality course content from higher education professionals.

Additionally, look for platforms that allow you to give and receive feedback, ensuring that courses stay current and relevant. Whether you prefer video tutorials or video lectures, platforms with diverse digital products and well-designed training programs are ideal for skill development.

A robust marketplace of courses, combined with interactive features and valuable insights into your progress, will help you get the most out of your learning journey.

Ultimately, selecting the right course platform can enhance your educational experience and guide you toward success.

Wrapping Up



And there you have it — the best online learning platforms for 2025, offering a variety of options for every learner.

Whether you're just starting out or looking to advance in your field, I’ve included platforms to suit your goals, with both free and paid choices available. Happy learning!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which online learning platform is best?

The best platform for online training will be the one that suits your needs best. Consider factors such as your budget, the topics you’d like to learn, the length of time you are willing to commit to your learning, and whether you want a certificate at the end. Additionally, if you are taking a course to prepare for or maintain a professional certification, it’s important to ensure your platform of choice is recognized by the respective accrediting boards.

2. What are digital learning platforms?

Online learning platforms are websites or apps that allow anyone to study over the internet at their own pace. Many of these platforms are MOOC (massive open online course) providers.

3. Which is the largest online learning platform?

In our opinion, Udemy is the largest online learning platform if you look at the sheer number of courses available. Udemy currently boasts over 200,000 courses on its platform. However, many other platforms (such as edX) have users in the tens of millions.

4. How much do online learning platforms cost?

Online learning platforms can offer their courses at wildly varying prices — some offer everything for free, while others can charge over $10,000. One thing’s for sure, though: courses from these platforms are almost always more affordable than similar programs offered at traditional colleges and universities. Note that online learning platforms usually charge a monthly subscription or require you to pay for each course you’d like to access.

